« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 245 246 247 248 249 [250]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 843787 times)

Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 316
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9960 on: Yesterday at 03:02:07 am »
Perhaps the idiots on Twitter criticising our manager could take a look at Sadio Manés situation and appreciate just how good Klopp is at managing egos and keeping players happy.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,224
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9961 on: Yesterday at 08:01:26 am »
If Klopp somehow managed to win another title or CL here it'd be one of the great achievements ever in management and he's already up there with what he has achieved.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,003
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9962 on: Yesterday at 11:56:30 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on April 16, 2023, 11:11:46 am
Watching that back the other day, Klopp looked to me like a sensible, level-headed man living in the real world. A man working with the tools and resources he has at his disposal, but who is exasperated by the utter madness that surrounds his profession. I really don't blame him for being a little prickly.

Everybody wants to know the ins and outs of a cows arse these day. Give the guy a break for goodness sake. He doesn't set the budget. He doesn't allow sportswashing murderers to own other clubs. He is just a very good football manager and an amazing human being doing the best he can in an appalling climate, and he's been doing a mighty fine job of it too. Klopp is not the problem here. The really intense questions should be levelled at other people in and around the game.

Another thing with that press conference, which was of course ignored by the whiney over sensitive little journos crying on Twitter after, was that one of them basically suggested to Klopp that fans want him to leave. So they then call him out for being mean to them (diddums), but its ok for them to say shit like suggesting he leaves and goes to a richer club where he can compete financially, and suggesting that some fans want him to go.

The whole fallout was actually hilarious, no self awareness from the press, yet again. OK to have open season on him and goad and bait him, but he turns the tables - and not even that badly alas, and they go crying to their social media followers about big bad Klopp. Pathetic lot.

Like Klopp said I dont know what you want me to say, we have a game against Leeds on Monday - ie THAT is what Im here to talk about!
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,465
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9963 on: Yesterday at 12:17:25 pm »
I thought it was quite interesting that Klopp was described as 'sanguine' about the current transfer situation  -  i.e. not going for Bellingham and available funds this summer.

If true, then that's good news. Klopp will know more than anyone what is required to get us back to an elite level. If he thinks he can do that with the resources available, whatever that is, then that's good news. Either means he's got lots of money to spend and/or he doesn't think a major overhaul of the sqaud is required.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,536
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9964 on: Yesterday at 12:40:05 pm »
Really interested to see if we continue with this 3-2 build up against Leeds today and, if we are, how much improvement there is from the Arsenal game in our positioning and build out.  It should be much easier to build out against Leeds than it was Arsenal anyway.   
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,276
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9965 on: Yesterday at 02:00:32 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 12:17:25 pm
I thought it was quite interesting that Klopp was described as 'sanguine' about the current transfer situation  -  i.e. not going for Bellingham and available funds this summer.

If true, then that's good news. Klopp will know more than anyone what is required to get us back to an elite level. If he thinks he can do that with the resources available, whatever that is, then that's good news. Either means he's got lots of money to spend and/or he doesn't think a major overhaul of the sqaud is required.

Of course he is sanguine about it. This is a manager who knows his stuff. Much to some of the twitter-armies dismay, he won't have banked his entire strategy for the future of the team on signing one young player. What it means is that he realises buying 3-4 alternative players that he will already have his eye on, with the same amount of money it would take to sign one Jude Bellingham, will do much more for the team.

The whole Bellingham fiasco reminds me of the Mancs and their Sancho-obsession, to the point they had fans outside Woodwards family home issuing threats unless United spent £100 million+ on him. You had an entire internet army talking up Sancho as if he was the answer to all their problems, and anything less than signing Sancho was the sign of the irreverisble decline of Manchester United.

Of course they got him, and he wasn't all that (in fact, I am sure the frenzy around such a young player has contributed to his not-being-all-that). Not questioning Bellinghams ability, but the circus around him is crazy (albeit sadly not unexpected)


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:03:45 pm by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,629
  • Legacy fan
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9966 on: Yesterday at 09:54:13 pm »
Two lads with youth and energy in the middle of the park. Leeds were shite but the momentum that Curt and Trent gave us was just what weve lacked all season
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9967 on: Yesterday at 09:54:38 pm »
So Trent definitely inverted again this evening. I love how it gets him central - and so makes his passing even more of a threat. If we can get a new 8 for the right hand side whos able to play between the lines itll be very promising. Dont like how wide it pushes Salah at times but hes probably a clever enough player to know when to come in.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,488
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9968 on: Yesterday at 10:00:01 pm »
It's interesting seeing Klopp so blatantly influenced by Guardiola with this move with Trent.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,052
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9969 on: Yesterday at 10:04:09 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:00:01 pm
It's interesting seeing Klopp so blatantly influenced by Guardiola with this move with Trent.

