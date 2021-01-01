Just surprised we have not stuck with what we know as with the older system with Trent out wide, the missing pieces were two midfielders to shore up the spaces and re-energize the press. The Salah / Trent partnership on the right on its day is one of the best in the league. Trent is looking better with the current switch but others still look flat.



The old system needed two additions to get back to title challenging form hopefully. This new system is still requiring two midfielders, possibly a center back to cover the stretched back line and question marks even over Robertson. Seems to be a lot of tweaking and spend to see if this new system is workable v the Klopp system that's tried and trusted. We will see i guess



But those two missing pieces aren't available right now and without them, the season was becoming a disaster. If wed continued with the previous system we would in all likelihood been facing our worst season in the top flight.We were basically getting the worst out of Trent, the same old defensive frailties were still present but without the upside of his attacking output that weve had in previous seasons, just two assists all season before the switch. Were now getting one of the best passers of the ball in the Premier League on the ball more often and hes loving it and dominating games. Im not really sure which players youre referring to that look flat but I would wager the benefit of getting Trent involved more far outweighs any negative of other players performances.The back line is no more stretched in this system than it was the previous one, the only difference is instead of Trent being caught high and wide when in defensive transition, he now may be more central. Konate and Matip have both played that RCB role so Im not sure why wed now need a new centre-back.The system weve used the last couple of seasons is very different to the one Klopp implemented when he first took over and which won us the league. Tactics and systems constantly evolve and if you stand still, you fall behind. Theres an argument to be made that this shift in the system should have been made far earlier or even at the start of the season as it looks like complacency had set in. Man City have changed their system this season to incorporate new players rather than sticking to a tried and tested method.