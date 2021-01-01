« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 250 251 252 253 254 [255]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 858293 times)

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,744
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10160 on: Today at 08:33:06 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 08:46:50 pm
Just surprised we have not stuck with what we know as with the older system with Trent out wide, the missing pieces were two midfielders to shore up the spaces and re-energize the press. The Salah / Trent partnership on the right on its day is one of the best in the league. Trent is looking better with the current switch but others still look flat.

The old system needed two additions to get back to title challenging form hopefully. This new system is still requiring two midfielders, possibly a center back to cover the stretched back line and question marks even over Robertson. Seems to be a lot of tweaking and spend to see if this new system is workable v the Klopp system that's tried and trusted. We will see i guess
But those two missing pieces aren't available right now and without them, the season was becoming a disaster. If wed continued with the previous system we would in all likelihood been facing our worst season in the top flight.

We were basically getting the worst out of Trent, the same old defensive frailties were still present but without the upside of his attacking output that weve had in previous seasons, just two assists all season before the switch. Were now getting one of the best passers of the ball in the Premier League on the ball more often and hes loving it and dominating games. Im not really sure which players youre referring to that look flat but I would wager the benefit of getting Trent involved more far outweighs any negative of other players performances.

The back line is no more stretched in this system than it was the previous one, the only difference is instead of Trent being caught high and wide when in defensive transition, he now may be more central. Konate and Matip have both played that RCB role so Im not sure why wed now need a new centre-back.

The system weve used the last couple of seasons is very different to the one Klopp implemented when he first took over and which won us the league. Tactics and systems constantly evolve and if you stand still, you fall behind. Theres an argument to be made that this shift in the system should have been made far earlier or even at the start of the season as it looks like complacency had set in. Man City have changed their system this season to incorporate new players rather than sticking to a tried and tested method. 
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,230
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10161 on: Today at 08:59:53 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:33:06 am
But those two missing pieces aren't available right now and without them, the season was becoming a disaster. If wed continued with the previous system we would in all likelihood been facing our worst season in the top flight.

We were basically getting the worst out of Trent, the same old defensive frailties were still present but without the upside of his attacking output that weve had in previous seasons, just two assists all season before the switch. Were now getting one of the best passers of the ball in the Premier League on the ball more often and hes loving it and dominating games. Im not really sure which players youre referring to that look flat but I would wager the benefit of getting Trent involved more far outweighs any negative of other players performances.

The back line is no more stretched in this system than it was the previous one, the only difference is instead of Trent being caught high and wide when in defensive transition, he now may be more central. Konate and Matip have both played that RCB role so Im not sure why wed now need a new centre-back.

The system weve used the last couple of seasons is very different to the one Klopp implemented when he first took over and which won us the league. Tactics and systems constantly evolve and if you stand still, you fall behind. Theres an argument to be made that this shift in the system should have been made far earlier or even at the start of the season as it looks like complacency had set in. Man City have changed their system this season to incorporate new players rather than sticking to a tried and tested method. 


I agree to an extent but I am not sure this system will stand the test of time, far too intricate.
Logged

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,248
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10162 on: Today at 09:03:26 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:59:53 am
I agree to an extent but I am not sure this system will stand the test of time, far too intricate.

I was thinking the same until the last game or two.
But I think its intricate because we're not drilled in it defensively.
And the midfielders are still the same old.
If we get 1 or ideally 2 very mobile, aggressive, strong CMs then AND a pre season to work on all the patterns of play etc, it might become smoother and appear less cumbersome.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,230
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10163 on: Today at 09:08:12 am »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 09:03:26 am
I was thinking the same until the last game or two.
But I think its intricate because we're not drilled in it defensively.
And the midfielders are still the same old.
If we get 1 or ideally 2 very mobile, aggressive, strong CMs then AND a pre season to work on all the patterns of play etc, it might become smoother and appear less cumbersome.

Its more what we are doing going forward. Width on the left side comes more from Robbo who pushes forward (why?) and Jones going on the outside. I dont see the benefit of that. City and Arsenals system makes more sense structurally in my opinion.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,744
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10164 on: Today at 09:27:02 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:59:53 am
I agree to an extent but I am not sure this system will stand the test of time, far too intricate.
I think this system relies more heavily on players game intelligence and knowing when and where to move positions etc. 

