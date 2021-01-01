« previous next »
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10120 on: Yesterday at 02:44:24 pm »
Don't see the point in not just playing a right back and Trent in midfield, essentially in the position that Elliott was selected in and that Henderson has been playing for years. Offers width on the right, overlaps Salah if necessary, comes into the midfield to play with the 6.

I think it's asking so much of everyone else to accomodate this system.

Robertson can't cover the left flank and play left CB at the same time and it stifles our left sided attack entirely  he's not playing particularly well this season anyway and it's really leaving him falling between two stolls much of the time. If Curtis/Diaz/Jota/Nuñez all need him coming around the outside to make space because they're all right footed and head in-field into traffic, but he can't be up at the oppositions by-line and playing left centre-back at the same time.

Konaté has to play RCB and RB and while he's the most able candidate for the job, it's an enormous task, and with the line constantly re-setting itself it's crazy hard for him to call off-sides.

Virg has to cover both CB positions when Konaté is out in the RB zone and god knows he isn't at his best right now.



Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10121 on: Yesterday at 05:21:02 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 02:44:24 pm
Don't see the point in not just playing a right back and Trent in midfield, essentially in the position that Elliott was selected in and that Henderson has been playing for years. Offers width on the right, overlaps Salah if necessary, comes into the midfield to play with the 6.

I think it's asking so much of everyone else to accomodate this system.

Robertson can't cover the left flank and play left CB at the same time and it stifles our left sided attack entirely  he's not playing particularly well this season anyway and it's really leaving him falling between two stolls much of the time. If Curtis/Diaz/Jota/Nuñez all need him coming around the outside to make space because they're all right footed and head in-field into traffic, but he can't be up at the oppositions by-line and playing left centre-back at the same time.

Konaté has to play RCB and RB and while he's the most able candidate for the job, it's an enormous task, and with the line constantly re-setting itself it's crazy hard for him to call off-sides.

Virg has to cover both CB positions when Konaté is out in the RB zone and god knows he isn't at his best right now.




Because to play a RB and start Trent at the 6 you would then need to take off someone else which would probably be an attacker so the balance of the whole side would change more than you might think.

We were asking a lot of our defenders yesterday because they had to make plays since nobody else was winning the ball. Maybe it was a bad day the office for them? Though I think we all have accepted at this point that Fabinho just isn't the same player anymore which is really sad. So in situations like that there will be time the defenders will look bad because they can't be perfect, at least not typically.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10122 on: Yesterday at 06:19:30 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:21:02 pm
Because to play a RB and start Trent at the 6 you would then need to take off someone else which would probably be an attacker so the balance of the whole side would change more than you might think.

We were asking a lot of our defenders yesterday because they had to make plays since nobody else was winning the ball. Maybe it was a bad day the office for them? Though I think we all have accepted at this point that Fabinho just isn't the same player anymore which is really sad. So in situations like that there will be time the defenders will look bad because they can't be perfect, at least not typically.

To be clear, I'd play him at 8 in the position that Henderson and Elliott have been playing this season, where I think he could do pretty much every thing he's started to do in recent weeks, and every team wouldn't immediately target the space in our back line.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10123 on: Yesterday at 06:40:03 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 06:19:30 pm
To be clear, I'd play him at 8 in the position that Henderson and Elliott have been playing this season, where I think he could do pretty much every thing he's started to do in recent weeks, and every team wouldn't immediately target the space in our back line.

but why when we can use his qauilty as an extra world class attacker in addition to our midfield and attack without taking one of them off especially since we know we can defend well with him as a rb if we improved our midfield with the right players
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10124 on: Yesterday at 07:03:22 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 06:40:03 pm
but why when we can use his qauilty as an extra world class attacker in addition to our midfield and attack without taking one of them off especially since we know we can defend well with him as a rb if we improved our midfield with the right players

