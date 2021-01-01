Someone needs to tell Kroos to pack it in. A year older than Thiago and keeping the 4th most expensive midfielder of all time out of the Real Madrid team.
No-one is telling Thiago to pack it in.
The issue is his availability. Here is some stats for you from the last 3 seasons:
Total minutes played: - Toni Kroos ~9600 mins, Thiago ~6600 mins
Kroos has played over 3000 minutes more than Thaigo in the last 3 seasons since Thiago joined. That's pretty much another seasons worth of minutes for a 1st team midfielder in a CL team.
Thiago has averaged 24 full 90 minutes over his 3 seasons. That may go up to 25 if he plays games before the end of the season. That across all comps when we generally play over 50 games in a season.
The question about Thiago isn;t about his quality. It's about his availability aligned with cost and impact on the team. His cost in wages is at least 10M per annum.
Is that too much for someone who plays about 2200 minutes a season? Is he transformative in our system that he's worth carry a player with ~50% availability and one of the highest wage earners at the club?
That's the debate and where people will differ in opinion. Bringing in Kroos comparisons etc. are meaningless and not even that relevant given Kroos is consistently available despite his age.