Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 09:41:25 am
Perhaps not a popular opinion, I dont think we should have Thiago as a guaranteed starter together with Trent. They are too similar as midfielders. Great on the ball, but too static without it. Thiago is one of the most graceful players I have seen, but he's just not very effective any more. Trent does a similar job, but I think he could do it better (and without being injured half the season). If we are going for Trent as a quarter back / late Gerrard style CM, we need really mobile/athletic CMs around him. Dont forget that our main problem this season has been our defence and lack of pressing in CM.

Also, I think this switching between RB and CM will hurt us more than it will help us. We lose width on the right and we open up for dangerous counters. Just play Trent as 8 and get a new RB.

I just think Thiago is much more athletic than Fabinho and in certain situations makes a lot more sense than playing a proper destroyer.

I think I read earlier in the season that Thiago is one of the better pressers higher up the field, I think his mobility actually helps us. And on the ball hes a lot more effective than Fabinho is.

I agree though, we need athletic midfielders. A team full of peak Hendos would be perfect.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:07:52 pm
Not for the first time we can have a tendency to underestimate our players and their capabilities as well as forgetting systems change and evolve.

Thiago being a huge example, ive watched the guy for years and years and im yet to see him fail to fit any system, he reads the game better than 9 out of every 10 football players, I genuinely dont think theres a system he cannot play in successfully. Nunez is another I think will eventually adapt brilliantly, he needs to learn the language and adapt his game but a deep midfielder who can pick a pass from anywhere on the field and a lightning quick forward able and willing to run in behind time and again and control and shoot from various positions bodes well going forward.

Ljinders got dragged for his comments on Gakpo but I think I see what he meant. The missing piece wasnt meant quite so literally as hell fix all our issues but Bobby was never going to snap back into his best, most agile form and I think deep down we as a club knew we needed to find the next steps. Gakpos game hasnt been fully appreciated by our fans yet but his ability and reading of the game as well as his cool demeanor on the ball will have been spotted some time before we signed him and he allows us to facilitate a different but still incredibly affective counter pressing set up. Hes the link between midfield and attack similar to Bobby but with some clear differences.

Play Trent in his current role, add some new dynamic CMs and a more settled Gakpo and Nunez on top of a fit and firing Diaz and Jota and a Salah with forwards who understand his game and you see a relentless Klopp side. We need additions but many of the main pieces are present
Great post.
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:04:27 pm
Progressive passes, progressive dribbles, how many passes he makes, tackles and numerous stats are better to judge a deep lying playmaker on than goals or assists. How many goals and assists was Alonso a part of when he was here? How many goals and assists has Partey made this season? Its bemusing were in 2023 people still dont understand what that position entails, especially coming from fans of a club who had an all time great one in Alonso play here for a few seasons who wasnt judged on goals or assists either?
I dont think Thiago was a bad signing, I was looking forward. He's turning 33 in the fall, and I think he has been noticably worse this season than the previous one. Even his passing has been off recently, and thats his main asset. He's too old for DM now.

Trent doesnt have that kind of close control, who does, but he is one of the best passers I have seen. More importantly he is a decade younger
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 11:43:37 am
My opinion.

I like Thiago and think hed work best in a 2 man midfield alongside a more defensive, mobile midfielder.

Im not sure hes a brilliant fit in the role next to Trent. The idea of getting Trent into those midfield positions is to get him on the ball. I feel the idea of the other CM is to be more defensive.

Its just a guess though. I find it interesting that any slight criticism of Thiago is jumped on.  Ill caveat that with the fact I think hes our most talented midfielder. I just dont think hes worked out as a signing. Partly due to stylistic fit and partly due to fitness. I think this tweak in system potentially makes that stylistic fit less obvious.

Very hard to judge Thiago as his injury record is poor. He does a lot of good stuff obviously but is very prone to obvious mistakes regularly. He's not a regular for Spain and often doesn't even make the squad and i do think some folk have a blind spot for him here. He's been a good signing but has not set the world alight by any means.
