Couldn't agree more, i thought Trent was outstanding, from a distance with that big hair + socks round the ankles look, coupled with the nonchalant swagger he reminds me of one of those continental class acts of yesteryear that we came across in the old European Cup like Paul Breitner or that Dominic Rocheteau who played for St Ettiene.

Jones is really playing well on the sly as well, by merging good close control with terrific work rate he's looking a bit of a Gini clone. Wether we make top 4 or not the foundations of something special seem to be being laid. At one point I was absolutely convinced that if we didn't spend a fortune on players like Bellingham then we were going to be off into the footballing wilderness again but now I'm not so sure.



It's just an illusion of form and hype. It's exaggerated with our style because our style under Jurgen is to attack as a team and defend as a team. When we play really well, not surprisingly all of our defenders get the hype of being the best in then world, and our attackers get then hype of being the best attackers in the world. When we play poorly, then our attacks are bad and our defenders can't defend, apparently.We have quality players in the squad. They didn't become losers overnight. What we need is to just freshen up a few areas, and work out some aspects of how we defend and attack as a team, rather than relying on individuals. We have some really promising younger players and when I look at the likes of Curtis (22), Gakpo (23), Trent (24), Ibou (23), Nunez (23), Diaz (26), Diogo (26), Harvey (20) and Bajcetic (18).. there's definitely some ability in there. We just need to find a way to squeeze every last drop of ability, inspiration, and momentum from Virgil, Matt, Robbo, Fabinho, Hendo, Thiago, Firming, Mo and Milner that we can, and at the same time find a few players that are going to become the next Ibou, Trent, Nunez, Curtis or Gakpo. Sometimes, it only takes 1-2 players for everything to click together again, and other times a few more than that, but given how recent our success was, I don't think it's as bad as some "pundits" are making out, where we have to replace the entire squad. They are just revealing they know nothing about how we play when they say stuff like that. The key is whether we can bring in players that have the right attitude, are hungry to succeed, have the technical skills (which is generally a given), and can bring out the best in those around them, whilst being at their best, and are complementary to how we play the game. If we do that, we may only need a small number of players signed.I never put much hope in Bellingham. We've seen what happened when we try to sign overhyped players (look at what happened to Keita). Some of our best signings have been those that went under the radar e.g., Diaz, Diogo, Mane, Fabinho, Robbo and more. I'm sure there tons of players the media don't know about that are great quality and would be able to make a difference.