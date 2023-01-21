Bellingham or no Bellingham. The silver bullet or lots of ammunition?



I think this midfield needs more than just one new face, but if we're opting for the likes of Nunes, we can say goodbye to our prospects. The moneyball signings are attractive for the potential, but only if we unearth some gems like a Caicedo for example.



The silver bullet philosophy was one preached by Lijnders in his book, and in all honesty, I don't think it's worked that well. I can't say that the high end players we've bought since the league title have made us a better team (with Lijnders stating that the other squad positions filled out by youth - there's a problem right there, because bar somebody like Bajcetic they're not coming through). They've certainly not taken us to the next level which we wanted.



Silver bullet signings only work when the team has a fundamental good squad to work on. In the midfield case, and with most of them getting older, it's not the priority at the moment. As much as I'd love to see Bellingham here, we just can't risk relying on one top player there.