The Klopp Template

Son of Spion

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10000 on: Yesterday at 02:19:37 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 01:17:10 pm
That can't be Trent's actual height.
I just googled it and it's correct.

I also saw him in the pub in Formby a while back and he really isn't tall. 5'9" seems right to me.
The Test

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10001 on: Yesterday at 02:28:42 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:19:37 pm
I just googled it and it's correct.

I also saw him in the pub in Formby a while back and he really isn't tall. 5'9" seems right to me.

If thats true its one of the strangest things in football...
Clint Eastwood

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10002 on: Yesterday at 02:31:51 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:19:37 pm
I just googled it and it's correct.

I also saw him in the pub in Formby a while back and he really isn't tall. 5'9" seems right to me.
That's surprised me. Always thought he looked tallish. Fucking midget.
GoldenGloves25

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10003 on: Yesterday at 03:00:38 pm
Trent is 5'10 and a half.
royhendo

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10004 on: Yesterday at 04:09:50 pm
I reckon Trent brings presence cos he's physically solid. The other two are naturally pretty big and growing into their frames, so as a three they're a good foundation to build from aren't they?
Lynndenberries

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10005 on: Yesterday at 04:16:12 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 04:09:50 pm
I reckon Trent brings presence cos he's physically solid. The other two are naturally pretty big and growing into their frames, so as a three they're a good foundation to build from aren't they?
Similar to Gini to be fair. Remember seeing him in person and being surprised by how big he looked despite not being that tall.
Son of Spion

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10006 on: Yesterday at 04:18:14 pm
Quote from: GoldenGloves25 on Yesterday at 03:00:38 pm
Trent is 5'10 and a half.
I just saw that when I had a other look on Google. Although pretty much every other piece of info I come across has him at 1.75m (5' 8.97").

There's not much in it though. When I saw him he didn't look very tall, although I think his litheness can make him appear taller than he really is.

tubby

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10007 on: Yesterday at 04:49:56 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 04:16:12 pm
Similar to Gini to be fair. Remember seeing him in person and being surprised by how big he looked despite not being that tall.

That's just footballers, isn't it?  They all look like regular folk when playing but when you actually stand next to them they're really solid and muscular.
Draex

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10008 on: Yesterday at 05:06:23 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:49:56 pm
That's just footballers, isn't it?  They all look like regular folk when playing but when you actually stand next to them they're really solid and muscular.

Just don't ask them to do some press ups, you'll get a bad rep.
Red46

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10009 on: Yesterday at 05:38:52 pm
Quote from: Draex on April 17, 2023, 10:30:40 pm
I love Trent coming inside and holding deeper, so so much better collectively.

Couldn't agree more, i thought Trent was outstanding, from a distance with that big hair + socks round the ankles look, coupled with the nonchalant swagger he reminds me of one of those continental class acts of yesteryear that we came across in the old European Cup like Paul Breitner or that Dominic Rocheteau who played for St Ettiene.
Jones is really playing well on the sly as well, by merging good close control with terrific work rate he's looking a bit of a Gini clone. Wether we make top 4 or not the foundations of something special seem to be being laid. At one point I was absolutely convinced that if we didn't  spend a  fortune on players like Bellingham then we  were going to be off into the footballing  wilderness  again but now I'm not so sure.
Lynndenberries

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10010 on: Yesterday at 05:43:05 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:49:56 pm
That's just footballers, isn't it?  They all look like regular folk when playing but when you actually stand next to them they're really solid and muscular.
True. He just always stood out in particular. Built look a unit compared to what you see on TV.
Dave McCoy

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10011 on: Yesterday at 06:02:46 pm
What's really annoying is that the team has been crying out for more legs in midfield since almost MW 1 and only now that there is very little left to play for are we trying to do something about it. Granted there was that 2-3 game stretch around the ManC home game where we did a 4-4-2 mid block but that was quickly abandoned and we went back to just letting any team waltz through at will.

So that's 2 games on the bounce. Maybe we can make this a trend? No real reason to change from this the rest of the season and long term I think should change what we look at as far as recruitment. Funny how time is almost a flat circle in that it's just an old W-M formation at heart.
BornRedSince76

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10012 on: Yesterday at 06:45:30 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:49:56 pm
That's just footballers, isn't it?  They all look like regular folk when playing but when you actually stand next to them they're really solid and muscular.

I remember meeting Rooney and thinking how small he was and how Id kick him around the park - like you say they are actually far stronger than you realise at a glance!
SamLad

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10013 on: Today at 01:03:46 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 01:17:10 pm
That can't be Trent's actual height.
actually wiki says he's 1.75m which = 5ft 8in.
aussie_ox

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10014 on: Today at 04:11:49 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:22:38 am
I dont want Trent starting in MF, I like him moving more central in build up
Also forgot Elliott.

Don't forget Tyler Morton next season. 
n00bert

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10015 on: Today at 08:45:39 am
The thing about this setup I like is with how high we play, I don't think we really need a 6 most games, or especially against the teams that play a low block. For me, what would make the most sense is having someone like Thiago with Trent in that second pivot, someone who is good on the turn or half-turn and someone who can help press higher up the pitch.

