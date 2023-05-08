« previous next »
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10200 on: May 8, 2023, 06:59:49 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on May  8, 2023, 06:31:48 pm
That though is like posters who used to say that we should have played Bobby as a midfield player. The objective is to make your key players as hard to mark as possible whilst overloading the midfield.

When Trent or Bobby go into midfield it gives us a numerical advantage and creates space and opportunities for our 8's. Play Trent as an 8 and it makes it very easy for the opposition to go man-to-man on him, whilst at the same time we are swopping an extra defender for Trent's inverted role. 

Yep I agree. This is the reason the following is, as far as I can work out (and I'm not massively tactically astute), wrong.

 
Quote from: jepovic on May  8, 2023, 02:00:27 pm
What I mean with normal 8 is his role in defense. In possession its fine, and the CMs move around anyway. But with normal RB, we would get more width and dynamics in attack . It would also release Robinson. Without anyone on the wings, the opposition can safely focua on packing the center and put pressure there. Getting a proper RB would thereby give Trent more space with the ball

Inverting Trent is actually a way of giving him more time on the ball than he'd get simply by playing in midfield as a 6 or an 8.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10201 on: May 8, 2023, 07:04:19 pm
The real question right now would be once we have midfielders that can play at the level required will Klopp go back to the previous tactics. I think inverting Trent was only done as an act of desperation to try to save what was left of the season after the ManC undressing. Will be interesting to see.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10202 on: May 8, 2023, 07:30:59 pm
There's an argument that we simply couldn't play with 8s as high and wide as ours often are these days without inverting Trent though. That is, those triangles with the RCM, Salah and Trent on the right had got to the point that guaranteed we'd be really open and vulnerable in transition to some extent, quite aside from the midfielders we had available. When you combine that with a 6 who needs bodies around him to be effective, and always has even when he was athletically in better nick, and a LCM who's not much of an athlete our struggles were catastrophic. But even with better personnel our issues had become systemic.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10203 on: May 8, 2023, 07:44:49 pm
Quote from: Knight on May  8, 2023, 06:03:52 pm
To be fair it feels like most of the questions are more along the lines of given hes so good with the ball in midfield why dont we just play him there? Rather than questioning him per se. Im with you though, I really like him there.

Because then you aren't creating a numerical advantage in the middle, which allows Trent space and time to make them killer passes?

Also, Trent has looked better defensively too, since he doesn't need to push high up the pitch anymore. H
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10204 on: May 9, 2023, 09:04:24 pm
Jurgens gonna make Pips 3-4-3 box formation even more lethal and the bald fraud will lose it once again!
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10205 on: May 9, 2023, 10:03:01 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on May  8, 2023, 07:44:49 pm
Because then you aren't creating a numerical advantage in the middle, which allows Trent space and time to make them killer passes?

Also, Trent has looked better defensively too, since he doesn't need to push high up the pitch anymore. H
The best players always find space and didn't he play in midfield in the youth team? He's more than good enough to play their full-time.  His current role might have something to do with the personal.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10206 on: May 10, 2023, 06:14:43 am
Quote from: Al 666 on May  8, 2023, 05:30:26 pm
I can't believe people are even questioning Trent as an inverted full back. He has been absolutely exceptional. For me he has been the best player in the League since we tweaked his position.

For me, there are no downsides. He gets on the ball far more, gets into dangerous positions more often, and wins the ball back more and his assist numbers have gone through the roof.

The downsides are that the whole left side of our attack is stunted (as well as Curtis is doing) because we don't have the personnel to suit the system, and the system overall is entirely dependent on the fitness of Konaté and Trent.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10207 on: May 10, 2023, 07:21:42 am
Quote from: lamonti on May 10, 2023, 06:14:43 am
The downsides are that the whole left side of our attack is stunted (as well as Curtis is doing) because we don't have the personnel to suit the system, and the system overall is entirely dependent on the fitness of Konaté and Trent.

