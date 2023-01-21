« previous next »
Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9800 on: Today at 02:54:34 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:50:00 pm
The idea is that during the build-up and progressive phases you become a 3-2-2. You have the initial defensive 3 in our case the centre backs plus Robbo. The six and the inverted full back and then ahead of them the two 8's. The two 8s job is to find space either side of the opposition's 6. That space can either be wide or quite narrow.

The advantage of Trent as the IFB is that you get him involved more and when your build-up beats the initial press he can use his passing range. That will become even more important when Diaz is back.

I get the build up part of it with the 3-2 and the angles it offers, but my question is if we had, say, another Robertson playing at right back, would we still ask them to come inside and double-up as a 6, or is it just Trent's specific skillset that necessitates this change.
Online Chris~

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9801 on: Today at 03:05:56 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:26:49 pm
Riddle me this, tactical folks... if we had a playmaker with Trent's ability in Henderson's position, would we still set up with this fullback in midfield business, or would we just get Trent to be the one to occupy the space wide that Henderson did on the weekend?

Basically, what's the benefit of bringing the fullback inside and pushing the midfield to the right?  Why not just push the fullback up to that wide position on the right (or wherever it was Henderson was playing) and keep the midfielder where they are.
Gives the full back less ground to cover when transitioning back to your defensive set up this way.

We'd probably still try it whoever was there as it's just the trend  teams are heading down, although which side comes in and which stays back would spend more on skillset. Arsenal and City do it with Odegaard and De Bruyne in midfield.
Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • JFT 97
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9802 on: Today at 03:14:13 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:54:34 pm
I get the build up part of it with the 3-2 and the angles it offers, but my question is if we had, say, another Robertson playing at right back, would we still ask them to come inside and double-up as a 6, or is it just Trent's specific skillset that necessitates this change.

No, it's the specific skillset of players like Trent.

For the IFB to work they need to be really good on the ball, have good decision making and above all the ability to take advantage of the freedom the role gives them.

Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9803 on: Today at 03:34:55 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:41:39 pm
I despise a back three. I can't think of a team in recent years who have made it look appealing in terms of consistency or entertainment. All that comes to mind is Southgate, Conte, Tuchel boring the hell out of everyone.

That's what we played in possession against Arsenal, it's still "technically" a back 4. Gvardiol would replace Robertson in the team.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9804 on: Today at 05:03:12 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:54:34 pm
I get the build up part of it with the 3-2 and the angles it offers, but my question is if we had, say, another Robertson playing at right back, would we still ask them to come inside and double-up as a 6, or is it just Trent's specific skillset that necessitates this change.

We are doing it because we have a special footballer in Trent.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9805 on: Today at 05:05:21 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:34:55 pm
That's what we played in possession against Arsenal, it's still "technically" a back 4. Gvardiol would replace Robertson in the team.

Yep. If this is how we want to play then the other full back will have to hang back a bit more and that would mean Robertson effectively playing as part of a back three when in possession. Still it gives us the ability to go to a back four at any point.

Think this is why the signing of another defender is as imperative as the midfield. We need at the very least 4 footballers and a defender needs to be part of that.
Online fowlermagic

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9806 on: Today at 06:46:12 pm »
Why would we negate what Robertson brings to the table by asking him to sit back more? The lad has probably the second highest assists in the team over the past five years. Close to 50 assists in five seasons and we want to put him on more defensive duties??
Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • JFT 97
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9807 on: Today at 06:57:06 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 06:46:12 pm
Why would we negate what Robertson brings to the table by asking him to sit back more? The lad has probably the second highest assists in the team over the past five years. Close to 50 assists in five seasons and we want to put him on more defensive duties??

It is only in the initial phases that we are asking Robbo to sit back. He is very one-footed so it probably helps his passing. He gets forward when the left-sided attacker drops deep and inverted and leaves space for Robbo to overlap into, that wont change.

Once we are in the creative phase then it will be the same defensive setup with the two centre backs and Fabinho dropping in when required. 
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online fowlermagic

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9808 on: Today at 07:10:33 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:57:06 pm
It is only in the initial phases that we are asking Robbo to sit back. He is very one-footed so it probably helps his passing. He gets forward when the left-sided attacker drops deep and inverted and leaves space for Robbo to overlap into, that wont change.

Once we are in the creative phase then it will be the same defensive setup with the two centre backs and Fabinho dropping in when required. 

With our high line the left sided attacker is usually in the last third of the pitch. He may drop back to play a one two with Robertson but Andy typically is already in the opposition half. Once all the parts are in place this summer we will be back to facing park the bus sides more often than not so i don't see any requirement for Andy to sit back. The onus will be on him to break the lines and stretch the bus.

