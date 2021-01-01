« previous next »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:17:10 pm
That can't be Trent's actual height.
I just googled it and it's correct.

I also saw him in the pub in Formby a while back and he really isn't tall. 5'9" seems right to me.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:19:37 pm
I just googled it and it's correct.

I also saw him in the pub in Formby a while back and he really isn't tall. 5'9" seems right to me.

If thats true its one of the strangest things in football...
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:19:37 pm
I just googled it and it's correct.

I also saw him in the pub in Formby a while back and he really isn't tall. 5'9" seems right to me.
That's surprised me. Always thought he looked tallish. Fucking midget.
Trent is 5'10 and a half.
I reckon Trent brings presence cos he's physically solid. The other two are naturally pretty big and growing into their frames, so as a three they're a good foundation to build from aren't they?
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 04:09:50 pm
I reckon Trent brings presence cos he's physically solid. The other two are naturally pretty big and growing into their frames, so as a three they're a good foundation to build from aren't they?
Similar to Gini to be fair. Remember seeing him in person and being surprised by how big he looked despite not being that tall.
Quote from: GoldenGloves25 on Today at 03:00:38 pm
Trent is 5'10 and a half.
I just saw that when I had a other look on Google. Although pretty much every other piece of info I come across has him at 1.75m (5' 8.97").

There's not much in it though. When I saw him he didn't look very tall, although I think his litheness can make him appear taller than he really is.

Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:16:12 pm
Similar to Gini to be fair. Remember seeing him in person and being surprised by how big he looked despite not being that tall.

That's just footballers, isn't it?  They all look like regular folk when playing but when you actually stand next to them they're really solid and muscular.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:49:56 pm
That's just footballers, isn't it?  They all look like regular folk when playing but when you actually stand next to them they're really solid and muscular.

Just don't ask them to do some press ups, you'll get a bad rep.
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:30:40 pm
I love Trent coming inside and holding deeper, so so much better collectively.

Couldn't agree more, i thought Trent was outstanding, from a distance with that big hair + socks round the ankles look, coupled with the nonchalant swagger he reminds me of one of those continental class acts of yesteryear that we came across in the old European Cup like Paul Breitner or that Dominic Rocheteau who played for St Ettiene.
Jones is really playing well on the sly as well, by merging good close control with terrific work rate he's looking a bit of a Gini clone. Wether we make top 4 or not the foundations of something special seem to be being laid. At one point I was absolutely convinced that if we didn't  spend a  fortune on players like Bellingham then we  were going to be off into the footballing  wilderness  again but now I'm not so sure.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:49:56 pm
That's just footballers, isn't it?  They all look like regular folk when playing but when you actually stand next to them they're really solid and muscular.
True. He just always stood out in particular. Built look a unit compared to what you see on TV.
What's really annoying is that the team has been crying out for more legs in midfield since almost MW 1 and only now that there is very little left to play for are we trying to do something about it. Granted there was that 2-3 game stretch around the ManC home game where we did a 4-4-2 mid block but that was quickly abandoned and we went back to just letting any team waltz through at will.

So that's 2 games on the bounce. Maybe we can make this a trend? No real reason to change from this the rest of the season and long term I think should change what we look at as far as recruitment. Funny how time is almost a flat circle in that it's just an old W-M formation at heart.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:49:56 pm
That's just footballers, isn't it?  They all look like regular folk when playing but when you actually stand next to them they're really solid and muscular.

I remember meeting Rooney and thinking how small he was and how Id kick him around the park - like you say they are actually far stronger than you realise at a glance!
