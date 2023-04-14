I don't think Id want two midfielders for the same price. I think for the price of Bellingham we should be able to get three really good footballers. For just two you would rather have Bellingham.
Maybe. Id prefer two good ones as we have Thiago and Bajcetic who should be available. We have seen zero of Arthur but I doubt that he will be here next season. Id be happy with two good ones and one on a free who is experienced.
However well see what happens. The manager does need to be backed and let him take a new squad forwards.