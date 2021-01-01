I love Trent coming inside and holding deeper, so so much better collectively.
Couldn't agree more, i thought Trent was outstanding, from a distance with that big hair + socks round the ankles look, coupled with the nonchalant swagger he reminds me of one of those continental class acts of yesteryear that we came across in the old European Cup like Paul Breitner or that Dominic Rocheteau who played for St Ettiene.
Jones is really playing well on the sly as well, by merging good close control with terrific work rate he's looking a bit of a Gini clone. Wether we make top 4 or not the foundations of something special seem to be being laid. At one point I was absolutely convinced that if we didn't spend a fortune on players like Bellingham then we were going to be off into the footballing wilderness again but now I'm not so sure.