It is the success of teams like Liverpool and City though that has led to a trend of more and more teams pressing. Which is why we need to adapt and improve our build-up.



As I have explained Robbo's role will change very little in the creative phase. As for Robbo for me he isn't great in the build-up phase. As I explained his passes tend to go to Virgil or Fabinho. What he is very good at is overlapping something that won't change. A 3-2-2-3 can actually help with that because Jones/Thiago can drag players inside and create space for him to bomb into.



We just need to improve the midfield, freshen up the lads to the point teams cant press us in the manner they have this season. We look old overnight and many have said that's down to so many games last year, the natural disappointment of losing out on the title and CL didn't help and the WC interruption definitely did us no favours. Also the front line has a lot of growing pains and need bedding in as we have yet to see our preferred attack get ten games in a row.Teams couldn't press us that much up until all the above shyte hit the fan so with us probably just concentrating on the league next year i wouldn't be tampering with the golden ticket too much. We will be adding two class acts to midfield this summer plus Thiago, Henderson, Bajcetic, Jones etc will mean Trent will find himself back as a wing back and likewise with Andy.