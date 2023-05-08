I still don't like some of the differences we are applying to this system compared to City. Robertson is pushing forward quite a fair bit, Jones is acting as a left winger a lot of the time and Diaz/Jota are coming infield far too much.



It could be a case of not having the sorts of 10's City have and that they have Ake/Akanji on the left hand side who are more limited than Robertson, but for me it makes the pitch too narrow, it really limits the sorts of players who can do the role Jones is doing and it has the potential for us to be caught out more with Robertson going so far forward.



I would much prefer Diaz be right on the touchline and make the pitch massive and Robertson sit in a traditional back three a lot more. Also, apart from probably Mount, which player is there out there that can do what Jones does?