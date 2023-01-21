« previous next »
  tubby
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9800 on: Yesterday at 02:54:34 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 02:50:00 pm
The idea is that during the build-up and progressive phases you become a 3-2-2. You have the initial defensive 3 in our case the centre backs plus Robbo. The six and the inverted full back and then ahead of them the two 8's. The two 8s job is to find space either side of the opposition's 6. That space can either be wide or quite narrow.

The advantage of Trent as the IFB is that you get him involved more and when your build-up beats the initial press he can use his passing range. That will become even more important when Diaz is back.

I get the build up part of it with the 3-2 and the angles it offers, but my question is if we had, say, another Robertson playing at right back, would we still ask them to come inside and double-up as a 6, or is it just Trent's specific skillset that necessitates this change.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9801 on: Yesterday at 03:05:56 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:26:49 pm
Riddle me this, tactical folks... if we had a playmaker with Trent's ability in Henderson's position, would we still set up with this fullback in midfield business, or would we just get Trent to be the one to occupy the space wide that Henderson did on the weekend?

Basically, what's the benefit of bringing the fullback inside and pushing the midfield to the right?  Why not just push the fullback up to that wide position on the right (or wherever it was Henderson was playing) and keep the midfielder where they are.
Gives the full back less ground to cover when transitioning back to your defensive set up this way.

We'd probably still try it whoever was there as it's just the trend  teams are heading down, although which side comes in and which stays back would spend more on skillset. Arsenal and City do it with Odegaard and De Bruyne in midfield.
  Al 666
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9802 on: Yesterday at 03:14:13 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:54:34 pm
I get the build up part of it with the 3-2 and the angles it offers, but my question is if we had, say, another Robertson playing at right back, would we still ask them to come inside and double-up as a 6, or is it just Trent's specific skillset that necessitates this change.

No, it's the specific skillset of players like Trent.

For the IFB to work they need to be really good on the ball, have good decision making and above all the ability to take advantage of the freedom the role gives them.

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9803 on: Yesterday at 03:34:55 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 02:41:39 pm
I despise a back three. I can't think of a team in recent years who have made it look appealing in terms of consistency or entertainment. All that comes to mind is Southgate, Conte, Tuchel boring the hell out of everyone.

That's what we played in possession against Arsenal, it's still "technically" a back 4. Gvardiol would replace Robertson in the team.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9804 on: Yesterday at 05:03:12 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:54:34 pm
I get the build up part of it with the 3-2 and the angles it offers, but my question is if we had, say, another Robertson playing at right back, would we still ask them to come inside and double-up as a 6, or is it just Trent's specific skillset that necessitates this change.

We are doing it because we have a special footballer in Trent.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9805 on: Yesterday at 05:05:21 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:34:55 pm
That's what we played in possession against Arsenal, it's still "technically" a back 4. Gvardiol would replace Robertson in the team.

Yep. If this is how we want to play then the other full back will have to hang back a bit more and that would mean Robertson effectively playing as part of a back three when in possession. Still it gives us the ability to go to a back four at any point.

Think this is why the signing of another defender is as imperative as the midfield. We need at the very least 4 footballers and a defender needs to be part of that.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9806 on: Yesterday at 06:46:12 pm »
Why would we negate what Robertson brings to the table by asking him to sit back more? The lad has probably the second highest assists in the team over the past five years. Close to 50 assists in five seasons and we want to put him on more defensive duties??
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9807 on: Yesterday at 06:57:06 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 06:46:12 pm
Why would we negate what Robertson brings to the table by asking him to sit back more? The lad has probably the second highest assists in the team over the past five years. Close to 50 assists in five seasons and we want to put him on more defensive duties??

It is only in the initial phases that we are asking Robbo to sit back. He is very one-footed so it probably helps his passing. He gets forward when the left-sided attacker drops deep and inverted and leaves space for Robbo to overlap into, that wont change.

Once we are in the creative phase then it will be the same defensive setup with the two centre backs and Fabinho dropping in when required. 
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9808 on: Yesterday at 07:10:33 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:57:06 pm
It is only in the initial phases that we are asking Robbo to sit back. He is very one-footed so it probably helps his passing. He gets forward when the left-sided attacker drops deep and inverted and leaves space for Robbo to overlap into, that wont change.

Once we are in the creative phase then it will be the same defensive setup with the two centre backs and Fabinho dropping in when required. 

