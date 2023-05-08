There's an argument that we simply couldn't play with 8s as high and wide as ours often are these days without inverting Trent though. That is, those triangles with the RCM, Salah and Trent on the right had got to the point that guaranteed we'd be really open and vulnerable in transition to some extent, quite aside from the midfielders we had available. When you combine that with a 6 who needs bodies around him to be effective, and always has even when he was athletically in better nick, and a LCM who's not much of an athlete our struggles were catastrophic. But even with better personnel our issues had become systemic.