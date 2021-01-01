« previous next »
The Klopp Template

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10080
Quote from: jepovic:
Perhaps not a popular opinion, I dont think we should have Thiago as a guaranteed starter together with Trent. They are too similar as midfielders. Great on the ball, but too static without it. Thiago is one of the most graceful players I have seen, but he's just not very effective any more. Trent does a similar job, but I think he could do it better (and without being injured half the season). If we are going for Trent as a quarter back / late Gerrard style CM, we need really mobile/athletic CMs around him. Dont forget that our main problem this season has been our defence and lack of pressing in CM.

Also, I think this switching between RB and CM will hurt us more than it will help us. We lose width on the right and we open up for dangerous counters. Just play Trent as 8 and get a new RB.

I just think Thiago is much more athletic than Fabinho and in certain situations makes a lot more sense than playing a proper destroyer.

I think I read earlier in the season that Thiago is one of the better pressers higher up the field, I think his mobility actually helps us. And on the ball hes a lot more effective than Fabinho is.

I agree though, we need athletic midfielders. A team full of peak Hendos would be perfect.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10081
Quote from: RyanBabel19:
Not for the first time we can have a tendency to underestimate our players and their capabilities as well as forgetting systems change and evolve.

Thiago being a huge example, ive watched the guy for years and years and im yet to see him fail to fit any system, he reads the game better than 9 out of every 10 football players, I genuinely dont think theres a system he cannot play in successfully. Nunez is another I think will eventually adapt brilliantly, he needs to learn the language and adapt his game but a deep midfielder who can pick a pass from anywhere on the field and a lightning quick forward able and willing to run in behind time and again and control and shoot from various positions bodes well going forward.

Ljinders got dragged for his comments on Gakpo but I think I see what he meant. The missing piece wasnt meant quite so literally as hell fix all our issues but Bobby was never going to snap back into his best, most agile form and I think deep down we as a club knew we needed to find the next steps. Gakpos game hasnt been fully appreciated by our fans yet but his ability and reading of the game as well as his cool demeanor on the ball will have been spotted some time before we signed him and he allows us to facilitate a different but still incredibly affective counter pressing set up. Hes the link between midfield and attack similar to Bobby but with some clear differences.

Play Trent in his current role, add some new dynamic CMs and a more settled Gakpo and Nunez on top of a fit and firing Diaz and Jota and a Salah with forwards who understand his game and you see a relentless Klopp side. We need additions but many of the main pieces are present
Great post.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10082
Quote from: Coolie High:
Progressive passes, progressive dribbles, how many passes he makes, tackles and numerous stats are better to judge a deep lying playmaker on than goals or assists. How many goals and assists was Alonso a part of when he was here? How many goals and assists has Partey made this season? Its bemusing were in 2023 people still dont understand what that position entails, especially coming from fans of a club who had an all time great one in Alonso play here for a few seasons who wasnt judged on goals or assists either?
I dont think Thiago was a bad signing, I was looking forward. He's turning 33 in the fall, and I think he has been noticably worse this season than the previous one. Even his passing has been off recently, and thats his main asset. He's too old for DM now.

Trent doesnt have that kind of close control, who does, but he is one of the best passers I have seen. More importantly he is a decade younger
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10083
Quote from: Jookie:
My opinion.

I like Thiago and think hed work best in a 2 man midfield alongside a more defensive, mobile midfielder.

Im not sure hes a brilliant fit in the role next to Trent. The idea of getting Trent into those midfield positions is to get him on the ball. I feel the idea of the other CM is to be more defensive.

Its just a guess though. I find it interesting that any slight criticism of Thiago is jumped on.  Ill caveat that with the fact I think hes our most talented midfielder. I just dont think hes worked out as a signing. Partly due to stylistic fit and partly due to fitness. I think this tweak in system potentially makes that stylistic fit less obvious.

Very hard to judge Thiago as his injury record is poor. He does a lot of good stuff obviously but is very prone to obvious mistakes regularly. He's not a regular for Spain and often doesn't even make the squad and i do think some folk have a blind spot for him here. He's been a good signing but has not set the world alight by any means.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10084
Quote from: Jookie:
My opinion.

I like Thiago and think hed work best in a 2 man midfield alongside a more defensive, mobile midfielder.

Im not sure hes a brilliant fit in the role next to Trent. The idea of getting Trent into those midfield positions is to get him on the ball. I feel the idea of the other CM is to be more defensive.

Its just a guess though. I find it interesting that any slight criticism of Thiago is jumped on.  Ill caveat that with the fact I think hes our most talented midfielder. I just dont think hes worked out as a signing. Partly due to stylistic fit and partly due to fitness. I think this tweak in system potentially makes that stylistic fit less obvious.
I do agree. He hasnt been a flop (like Keita), and hes put in some very good performances for us, but hes never really looked like a perfect fit for the team. I saw someone saying that this new system would allow him to play higher up the pitch like Gundogan for City and I quite like the idea of that.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10085


Average positions v's Forest.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10086
Surely Thiago beside a modern day Alonso and a SG in front of them would be the template for any team to build a title charge on. Let the midfielders do what they are suppose to do as they would control the battle ground, keep possession well around 65% and pry the opposition apart with vision, energy and superior technic. No need for the 6ft2 midfielder for aerial battles as they be killing the ground battle , less requirement for a full back to chip in and assist in midfield as the lads in the engine room would be running the show.

