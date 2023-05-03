« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 250 251 252 253 254 [255]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 860987 times)

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,775
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10160 on: May 3, 2023, 08:33:06 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on May  2, 2023, 08:46:50 pm
Just surprised we have not stuck with what we know as with the older system with Trent out wide, the missing pieces were two midfielders to shore up the spaces and re-energize the press. The Salah / Trent partnership on the right on its day is one of the best in the league. Trent is looking better with the current switch but others still look flat.

The old system needed two additions to get back to title challenging form hopefully. This new system is still requiring two midfielders, possibly a center back to cover the stretched back line and question marks even over Robertson. Seems to be a lot of tweaking and spend to see if this new system is workable v the Klopp system that's tried and trusted. We will see i guess
But those two missing pieces aren't available right now and without them, the season was becoming a disaster. If wed continued with the previous system we would in all likelihood been facing our worst season in the top flight.

We were basically getting the worst out of Trent, the same old defensive frailties were still present but without the upside of his attacking output that weve had in previous seasons, just two assists all season before the switch. Were now getting one of the best passers of the ball in the Premier League on the ball more often and hes loving it and dominating games. Im not really sure which players youre referring to that look flat but I would wager the benefit of getting Trent involved more far outweighs any negative of other players performances.

The back line is no more stretched in this system than it was the previous one, the only difference is instead of Trent being caught high and wide when in defensive transition, he now may be more central. Konate and Matip have both played that RCB role so Im not sure why wed now need a new centre-back.

The system weve used the last couple of seasons is very different to the one Klopp implemented when he first took over and which won us the league. Tactics and systems constantly evolve and if you stand still, you fall behind. Theres an argument to be made that this shift in the system should have been made far earlier or even at the start of the season as it looks like complacency had set in. Man City have changed their system this season to incorporate new players rather than sticking to a tried and tested method. 
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,405
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10161 on: May 3, 2023, 08:59:53 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on May  3, 2023, 08:33:06 am
But those two missing pieces aren't available right now and without them, the season was becoming a disaster. If wed continued with the previous system we would in all likelihood been facing our worst season in the top flight.

We were basically getting the worst out of Trent, the same old defensive frailties were still present but without the upside of his attacking output that weve had in previous seasons, just two assists all season before the switch. Were now getting one of the best passers of the ball in the Premier League on the ball more often and hes loving it and dominating games. Im not really sure which players youre referring to that look flat but I would wager the benefit of getting Trent involved more far outweighs any negative of other players performances.

The back line is no more stretched in this system than it was the previous one, the only difference is instead of Trent being caught high and wide when in defensive transition, he now may be more central. Konate and Matip have both played that RCB role so Im not sure why wed now need a new centre-back.

The system weve used the last couple of seasons is very different to the one Klopp implemented when he first took over and which won us the league. Tactics and systems constantly evolve and if you stand still, you fall behind. Theres an argument to be made that this shift in the system should have been made far earlier or even at the start of the season as it looks like complacency had set in. Man City have changed their system this season to incorporate new players rather than sticking to a tried and tested method. 


I agree to an extent but I am not sure this system will stand the test of time, far too intricate.
Logged

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,291
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10162 on: May 3, 2023, 09:03:26 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on May  3, 2023, 08:59:53 am
I agree to an extent but I am not sure this system will stand the test of time, far too intricate.

I was thinking the same until the last game or two.
But I think its intricate because we're not drilled in it defensively.
And the midfielders are still the same old.
If we get 1 or ideally 2 very mobile, aggressive, strong CMs then AND a pre season to work on all the patterns of play etc, it might become smoother and appear less cumbersome.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,405
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10163 on: May 3, 2023, 09:08:12 am »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on May  3, 2023, 09:03:26 am
I was thinking the same until the last game or two.
But I think its intricate because we're not drilled in it defensively.
And the midfielders are still the same old.
If we get 1 or ideally 2 very mobile, aggressive, strong CMs then AND a pre season to work on all the patterns of play etc, it might become smoother and appear less cumbersome.

