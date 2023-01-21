I think the 3-2 in possession is clearly what we are moving to. Thats going to be a change for the full backs as effectively the left back and right back are backing up play with one ending up in deeper midfield and the other hanging back with the centrebacks.



Its no surprise that the midfielders we have been linked with are generally more attacking than the ones we had. Its a different style of play with the common theme being that we will still want high energy players so that we are still an intense side.



I personally didnt think Trent shifted back to RB without the ball very often until we were set. In transition it was always Ibou chasing Martinelli, Trent filling his space, Virgil/Fab on Jesus and Robbo watching the switch. Despite what some people are saying I thought Fab was very good yesterday. He was controlling that space that Odegard likes to operate in very well together with Gakpo and Curtis.Once we got back into shape it was much more 4-4-2 for me which is what I like to see defensively anyway. Given in transition is where we have been more exposed this season, its almost good to see theres a plan.Towards the middle of last season and till now, Ive seen Trent getting progressively more central in the buildup, sometimes to my frustration because he was always out of position in transition. It was always, Trent gets close to the forwards, we lose posession, ball gets shuffled to an opposition deep lying midfielder who launches one down his side of the field but our CBs are still too close together and Trent is trying to get back and intercept the cross field or win it off their winger. Usually because of the sprint back and the work hes doing up there he looks a bit knackered and gets done on the outside or is defending running backwards.Yesterday with Ibou and Virgil being as aggressive and stepping forward to win the ball made it difficult for both Martinelli and Jesus to really get on it and play. If the plan is to make Ibou responsible for the winger on the switch of play or in transition I would be very on board with that.Personally was just nice to see a bit of what I think the plan is.