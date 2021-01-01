« previous next »
Offline jepovic

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10040 on: Yesterday at 10:04:33 am »
I think we need to change a lot of things to make it work with Trent as CM.

We have 4 midfielders looking for a pass, but none of them provide options for those passes with deep runs or by moving up between the lines. Fab, Jones and Thiago have always done that, and now we have added Trent. So we often end up with 4 CMs in line with the ball. Its more static than ever, although we of course dominate possession. Too easy to mar.
With Trent as playmaker, we dont need Thiago or Jones. We need someone like a young Henderson.

Also, we need someone to provide width on the right wing.

None of this is about Trents quality, its the system

Id rather see us playing a normal 433 with Trent as 8, and a normal RB
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10041 on: Yesterday at 10:15:39 am »
Think the midfielder next to Trent makes sense to be defensive minded but the positional change has thrown Henderson in particular under the bus because it doesnt suit him at all. We definitely need those players to be able to receive the ball and provide a final third threat.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10042 on: Yesterday at 11:06:53 am »
Does anybody know where you can find data for pressing thats available?
Offline Jookie

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10043 on: Yesterday at 11:19:08 am »
I said it in the pre-match thread about Thiago not fitting in this system. The only role he could do is the one that Fabinho does. However, I view that as the most defensive position of the 4 when Trent moves into midfield. Equally Trent is moving into that position to get on the ball -at the expense of the other midfielder.

In the 4 the 2 No8s have a different role than in our more standard 433. The RHS kid needs to provide some width but equally some level of cover the the space vacated by Trent. I think the LHS 8 needs to be more advanced and provide some width. Robertson will not get forward as much so you need someone to create width.

If we persist with this approach and its been part of the long term plan then it makes a bit more sense why weve played Elliott in midfield and bought a player like Carvalho who could play that hybrid role on the left. I think it makes the links to Mount and Nunes more obvious also.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10044 on: Yesterday at 03:10:39 pm »
You've based Thiago not fitting the role on what exactly?
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10045 on: Yesterday at 03:38:21 pm »
You do know you can have more than one playmaker right? Madrid do with Kroos and Modric, Barcelona did with Busquets and Xavi plus Messi, Man City Rodri and Gundogan and Grealish acts as one also, doesn't run in behind but facilitates play, keeps the ball recycles it and makes the penetrative pass when he can.

A three man midfield of Thiago new Dm and a right cm like Caicedo actually makes sense if we're going back to our old style of 'Pressing being our best playmaker' or do people forget that notion? It actually works better for me, because the emphasis going into next season shouldn't be about being more creative but being more defensively solid, rigid and getting our counter pressing on point.

Its funny how quick people forget, but with the game on Saturday i was actually happy for once we were going into half time with the score 0-0, in our title winning seasons we had a lot of games like the first half against Forest where we would keep it tight and nick goals via set pieces or mistakes from the other side, if we're going to recreate our style of previous years it actually makes more sense to do exactly what you're saying we shouldn't do.

Be patient, keep it tight and rely on the excellence of your attacking players, set pieces, and mistakes from the other team to provide you chances, of course in the odd game where teams are just willing to sit back, we could make the right midfielder in the system more attacking if needs be, but even with Trent as a playmaker we don't need to focus our game on being overtly attacking.

A Bellingham type would be perfect because he is so multi faceted, but i would take a more defensively inclined midfielder who is press resistant and can progress the ball via dribbling if we can't get him, we then have the option to switch in Elliott Carvahlo or whoever if we need to be more creative.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10046 on: Yesterday at 06:33:36 pm »
I would say the biggest sign that this might be more of a long-term plan is instead of switching back to our old tactics when it was clear Forest were going to have Danilo sit on Trent that we instead starting varying where Trent would pick up the ball.  Good sign that it's something that's being worked on from a problem solving standpoint.
Offline Knight

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10047 on: Yesterday at 07:39:05 pm »
How much cover is Henderson providing for Trent? It feels like Trent is now providing the cover by being behind the ball more often. When Trent gets ahead of the ball Henderson steps back in and I saw him do that at least once yesterday and was really impressed by the tactical discipline. As Trent came forward Henderson literally moved straight back in to cover. But normally, when Trent is playing the inverted position, Henderson is freed up to be further forward because Fabinho and Trent are behind the ball. What we desperately need from at least one 8 in this new system is playmaking ability between the lines. I'd of thought that could be Elliot. Jones is too safe with the ball, Henderson isn't brilliant on the half turn and isn't that 'cute'.