Its more what we are doing going forward. Width on the left side comes more from Robbo who pushes forward (why?) and Jones going on the outside. I dont see the benefit of that. City and Arsenals system makes more sense structurally in my opinion.
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,775
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10164 on: May 3, 2023, 09:27:02 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on May  3, 2023, 08:59:53 am
I agree to an extent but I am not sure this system will stand the test of time, far too intricate.
I think this system relies more heavily on players game intelligence and knowing when and where to move positions etc. 

Compare this to our title winning team which was a well-drilled team and quite rigid with three central midfielders who played very narrow. I guess the longevity of this will be how well those players adapt to it and start making better decisions more often. 
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10165 on: May 3, 2023, 09:27:06 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on May  3, 2023, 09:08:12 am
Its more what we are doing going forward. Width on the left side comes more from Robbo who pushes forward (why?) and Jones going on the outside. I dont see the benefit of that. City and Arsenals system makes more sense structurally in my opinion.

Were been linked to a LCB in the likes of Inacio, Hincape and Colwill so perhaps were looking at a more tucked in, defensively robust left back with good passing capabilities and then allowing the width to from from Diaz and the interplay with the LCM.

Would make it far more balanced (and closer to what City do).
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,964
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10166 on: May 3, 2023, 09:50:45 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on May  3, 2023, 09:08:12 am
Its more what we are doing going forward. Width on the left side comes more from Robbo who pushes forward (why?) and Jones going on the outside. I dont see the benefit of that. City and Arsenals system makes more sense structurally in my opinion.

No reason we can't work on it over the Summer and iron out the frailties. City also have the benefit from having an absolute monster up front and one of the best chance creaters the game has seen.

And regarding Jones going on the outside, Xhaka does that a lot for Arsenal. Created two goals from that very position last night.

Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10167 on: May 3, 2023, 10:45:27 am »
Quote from: Knight on May  3, 2023, 07:46:15 am
Where in midfield? As an 8? He's currently playing as less of an 8 than he was before the change. If the move to inverted fullback has made you think he should be into midfield you've got it the wrong way round. If you want him to be a 6 that would follow on from his move to being an inverted fullback because he's picking the ball up in those sorts of areas a lot more now. But do you really want our most creative footballer to be playing as our 6?
We can play him in a double pivot.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10168 on: May 3, 2023, 11:17:39 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on May  3, 2023, 10:45:27 am
We can play him in a double pivot.

Yeah that was the response already, a good one I thought. May well work for Trent although obviously it asks us to buy a new RB, a double pivot 6 and, potentially, a 10 and leaves Jones without an obvious position. But seeing as we need to buy at least 2 CMs anyway I'm not sure that's a deal breaker. What I do worry about more is personally I think a 4-2-3-1 forces Salah too wide, a 9 and a 10 inside him which forces him to be the one who keeps the width and he can't make the out to in runs or play in the half spaces. Any system we play needs to make Trent AND Salah as effective as possible.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,405
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10169 on: May 3, 2023, 11:21:25 am »
Quote from: Knight on May  3, 2023, 11:17:39 am
Yeah that was the response already, a good one I thought. May well work for Trent although obviously it asks us to buy a new RB, a double pivot 6 and, potentially, a 10 and leaves Jones without an obvious position. But seeing as we need to buy at least 2 CMs anyway I'm not sure that's a deal breaker. What I do worry about more is personally I think a 4-2-3-1 forces Salah too wide, a 9 and a 10 inside him which forces him to be the one who keeps the width and he can't make the out to in runs or play in the half spaces. Any system we play needs to make Trent AND Salah as effective as possible.

Salah should stay out wide, he was doing that a lot when we started the system and he saw a lot of the ball.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10170 on: May 3, 2023, 11:34:37 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on May  3, 2023, 11:21:25 am
Salah should stay out wide, he was doing that a lot when we started the system and he saw a lot of the ball.

This isn't quite right though is it, because we do want him in the box. That is, we want Salah wide AT points, not least in the build up phase, but not all the time. He's not going to literally hug the touchline until the ball is on the other flank and then make runs to the back post like the old 442 winger. As a wide forward he's inevitably going to have more freedom than that. I'm worried that putting a 10 and a 9 inside him curtails that too much. We've gotta remember that the old system worked so brilliantly partly because Firmino dropping deep left space centrally for Salah and Mane to work with. And that you want your best goalscorer in and around the box as much as possible.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,335
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10171 on: May 3, 2023, 12:18:20 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on May  3, 2023, 08:59:53 am
I agree to an extent but I am not sure this system will stand the test of time, far too intricate.

