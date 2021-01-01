« previous next »
Don't see the point in not just playing a right back and Trent in midfield, essentially in the position that Elliott was selected in and that Henderson has been playing for years. Offers width on the right, overlaps Salah if necessary, comes into the midfield to play with the 6.

I think it's asking so much of everyone else to accomodate this system.

Robertson can't cover the left flank and play left CB at the same time and it stifles our left sided attack entirely  he's not playing particularly well this season anyway and it's really leaving him falling between two stolls much of the time. If Curtis/Diaz/Jota/Nuñez all need him coming around the outside to make space because they're all right footed and head in-field into traffic, but he can't be up at the oppositions by-line and playing left centre-back at the same time.

Konaté has to play RCB and RB and while he's the most able candidate for the job, it's an enormous task, and with the line constantly re-setting itself it's crazy hard for him to call off-sides.

Virg has to cover both CB positions when Konaté is out in the RB zone and god knows he isn't at his best right now.



Because to play a RB and start Trent at the 6 you would then need to take off someone else which would probably be an attacker so the balance of the whole side would change more than you might think.

We were asking a lot of our defenders yesterday because they had to make plays since nobody else was winning the ball. Maybe it was a bad day the office for them? Though I think we all have accepted at this point that Fabinho just isn't the same player anymore which is really sad. So in situations like that there will be time the defenders will look bad because they can't be perfect, at least not typically.
To be clear, I'd play him at 8 in the position that Henderson and Elliott have been playing this season, where I think he could do pretty much every thing he's started to do in recent weeks, and every team wouldn't immediately target the space in our back line.
but why when we can use his qauilty as an extra world class attacker in addition to our midfield and attack without taking one of them off especially since we know we can defend well with him as a rb if we improved our midfield with the right players
Yeah exactly, we clearly still need to work on a few things and iron out a few creases but the upside to this new system is that we get an extra body in the centre of the park which should help us dominate the ball
That Role is very different to one he been playing. He basically able to dictate the tempo of the game though passing. The role Henderson/ Elliott is basically the #10 role in the MF asking to be the creator in the midfield and play a lot btw in the lines. He can also create from deeper doing this role.
Also it makes the team weaker
Was curious how our new set up compared to Citys and why we still seemed a lot more vulnerable to counters/attacks than them.
