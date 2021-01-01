A bit of a waste of time those questions. Did they expect Klopp to say yes I am considering leaving and joining another club?



The questions just deserve a bland answer. At the end of the day well see what happens in the transfer window. Hopefully well get in quick, do our business and then focus on next season.



Bellingham may still come here, although I doubt it. If Dortmund want to sell Bellingham then theyll have to take what they are offered which may be a lot less than they have said. If they really wanted to keep him then they would have said that he is not for sale. Personally I would prefer two good midfield players for the same price but that in itself isnt easy as the right players need to be available. All of this walking away from the deal is possibly part of the dance so I dont really believe anything until the transfer window shuts.



No matter what happens, I hope we offload some players who have unfortunately declined (no disrespect there) and bring in the players who Klopp wants.



I don't think Id want two midfielders for the same price. I think for the price of Bellingham we should be able to get three really good footballers. For just two you would rather have Bellingham.