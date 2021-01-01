« previous next »
« Reply #9920 on: Today at 11:24:20 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 11:19:48 pm
A bit of a waste of time those questions. Did they expect Klopp to say yes I am considering leaving and joining another club?

The questions just deserve a bland answer. At the end of the day well see what happens in the transfer window. Hopefully well get in quick, do our business and then focus on next season.

Bellingham may still come here, although I doubt it. If Dortmund want to sell Bellingham then theyll have to take what they are offered which may be a lot less than they have said. If they really wanted to keep him then they would have said that he is not for sale. Personally I would prefer two good midfield players for the same price but that in itself isnt easy as the right players need to be available. All of this walking away from the deal is possibly part of the dance so I dont really believe anything until the transfer window shuts.

No matter what happens, I hope we offload some players who have unfortunately declined (no disrespect there) and bring in the players who Klopp wants.

I don't think Id want two midfielders for the same price. I think for the price of Bellingham we should be able to get three really good footballers. For just two you would rather have Bellingham.
« Reply #9921 on: Today at 11:24:49 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 11:14:37 pm
Nothing wrong with an air fryer...

It's a chip pan marketed towards the south of England. That and  the coffee machine with the little cartridges reaks of Eddie howe.
« Reply #9922 on: Today at 11:25:06 pm »
That Chris Williams is crying on twitter now saying it was edited so we wont get to see the angry parts  :lmao
« Reply #9923 on: Today at 11:27:10 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:25:06 pm
That Chris Williams is crying on twitter now saying it was edited so we wont get to see the angry parts  :lmao

Did they bleep out the frankfurter up the arse bit?
« Reply #9924 on: Today at 11:29:14 pm »
https://twitter.com/Chris78Williams/status/1646879703146418178?s=20

Look at these fucking rats circling around Jurgen. Vermin.

Referenced already i see.
« Reply #9925 on: Today at 11:30:27 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:27:10 pm
Did they bleep out the frankfurter up the arse bit?

He said it in German but the gestures painted a clear and poignant image .