With our high line the left sided attacker is usually in the last third of the pitch. He may drop back to play a one two with Robertson but Andy typically is already in the opposition half. Once all the parts are in place this summer we will be back to facing park the bus sides more often than not so i don't see any requirement for Andy to sit back. The onus will be on him to break the lines and stretch the bus.

If it ain't broke don't mess with it. The midfield is broke, the rest is just suffering a little due to that.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9809 on: Yesterday at 07:26:16 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 07:10:33 pm
With our high line the left sided attacker is usually in the last third of the pitch. He may drop back to play a one two with Robertson but Andy typically is already in the opposition half. Once all the parts are in place this summer we will be back to facing park the bus sides more often than not so i don't see any requirement for Andy to sit back. The onus will be on him to break the lines and stretch the bus.

If it ain't broke don't mess with it. The midfield is broke, the rest is just suffering a little due to that.

Against a low block you go straight to the creative phase which means Robbo would still be in the final third.

Against a high block or mid-block Robbo isn't great in the initial phases anyway. He pushes high and wide but his reluctance to use his right foot means he rarely passes inside when he has his back to goal. The ball usually goes back to Virgil or to Fabinho.

With a 3-2-2 build-up you get the likes of Thiago or Jones high up the pitch who are much better at linking the play. 
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9810 on: Yesterday at 07:39:08 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:26:16 pm
Against a low block you go straight to the creative phase which means Robbo would still be in the final third.

Against a high block or mid-block Robbo isn't great in the initial phases anyway. He pushes high and wide but his reluctance to use his right foot means he rarely passes inside when he has his back to goal. The ball usually goes back to Virgil or to Fabinho.

With a 3-2-2 build-up you get the likes of Thiago or Jones high up the pitch who are much better at linking the play. 

In a five year period before this season only a handful of teams ever gave us much bother with a high press and probably one of the best pressing teams, City, we went out and pressed them as good as anyone did. Fix the midfield and we will have a low block scenario 90% of the time if everything goes well. If it does not, that's the time we might need to tinker but to say Robertson isn't great is like saying Nichol or Jones was only OK when asked to defend.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9811 on: Yesterday at 07:57:49 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 07:39:08 pm
In a five year period before this season only a handful of teams ever gave us much bother with a high press and probably one of the best pressing teams, City, we went out and pressed them as good as anyone did. Fix the midfield and we will have a low block scenario 90% of the time if everything goes well. If it does not, that's the time we might need to tinker but to say Robertson isn't great is like saying Nichol or Jones was only OK when asked to defend.

It is the success of teams like Liverpool and City though that has led to a trend of more and more teams pressing. Which is why we need to adapt and improve our build-up.

As I have explained Robbo's role will change very little in the creative phase. As for Robbo for me he isn't great in the build-up phase. As I explained his passes tend to go to Virgil or Fabinho. What he is very good at is overlapping something that won't change. A 3-2-2-3 can actually help with that because Jones/Thiago can drag players inside and create space for him to bomb into.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9812 on: Yesterday at 08:36:16 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:57:49 pm
It is the success of teams like Liverpool and City though that has led to a trend of more and more teams pressing. Which is why we need to adapt and improve our build-up.

As I have explained Robbo's role will change very little in the creative phase. As for Robbo for me he isn't great in the build-up phase. As I explained his passes tend to go to Virgil or Fabinho. What he is very good at is overlapping something that won't change. A 3-2-2-3 can actually help with that because Jones/Thiago can drag players inside and create space for him to bomb into.

We just need to improve the midfield, freshen up the lads to the point teams cant press us in the manner they have this season. We look old overnight and many have said that's down to so many games last year, the natural disappointment of losing out on the title and CL didn't help and the WC interruption definitely did us no favours. Also the front line has a lot of growing pains and need bedding in as we have yet to see our preferred attack get ten games in a row.

Teams couldn't press us that much up until all the above shyte hit the fan so with us probably just concentrating on the league next year i wouldn't be tampering with the golden ticket too much. We will be adding two class acts to midfield this summer plus Thiago, Henderson, Bajcetic, Jones etc will mean Trent will find himself back as a wing back and likewise with Andy.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9813 on: Yesterday at 08:51:54 pm »
Bellingham not happening then. Sooner these lot fuck off the better.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9814 on: Yesterday at 08:56:30 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 08:51:54 pm
Bellingham not happening then. Sooner these lot fuck off the better.

