Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 839830 times)

Offline killer-heels

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9920 on: April 14, 2023, 11:24:20 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on April 14, 2023, 11:19:48 pm
A bit of a waste of time those questions. Did they expect Klopp to say yes I am considering leaving and joining another club?

The questions just deserve a bland answer. At the end of the day well see what happens in the transfer window. Hopefully well get in quick, do our business and then focus on next season.

Bellingham may still come here, although I doubt it. If Dortmund want to sell Bellingham then theyll have to take what they are offered which may be a lot less than they have said. If they really wanted to keep him then they would have said that he is not for sale. Personally I would prefer two good midfield players for the same price but that in itself isnt easy as the right players need to be available. All of this walking away from the deal is possibly part of the dance so I dont really believe anything until the transfer window shuts.

No matter what happens, I hope we offload some players who have unfortunately declined (no disrespect there) and bring in the players who Klopp wants.

I don't think Id want two midfielders for the same price. I think for the price of Bellingham we should be able to get three really good footballers. For just two you would rather have Bellingham.
Offline End Product

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9921 on: April 14, 2023, 11:24:49 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on April 14, 2023, 11:14:37 pm
Nothing wrong with an air fryer...

It's a chip pan marketed towards the south of England. That and  the coffee machine with the little cartridges reaks of Eddie howe.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9922 on: April 14, 2023, 11:25:06 pm »
That Chris Williams is crying on twitter now saying it was edited so we wont get to see the angry parts  :lmao
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9923 on: April 14, 2023, 11:27:10 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on April 14, 2023, 11:25:06 pm
That Chris Williams is crying on twitter now saying it was edited so we wont get to see the angry parts  :lmao

Did they bleep out the frankfurter up the arse bit?
Offline DangerScouse

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9924 on: April 14, 2023, 11:29:14 pm »
https://twitter.com/Chris78Williams/status/1646879703146418178?s=20

Look at these fucking rats circling around Jurgen. Vermin.

Referenced already i see.
Offline End Product

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9925 on: April 14, 2023, 11:30:27 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on April 14, 2023, 11:27:10 pm
Did they bleep out the frankfurter up the arse bit?

He said it in German but the gestures painted a clear and poignant image .
Offline DangerScouse

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9926 on: April 14, 2023, 11:38:15 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on April 14, 2023, 09:51:31 pm
Those questions posted earlier seem reasonable enough. No idea obviously how they were asked. People want journalists to grill Guardiola about City finances and owners, yet asking Klopp about entering a crucial summer without DOF, succession planning and absolute clusterfuck of last summer transfer window is somehow a problem?

What a fucking atrocious comparison and I'm someone whose highly critical of FSG.
Offline Samie

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9927 on: April 14, 2023, 11:42:58 pm »
That was it?

I was expecting Kloppo to kung-fu kick a journo into the next room going by twitter journos tweets.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9928 on: April 14, 2023, 11:49:55 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on April 14, 2023, 11:05:55 pm
There is some stuff doing the rounds that he called Williams a c*nt on the way out and he would ram a Frankfurter up his arse if he annoyed him again. Not sure how true it was.

 ;D ;D ;D ;D
Offline stockdam

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9929 on: April 14, 2023, 11:50:01 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on April 14, 2023, 11:24:20 pm
I don't think Id want two midfielders for the same price. I think for the price of Bellingham we should be able to get three really good footballers. For just two you would rather have Bellingham.

Maybe. Id prefer two good ones as we have Thiago and Bajcetic who should be available. We have seen zero of Arthur but I doubt that he will be here next season. Id be happy with two good ones and one on a free who is experienced.

However well see what happens. The manager does need to be backed and let him take a new squad forwards.
Offline Samie

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9930 on: Yesterday at 12:00:38 am »
Love the man.  8)

Quote
Klopp when told he can go to a club with more money & spend that money:

Yes, but this is MY CLUB. Are you suggesting I quit here & wait for the next job? I dont know what you want from me honestly. We have to do business in the market, and we will do.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9931 on: Yesterday at 12:05:07 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:00:38 am
Love the man.  8)


Indeed. Shame about the little wankers who purport to support us, who aren't anywhere near as loyal to him.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9932 on: Yesterday at 12:05:37 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on April 14, 2023, 11:29:14 pm
https://twitter.com/Chris78Williams/status/1646879703146418178?s=20

Look at these fucking rats circling around Jurgen. Vermin.

Referenced already i see.

I'd sooner not give the prick the clicks.

We should ban certain hacks from the ground.
Online newterp

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9933 on: Yesterday at 12:07:56 am »
Quote from: Samie on April 14, 2023, 11:42:58 pm
That was it?

I was expectinghoping for Kloppo to kung-fu kick a journo into the next room going by twitter journos tweets.
Offline Samie

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9934 on: Today at 01:54:45 am »
Sunday Times journo. 

Quote
Liverpool have stepped up their interest in Ryan Gravenberch as they look to press ahead quickly with plans to rebuild in midfield. A representative of the club was in Holland on Tuesday for talks with Gravenberchs father who mentors the players career.

Ryan Gravenberch has a projected price tag of about £25 million

[@JNorthcroft]
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9935 on: Today at 02:43:10 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:54:45 am
Sunday Times journo.
Biggest criticism I've seen of him is that he's lazy in defence and not aggressive. Sounds like exactly not what we need.