He has always been influenced by Guardiola he would tell you that himself, the two best coaches of our generation.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9970 on: Yesterday at 10:06:32 pm »
There was a poster who got murdered on here at the start of the season for criticising our failure to do this with one of our fullbacks given how high Salah and our right sided 8 were playing. He said it in a way that was bound to get backs up but he was asking Klopp to do what weve now started doing.

And judging from the post match interview he definitely wants counter pressing still. Hes so brilliant in front of a camera, love it.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:14:25 pm by Knight »
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,003
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9971 on: Yesterday at 10:17:27 pm »
state of this place sometimes with the snide backhanded compliments :lmao

Theres a special breed of poster who is in their element when the team loses, but then when they win will whinge about posters getting called out but being right, and seeming knowing more than a manager whos won it all. And they are the ones who need congratulating.

Just enjoy the result for maybe a few hours eh instead of finding ways to be a brat.
Logged

Offline BornRedSince76

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9972 on: Yesterday at 10:22:34 pm »
Absolutely loved Klopps reaction to the closing down in the 92nd meeting - absolutely top class - what a manager!
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,623
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9973 on: Yesterday at 10:24:11 pm »
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Yesterday at 10:22:34 pm
Absolutely loved Klopps reaction to the closing down in the 92nd meeting - absolutely top class - what a manager!

 ;D

https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1648072790149349378?s=46
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,063
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9974 on: Yesterday at 10:24:58 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:00:01 pm
It's interesting seeing Klopp so blatantly influenced by Guardiola with this move with Trent.

Was Guardiola influenced by lego head?
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,003
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9975 on: Yesterday at 10:26:41 pm »
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9976 on: Yesterday at 10:28:14 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:17:27 pm
state of this place sometimes with the snide backhanded compliments :lmao

Theres a special breed of poster who is in their element when the team loses, but then when they win will whinge about posters getting called out but being right, and seeming knowing more than a manager whos won it all. And they are the ones who need congratulating.

Just enjoy the result for maybe a few hours eh instead of finding ways to be a brat.

You dont need to police this place mate. If you dont want to discuss the template dont come in the thread.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,191
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9977 on: Yesterday at 10:30:40 pm »
I love Trent coming inside and holding deeper, so so much better collectively.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,402
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9978 on: Yesterday at 10:30:51 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:17:27 pm
state of this place sometimes with the snide backhanded compliments :lmao

Theres a special breed of poster who is in their element when the team loses, but then when they win will whinge about posters getting called out but being right, and seeming knowing more than a manager whos won it all. And they are the ones who need congratulating.

Just enjoy the result for maybe a few hours eh instead of finding ways to be a brat.

I was saying exactly the same thing though. No one understands football like me.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,451
  • ...All the best
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9979 on: Yesterday at 10:32:07 pm »
It took a while but it seems that potentially Klopp has figured out what shape works best for this group.

We have so much quality in our squad I'm fully convinced if we can do this next season(in terms of balance) we literally won't need any particular signings to compete.

For me this season was always about not getting the best out of the players at our disposal rather than getting this or that player who are gonna cover all our deficiencies.

If Klopp has indeed found the winning formula it just goes to show how difficult it is to find these kind of solutions in football.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,003
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9980 on: Yesterday at 10:36:06 pm »
Havent they been trying to figure this out with trent for ages though? Theres been a lot of games this season where hes been popping up far more centrally.  Just seems to be a long work in progress, which is not a surprise considering all the chopping and changing and injuries etc.

This is not a sudden realisation.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,982
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9981 on: Yesterday at 10:45:36 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:30:40 pm
I love Trent coming inside and holding deeper
Logged

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9982 on: Yesterday at 10:47:40 pm »
I imagine it will be a horses for courses type situation - I'm not sure how well that set-up fares against teams who press high and aggressively, or teams who will overload that right hand side and who actually have the quality to exploit it, but when teams sit back and cede space it's a great tactic that makes use of Trent's strengths and helps us keeped teams penned in (when we're not cheaply coughing up possession like we were in the first 30 mins).

I'd be very wary of labelling it the answer to all of our problems after a (for sure great) performance against a shambolic Leeds side, as they were absolutely pathetic tonight. But definitely a great tool to have in our armory for certain games.
Logged

Offline slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9983 on: Yesterday at 10:52:17 pm »
The reason i think we have gone all in with this tactic is a combination of TAA's isolation and lack of confidence at RB and having a freak athlete at CB like Konate that can basically dominate 2 positions and is comfortable getting dragged out wide and engaging attacking players near the touchline.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9984 on: Yesterday at 11:15:05 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:36:06 pm
Havent they been trying to figure this out with trent for ages though? Theres been a lot of games this season where hes been popping up far more centrally.  Just seems to be a long work in progress, which is not a surprise considering all the chopping and changing and injuries etc.