Who says Bellingham is not happening?

Which lot?
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9815 on: Yesterday at 08:57:38 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 08:56:30 pm
Who says Bellingham is not happening?

Which lot?

Paul Joyce.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9816 on: Yesterday at 09:01:33 pm »
It was never going to happen anyway, we'd never spend £120 mill on one player under these owners. And even if we did, it would mean no funds to buy other players.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9817 on: Yesterday at 09:05:19 pm »
Looking for cheaper options because they're cheap bastards.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9818 on: Yesterday at 09:06:22 pm »
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9819 on: Yesterday at 09:13:43 pm »
Pearce, Bascombe and Joyce.

Okay, who are the Bellingham alternatives then for the Klopp template.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9820 on: Yesterday at 09:15:04 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 09:13:43 pm
Pearce, Bascombe and Joyce.

Okay, who are the Bellingham alternatives then for the Klopp template.


Anybody free or very,very,very,very,very,very cheap
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9821 on: Yesterday at 09:16:16 pm »
Well, the main thing is writing off the season for the perfect signing was definitely worth it and we are very intelligently run and this is all absolutely fine.

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9822 on: Yesterday at 09:17:47 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 09:16:16 pm
Well, the main thing is writing off the season for the perfect signing was definitely worth it and we are very intelligently run and this is all absolutely fine.


But they saved us.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9823 on: Yesterday at 09:18:54 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:17:47 pm

But they saved us.

We waited for VVD and it was worth it 5 years ago, everything is going to plan. This isn't a shit show.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9824 on: Yesterday at 09:22:35 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 09:13:43 pm
Pearce, Bascombe and Joyce.

Okay, who are the Bellingham alternatives then for the Klopp template.
Well by all the leaks were seriously considering Nunes and Gallagher amongst others so yeah. Its gonna be grim.

In theory the decision to spread the money rather than spend the bulk of it on one player makes sense considering the rebuild required but were a shambles and you cant trust the decision making process of anyone involved. FSG need to go.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9825 on: Yesterday at 09:24:21 pm »
They would not have had to spend as much if they'd actually planed and not gone missing.

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9826 on: Yesterday at 09:28:06 pm »
It's just a total mess. I don't care at all if we don't sign him. I care how badly we've fucked up our squad to not sign him. If he doesn't start next season playing for Liverpool then it's clear just how bad a set of bluffers fsg are and if you don't see that now you never will. We won the league because we sold coutinho. Fuck John Henry.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9827 on: Yesterday at 09:41:00 pm »
OK lads there's a transfer forum you can post in.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9828 on: Yesterday at 09:51:08 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 09:41:00 pm
OK lads there's a transfer forum you can post in.


I have but thanks for the pointer.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9829 on: Yesterday at 10:31:06 pm »
Bellingham or no Bellingham. The silver bullet or lots of ammunition?

I think this midfield needs more than just one new face, but if we're opting for the likes of Nunes, we can say goodbye to our prospects. The moneyball signings are attractive for the potential, but only if we unearth some gems like a Caicedo for example.

The silver bullet philosophy was one preached by Lijnders in his book, and in all honesty, I don't think it's worked that well. I can't say that the high end players we've bought since the league title have made us a better team (with Lijnders stating that the other squad positions filled out by youth - there's a problem right there, because bar somebody like Bajcetic they're not coming through). They've certainly not taken us to the next level which we wanted.

Silver bullet signings only work when the team has a fundamental good squad to work on. In the midfield case, and with most of them getting older, it's not the priority at the moment. As much as I'd love to see Bellingham here, we just can't risk relying on one top player there.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9830 on: Yesterday at 11:54:43 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 10:31:06 pm
Bellingham or no Bellingham. The silver bullet or lots of ammunition?

I think this midfield needs more than just one new face, but if we're opting for the likes of Nunes, we can say goodbye to our prospects. The moneyball signings are attractive for the potential, but only if we unearth some gems like a Caicedo for example.

The silver bullet philosophy was one preached by Lijnders in his book, and in all honesty, I don't think it's worked that well. I can't say that the high end players we've bought since the league title have made us a better team (with Lijnders stating that the other squad positions filled out by youth - there's a problem right there, because bar somebody like Bajcetic they're not coming through). They've certainly not taken us to the next level which we wanted.