Compare this to our title winning team which was a well-drilled team and quite rigid with three central midfielders who played very narrow. I guess the longevity of this will be how well those players adapt to it and start making better decisions more often. 
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10165 on: Today at 09:27:06 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:08:12 am
Its more what we are doing going forward. Width on the left side comes more from Robbo who pushes forward (why?) and Jones going on the outside. I dont see the benefit of that. City and Arsenals system makes more sense structurally in my opinion.

Were been linked to a LCB in the likes of Inacio, Hincape and Colwill so perhaps were looking at a more tucked in, defensively robust left back with good passing capabilities and then allowing the width to from from Diaz and the interplay with the LCM.

Would make it far more balanced (and closer to what City do).
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,880
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10166 on: Today at 09:50:45 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:08:12 am
Its more what we are doing going forward. Width on the left side comes more from Robbo who pushes forward (why?) and Jones going on the outside. I dont see the benefit of that. City and Arsenals system makes more sense structurally in my opinion.

No reason we can't work on it over the Summer and iron out the frailties. City also have the benefit from having an absolute monster up front and one of the best chance creaters the game has seen.

And regarding Jones going on the outside, Xhaka does that a lot for Arsenal. Created two goals from that very position last night.

Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10167 on: Today at 10:45:27 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:46:15 am
Where in midfield? As an 8? He's currently playing as less of an 8 than he was before the change. If the move to inverted fullback has made you think he should be into midfield you've got it the wrong way round. If you want him to be a 6 that would follow on from his move to being an inverted fullback because he's picking the ball up in those sorts of areas a lot more now. But do you really want our most creative footballer to be playing as our 6?
We can play him in a double pivot.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10168 on: Today at 11:17:39 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:45:27 am
We can play him in a double pivot.

Yeah that was the response already, a good one I thought. May well work for Trent although obviously it asks us to buy a new RB, a double pivot 6 and, potentially, a 10 and leaves Jones without an obvious position. But seeing as we need to buy at least 2 CMs anyway I'm not sure that's a deal breaker. What I do worry about more is personally I think a 4-2-3-1 forces Salah too wide, a 9 and a 10 inside him which forces him to be the one who keeps the width and he can't make the out to in runs or play in the half spaces. Any system we play needs to make Trent AND Salah as effective as possible.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,230
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10169 on: Today at 11:21:25 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:17:39 am
Yeah that was the response already, a good one I thought. May well work for Trent although obviously it asks us to buy a new RB, a double pivot 6 and, potentially, a 10 and leaves Jones without an obvious position. But seeing as we need to buy at least 2 CMs anyway I'm not sure that's a deal breaker. What I do worry about more is personally I think a 4-2-3-1 forces Salah too wide, a 9 and a 10 inside him which forces him to be the one who keeps the width and he can't make the out to in runs or play in the half spaces. Any system we play needs to make Trent AND Salah as effective as possible.

Salah should stay out wide, he was doing that a lot when we started the system and he saw a lot of the ball.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10170 on: Today at 11:34:37 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:21:25 am
Salah should stay out wide, he was doing that a lot when we started the system and he saw a lot of the ball.

This isn't quite right though is it, because we do want him in the box. That is, we want Salah wide AT points, not least in the build up phase, but not all the time. He's not going to literally hug the touchline until the ball is on the other flank and then make runs to the back post like the old 442 winger. As a wide forward he's inevitably going to have more freedom than that. I'm worried that putting a 10 and a 9 inside him curtails that too much. We've gotta remember that the old system worked so brilliantly partly because Firmino dropping deep left space centrally for Salah and Mane to work with. And that you want your best goalscorer in and around the box as much as possible.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,310
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10171 on: Today at 12:18:20 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:59:53 am
I agree to an extent but I am not sure this system will stand the test of time, far too intricate.

I think the system is fine and very sensible given the team and squad we now have. The problem is: what happens if Trent is injured or suspended? The talent pool for right-backs, who can seamlessly pop up into deep midfield and are brilliant there is a bit shallow!
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,543
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10172 on: Today at 12:21:06 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:18:20 pm
I think the system is fine and very sensible given the team and squad we now have. The problem is: what happens if Trent is injured or suspended? The talent pool for right-backs, who can seamlessly pop up into deep midfield and are brilliant there is a bit shallow!

I'm not sure we have another player that fits that profile this year but perhaps we bring someone in over the summer that can give us some flexibility. 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 250 251 252 253 254 [255]   Go Up
« previous next »
 