I think the system is fine and very sensible given the team and squad we now have. The problem is: what happens if Trent is injured or suspended? The talent pool for right-backs, who can seamlessly pop up into deep midfield and are brilliant there is a bit shallow!
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,546
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10172 on: May 3, 2023, 12:21:06 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on May  3, 2023, 12:18:20 pm
I think the system is fine and very sensible given the team and squad we now have. The problem is: what happens if Trent is injured or suspended? The talent pool for right-backs, who can seamlessly pop up into deep midfield and are brilliant there is a bit shallow!

I'm not sure we have another player that fits that profile this year but perhaps we bring someone in over the summer that can give us some flexibility. 
Logged

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,291
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10173 on: May 4, 2023, 08:36:35 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on May  3, 2023, 12:21:06 pm
I'm not sure we have another player that fits that profile this year but perhaps we bring someone in over the summer that can give us some flexibility. 

I think Trent and Thiago can play the role equally well.

Well, on Thiago's case, not sure if he slot in at RB in defense per se.
But can certainly manage the passmaster job, slotting in next to the 6.
And we could get by if we play a flatback 3 with 3CBs esp if Gomez / Ibou use their pace to cover the width.
« Last Edit: May 4, 2023, 08:39:04 am by macmanamanaman »
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,546
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10174 on: May 4, 2023, 11:48:12 am »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on May  4, 2023, 08:36:35 am
I think Trent and Thiago can play the role equally well.

Well, on Thiago's case, not sure if he slot in at RB in defense per se.
But can certainly manage the passmaster job, slotting in next to the 6.
And we could get by if we play a flatback 3 with 3CBs esp if Gomez / Ibou use their pace to cover the width.

Yeah, I was thinking someone that can perform the exact same role as Trent.  RB in defense and pivot in attack.  We don't have anyone with that profile in the squad. 
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,196
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10175 on: May 5, 2023, 02:52:44 pm »
I dont really get the thought that this is intricate and hard. Its basically a W-M system which is older than probably most people posting. If it looks cumbersome its because tactics dont mask performance levels and even now I dont think there is any set of formation or tactics that will get our performances where we want them consistently with this current group of players.

If you move Trent to the 6 what is the RB going to do? Stay static or bomb on? If he stays static then how is it different? If he bombs on why wont the same issues pop up in regards to cover for Trent and why wouldnt you just then have Trent bomb on instead?
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10176 on: May 5, 2023, 06:15:05 pm »
It would be spectacularly stupid to keep playing a 433 and move Trent to the 6. Unless you dont want him to create goals anymore, in which case carry on. I dont think anyone is saying that though. Theyre wanting him as an RCM in our 433 or a double pivot alongside a destroyer. Trent gets license, the other 6 never moves. Youd still need one fullback to stay back in that scenario though given you always want 4 outfielders behind the ball, at least. Does Guardiola play with 5 behind the ball?
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,196
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10177 on: May 5, 2023, 09:51:11 pm »
Quote from: Knight on May  5, 2023, 06:15:05 pm
It would be spectacularly stupid to keep playing a 433 and move Trent to the 6. Unless you dont want him to create goals anymore, in which case carry on. I dont think anyone is saying that though. Theyre wanting him as an RCM in our 433 or a double pivot alongside a destroyer. Trent gets license, the other 6 never moves. Youd still need one fullback to stay back in that scenario though given you always want 4 outfielders behind the ball, at least. Does Guardiola play with 5 behind the ball?

Uhh, yes? We basically are copying them with the 3-2 setup though currently they have Stones stepping in from CB instead of like last year where Cancelo was stepping in from LB or RB depending on where he lined up. Why do you think ManC is so defensively good? The last 3 years they have the lowest xG conceded if not goals conceded. Yes they keep the ball a lot but when they turn the ball over it's almost never an even man or worse type situation for them.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,438
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10178 on: Yesterday at 02:27:58 am »
There may well be shortcomings with this new shape that were using, but its difficult to know for sure until we have used it for a considerable amount of time - seven matches is not a massive sample size in any circumstances, but then when you add in a team with less confidence, a couple of square pegs in round holes, its just very much early doors in all senses.