Yeah exactly, we clearly still need to work on a few things and iron out a few creases but the upside to this new system is that we get an extra body in the centre of the park which should help us dominate the ball
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10125 on: Yesterday at 11:02:29 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 06:19:30 pm
To be clear, I'd play him at 8 in the position that Henderson and Elliott have been playing this season, where I think he could do pretty much every thing he's started to do in recent weeks, and every team wouldn't immediately target the space in our back line.
That Role is very different to one he been playing. He basically able to dictate the tempo of the game though passing. The role Henderson/ Elliott is basically the #10 role in the MF asking to be the creator in the midfield and play a lot btw in the lines. He can also create from deeper doing this role.
Also it makes the team weaker
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10126 on: Today at 03:50:48 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:00:05 am
I dont like how we are using the left side. Feels to me that we are allowing the left forward to come in a lot more and are asking the midfielder on that side and Robbo to provide the width. I much prefer the City/Arsenal method where Saka/Martinelli and Grealish/Mahrez are told to keep the width.

Was curious how our new set up compared to Citys and why we still seemed a lot more vulnerable to counters/attacks than them.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10127 on: Today at 06:05:12 am »
So I rewatched the end bit of the first half, and what we definitely struggled with was their switch from a 3-2 press to a 2-3. Was wondering if anyone saw it the same? It looked at that point that's where Trent and Fab started becoming a little bit more overwhelmed in the midfield, they were winning the ball a bit higher.

How do you see overcoming this? Personally, we need someone higher and wider especially on the right.

On the topic of having to wider players ala Mahrez and Graelish who like to stay super wide, I think it would cost Salah his effectiveness. He looked great first 25 when he was in the half spaces.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10128 on: Today at 07:34:43 am »
I personally think the game on Sunday, we were in cruise control but then took our foot off the gas at the 25-30 min mark and that was what let them back into the game. I dont think there was any genuine tactical genius from Spurs which brought them back into it, just down to us giving them a life line. What we should have done was carried on with the tempo we set and just scored more, thus getting their players demoralised and that would have killed off the game.

We didnt and we ended up making this game a lot harder work than it needed to be.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10129 on: Today at 09:05:30 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 03:50:48 am
Was curious how our new set up compared to Citys and why we still seemed a lot more vulnerable to counters/attacks than them.

Probably because we are less used to it but yes we are playing it differently. Again I dont know the logic to why we want our midfielders to overlap Salah and Diaz, it really limits the sort of players we can go for. I prefer the City and Arsenal method of them being 10s.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10130 on: Today at 09:33:16 am »
Will be interesting to see what sort of midfielder we are after this summer as with Thiago turning 33 next season, Henderson legs getting older, our middle is lacking creativity so we have to turn to Trent or a false number 9 or wide attackers to drop back to add that cutting edge to the centre. If we do go after the work horses Jurgen likes then Trent will probably continue his foray in midfield. I would really prefer to have more baskets as why put all our eggs on Trent for our midfield creativity. A team challenging for honours should have two or three midfield options who can break teams down with their passing or surges forward. Trent gets injured, burnt out then we are back to where we were when struggling, highlighting the lack of cutting edge in our CM against teams who park the bus.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10131 on: Today at 09:40:59 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 09:33:16 am
Will be interesting to see what sort of midfielder we are after this summer as with Thiago turning 33 next season, Henderson legs getting older, our middle is lacking creativity so we have to turn to Trent or a false number 9 or wide attackers to drop back to add that cutting edge to the centre. If we do go after the work horses Jurgen likes then Trent will probably continue his foray in midfield. I would really prefer to have more baskets as why put all our eggs on Trent for our midfield creativity. A team challenging for honours should have two or three midfield options who can break teams down with their passing or surges forward. Trent gets injured, burnt out then we are back to where we were when struggling, highlighting the lack of cutting edge in our CM against teams who park the bus.

