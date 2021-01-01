I think we need to change a lot of things to make it work with Trent as CM.



We have 4 midfielders looking for a pass, but none of them provide options for those passes with deep runs or by moving up between the lines. Fab, Jones and Thiago have always done that, and now we have added Trent. So we often end up with 4 CMs in line with the ball. Its more static than ever, although we of course dominate possession. Too easy to mar.

With Trent as playmaker, we dont need Thiago or Jones. We need someone like a young Henderson.



Also, we need someone to provide width on the right wing.



None of this is about Trents quality, its the system



Id rather see us playing a normal 433 with Trent as 8, and a normal RB



You do know you can have more than one playmaker right? Madrid do with Kroos and Modric, Barcelona did with Busquets and Xavi plus Messi, Man City Rodri and Gundogan and Grealish acts as one also, doesn't run in behind but facilitates play, keeps the ball recycles it and makes the penetrative pass when he can.A three man midfield of Thiago new Dm and a right cm like Caicedo actually makes sense if we're going back to our old style of 'Pressing being our best playmaker' or do people forget that notion? It actually works better for me, because the emphasis going into next season shouldn't be about being more creative but being more defensively solid, rigid and getting our counter pressing on point.Its funny how quick people forget, but with the game on Saturday i was actually happy for once we were going into half time with the score 0-0, in our title winning seasons we had a lot of games like the first half against Forest where we would keep it tight and nick goals via set pieces or mistakes from the other side, if we're going to recreate our style of previous years it actually makes more sense to do exactly what you're saying we shouldn't do.Be patient, keep it tight and rely on the excellence of your attacking players, set pieces, and mistakes from the other team to provide you chances, of course in the odd game where teams are just willing to sit back, we could make the right midfielder in the system more attacking if needs be, but even with Trent as a playmaker we don't need to focus our game on being overtly attacking.A Bellingham type would be perfect because he is so multi faceted, but i would take a more defensively inclined midfielder who is press resistant and can progress the ball via dribbling if we can't get him, we then have the option to switch in Elliott Carvahlo or whoever if we need to be more creative.