Guess that's old school thinking as there is no way a Thiago, Alonso or SG trio could deal with the modern day Stone or Zinchenko coming inside and absolutely destroying them. 😉
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10087
Almost a 442 based on those positions, with the fullbacks (Robertson and Henderson) pushed right up, Jota coming inside as a second forward.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10088
Quote from: tubby:
Almost a 442 based on those positions, with the fullbacks (Robertson and Henderson) pushed right up, Jota coming inside as a second forward.

Sure but Henderson wasn't a fullback out of possession.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10089
Quote from: jepovic:
I dont think Thiago was a bad signing, I was looking forward. He's turning 33 in the fall, and I think he has been noticably worse this season than the previous one. Even his passing has been off recently, and thats his main asset. He's too old for DM now.

Trent doesnt have that kind of close control, who does, but he is one of the best passers I have seen. More importantly he is a decade younger

Someone needs to tell Kroos to pack it in. A year older than Thiago and keeping the 4th most expensive midfielder of all time out of the Real Madrid team.

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10090
Quote from: RyanBabel19:
Not for the first time we can have a tendency to underestimate our players and their capabilities as well as forgetting systems change and evolve.

Thiago being a huge example, ive watched the guy for years and years and im yet to see him fail to fit any system, he reads the game better than 9 out of every 10 football players, I genuinely dont think theres a system he cannot play in successfully. Nunez is another I think will eventually adapt brilliantly, he needs to learn the language and adapt his game but a deep midfielder who can pick a pass from anywhere on the field and a lightning quick forward able and willing to run in behind time and again and control and shoot from various positions bodes well going forward.

Ljinders got dragged for his comments on Gakpo but I think I see what he meant. The missing piece wasnt meant quite so literally as hell fix all our issues but Bobby was never going to snap back into his best, most agile form and I think deep down we as a club knew we needed to find the next steps. Gakpos game hasnt been fully appreciated by our fans yet but his ability and reading of the game as well as his cool demeanor on the ball will have been spotted some time before we signed him and he allows us to facilitate a different but still incredibly affective counter pressing set up. Hes the link between midfield and attack similar to Bobby but with some clear differences.

Play Trent in his current role, add some new dynamic CMs and a more settled Gakpo and Nunez on top of a fit and firing Diaz and Jota and a Salah with forwards who understand his game and you see a relentless Klopp side. We need additions but many of the main pieces are present

Completely agree on Thiago - he's got a proven track record over many years. I'm not sure Nunez and Gapko are quite the same because they're just a lot younger and they're being asked to do things that we don't yet know if they can do. So regarding Nunez, the guy is already brilliant at getting chances and making them for others. He could marginally improve at taking them. Saying he needs to 'adapt' risks forgetting this. In terms of doing what he used to do so brilliantly in Portugal... well he's doing it brilliantly here too. He might need to change and add bits to his game that he hasn't historically had, and we'll see if he's able to do that. Regarding Gapko, we don't know whether he can be a link man in the Firmino mould. Hopefully he can become that but we just don't know at the minute.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10091
Quote from: FLRed67:
Someone needs to tell Kroos to pack it in. A year older than Thiago and keeping the 4th most expensive midfielder of all time out of the Real Madrid team.

Or tell Modric the same, bizarre comments in this thread Thiago was the only midfielder getting praise at the start of the season before Bajcetic came through.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10092
Quote from: Clint Eastwood:
I do agree. He hasnt been a flop (like Keita), and hes put in some very good performances for us, but hes never really looked like a perfect fit for the team. I saw someone saying that this new system would allow him to play higher up the pitch like Gundogan for City and I quite like the idea of that.

He didnt look like a perfect fit for the team last season?
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10093
Quote from: FLRed67:
Someone needs to tell Kroos to pack it in. A year older than Thiago and keeping the 4th most expensive midfielder of all time out of the Real Madrid team.
Nobody is telling Thiago to pack it in. He should just not be a guaranteed starter after this summer.

I dont care about Kroos, he's not playing for us.  Premier league is also faster and more physical than la liga, and I dont see many CMs that age in PL.

We saw these warning signs with Henderson and Fabinho last year, and then we got shocked when their form dropped.  We should not fall into this nostalgia trap again. 
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10094
Quote from: tubby:
Almost a 442 based on those positions, with the fullbacks (Robertson and Henderson) pushed right up, Jota coming inside as a second forward.

Nah, he's gone for the classic 2-2-2-4 formation.   Knew he would.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10095
Quote from: jepovic:
Nobody is telling Thiago to pack it in. He should just not be a guaranteed starter after this summer.

I dont care about Kroos, he's not playing for us.  Premier league is also faster and more physical than la liga, and I dont see many CMs that age in PL.

We saw these warning signs with Henderson and Fabinho last year, and then we got shocked when their form dropped.  We should not fall into this nostalgia trap again.