I'm not sure if this is right. I think moving Trent more centrally actually frees up the right sided 8 to be more of a creative force in and around the box. That's because it's easier for Trent to cover the defensive third of the pitch when he's staying behind the ball (as he does more often from the inverted position) and in turn means the right sided 8 isn't required to cover for Trent so much. It's actually if we're returning Trent to his high and wide / go wherever he wants role that we're more in need a workhouse to cover behind him. What I would say is deep lying ball progression is less needed from CM if Trent stays central so Thiago (or players like him) are needed less. Perhaps we're using the term creativity differently though, which could explain our different posts. I'd use creativity for chance creation and 'ball progression' for the sorts of things Thiago does from CM, that is moving the ball up the pitch. Trent has always offered both from RB but he can now (from a inverted position) potentially offer both in a way that lessons the need for Thiago doing it and in such a way that enables him to cover defensively a little more.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10132 on: Today at 10:10:58 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 09:33:16 am
Will be interesting to see what sort of midfielder we are after this summer as with Thiago turning 33 next season, Henderson legs getting older, our middle is lacking creativity so we have to turn to Trent or a false number 9 or wide attackers to drop back to add that cutting edge to the centre. If we do go after the work horses Jurgen likes then Trent will probably continue his foray in midfield. I would really prefer to have more baskets as why put all our eggs on Trent for our midfield creativity. A team challenging for honours should have two or three midfield options who can break teams down with their passing or surges forward. Trent gets injured, burnt out then we are back to where we were when struggling, highlighting the lack of cutting edge in our CM against teams who park the bus.

Bellingham-eque midfielder is what we need. IMO, Curtis to some degree offers it on the left. I personally think he's been super underrated by the fan base for a long time, but he hasn't featured very often and to some degree that's understandable. Nearly everytime I've seen him I've seen a lot of things I've liked, and he's actually super tactically astute for a 22 year old. Can and will get better, hope we persist with him.

I don't think there's a long llist of midfielders that suit our right side which is a problem. None of the names mentioned at the moment fill that role, but I suppose to some degree if we look at maybe moving Trent to that role and replacing someone in Trent's position in the double pivot would make more sense. Could be worth trialling Thiago/Hendo in the 6 for a bit next to Fabi and moving Trent ot the 8 to see how it all plays out? Doesn't look like we're gonna get 4th now so if we're going to experiment now might be the time.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10133 on: Today at 10:20:28 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:40:59 am
I'm not sure if this is right. I think moving Trent more centrally actually frees up the right sided 8 to be more of a creative force in and around the box. That's because it's easier for Trent to cover the defensive third of the pitch when he's staying behind the ball (as he does more often from the inverted position) and in turn means the right sided 8 isn't required to cover for Trent so much. It's actually if we're returning Trent to his high and wide / go wherever he wants role that we're more in need a workhouse to cover behind him. What I would say is deep lying ball progression is less needed from CM if Trent stays central so Thiago (or players like him) are needed less. Perhaps we're using the term creativity differently though, which could explain our different posts. I'd use creativity for chance creation and 'ball progression' for the sorts of things Thiago does from CM, that is moving the ball up the pitch. Trent has always offered both from RB but he can now (from a inverted position) potentially offer both in a way that lessons the need for Thiago doing it and in such a way that enables him to cover defensively a little more.

A midfield of the current Fabinho, Elliott and Jones is hardly a template for a challenge on a title next season. As harsh as that is, it's the honest truth as a half arzed Spurs when they decided to put some effort into their play dictated the game for a huge portion of the game. If Thiago was not made of glass would be a huge upgrade to our team but we have to rely on our back ups right now as the first choice are either injured or lack the intensity we need for 90 mins.

Again you are asking Trent to bring the creativity to the center, while also asking him to fulfill some of the RB duties he has done for years as he still gets back and overlaps Salah. That's a lot of eggs in one basket and no one else can do that role for us so if he gets injured what happens? Buy another inverted RB option who can rotate with Trent? Good luck on finding anyone who can do that specialised role n be happy to start less than ten games a season.

Jurgen has to find a younger version of Thiago and Fabinho this summer. The likes of Jones, Elliott can continue to develop their game n get game time as they are two or three seasons from hitting their potential probably. We saw last weekend our current set up has massive gaps in it which better teams would rip apart. We couldn't buy a clean sheet right now against a team vying for a title or CL so we need better ways of managing games as no point blowing our load in the first twenty minutes and hanging on the ropes by the end of a game.

