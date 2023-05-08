Interesting to hear non-LFC fans discussing it:
https://theathletic.com/podcast/145-football-tactics-podcast/?episode=187
Also highlights that we've had an easy schedule against "weaker" teams with little to play for at the end of the season; that while we've won many games, they're often by a single goal and could easily have been draws; that we're still suffering defensively and that Trent's appearance in CM from RB does leave holes and forces Konaté to do a lot and trent to often cover centrally on counters.
They also discuss Trent playing as the right-sided 8 and playing another RB in the team... which people here seem to think is crazy. I think it's obvious we don't have another RB to even try it right now.
Disagree with this point totally to be honest. We played:
Leeds away: Fighting for their lives and we lost the reverse fixture
Forest home: Fighting for their lives and we lost the reverse fixtur
West Ham: Fighting for their lives at that point and is a team way better than their league position suggests with actual world class players in there
Tottenham: Who at that point were still in for CL
Fullham: Although they didnt had anything to play for they beat Leicester 5-2 just a few days after our game. AND we drew the reverse fixture
Brentford: Lost the reverse fixture heavily
We won all those games bar the Tottenham one with a difference of at least 1 expected goal. The numbers do not suggests there were a lot of scrappy wins in their. Tottenham might be the only spawny one but that imo was only because we got complacent afer going 3:0 up...
To say we werent much improved in comparisson to the reverse fixture is a very weird claim...