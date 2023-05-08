« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 251 252 253 254 255 [256]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 864599 times)

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10200 on: May 8, 2023, 06:59:49 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on May  8, 2023, 06:31:48 pm
That though is like posters who used to say that we should have played Bobby as a midfield player. The objective is to make your key players as hard to mark as possible whilst overloading the midfield.

When Trent or Bobby go into midfield it gives us a numerical advantage and creates space and opportunities for our 8's. Play Trent as an 8 and it makes it very easy for the opposition to go man-to-man on him, whilst at the same time we are swopping an extra defender for Trent's inverted role. 

Yep I agree. This is the reason the following is, as far as I can work out (and I'm not massively tactically astute), wrong.

 
Quote from: jepovic on May  8, 2023, 02:00:27 pm
What I mean with normal 8 is his role in defense. In possession its fine, and the CMs move around anyway. But with normal RB, we would get more width and dynamics in attack . It would also release Robinson. Without anyone on the wings, the opposition can safely focua on packing the center and put pressure there. Getting a proper RB would thereby give Trent more space with the ball

Inverting Trent is actually a way of giving him more time on the ball than he'd get simply by playing in midfield as a 6 or an 8.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,204
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10201 on: May 8, 2023, 07:04:19 pm »
The real question right now would be once we have midfielders that can play at the level required will Klopp go back to the previous tactics. I think inverting Trent was only done as an act of desperation to try to save what was left of the season after the ManC undressing. Will be interesting to see.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10202 on: May 8, 2023, 07:30:59 pm »
There's an argument that we simply couldn't play with 8s as high and wide as ours often are these days without inverting Trent though. That is, those triangles with the RCM, Salah and Trent on the right had got to the point that guaranteed we'd be really open and vulnerable in transition to some extent, quite aside from the midfielders we had available. When you combine that with a 6 who needs bodies around him to be effective, and always has even when he was athletically in better nick, and a LCM who's not much of an athlete our struggles were catastrophic. But even with better personnel our issues had become systemic.
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10203 on: May 8, 2023, 07:44:49 pm »
Quote from: Knight on May  8, 2023, 06:03:52 pm
To be fair it feels like most of the questions are more along the lines of given hes so good with the ball in midfield why dont we just play him there? Rather than questioning him per se. Im with you though, I really like him there.

Because then you aren't creating a numerical advantage in the middle, which allows Trent space and time to make them killer passes?

Also, Trent has looked better defensively too, since he doesn't need to push high up the pitch anymore. H
Logged

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10204 on: May 9, 2023, 09:04:24 pm »
Jurgens gonna make Pips 3-4-3 box formation even more lethal and the bald fraud will lose it once again!
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10205 on: May 9, 2023, 10:03:01 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on May  8, 2023, 07:44:49 pm
Because then you aren't creating a numerical advantage in the middle, which allows Trent space and time to make them killer passes?

Also, Trent has looked better defensively too, since he doesn't need to push high up the pitch anymore. H
The best players always find space and didn't he play in midfield in the youth team? He's more than good enough to play their full-time.  His current role might have something to do with the personal.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,914
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10206 on: Yesterday at 06:14:43 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on May  8, 2023, 05:30:26 pm
I can't believe people are even questioning Trent as an inverted full back. He has been absolutely exceptional. For me he has been the best player in the League since we tweaked his position.

For me, there are no downsides. He gets on the ball far more, gets into dangerous positions more often, and wins the ball back more and his assist numbers have gone through the roof.

The downsides are that the whole left side of our attack is stunted (as well as Curtis is doing) because we don't have the personnel to suit the system, and the system overall is entirely dependent on the fitness of Konaté and Trent.
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,529
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10207 on: Yesterday at 07:21:42 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 06:14:43 am
The downsides are that the whole left side of our attack is stunted (as well as Curtis is doing) because we don't have the personnel to suit the system, and the system overall is entirely dependent on the fitness of Konaté and Trent.

It is not perfect, but we have won every game so far, so it will do for now
Logged

Offline redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,089
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10208 on: Yesterday at 08:15:44 am »
Quote from: Knight on May  8, 2023, 06:59:49 pm
Inverting Trent is actually a way of giving him more time on the ball than he'd get simply by playing in midfield as a 6 or an 8.
The point isn't really to get Trent more time on the ball (in isolation), though - its to maximise the fluidity and attacking variety of the team as a whole. While its certainly been good to watch the growing confidence and effectiveness of him in that role, it hasn't really fixed our defensive fragility and it has reduced attacking potency from other sources (we're not creating huge numbers of chances, though Trent is creating some very good ones). Even if you approached this as 'how to get Trent more time on the ball?', one answer would be to have an overlapping RB providing width and giving an opposition left sided midfielder something else to worry about. We have lost some cutting edge down the right earlier in phases of possession as Trent drifts inside; Henderson shuttling out there and Salah starting out there don't provide the same dynamic.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,089
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10209 on: Yesterday at 08:19:17 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on May  8, 2023, 07:44:49 pm
Because then you aren't creating a numerical advantage in the middle, which allows Trent space and time to make them killer passes?

Also, Trent has looked better defensively too, since he doesn't need to push high up the pitch anymore. H
We're not really using to create a numerical advantage in the middle, because at the phases in possession Trent is most central, then Henderson (and often Jones on the left) push higher and wider.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,778
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10210 on: Yesterday at 08:19:58 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 06:14:43 am
The downsides are that the whole left side of our attack is stunted (as well as Curtis is doing) because we don't have the personnel to suit the system, and the system overall is entirely dependent on the fitness of Konaté and Trent.
Has the left hand side been stunted though?

