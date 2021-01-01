What's really annoying is that the team has been crying out for more legs in midfield since almost MW 1 and only now that there is very little left to play for are we trying to do something about it. Granted there was that 2-3 game stretch around the ManC home game where we did a 4-4-2 mid block but that was quickly abandoned and we went back to just letting any team waltz through at will.



So that's 2 games on the bounce. Maybe we can make this a trend? No real reason to change from this the rest of the season and long term I think should change what we look at as far as recruitment. Funny how time is almost a flat circle in that it's just an old W-M formation at heart.