It is not perfect, but we have won every game so far, so it will do for now
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10208 on: May 10, 2023, 08:15:44 am
Quote from: Knight on May  8, 2023, 06:59:49 pm
Inverting Trent is actually a way of giving him more time on the ball than he'd get simply by playing in midfield as a 6 or an 8.
The point isn't really to get Trent more time on the ball (in isolation), though - its to maximise the fluidity and attacking variety of the team as a whole. While its certainly been good to watch the growing confidence and effectiveness of him in that role, it hasn't really fixed our defensive fragility and it has reduced attacking potency from other sources (we're not creating huge numbers of chances, though Trent is creating some very good ones). Even if you approached this as 'how to get Trent more time on the ball?', one answer would be to have an overlapping RB providing width and giving an opposition left sided midfielder something else to worry about. We have lost some cutting edge down the right earlier in phases of possession as Trent drifts inside; Henderson shuttling out there and Salah starting out there don't provide the same dynamic.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10209 on: May 10, 2023, 08:19:17 am
Quote from: Max_powers on May  8, 2023, 07:44:49 pm
Because then you aren't creating a numerical advantage in the middle, which allows Trent space and time to make them killer passes?

Also, Trent has looked better defensively too, since he doesn't need to push high up the pitch anymore. H
We're not really using to create a numerical advantage in the middle, because at the phases in possession Trent is most central, then Henderson (and often Jones on the left) push higher and wider.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10210 on: May 10, 2023, 08:19:58 am
Quote from: lamonti on May 10, 2023, 06:14:43 am
The downsides are that the whole left side of our attack is stunted (as well as Curtis is doing) because we don't have the personnel to suit the system, and the system overall is entirely dependent on the fitness of Konaté and Trent.
Has the left hand side been stunted though?

Since we started playing this system against Arsenal we've scored 19-goals in 7-games. Jota has 6-goals and 1-assist playing left forward, Curtis has a goal and an assist playing left midfield, Diaz has a goal playing left forward and Robertson has 2-assists playing left back.

We've played 7, won six and drawn the other (should have won) so considering we apparently dont have the personnel for this system, were doing a very good impression of a team that does have the personnel to play this system.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10211 on: May 10, 2023, 08:47:06 am
Quote from: redmark on May 10, 2023, 08:15:44 am
The point isn't really to get Trent more time on the ball (in isolation), though - its to maximise the fluidity and attacking variety of the team as a whole. While its certainly been good to watch the growing confidence and effectiveness of him in that role, it hasn't really fixed our defensive fragility and it has reduced attacking potency from other sources (we're not creating huge numbers of chances, though Trent is creating some very good ones). Even if you approached this as 'how to get Trent more time on the ball?', one answer would be to have an overlapping RB providing width and giving an opposition left sided midfielder something else to worry about. We have lost some cutting edge down the right earlier in phases of possession as Trent drifts inside; Henderson shuttling out there and Salah starting out there don't provide the same dynamic.

Absolutely the structure of the team matters. But maximising the strengths of your best players is a good idea. The likelihood is that the better Trent is the better the team is.

Weve been struggling to create for a while now to my eyes. Might well be wrong about that but our relative bluntness going forward feels like a 2023 thing not an inverted Trent thing.

As for defensive solidity, in theory I think it makes us more solid because it keeps our RB closer to his other defenders. Sure sometimes the RCB needs to pull right but Trent isnt forced to sprint back from very advanced positions time after time. Plus it puts someone closer to Fabinho, and this iteration of Fab really needs that. It may not be working in reality but in theory it could be more stable perhaps.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10212 on: May 10, 2023, 09:37:34 am
I still don't like some of the differences we are applying to this system compared to City. Robertson is pushing forward quite a fair bit, Jones is acting as a left winger a lot of the time and Diaz/Jota are coming infield far too much.

It could be a case of not having the sorts of 10's City have and that they have Ake/Akanji on the left hand side who are more limited than Robertson, but for me it makes the pitch too narrow, it really limits the sorts of players who can do the role Jones is doing and it has the potential for us to be caught out more with Robertson going so far forward.

I would much prefer Diaz be right on the touchline and make the pitch massive and Robertson sit in a traditional back three a lot more. Also, apart from probably Mount, which player is there out there that can do what Jones does?
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10213 on: May 10, 2023, 04:08:11 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on May 10, 2023, 08:19:58 am
Has the left hand side been stunted though?

Since we started playing this system against Arsenal we've scored 19-goals in 7-games. Jota has 6-goals and 1-assist playing left forward, Curtis has a goal and an assist playing left midfield, Diaz has a goal playing left forward and Robertson has 2-assists playing left back.

