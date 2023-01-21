]

Not sure how rigid it would be but i doubt it would have allowed the spaces Arsenal took advantage of last night in the first half. First time we conceded a league goal at home this year, quickly followed by a second which led us to chasing the game anyway. Now as you said if we had to chase a game after starting three center backs then I would expect Jurgen to change things up, which is what he did last night.



You see rigid when i mention three center backs while i think Jurgen has never been rigid with his players no matter what system he starts with. Surely the full backs would have even greater freedom to invert or bomb forward while the CM has less defensive responsibility with three players behind them. It also allows the likes of Gomez to overlap Trent the odd time as he is no slouch with his crossing ability. If we went with Matip in the three then he could invert into a surging center back taking advantage of the space when Robertson or Trent drag midfielders away from the center. It's only as rigid as the occasion calls for as they can sit back when defending or surge forward or wide in support. Our lads are very comfortable on the ball which is why some of our defenders have the highest assist tally or goals from set pieces.



This for me is more the fact that while Juergen has said weve been playing this system before, is the first time that Ive legitimately seen it made obvious who was meant to take their left winger. You could see smatterings of it against City, but like Juergen said we should have been higher when Graelish got the ball on the left and played it into, who was it Rodri or De Bruyne ?, who then releases Mahrez. If Ibou was was more aggressive like was against Martinelli yesterday, and was right up against Graelish, could we have arguably denied that easy pass infield? That gap between the lines was what was exploited.The first goal was dumb and more shit luck than anything. Robbo slips, ball ricochets fortunately into Martinellis path and even then Robbo almost got to it. Sums up our luck to some degree.The second one for me is more instructive - when the ball goes out to Martinelli, you can tell that theres a bit of confusion as to who was meant to go to him. If what happens post that goal is anything to go by, it should have been Ibou and he should have got tight and not allowed for him to face him up. Trent coming back into that space arguably confuses both of them. Two players on him not doing anything is way worse IMO than one on him really getting in his face. So twas as silly goal to concede but I think it clarified what needed to be done. Maybe thats what Hendo was saying to Trent.So in my head if you play it out, Ibou goes wide with Martinelli, Trent fills Ibous space, Martinelli cant turn or if he does , he has to play it inside to a midfielder and Trent can be trusted to defend the player without worrying about him skinning him on the outside. Ball gets recycled and we dont lose our shape, we reset and then defend as a 4 again.But this is more about defending in transition than the shape for which we play out the back.The 3-2 buildup is just less perilous. And if you go with a full three centrebacks then youre talking almost about having a 3-3 type buildup which is extremely defensive and I dont think its how the gaffer likes it. Might work when were 2-0 up or in some games but its hard to transition out of that to a 3-2 without subs.