We dont even know for sure if this shape is actually the shape of things to come - it could just be a solution which is helping us to make best use of what we have between now and the end of a disappointing season. If this is the new Liverpool formation, then using it consistently should only bring about improvements, with players better understanding their roles and feeling more comfortable. But I also wouldnt be surprised if this has been done to bring Trent into a more central area and in 2023/24 we go with Calvin, the kid whos doing well at Bolton and Gomez playing right back in a 4-3-3 with Trent as a permanent fixture in the midfield itself.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10179 on: Yesterday at 06:52:13 am »
Felt like we struggled to play through their press yesterday. Feels to me like we should be having more than 54% possession against a team which had very little interest in keeping it.

Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,956
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10180 on: Yesterday at 07:06:33 am »
with regards to new players

will we still buy players that already play a role within a team and therefore will easily slot into that role within ours? (as 90% of players scouted and bought do)

or will be buy players and then get them to adapt to a role?

the second option is always troublesome if a player is comfortable and proven within his current role

a 'settled' player is a 'settled' team surely?
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10181 on: Yesterday at 06:33:03 pm »
This season we've been porous, particularly through our midfield. People have pointed to the defensive liabilities of Elliot and Carvalho early on, Fabinho's physical decline, Hendo and Millie's ages, etc. But I'm looking at the teams being put out by 3 teams above us this afternoon and can only come to one conclusion - there must be something else.

I'm not having it that age, pace and agility has finally just caught up with with our midfield. No chance. There must be something else going on. 

How many of you can argue that a midfield 3 of Joey Linton, Willock and Guimares should be any more difficult to play through than Fab, Hendo and Elliot? No chance Joelinton or Willock could ever be considered decent defensively. Guimares is defensively sound as an 8, but a 6? No chance. And that's without even looking at the back 4 behind them. Jayzus!

Are we any less mobile than Xhaka, Jorginho and Odegard? None of those are remotely fast. In fact, I'd put Xhaka and Jorginho in exactly the same bracket as Fab in the agility stakes. They both play in treacle.

Then there's Casemiro, Eriksen and the RatFacedCnut. Can anyone argue that any midfield we put out is worse than that clusterfuck? Especially when they've got Dalot, Lindelof, Fatty Shaw and some other useless twat behind them!

How the fuck are we having to win every game just to keep the coat tails of these teams? They're fucking dreadful.

Our system really only works when every man is putting a shift in, closing lanes and pressing the like mad. Our problem is half the team have been phoning it in for big chunks of the season. Trent, Virg, Fab, Hendo, Matip and Mo, have all played walking football at some point this season.

Will a couple of midfielders save us? Is a season outside the CL spots the wake up call we need? Or has Jurgen run his course? None of his teams, historically, seem to be able to sustain excellence. What's going on people?

Rant over. Carry on...
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10182 on: Yesterday at 07:02:08 pm »
Arsenal and Newcastle certainly have more athletic midfields than ours yes. You're both underestimating the athleticism of Newcastle and Arsenal's midfield (which has had Partey instead of Jorginho for most of the season) as well as underestimating the scale of the decline of Henderson and Fabinho as well as the lack of athleticism of someone like Elliot. Fabinho is a statue these days and Xhaka, whilst not particularly athletic himself, is comfortably more able to get around the pitch. Odegard buzzes around the place and moves decently well. Newcastle have top quality in Guimares and then some real athletes around him, including Willock and Joelinton.

We've not bought a midfielder since 2020 and the midfielder we bought then is insanely injury prone AND old. The midfielder we bought in the years before that are injury prone, leaving on a free or has fallen off a cliff physically and is heading into his 30s. That means we've got some old midfielders who are rapidly declining physically and some very raw young midfielders, with nothing in the middle aside from injury prone players who are contributing literally nothing at this point (Ox and Keita). All of which to say, the midfield group is catastrophically far from being fit for purpose and if we'd had Newcastle or Arsenal's midfields this season we'd be comfortably top 4.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:07:34 pm by Knight »
Logged

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,148
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10183 on: Yesterday at 10:06:28 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Yesterday at 06:33:03 pm
Rant over. Carry on...