We've played 7, won six and drawn the other (should have won) so considering we apparently dont have the personnel for this system, were doing a very good impression of a team that does have the personnel to play this system.
We've also gotten Jota and Diaz back, and Gakpo has found his feet - none of which has anything to do with Trent. Plus, we have played mostly quite weak teams.

Overall though, we should be more focused on fixing our defensive issues.

And we need a RB in any case
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10214 on: May 10, 2023, 04:37:53 pm
Quote from: jepovic on May 10, 2023, 04:08:11 pm
We've also gotten Jota and Diaz back, and Gakpo has found his feet - none of which has anything to do with Trent. Plus, we have played mostly quite weak teams.

Overall though, we should be more focused on fixing our defensive issues.

And we need a RB in any case
We have one.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10215 on: May 10, 2023, 07:48:28 pm
Quote from: Knight on May 10, 2023, 08:47:06 am
Absolutely the structure of the team matters. But maximising the strengths of your best players is a good idea. The likelihood is that the better Trent is the better the team is.

Weve been struggling to create for a while now to my eyes. Might well be wrong about that but our relative bluntness going forward feels like a 2023 thing not an inverted Trent thing.

As for defensive solidity, in theory I think it makes us more solid because it keeps our RB closer to his other defenders. Sure sometimes the RCB needs to pull right but Trent isnt forced to sprint back from very advanced positions time after time. Plus it puts someone closer to Fabinho, and this iteration of Fab really needs that. It may not be working in reality but in theory it could be more stable perhaps.
I don't disagree; having been sceptical on the idea of Trent as a midfielder, I'm rapidly warming to the idea. My doubt is the current solution where he's both a RB and a CM. It's looking successful in terms of Trent as CM, but we've lost width. I agree in theory it should also help the defence, but it hasn't yet in practice and I think there are concerns over the physicality of a couple of those players that may not be solved with a tactical shuffle.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10216 on: May 11, 2023, 02:38:15 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on May 10, 2023, 09:37:34 am
I still don't like some of the differences we are applying to this system compared to City. Robertson is pushing forward quite a fair bit, Jones is acting as a left winger a lot of the time and Diaz/Jota are coming infield far too much.

 Ideally we'd have a Jones type midfielder on the right side who stretches the field and have Salah move inside more because thats where he excels and  at the same time have a city type 10 on the left side of the field who moves inside so Diaz can move out wide where he excels.

Furthermore I potentially see Robertson as a loser of the system change because bombing up and down the field which is his specialty is not part of the job anymore. Actually a fast FB/CB hybrid would be more suited for the current role (someone like Lucas Hernandez e.g.).

Although it works there definitely seem to be some issues with the system we play right now. I'm curious who we sign because it will give us a hint of how we want to play next season. When asked about if we will play the same system next season Klopp even pointed at the new signings being a key factor at how we play next season (obviously).
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10217 on: May 11, 2023, 05:01:53 pm
I just don't agree how you can blame the system as not working because it didn't fix our defensive issues when there is probably no system with this group of players as is that would fix it. This is like our 4th iteration of the season and we've been relatively bad defensively in all of them. At some point it's a player issue and solely a player issue.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10218 on: May 12, 2023, 10:17:32 am
Quote from: redmark on May 10, 2023, 07:48:28 pm
I don't disagree; having been sceptical on the idea of Trent as a midfielder, I'm rapidly warming to the idea. My doubt is the current solution where he's both a RB and a CM. It's looking successful in terms of Trent as CM, but we've lost width. I agree in theory it should also help the defence, but it hasn't yet in practice and I think there are concerns over the physicality of a couple of those players that may not be solved with a tactical shuffle.


We have lost width on the left not the right. As i mentioned before I both see and dont see why our wingers dont stay out wide and make the pitch massive. City do that but thats probably because it gives De Bruyne more space to work with. Our talent is in the wide areas so maybe we think we need them infield.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10219 on: May 12, 2023, 10:41:53 am
Quote from: killer-heels on May 12, 2023, 10:17:32 am
We have lost width on the left not the right. As i mentioned before I both see and dont see why our wingers dont stay out wide and make the pitch massive. City do that but thats probably because it gives De Bruyne more space to work with. Our talent is in the wide areas so maybe we think we need them infield.