The best midfielder in the league is 31, what warning signs have you seen with Thiago? Did you see his ball progression and pressing stats at the start of the season, he was operating at a level better than nearly every single midfielder in the league.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10096
Quote from: Draex:


Average positions v's Forest.

It would be interesting to see average positions in and out of possession.

To me this looks like 2-3-5. In a game like Forest where we had >80% possession this probably reflects the positioning when we have the ball.

I would guess it's more 4-3-3 or 4-5-1 like out of possession but the data set much be pretty small for the Forest game.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10097
Quote from: fowlermagic:
Surely Thiago beside a modern day Alonso and a SG in front of them would be the template for any team to build a title charge on. Let the midfielders do what they are suppose to do as they would control the battle ground, keep possession well around 65% and pry the opposition apart with vision, energy and superior technic. No need for the 6ft2 midfielder for aerial battles as they be killing the ground battle , less requirement for a full back to chip in and assist in midfield as the lads in the engine room would be running the show.

Guess that's old school thinking as there is no way a Thiago, Alonso or SG trio could deal with the modern day Stone or Zinchenko coming inside and absolutely destroying them. 😉

I'm pretty sure everyone would buy into having a modern day Alonso and Gerrard in midfield!

The reality of finding those players and then being able to afford them is pretty slim though.



Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10098
Quote from: FLRed67:
Someone needs to tell Kroos to pack it in. A year older than Thiago and keeping the 4th most expensive midfielder of all time out of the Real Madrid team.



No-one is telling Thiago to pack it in.

The issue is his availability. Here is some stats for you from the last 3 seasons:

Total minutes played: - Toni Kroos ~9600 mins, Thiago ~6600 mins

Kroos has played over 3000 minutes more than Thaigo in the last 3 seasons since Thiago joined. That's pretty much another seasons worth of minutes for a 1st team midfielder in a CL team.

Thiago has averaged 24 full 90 minutes over his 3 seasons. That may go up to 25 if he plays games before the end of the season. That across all comps when we generally play over 50 games in a season.

The question about Thiago isn;t about his quality. It's about his availability aligned with cost and impact on the team. His cost in wages is at least 10M per annum.

Is that too much for someone who plays about 2200 minutes a season? Is he transformative in our system that he's worth carry a player with ~50% availability and one of the highest wage earners at the club?

That's the debate and where people will differ in opinion. Bringing in Kroos comparisons etc. are meaningless and not even that relevant given Kroos is consistently available despite his age.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10099
Quote from: Jookie:
No-one is telling Thiago to pack it in.

The issue is his availability. Here is some stats for you from the last 3 seasons:

Total minutes played: - Toni Kroos ~9600 mins, Thiago ~6600 mins

Kroos has played over 3000 minutes more than Thaigo in the last 3 seasons since Thiago joined. That's pretty much another seasons worth of minutes for a 1st team midfielder in a CL team.

Thiago has averaged 24 full 90 minutes over his 3 seasons. That may go up to 25 if he plays games before the end of the season. That across all comps when we generally play over 50 games in a season.

The question about Thiago isn;t about his quality. It's about his availability aligned with cost and impact on the team. His cost in wages is at least 10M per annum.

Is that too much for someone who plays about 2200 minutes a season? Is he transformative in our system that he's worth carry a player with ~50% availability and one of the highest wage earners at the club?

That's the debate and where people will differ in opinion. Bringing in Kroos comparisons etc. are meaningless and not even that relevant given Kroos is consistently available despite his age.

He's the best midfielder at the club though and he's under contract for 12 more months... we'll play him when he's available and he'll elevate the team... he'll leave at the end of his contract ... I struggle to see the issue - especially with worse midfielders under contract for longer on similar wages
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10100
Yeah if we we're talking minutes played and the wages they're on as to whether we can justify keeping them we need to be moving Fabinho and Henderson on, neither of whom should be picking up many minutes next season if we want to be back in the top 4.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10101
Quote from: JackWard33:
He's the best midfielder at the club though and he's under contract for 12 more months... we'll play him when he's available and he'll elevate the team... he'll leave at the end of his contract ... I struggle to see the issue - especially with worse midfielders under contract for longer on similar wages

He could be the best midfielder in the world (he's not even Top 5 in PL) and I'd have the same issue.

You are paying a high price for a midfielder who isn't available for about 50% of the time. Additionally he's not going to be there after next season so he's not part of long term plans. He's the epitome of a luxury player in terms of availability and cost. I see the value in that when you are competing for CL and PL. That added quality, even if only for limited periods, could be a difference maker. For a team looking to consolidate back into a contender or Top 4 team, he looks like less of a no-brainer.

If Fabinho and Henderson aren't going to be 1st choice next season then the same thing should apply to them. Though Henderson's role is slightly different with how Klopp views him and additionally his HG status.

Currently though, Fabinho and Henderson play when available. That might change.

Personally at this point I don't think any of Thiago, Fabinho or Henderson willl be moved on this summer. I think Klopp will want 3 experienced midfieders when bedding in new signing s and blending with our current younger options (Elliott, Bajcetic, Jones).