Since we started playing this system against Arsenal we've scored 19-goals in 7-games. Jota has 6-goals and 1-assist playing left forward, Curtis has a goal and an assist playing left midfield, Diaz has a goal playing left forward and Robertson has 2-assists playing left back.

We've played 7, won six and drawn the other (should have won) so considering we apparently dont have the personnel for this system, were doing a very good impression of a team that does have the personnel to play this system.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10211 on: Yesterday at 08:47:06 am »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 08:15:44 am
The point isn't really to get Trent more time on the ball (in isolation), though - its to maximise the fluidity and attacking variety of the team as a whole. While its certainly been good to watch the growing confidence and effectiveness of him in that role, it hasn't really fixed our defensive fragility and it has reduced attacking potency from other sources (we're not creating huge numbers of chances, though Trent is creating some very good ones). Even if you approached this as 'how to get Trent more time on the ball?', one answer would be to have an overlapping RB providing width and giving an opposition left sided midfielder something else to worry about. We have lost some cutting edge down the right earlier in phases of possession as Trent drifts inside; Henderson shuttling out there and Salah starting out there don't provide the same dynamic.

Absolutely the structure of the team matters. But maximising the strengths of your best players is a good idea. The likelihood is that the better Trent is the better the team is.

Weve been struggling to create for a while now to my eyes. Might well be wrong about that but our relative bluntness going forward feels like a 2023 thing not an inverted Trent thing.

As for defensive solidity, in theory I think it makes us more solid because it keeps our RB closer to his other defenders. Sure sometimes the RCB needs to pull right but Trent isnt forced to sprint back from very advanced positions time after time. Plus it puts someone closer to Fabinho, and this iteration of Fab really needs that. It may not be working in reality but in theory it could be more stable perhaps.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,428
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10212 on: Yesterday at 09:37:34 am »
I still don't like some of the differences we are applying to this system compared to City. Robertson is pushing forward quite a fair bit, Jones is acting as a left winger a lot of the time and Diaz/Jota are coming infield far too much.

It could be a case of not having the sorts of 10's City have and that they have Ake/Akanji on the left hand side who are more limited than Robertson, but for me it makes the pitch too narrow, it really limits the sorts of players who can do the role Jones is doing and it has the potential for us to be caught out more with Robertson going so far forward.

I would much prefer Diaz be right on the touchline and make the pitch massive and Robertson sit in a traditional back three a lot more. Also, apart from probably Mount, which player is there out there that can do what Jones does?
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,545
  • Meh sd f
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10213 on: Yesterday at 04:08:11 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 08:19:58 am
Has the left hand side been stunted though?

Since we started playing this system against Arsenal we've scored 19-goals in 7-games. Jota has 6-goals and 1-assist playing left forward, Curtis has a goal and an assist playing left midfield, Diaz has a goal playing left forward and Robertson has 2-assists playing left back.

We've played 7, won six and drawn the other (should have won) so considering we apparently dont have the personnel for this system, were doing a very good impression of a team that does have the personnel to play this system.
We've also gotten Jota and Diaz back, and Gakpo has found his feet - none of which has anything to do with Trent. Plus, we have played mostly quite weak teams.

Overall though, we should be more focused on fixing our defensive issues.

And we need a RB in any case
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,778
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10214 on: Yesterday at 04:37:53 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 04:08:11 pm
We've also gotten Jota and Diaz back, and Gakpo has found his feet - none of which has anything to do with Trent. Plus, we have played mostly quite weak teams.

Overall though, we should be more focused on fixing our defensive issues.

And we need a RB in any case
We have one.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,089
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10215 on: Yesterday at 07:48:28 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:47:06 am
Absolutely the structure of the team matters. But maximising the strengths of your best players is a good idea. The likelihood is that the better Trent is the better the team is.

Weve been struggling to create for a while now to my eyes. Might well be wrong about that but our relative bluntness going forward feels like a 2023 thing not an inverted Trent thing.

As for defensive solidity, in theory I think it makes us more solid because it keeps our RB closer to his other defenders. Sure sometimes the RCB needs to pull right but Trent isnt forced to sprint back from very advanced positions time after time. Plus it puts someone closer to Fabinho, and this iteration of Fab really needs that. It may not be working in reality but in theory it could be more stable perhaps.
I don't disagree; having been sceptical on the idea of Trent as a midfielder, I'm rapidly warming to the idea. My doubt is the current solution where he's both a RB and a CM. It's looking successful in terms of Trent as CM, but we've lost width. I agree in theory it should also help the defence, but it hasn't yet in practice and I think there are concerns over the physicality of a couple of those players that may not be solved with a tactical shuffle.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online Larse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10216 on: Today at 02:38:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:37:34 am
I still don't like some of the differences we are applying to this system compared to City. Robertson is pushing forward quite a fair bit, Jones is acting as a left winger a lot of the time and Diaz/Jota are coming infield far too much.

 Ideally we'd have a Jones type midfielder on the right side who stretches the field and have Salah move inside more because thats where he excels and  at the same time have a city type 10 on the left side of the field who moves inside so Diaz can move out wide where he excels.

Furthermore I potentially see Robertson as a loser of the system change because bombing up and down the field which is his specialty is not part of the job anymore. Actually a fast FB/CB hybrid would be more suited for the current role (someone like Lucas Hernandez e.g.).

Although it works there definitely seem to be some issues with the system we play right now. I'm curious who we sign because it will give us a hint of how we want to play next season. When asked about if we will play the same system next season Klopp even pointed at the new signings being a key factor at how we play next season (obviously).
« Last Edit: Today at 02:41:10 pm by Larse »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 251 252 253 254 255 [256]   Go Up
« previous next »
 