Silver bullet signings only work when the team has a fundamental good squad to work on. In the midfield case, and with most of them getting older, it's not the priority at the moment. As much as I'd love to see Bellingham here, we just can't risk relying on one top player there.

The first thing we need is an actual template, as I'm not sure what we have been doing with our recruitment the past few seasons. Too many have not fitted with how we previously been successful or have the physical attributes that are key to a Klopp team and now Premier League football

And that is on all levels of the club- owners not focussing on the club or putting enough money in, arrogance and hubris in abundance, loyalty to the point of charity and a lack of coherent thoughts or strategy from the management on how we want to play.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9831 on: Today at 09:49:47 am »
Watching City last night and they're a completely different team to the one we faced in our title challenges.  They've progressed from the inverted fullback into just playing that shape full time, 3 mobile centre backs, 2 big but technically sound central midfielders, and then Gundogan and De Bruyne floating around ahead of them as 10s, with the other two midfielders hugging the touchline and keeping the width.  They don't play with the same high line they used to either and just pack the middle when defending.  More than half their starting 11 last night were all massive too.

Just feels like they're one step ahead of us tactically at the moment.  It's easy when you have unlimited funds, but I wonder if we'll end up going down the same route eventually and losing the fullbacks completely.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9832 on: Today at 09:55:48 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:49:47 am
Watching City last night and they're a completely different team to the one we faced in our title challenges.  They've progressed from the inverted fullback into just playing that shape full time, 3 mobile centre backs, 2 big but technically sound central midfielders, and then Gundogan and De Bruyne floating around ahead of them as 10s, with the other two midfielders hugging the touchline and keeping the width.  They don't play with the same high line they used to either and just pack the middle when defending.  More than half their starting 11 last night were all massive too.

Just feels like they're one step ahead of us tactically at the moment.  It's easy when you have unlimited funds, but I wonder if we'll end up going down the same route eventually and losing the fullbacks completely.

We may do, it does appear that we have wanted to shift into a budget version of City's system for a bit. My concern is when we were most successful it wasn't from doing that. We were a very different team to city, with the similarities being mainly the physical attributes and little more.

But our approach this year has been poorly copying their homework, and so I wouldn't be shocked if we try to set up as they have, just on the cheap
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9833 on: Today at 10:01:01 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:49:47 am
Watching City last night and they're a completely different team to the one we faced in our title challenges.  They've progressed from the inverted fullback into just playing that shape full time, 3 mobile centre backs, 2 big but technically sound central midfielders, and then Gundogan and De Bruyne floating around ahead of them as 10s, with the other two midfielders hugging the touchline and keeping the width.  They don't play with the same high line they used to either and just pack the middle when defending.  More than half their starting 11 last night were all massive too.

Just feels like they're one step ahead of us tactically at the moment.  It's easy when you have unlimited funds, but I wonder if we'll end up going down the same route eventually and losing the fullbacks completely.

Yep think we will. Robbo will probably the one to lose out in that I think he will be less required to bomb forward. But it means we have to sign another defender.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9834 on: Today at 10:38:21 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:49:47 am
Watching City last night and they're a completely different team to the one we faced in our title challenges.  They've progressed from the inverted fullback into just playing that shape full time, 3 mobile centre backs, 2 big but technically sound central midfielders, and then Gundogan and De Bruyne floating around ahead of them as 10s, with the other two midfielders hugging the touchline and keeping the width.  They don't play with the same high line they used to either and just pack the middle when defending.  More than half their starting 11 last night were all massive too.

Just feels like they're one step ahead of us tactically at the moment.  It's easy when you have unlimited funds, but I wonder if we'll end up going down the same route eventually and losing the fullbacks completely.

A more mobile Wimbledon with the viking up front doing his Fashanu impression 😉just kidding but let's be honest if they had two sheets of wood out wide where De Bruyne could play a pass off of they still be challenging as that bastard up front is the difference right now plus Kevin. The sheet of wood would cost a lot less than Grealish that's for sure. City have Stones playing in midfield jesus h, their attack is on another world i guess if you can get away with Stones playing and Ake as well. Kompany must be wondering where was Haaland when i needed a CL medal. Basically i don't see much progression with City as with Haaland now in the side, they can now go straight for the jugular more often. You still get the tictac stuff now and then but there is no way we can go down the same route as we don't have the ££££
