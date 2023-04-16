I thought it was quite interesting that Klopp was described as 'sanguine' about the current transfer situation - i.e. not going for Bellingham and available funds this summer.



If true, then that's good news. Klopp will know more than anyone what is required to get us back to an elite level. If he thinks he can do that with the resources available, whatever that is, then that's good news. Either means he's got lots of money to spend and/or he doesn't think a major overhaul of the sqaud is required.



Of course he is sanguine about it. This is a manager who knows his stuff. Much to some of the twitter-armies dismay, he won't have banked his entire strategy for the future of the team on signing one young player. What it means is that he realises buying 3-4 alternative players that he will already have his eye on, with the same amount of money it would take to sign one Jude Bellingham, will do much more for the team.The whole Bellingham fiasco reminds me of the Mancs and their Sancho-obsession, to the point they had fans outside Woodwards family home issuing threats unless United spent £100 million+ on him. You had an entire internet army talking up Sancho as if he was the answer to all their problems, and anything less than signing Sancho was the sign of the irreverisble decline of Manchester United.Of course they got him, and he wasn't all that (in fact, I am sure the frenzy around such a young player has contributed to his not-being-all-that). Not questioning Bellinghams ability, but the circus around him is crazy (albeit sadly not unexpected)