This is not a sudden realisation.
A little but was very odd with Thiago also because it felt like Trent was playing his role more so then anything. He was basically playing as a playmaking 6 in build up and then would go back to RB.
Trent played 6 as a youth player. before being moved back. Him getting the ball be able to face forward and pass in-between in the line or over the top but not receiving the between the lines(btw the MF and Defense line of the other team) were he as time and space to pass is a good idea, Maximizes his strength and minimizes his weakness. It also seemed to really make sure Henderson was not involved in build up.
Trent had 153 touches and 124 accurate passes(91.5%), Jones had 85 touches, 51 accurate pass(89.5%), Fabinho 99 touches 80 accurate passes(88.9%) Henderson 74 touches, 56 accurate passes(84.8%).
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,052
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9985 on: Yesterday at 11:17:02 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on Yesterday at 10:52:17 pm
The reason i think we have gone all in with this tactic is a combination of TAA's isolation and lack of confidence at RB and having a freak athlete at CB like Konate that can basically dominate 2 positions and is comfortable getting dragged out wide and engaging attacking players near the touchline.

Gomez at his best is capable of doing the same, shame hes off form.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9986 on: Yesterday at 11:17:35 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:36:06 pm
Havent they been trying to figure this out with trent for ages though? Theres been a lot of games this season where hes been popping up far more centrally.  Just seems to be a long work in progress, which is not a surprise considering all the chopping and changing and injuries etc.

This is not a sudden realisation.

No,no,no the Boss just got lucky after he watched a youtube clip of Man City and thought to himself "I want to be like the bald fraud".
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9987 on: Today at 01:02:25 am »
Having lots of players back fit and only playing once per week so we can work on stuff on the training pitch is a big help too. This change may give us some impetus to the end of the season hopefully, not sure if it will be the plan long term
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,722
  • Member of The Pack
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9988 on: Today at 01:31:22 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:24:58 pm
Was Guardiola influenced by lego head?

No but Guardiolas style of football traces back to yet another Liverpool manager, whose death by football blueprint and dossier showed him what could and could not work in the Barclays PL.
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,150
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9989 on: Today at 02:10:20 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:30:51 pm
I was saying exactly the same thing though. No one understands football like me.

 ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9990 on: Today at 07:29:39 am »
Three options already at the club for the midfield then

Bajcetic - 6 foot 1 - 18 years of age
Jones - 6 foot 1 - 22 years of age
Alexander Arnold - 5 foot 9 - 24 years of age
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,144
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9991 on: Today at 08:03:34 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:29:39 am
Three options already at the club for the midfield then

Bajcetic - 6 foot 1 - 18 years of age
Jones - 6 foot 1 - 22 years of age
Alexander Arnold - 5 foot 9 - 24 years of age

Elliot?
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9992 on: Today at 08:22:38 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:29:39 am
Three options already at the club for the midfield then

Bajcetic - 6 foot 1 - 18 years of age
Jones - 6 foot 1 - 22 years of age
Alexander Arnold - 5 foot 9 - 24 years of age
I dont want Trent starting in MF, I like him moving more central in build up
Also forgot Elliott.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9993 on: Today at 08:43:29 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:30:51 pm
I was saying exactly the same thing though. No one understands football like me.

No, I genuinely wasnt. Ive been really helped by various posters on here in terms of tactical understanding. Contrary to the mods very kind assessment its not something I know a huge amount about. But most of them have been forced off the site by the way theyve been treated. Which, as this page gives a hint of, is no surprise.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,191
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9994 on: Today at 09:18:24 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:45:36 pm


If you didn't have wet dreams of Trent playing inside after last night what is wrong with you.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,536
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9995 on: Today at 11:11:59 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:54:38 pm
So Trent definitely inverted again this evening. I love how it gets him central - and so makes his passing even more of a threat. If we can get a new 8 for the right hand side whos able to play between the lines itll be very promising. Dont like how wide it pushes Salah at times but hes probably a clever enough player to know when to come in.

Depending on the movement of that right sided center midfielder, Salah could find himself in a lot of 1v1s out wide in the attacking third which isn't a bad thing in my opinion. 
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,536
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9996 on: Today at 11:15:39 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:36:06 pm
Havent they been trying to figure this out with trent for ages though? Theres been a lot of games this season where hes been popping up far more centrally.  Just seems to be a long work in progress, which is not a surprise considering all the chopping and changing and injuries etc.

This is not a sudden realisation.

Yes, he had been moving centrally in a lot of games but not quite as quick, and not quite as obvious, as he has the last 2 games.  Previously, it seemed to be more of a rotational thing with Hendo(Harvey), Trent, and Salah where we would also have one of the three central, one wide, and one high in the half-space.  This new system clearly has Trent coming central with Mo staying wide and high, and Hendo staying in the half-space but then adjusting his positioning based on where the ball is and how much pressure is on the player with the ball. 

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 245 246 247 248 249 [250]   Go Up
« previous next »
 