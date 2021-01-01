He's the best midfielder at the club though and he's under contract for 12 more months... we'll play him when he's available and he'll elevate the team... he'll leave at the end of his contract ... I struggle to see the issue - especially with worse midfielders under contract for longer on similar wages



He could be the best midfielder in the world (he's not even Top 5 in PL) and I'd have the same issue.You are paying a high price for a midfielder who isn't available for about 50% of the time. Additionally he's not going to be there after next season so he's not part of long term plans. He's the epitome of a luxury player in terms of availability and cost. I see the value in that when you are competing for CL and PL. That added quality, even if only for limited periods, could be a difference maker. For a team looking to consolidate back into a contender or Top 4 team, he looks like less of a no-brainer.If Fabinho and Henderson aren't going to be 1st choice next season then the same thing should apply to them. Though Henderson's role is slightly different with how Klopp views him and additionally his HG status.Currently though, Fabinho and Henderson play when available. That might change.Personally at this point I don't think any of Thiago, Fabinho or Henderson willl be moved on this summer. I think Klopp will want 3 experienced midfieders when bedding in new signing s and blending with our current younger options (Elliott, Bajcetic, Jones).