I do agree that the teams directly above us are dreadful in comparison to us and City of recent years. United are godawful yet somehow amassed more points than us.

Think you're harsh with the 'phoning it in' comment, Mo has hit great numbers if being frustrating at times, he always works hard, albeit perhaps not quite as hard as Mane did. Trent has always looked up for it although he's had a few poor games here and there.

Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:02:08 pm
Arsenal and Newcastle certainly have more athletic midfields than ours yes. You're both underestimating the athleticism of Newcastle and Arsenal's midfield (which has had Partey instead of Jorginho for most of the season) as well as underestimating the scale of the decline of Henderson and Fabinho as well as the lack of athleticism of someone like Elliot. Fabinho is a statue these days and Xhaka, whilst not particularly athletic himself, is comfortably more able to get around the pitch. Odegard buzzes around the place and moves decently well. Newcastle have top quality in Guimares and then some real athletes around him, including Willock and Joelinton. 

Agree with this. Legs. Legs. I've been saying it all season. That's what we need in midfield.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uAydmJUHfSc&amp;ab_channel=ubiquitoons" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uAydmJUHfSc&amp;ab_channel=ubiquitoons</a>
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,601
  • JFT 97
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10184 on: Today at 12:12:25 am »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Yesterday at 06:33:03 pm
This season we've been porous, particularly through our midfield. People have pointed to the defensive liabilities of Elliot and Carvalho early on, Fabinho's physical decline, Hendo and Millie's ages, etc. But I'm looking at the teams being put out by 3 teams above us this afternoon and can only come to one conclusion - there must be something else.

The teams you are talking about haven't been created to be capable of pushing 100 points seasons.

Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Yesterday at 06:33:03 pm
I'm not having it that age, pace and agility has finally just caught up with with our midfield. No chance. There must be something else going on. 

How many of you can argue that a midfield 3 of Joey Linton, Willock and Guimares should be any more difficult to play through than Fab, Hendo and Elliot? No chance Joelinton or Willock could ever be considered decent defensively. Guimares is defensively sound as an 8, but a 6? No chance. And that's without even looking at the back 4 behind them. Jayzus!

Those teams aren't setup to break teams down when you have 75% possession. They don't play with 3 out and out forwards.

Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Yesterday at 06:33:03 pm
Are we any less mobile than Xhaka, Jorginho and Odegard? None of those are remotely fast. In fact, I'd put Xhaka and Jorginho in exactly the same bracket as Fab in the agility stakes. They both play in treacle.

Then there's Casemiro, Eriksen and the RatFacedCnut. Can anyone argue that any midfield we put out is worse than that clusterfuck? Especially when they've got Dalot, Lindelof, Fatty Shaw and some other useless twat behind them!

How the fuck are we having to win every game just to keep the coat tails of these teams? They're fucking dreadful.

Our system really only works when every man is putting a shift in, closing lanes and pressing the like mad. Our problem is half the team have been phoning it in for big chunks of the season. Trent, Virg, Fab, Hendo, Matip and Mo, have all played walking football at some point this season.

Will a couple of midfielders save us? Is a season outside the CL spots the wake up call we need? Or has Jurgen run his course? None of his teams, historically, seem to be able to sustain excellence. What's going on people?

Rant over. Carry on...

We have built a team that pushes the boundaries of what any English team has ever achieved. Realistically we need to be pushing 100 points to finish ahead of City. That means we need everything to be perfect.

We deliberately leave ourselves short in terms of midfield numbers so that we have more attacking players on the pitch. That means we expect an incredible amount from our midfield players.

We need a mix of incredible athleticism and positional discipline. 
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,411
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10185 on: Today at 12:15:19 am »
Speak of the devil, he's back.  ;D

Hello mate.  :wave
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,601
  • JFT 97
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10186 on: Today at 12:19:50 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:15:19 am
Speak of the devil, he's back.  ;D

Hello mate.  :wave

Nice to see you too Samie.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context
Pages: 1 ... 250 251 252 253 254 [255]   Go Up
« previous next »
 