I was also going to ask this. Does Trent moving inside more negate the fact for a Fabinho type player. He still didn't have a very good game the other night, players still running past him, still looks flat footed (got a yellow) etc
I think a more mobile player there with Trent in closer proximity would work. Bajcetic probably but I don't really want to rely on a player so young with limited experience still. Down the line I think that could work though
That's my thinking if I'm being honest, in that a traditional number 6 isn't particularly necessary.
I think for me as well, my idea of '6' is sort of wedded to the idea of a Makelele, Mascherano, Momo Sissoko type midfielder. Really just a detroyer, physical, with no creativity, lots of sideways passes but never one to break the lines.
Kante for me is not a 6. He's an 8 but plays in the deep role. He is a great defensive minded player, but he can advance the ball both by passing and by dribbling upfield. IMO, Thiago can be a lesser version of him defensively but a better version of him offesnively, especially now that risk is somewhat mitigated by Trent playing in that position.
Yeah I really don't think that's true re the athletic side but we'd struggle to know for sure either way so lets agree to disagree.
Are you saying you think we need a 6 in terms of position on the pitch and role but he doesn't need to be someone who has traditionally played there? I assume you are because inverting Trent and vacating the area in front of the CBs entirely aside from him when we're in position would be suicide. But if you are saying that then you're admitting we need a 6, not least because your candidate for the job in Thiago has spent lots of his career as a double pivot, so as a 6. I totally agree that we want the player in there to be more athletic than what Fabinho has become. Or perhaps always was given that our old midfield seemed to ask much less of the 8s and so Fabinho had more players around him.
Totally, agree first bit - agree to disagree.
On the bolded bit, I think what I feel is the system, pressing triggers, position in/out of possession, positions in transition are much more important than personel.
In the last 3 halves, I don't feel that Fab has even really played like a 'proper' 6 in terms of screening. the backline. Felt he was way higher up. If that's how we want to play, my suggestion is that there is no real benefit in having an unathletic 6 destroyer type midfielder in there when you could have a more athletic, more creative player in the same position and it'll be about training them in the system.
Rodri is very unique in he is an absolute specimen of a player and he, is not a 6 in the Fabinho sense of the word. He lacks the mobility of a Kante, but he finds himself in positions way higher up the field than Fab does. Just eye test wise, he takes more shots, is higher in the press, and isn't the ONLY midfielder tasked with chasing back - in recent weeks I've seen De Bruyne, Graelish, Gundogan all make tackles deeper in their half than Rodri.
That's what I mean about developing a system with four 8's. Yes, some my have a bias towards creativity, some may have a bias towards defending, but all of them help in all phases of the game, all interchangeable to some degree. I've heard Klopp talk about this a bit too I think, about midfielders and their roles.
I'm not suggesting we don't have deeper lying midfielders to provide a bit of defensive cover, but I don't think as far as individuals go, we need to buy a traditional 6.