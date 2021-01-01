A bit of a waste of time those questions. Did they expect Klopp to say yes I am considering leaving and joining another club?
The questions just deserve a bland answer. At the end of the day well see what happens in the transfer window. Hopefully well get in quick, do our business and then focus on next season.
Bellingham may still come here, although I doubt it. If Dortmund want to sell Bellingham then theyll have to take what they are offered which may be a lot less than they have said. If they really wanted to keep him then they would have said that he is not for sale. Personally I would prefer two good midfield players for the same price but that in itself isnt easy as the right players need to be available. All of this walking away from the deal is possibly part of the dance so I dont really believe anything until the transfer window shuts.
No matter what happens, I hope we offload some players who have unfortunately declined (no disrespect there) and bring in the players who Klopp wants.
I don't think Id want two midfielders for the same price. I think for the price of Bellingham we should be able to get three really good footballers. For just two you would rather have Bellingham.