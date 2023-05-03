This season we've been porous, particularly through our midfield. People have pointed to the defensive liabilities of Elliot and Carvalho early on, Fabinho's physical decline, Hendo and Millie's ages, etc. But I'm looking at the teams being put out by 3 teams above us this afternoon and can only come to one conclusion - there must be something else.



I'm not having it that age, pace and agility has finally just caught up with with our midfield. No chance. There must be something else going on.



How many of you can argue that a midfield 3 of Joey Linton, Willock and Guimares should be any more difficult to play through than Fab, Hendo and Elliot? No chance Joelinton or Willock could ever be considered decent defensively. Guimares is defensively sound as an 8, but a 6? No chance. And that's without even looking at the back 4 behind them. Jayzus!



Are we any less mobile than Xhaka, Jorginho and Odegard? None of those are remotely fast. In fact, I'd put Xhaka and Jorginho in exactly the same bracket as Fab in the agility stakes. They both play in treacle.



Then there's Casemiro, Eriksen and the RatFacedCnut. Can anyone argue that any midfield we put out is worse than that clusterfuck? Especially when they've got Dalot, Lindelof, Fatty Shaw and some other useless twat behind them!



How the fuck are we having to win every game just to keep the coat tails of these teams? They're fucking dreadful.



Our system really only works when every man is putting a shift in, closing lanes and pressing the like mad. Our problem is half the team have been phoning it in for big chunks of the season. Trent, Virg, Fab, Hendo, Matip and Mo, have all played walking football at some point this season.



Will a couple of midfielders save us? Is a season outside the CL spots the wake up call we need? Or has Jurgen run his course? None of his teams, historically, seem to be able to sustain excellence. What's going on people?



Rant over. Carry on...