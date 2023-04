Watching City last night and they're a completely different team to the one we faced in our title challenges. They've progressed from the inverted fullback into just playing that shape full time, 3 mobile centre backs, 2 big but technically sound central midfielders, and then Gundogan and De Bruyne floating around ahead of them as 10s, with the other two midfielders hugging the touchline and keeping the width. They don't play with the same high line they used to either and just pack the middle when defending. More than half their starting 11 last night were all massive too.



Just feels like they're one step ahead of us tactically at the moment. It's easy when you have unlimited funds, but I wonder if we'll end up going down the same route eventually and losing the fullbacks completely.



We need the evolution tactically, like we did from 17/18 into 18/19 and then 19/20. Signing good players makes it a lot easier. We're still trying to play like it's one of them years and the players aren't up to it anymore, at least away from home this season.The way we play in terms of intensity we've been too slow to refresh and move players on. Look at Mane and Wijnaldum. Wijnaldum moved to the slow French league last season and was awful and been injured most of this season moving to the even slower Serie A. Mane scored a few, as any Bayern forward will in Bundesliga, but he looks very much past his best and fading legs. These were players we let go at 30.