Diaz provides the left width, we've had a few round pegs in square holes for some time.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10220 on: May 12, 2023, 11:33:20 am
Quote from: Draex on May 12, 2023, 10:41:53 am
Diaz provides the left width, we've had a few round pegs in square holes for some time.

At some occasions, but he drifts inside at every available moment, which is why Jones is having to go outside a lot and Robertson pushes up a lot. I almost wonder who there is that can do the role Jones does.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10221 on: May 13, 2023, 08:46:23 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on May 11, 2023, 05:01:53 pm
I just don't agree how you can blame the system as not working because it didn't fix our defensive issues when there is probably no system with this group of players as is that would fix it. This is like our 4th iteration of the season and we've been relatively bad defensively in all of them. At some point it's a player issue and solely a player issue.

Agree with this, it's going to be a patchwork seeing out this this season no matter what.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10222 on: May 14, 2023, 12:37:36 am
Quote from: killer-heels on May 12, 2023, 10:17:32 am
We have lost width on the left not the right. As i mentioned before I both see and dont see why our wingers dont stay out wide and make the pitch massive. City do that but thats probably because it gives De Bruyne more space to work with. Our talent is in the wide areas so maybe we think we need them infield.
Width isn't only about someone standing on the touchline and stretching the pitch (which Salah does early in a possession phase) but how effective that width is in attacking play and generating chances. Compared to Trent at his best from wide, our threat from the right is negligible. Issues on the left have been more the result of an evolution in the position with Mane leaving, Diaz injured, Gakpo preferred central and Nunez in and out of the side (and the position). Robertson is still getting forward, but a little later in play.

Trent is creating chances from the middle. He created chances for years from the right. He's a quality creative player - though, not insignificantly, he seems a fair bit happier with the recent change. Where he'll play next year might be determined more by whether we can buy a better right back or central midfielder.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10223 on: Yesterday at 10:30:27 am
Interesting to hear non-LFC fans discussing it:
https://theathletic.com/podcast/145-football-tactics-podcast/?episode=187

Also highlights that we've had an easy schedule against "weaker" teams with little to play for at the end of the season; that while we've won many games, they're often by a single goal and could easily have been draws; that we're still suffering defensively and that Trent's appearance in CM from RB does leave holes and forces Konaté to do a lot and trent to often cover centrally on counters.

They also discuss Trent playing as the right-sided 8 and playing another RB in the team... which people here seem to think is crazy. I think it's obvious we don't have another RB to even try it right now.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10224 on: Yesterday at 11:54:35 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on May 11, 2023, 05:01:53 pm
I just don't agree how you can blame the system as not working because it didn't fix our defensive issues when there is probably no system with this group of players as is that would fix it. This is like our 4th iteration of the season and we've been relatively bad defensively in all of them. At some point it's a player issue and solely a player issue.
I dont blame the system, but I think it's more likely we will fix our defense by getting a RB and using Trent as an 8, than by changing the players in the current system. I also think it will work better in attack with a proper RB.
At the moment we dont have any RBs to even give it a try.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10225 on: Yesterday at 12:30:53 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 10:30:27 am
Interesting to hear non-LFC fans discussing it:
https://theathletic.com/podcast/145-football-tactics-podcast/?episode=187

Also highlights that we've had an easy schedule against "weaker" teams with little to play for at the end of the season; that while we've won many games, they're often by a single goal and could easily have been draws; that we're still suffering defensively and that Trent's appearance in CM from RB does leave holes and forces Konaté to do a lot and trent to often cover centrally on counters.

They also discuss Trent playing as the right-sided 8 and playing another RB in the team... which people here seem to think is crazy. I think it's obvious we don't have another RB to even try it right now.

Disagree with this point totally to be honest. We played:
Leeds away: Fighting for their lives and we lost the reverse fixture
Forest home: Fighting for their lives and we lost the reverse fixtur
West Ham: Fighting for their lives at that point and is a team way better than their league position suggests with actual world class players in there
Tottenham: Who at that point were still in for CL
Fullham: Although they didnt had anything to play for they beat Leicester 5-2 just a few days after our game. AND we drew the reverse fixture
Brentford: Lost the reverse fixture heavily

We won all those games bar the Tottenham one with a difference of at least 1 expected goal. The numbers do not suggests there were a lot of scrappy wins in their. Tottenham might be the only spawny one but that imo was only because we got complacent afer going 3:0 up...