If it ain't broke don't mess with it. The midfield is broke, the rest is just suffering a little due to that.
Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • JFT 97
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9809 on: Today at 07:26:16 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 07:10:33 pm
With our high line the left sided attacker is usually in the last third of the pitch. He may drop back to play a one two with Robertson but Andy typically is already in the opposition half. Once all the parts are in place this summer we will be back to facing park the bus sides more often than not so i don't see any requirement for Andy to sit back. The onus will be on him to break the lines and stretch the bus.

If it ain't broke don't mess with it. The midfield is broke, the rest is just suffering a little due to that.

Against a low block you go straight to the creative phase which means Robbo would still be in the final third.

Against a high block or mid-block Robbo isn't great in the initial phases anyway. He pushes high and wide but his reluctance to use his right foot means he rarely passes inside when he has his back to goal. The ball usually goes back to Virgil or to Fabinho.

With a 3-2-2 build-up you get the likes of Thiago or Jones high up the pitch who are much better at linking the play. 
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online fowlermagic

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9810 on: Today at 07:39:08 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:26:16 pm
Against a low block you go straight to the creative phase which means Robbo would still be in the final third.

Against a high block or mid-block Robbo isn't great in the initial phases anyway. He pushes high and wide but his reluctance to use his right foot means he rarely passes inside when he has his back to goal. The ball usually goes back to Virgil or to Fabinho.

With a 3-2-2 build-up you get the likes of Thiago or Jones high up the pitch who are much better at linking the play. 

In a five year period before this season only a handful of teams ever gave us much bother with a high press and probably one of the best pressing teams, City, we went out and pressed them as good as anyone did. Fix the midfield and we will have a low block scenario 90% of the time if everything goes well. If it does not, that's the time we might need to tinker but to say Robertson isn't great is like saying Nichol or Jones was only OK when asked to defend.
Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • JFT 97
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9811 on: Today at 07:57:49 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 07:39:08 pm
In a five year period before this season only a handful of teams ever gave us much bother with a high press and probably one of the best pressing teams, City, we went out and pressed them as good as anyone did. Fix the midfield and we will have a low block scenario 90% of the time if everything goes well. If it does not, that's the time we might need to tinker but to say Robertson isn't great is like saying Nichol or Jones was only OK when asked to defend.

It is the success of teams like Liverpool and City though that has led to a trend of more and more teams pressing. Which is why we need to adapt and improve our build-up.

As I have explained Robbo's role will change very little in the creative phase. As for Robbo for me he isn't great in the build-up phase. As I explained his passes tend to go to Virgil or Fabinho. What he is very good at is overlapping something that won't change. A 3-2-2-3 can actually help with that because Jones/Thiago can drag players inside and create space for him to bomb into.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online fowlermagic

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9812 on: Today at 08:36:16 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:57:49 pm
It is the success of teams like Liverpool and City though that has led to a trend of more and more teams pressing. Which is why we need to adapt and improve our build-up.

As I have explained Robbo's role will change very little in the creative phase. As for Robbo for me he isn't great in the build-up phase. As I explained his passes tend to go to Virgil or Fabinho. What he is very good at is overlapping something that won't change. A 3-2-2-3 can actually help with that because Jones/Thiago can drag players inside and create space for him to bomb into.

We just need to improve the midfield, freshen up the lads to the point teams cant press us in the manner they have this season. We look old overnight and many have said that's down to so many games last year, the natural disappointment of losing out on the title and CL didn't help and the WC interruption definitely did us no favours. Also the front line has a lot of growing pains and need bedding in as we have yet to see our preferred attack get ten games in a row.

Teams couldn't press us that much up until all the above shyte hit the fan so with us probably just concentrating on the league next year i wouldn't be tampering with the golden ticket too much. We will be adding two class acts to midfield this summer plus Thiago, Henderson, Bajcetic, Jones etc will mean Trent will find himself back as a wing back and likewise with Andy.
Online Wool

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9813 on: Today at 08:51:54 pm »
Bellingham not happening then. Sooner these lot fuck off the better.
Online A Red Abroad

  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9814 on: Today at 08:56:30 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 08:51:54 pm
Bellingham not happening then. Sooner these lot fuck off the better.

Who says Bellingham is not happening?

Which lot?
Online Coolie High

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9815 on: Today at 08:57:38 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 08:56:30 pm
Who says Bellingham is not happening?

Which lot?

Paul Joyce.