As for Thiago not fitting... he's our most technically accomplished CM. Him receiving the ball between the lines and playing closer to the box is absolutely no problem at all. Gundogan plays a similar role for City and does fine.
Offline RedG13

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10048 on: Yesterday at 07:51:15 pm »
Elliott can do it, he also 19 in his first injury free season he not going to super consistent at that his point.
Jones can do but more of a controller type. Thiago can do it also but I would prefer him starting the attack more.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10049 on: Yesterday at 07:55:18 pm »
Hopefully Jurgen and the team are reading Rawk. Quite amazing how many people on here know better than them.
Offline Knight

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10050 on: Yesterday at 08:02:21 pm »
Now I agree that the Thiago comment was odd but these comments are stupid. You do know that no one on here thinks they're giving advice to Jurgen? They enjoy thinking and talking about football. That's why they post. You could literally reply with the above to every single post about football (and most other things) in this whole forum. But there's no point because it's a complete waste of time, it goes without saying.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10051 on: Yesterday at 08:10:01 pm »
Everyone and anyone is entitled to post pretty much what they want but 99% of us have an understanding of the game which is entirely miniscule to Klopp' understanding of it. Yet, every day, there are comments questioning the tactics of professionals at the top their class who study hours and hours of opposition tactics as well as working on our own. The majority i find laughable!
Offline jepovic

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10052 on: Yesterday at 09:13:07 pm »
Two playmakers would be fine, but yesterday it looked like four at times...
Offline Knight

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10053 on: Yesterday at 09:15:05 pm »
Well maybe avoid the threads with the very purpose of discussing tactics then!
Offline plura

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10054 on: Yesterday at 09:32:39 pm »
If we can find that high and successful pressing play starting from the attack and all the way down then we wont be bothered trying to make Trent a midfielder again. Any defensive issues will be forgotten, or in the grand scheme of things (winning trophies) less important.

Thats the Klopp template to success. I fear/feel thats the optimal way to success. Im not sure how far we are from that.c in the minefield currently quite a bit. In the attack? Not sure. Fear that Nunez wont fit the profile but I do like him a lot.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10055 on: Yesterday at 11:27:28 pm »
I think that Nunez will benefit hugely from both Salah and Diaz playing at the wide attacking positions. He still has to learn things from a tactical point of view, but he is a remarkable physical specimen and his pace is lethal ...
Offline Songs to Sing

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10056 on: Yesterday at 11:34:38 pm »
Mason mount. Maybe
Offline afc tukrish

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10057 on: Yesterday at 11:53:49 pm »
matters more materially
Online newterp

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10058 on: Today at 12:25:01 am »
This means more?
Online n00bert

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #10059 on: Today at 02:42:23 am »
I think for me is not that we reverted to how good we were in previous seasonsagainst Forest, we just went back to how we were earlier this season which wasn't very good.

If we are after athleticism in our midfield then we can't really be having Fab in there. Hendo still has a fair degree of it but it feels like he does struggle when he plays too many consecutive games.

In that spirit, I'd prefer Mac Alister to Caicedo if we had to pick one of the two Brighton midfielders, but both I would swerve as they are both midgets. Quick google shows them to be 1.74m and 1.78m respectively. For reference Hendo is 1.82 and he's not huge. IMO we need some physical ball players and while Caicedo puts himself about, I don't really rate his passing and distribution. It's like a smaller Fab and while an upgrade on current Fab, defo not better than peak Fabinho. IMO Thiago in that second pivot will do a better job than both Mac Alister and Caicedo.