On Elliott, I think most of the early part of the season he's played, he's been basically doing what Hendo is doing now but without Trent playing in the midfield two or with Trent nominally still playing at RB still. Felt that even when we had Hendo there the three of them - Hendo, Trent and Mo - always seemed to get in each other's way. The most refreshing thing in the last three halves of football was that everyone seems to be in much more space. Dropping Harvey in now would be a good opportunity to see if he can sort of play the new Henderson role.

I wouldn't mind seeing a midfield of Trent - Thiago - Curtis - Elliott for a half against Forest.
Knight

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10016 on: Today at 08:57:38 am
We desperately need a 6. Aside from anything else theyre a crucial element in preventing counter attacks. Rodri is absolutely crucial for City and theyre effectively playing with 4 CBs (by natural position) right now. Thiago cant do it, hes not mobile enough.
n00bert

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10017 on: Today at 09:09:14 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:57:38 am
We desperately need a 6. Aside from anything else theyre a crucial element in preventing counter attacks. Rodri is absolutely crucial for City and theyre effectively playing with 4 CBs (by natural position) right now. Thiago cant do it, hes not mobile enough.

In saying that, I think in the 2 of Trent - Thiago is a more athletic combination of players than Stones - Rodri.

If we persist with this, I really don't see the point in a 6. A more defensively inclined 8 but ultimately an 8 who can cover a section of pitch and can contest physically.

naYoRHa2b

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10018 on: Today at 09:25:31 am
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 09:09:14 am
In saying that, I think in the 2 of Trent - Thiago is a more athletic combination of players than Stones - Rodri.

If we persist with this, I really don't see the point in a 6. A more defensively inclined 8 but ultimately an 8 who can cover a section of pitch and can contest physically.

I was also going to ask this. Does Trent moving inside more negate the fact for a Fabinho type player. He still didn't have a very good game the other night, players still running past him, still looks flat footed (got a yellow) etc

I think a more mobile player there with Trent in closer proximity would work. Bajcetic probably but I don't really want to rely on a player so young with limited experience still. Down the line I think that could work though
Knight

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10019 on: Today at 09:29:51 am
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 09:09:14 am
In saying that, I think in the 2 of Trent - Thiago is a more athletic combination of players than Stones - Rodri.

If we persist with this, I really don't see the point in a 6. A more defensively inclined 8 but ultimately an 8 who can cover a section of pitch and can contest physically.

Yeah I really don't think that's true re the athletic side but we'd struggle to know for sure either way so lets agree to disagree.

Are you saying you think we need a 6 in terms of position on the pitch and role but he doesn't need to be someone who has traditionally played there? I assume you are because inverting Trent and vacating the area in front of the CBs entirely aside from him when we're in position would be suicide. But if you are saying that then you're admitting we need a 6, not least because your candidate for the job in Thiago has spent lots of his career as a double pivot, so as a 6. I totally agree that we want the player in there to be more athletic than what Fabinho has become. Or perhaps always was given that our old midfield seemed to ask much less of the 8s and so Fabinho had more players around him.
mrantarctica

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10020 on: Today at 09:37:01 am
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 05:38:52 pm
Couldn't agree more, i thought Trent was outstanding, from a distance with that big hair + socks round the ankles look, coupled with the nonchalant swagger he reminds me of one of those continental class acts of yesteryear that we came across in the old European Cup like Paul Breitner or that Dominic Rocheteau who played for St Ettiene.
Jones is really playing well on the sly as well, by merging good close control with terrific work rate he's looking a bit of a Gini clone. Wether we make top 4 or not the foundations of something special seem to be being laid. At one point I was absolutely convinced that if we didn't  spend a  fortune on players like Bellingham then we  were going to be off into the footballing  wilderness  again but now I'm not so sure.

It's just an illusion of form and hype. It's exaggerated with our style because our style under Jurgen is to attack as a team and defend as a team. When we play really well, not surprisingly all of our defenders get the hype of being the best in then world, and our attackers get then hype of being the best attackers in the world. When we play poorly, then our attacks are bad and our defenders can't defend, apparently.

We have quality players in the squad. They didn't become losers overnight. What we need is to just freshen up a few areas, and work out some aspects of how we defend and attack as a team, rather than relying on individuals. We have some really promising younger players and when I look at the likes of Curtis (22), Gakpo (23), Trent (24), Ibou (23), Nunez (23), Diaz (26), Diogo (26), Harvey (20) and Bajcetic (18).. there's definitely some ability in there. We just need to find a way to squeeze every last drop of ability, inspiration, and momentum from Virgil, Matt, Robbo, Fabinho, Hendo, Thiago, Firming, Mo and Milner that we can, and at the same time find a few players that are going to become the next Ibou, Trent, Nunez, Curtis or Gakpo. Sometimes, it only takes 1-2 players for everything to click together again, and other times a few more than that, but given how recent our success was, I don't think it's as bad as some "pundits" are making out, where we have to replace the entire squad. They are just revealing they know nothing about how we play when they say stuff like that. The key is whether we can bring in players that have the right attitude, are hungry to succeed, have the technical skills (which is generally a given), and can bring out the best in those around them, whilst being at their best, and are complementary to how we play the game. If we do that, we may only need a small number of players signed.

