Don't see the point in not just playing a right back and Trent in midfield, essentially in the position that Elliott was selected in and that Henderson has been playing for years. Offers width on the right, overlaps Salah if necessary, comes into the midfield to play with the 6.



I think it's asking so much of everyone else to accomodate this system.



Robertson can't cover the left flank and play left CB at the same time and it stifles our left sided attack entirely  he's not playing particularly well this season anyway and it's really leaving him falling between two stolls much of the time. If Curtis/Diaz/Jota/Nuñez all need him coming around the outside to make space because they're all right footed and head in-field into traffic, but he can't be up at the oppositions by-line and playing left centre-back at the same time.



Konaté has to play RCB and RB and while he's the most able candidate for the job, it's an enormous task, and with the line constantly re-setting itself it's crazy hard for him to call off-sides.



Virg has to cover both CB positions when Konaté is out in the RB zone and god knows he isn't at his best right now.







