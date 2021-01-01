Progressive passes, progressive dribbles, how many passes he makes, tackles and numerous stats are better to judge a deep lying playmaker on than goals or assists. How many goals and assists was Alonso a part of when he was here? How many goals and assists has Partey made this season? Its bemusing were in 2023 people still dont understand what that position entails, especially coming from fans of a club who had an all time great one in Alonso play here for a few seasons who wasnt judged on goals or assists either?



I dont think Thiago was a bad signing, I was looking forward. He's turning 33 in the fall, and I think he has been noticably worse this season than the previous one. Even his passing has been off recently, and thats his main asset. He's too old for DM now.Trent doesnt have that kind of close control, who does, but he is one of the best passers I have seen. More importantly he is a decade younger