I never put much hope in Bellingham. We've seen what happened when we try to sign overhyped players (look at what happened to Keita). Some of our best signings have been those that went under the radar e.g., Diaz, Diogo, Mane, Fabinho, Robbo and more. I'm sure there tons of players the media don't know about that are great quality and would be able to make a difference.
n00bert

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10021 on: Today at 10:23:50 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 09:25:31 am
I was also going to ask this. Does Trent moving inside more negate the fact for a Fabinho type player. He still didn't have a very good game the other night, players still running past him, still looks flat footed (got a yellow) etc

I think a more mobile player there with Trent in closer proximity would work. Bajcetic probably but I don't really want to rely on a player so young with limited experience still. Down the line I think that could work though

That's my thinking if I'm being honest, in that a traditional number 6 isn't particularly necessary.

I think for me as well, my idea of '6' is sort of wedded to the idea of a Makelele, Mascherano, Momo Sissoko type midfielder. Really just a detroyer, physical, with no creativity, lots of sideways passes but never one to break the lines.

Kante for me is not a 6. He's an 8 but plays in the deep role. He is a great defensive minded player, but he can advance the ball both by passing and by dribbling upfield. IMO, Thiago can be a lesser version of him defensively but a better version of him offesnively, especially now that risk is somewhat mitigated by Trent playing in that position.

Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:29:51 am
Yeah I really don't think that's true re the athletic side but we'd struggle to know for sure either way so lets agree to disagree.

Are you saying you think we need a 6 in terms of position on the pitch and role but he doesn't need to be someone who has traditionally played there? I assume you are because inverting Trent and vacating the area in front of the CBs entirely aside from him when we're in position would be suicide. But if you are saying that then you're admitting we need a 6, not least because your candidate for the job in Thiago has spent lots of his career as a double pivot, so as a 6. I totally agree that we want the player in there to be more athletic than what Fabinho has become. Or perhaps always was given that our old midfield seemed to ask much less of the 8s and so Fabinho had more players around him.

Totally, agree first bit - agree to disagree.

On the bolded bit, I think what I feel is the system, pressing triggers, position in/out of possession, positions in transition are much more important than personel.

In the last 3 halves, I don't feel that Fab has even really played like a 'proper' 6 in terms of screening. the backline. Felt he was way higher up. If that's how we want to play, my suggestion is that there is no real benefit in having an unathletic 6 destroyer type midfielder in there when you could have a more athletic, more creative player in the same position and it'll be about training them in the system.

Rodri is very unique in he is an absolute specimen of a player and he,  is not a 6 in the Fabinho sense of the word. He lacks the mobility of a Kante, but he finds himself in positions way higher up the field than Fab does. Just eye test wise, he takes more shots, is higher in the press, and isn't the ONLY midfielder tasked with chasing back - in recent weeks I've seen De Bruyne, Graelish, Gundogan all make tackles deeper in their half than Rodri.

That's what I mean about developing a system with four 8's. Yes, some my have a bias towards creativity, some may have a bias towards defending, but all of them help in all phases of the game, all interchangeable to some degree. I've heard Klopp talk about this a bit too I think, about midfielders and their roles.

I'm not suggesting we don't have deeper lying midfielders to provide a bit of defensive cover, but I don't think as far as individuals go, we need to buy a traditional 6.

redk84

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10022 on: Today at 12:23:25 pm
What was great to see against Leeds and in the last couple of games is that there seemed to be joined up thinking in how we wanted to approach the game and what we actually did on the pitch. Regardless of whether we were home or away

That's what we want back and if we continue in this fashion it'll be great momentum

A lot of talk in how differently Trent is used, and hey if it gives him back his confidence then our world class player can get back to performing how we all want him to. Only a good thing for us.
I'm not tactically astute enough to have caught it myself, he looked deeper and more central than usual but seeing some graphics etc can see how we have focused his role better. People are saying this is similar to what Guardiola/Arteta do? well ok...I mean City have definitely taken a leaf out of our book since we won the league in terms of how they approach their buildup and control games....you do what works. In the end all that matters are the results.

I still think we can revert back to our previous way of playing for certain games but if this is another option that is good to have.

Win our remaining games and we can bounce into next season
Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10023 on: Today at 12:29:08 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:03:46 am
actually wiki says he's 1.75m which = 5ft 8in.

Perfect height to play midfielder.
RedSince86

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #10024 on: Today at 02:35:18 pm
Season has been a disaster but i'm excited for the remainder of the season with this formation tweak and Trent being the focal point as a hybrid midfielder.

Cannot wait for the next game.