To say we werent much improved in comparisson to the reverse fixture is a very weird claim...
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10226 on: Yesterday at 01:46:31 pm
Our XG is really good recently. There's a table that was posted on here somewhere.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10227 on: Yesterday at 02:46:47 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 11:54:35 am
I dont blame the system, but I think it's more likely we will fix our defense by getting a RB and using Trent as an 8, than by changing the players in the current system. I also think it will work better in attack with a proper RB.
At the moment we dont have any RBs to even give it a try.

Whos covering the space behind Trent as he plays as an 8?
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10228 on: Yesterday at 04:19:09 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 02:46:47 pm
Whos covering the space behind Trent as he plays as an 8?
The DM, CB and the RB of course.
It's 433, the system we have won everything with. Trent is a good player, but there's no need to reinvent football for him.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10229 on: Yesterday at 04:38:39 pm
The problem with the 'move Trent to 8' shouts off the back of this new tactical system is he's playing LESS like an 8 than he was before the shift. If you were saying we should play him as an 8 before the tactical shift, fair enough and carry on, but it doesn't make sense to say he should be playing as an 8 as a consequence of what we've seen of him as an inverted fullback.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10230 on: Yesterday at 07:52:05 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 04:19:09 pm
The DM, CB and the RB of course.
It's 433, the system we have won everything with. Trent is a good player, but there's no need to reinvent football for him.

So you'd want to sit another midfielder for a defensive RB or then how would it be different to what is happening now?
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10231 on: Yesterday at 10:09:24 pm
Every single player is flourishing in this new shape.

There's gonna be another big battle with City next season.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10232 on: Yesterday at 10:11:54 pm
I was all for paying £50m for mount but way jones playing not sure makes sense spend that money when i don't think he will do role  £50m better then jones. Of course need big squad and injuries etc and he versatile . New system made for curt
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10233 on: Yesterday at 10:15:29 pm
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Yesterday at 10:11:54 pm
I was all for paying £50m for mount but way jones playing not sure makes sense spend that money when i don't think he will do role  £50m better then jones. Of course need big squad and injuries etc and he versatile . New system made for curt
Still need 4 MFers in the 2 roles ahead of Fabinho. Currently have 2 players long term for that in Jones and Elliott.
Mount probably more on the side of Henderson too
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10234 on: Yesterday at 10:21:45 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 04:19:09 pm
The DM, CB and the RB of course.
It's 433, the system we have won everything with. Trent is a good player, but there's no need to reinvent football for him.

We've changed our system because everyone had worked us out and the lads had got bored with it. Nicking this system off City has given them a new lease of life and Trent's probably the best player in the league on form. 7 wins in a row doesn't scream 'lets go back to the same old 433' next season.

If we're keeping this City hybrid system does this thread get renamed The Guardiola Template?
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10235 on: Yesterday at 10:45:13 pm
Quote from: peachybum on Yesterday at 10:21:45 pm
We've changed our system because everyone had worked us out and the lads had got bored with it. Nicking this system off City has given them a new lease of life and Trent's probably the best player in the league on form. 7 wins in a row doesn't scream 'lets go back to the same old 433' next season.

If we're keeping this City hybrid system does this thread get renamed The Guardiola Template?

Did Pep start it? Pretty sure Arsenal and Real Madrid play a really similar type too with Zinchenko and Camavinga. Suspect more and more teams might start to play this way too.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10236 on: Today at 01:22:49 am
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 10:45:13 pm
Did Pep start it? Pretty sure Arsenal and Real Madrid play a really similar type too with Zinchenko and Camavinga. Suspect more and more teams might start to play this way too.

I could be wrong, but wasn't Pep doing this same sort of thing at Bayern with Lahm?
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10237 on: Today at 01:26:03 am
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 10:45:13 pm
Did Pep start it? Pretty sure Arsenal and Real Madrid play a really similar type too with Zinchenko and Camavinga. Suspect more and more teams might start to play this way too.

Arsenal play it because of Pep, Arteta was his assistant.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10238 on: Today at 10:15:14 am
Yeah it's definitely a Guardiola thing.
