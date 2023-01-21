« previous next »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on April  9, 2023, 11:58:57 pm
Not sure on this 3-2 build up we had today. Not sure the players we have really fit that style and I'm not a huge fan of Salah staying so far wide.  Will be interesting to see how we progress and if we can look a little more fluid coming out of the back with more time on the training pitch.
I think it's with persisting with for the remainder of the year at least. Only going to get better with any changes we make.throigh game time/training on it and adapting to different teams pressuring us instead of ditching anything straight away
Quote from: Draex on April  9, 2023, 09:35:06 pm
Yep very strange we always start so passive, can't be instructions that.

We can't cope in midfield when teams play with tempo and intensity.
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 12:07:03 am
I think it's with persisting with for the remainder of the year at least. Only going to get better with any changes we make.throigh game time/training on it and adapting to different teams pressuring us instead of ditching anything straight away

I would agree with you but only if this is the plan for next year.  It will be interesting where Thiago is played, or positioned, if we do continue with this.  Hes the best player we have when building out of the back and if the 2 players in that 2 are Trent and Fab then that likely means Thiago is positioned further up the field and not in a position to help us play out from the back. 
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 12:44:15 am
I would agree with you but only if this is the plan for next year.  It will be interesting where Thiago is played, or positioned, if we do continue with this.  Hes the best player we have when building out of the back and if the 2 players in that 2 are Trent and Fab then that likely means Thiago is positioned further up the field and not in a position to help us play out from the back.

Or we could have Trent and Thiago as the two deep lying midfielders.

Ibou - Van Dijk - Robbo

Trent/Hendo/Fab - Thiago/Fab

Hendo/Harvey/*Bellingham - Gakpo/Harvey/Jones - Jones/Carvalho/*Mount/Thiago

Salah/Nunez/Jota - Nunez/Jota/Diaz

Really interesting how we set up yesterday. Can this be a system that uses effectively four 8s with no real 6s?

Seemed very much that the instruction was for Ibou to go out to pick up the winger and for Trent to fill the space in between.

Biggest concern is where Trent is meant to be in the box when the ball is coming in fromt he other side.
Quote from: n00bert on Yesterday at 03:56:33 am
Or we could have Trent and Thiago as the two deep lying midfielders.

Ibou - Van Dijk - Robbo

Trent/Hendo/Fab - Thiago/Fab

Hendo/Harvey/*Bellingham - Gakpo/Harvey/Jones - Jones/Carvalho/*Mount/Thiago

Salah/Nunez/Jota - Nunez/Jota/Diaz

Really interesting how we set up yesterday. Can this be a system that uses effectively four 8s with no real 6s?

Seemed very much that the instruction was for Ibou to go out to pick up the winger and for Trent to fill the space in between.

Biggest concern is where Trent is meant to be in the box when the ball is coming in fromt he other side.

On the outside of the box near the D (giggity) to rifle a long ranger in
Quote from: n00bert on Yesterday at 03:56:33 am

Biggest concern is where Trent is meant to be in the box when the ball is coming in fromt he other side.

It looked to me like the same defensive positioning as before.  So, a back 4 with Fab in front of them.  That would put Trent's defensive position the same as it has been.  Basically, 2 different formations throughout the game. 

3-2-2-3 in attack and 4-3-3/4-1-4-1 defensively. 
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 10:52:14 am
It looked to me like the same defensive positioning as before.  So, a back 4 with Fab in front of them.  That would put Trent's defensive position the same as it has been.  Basically, 2 different formations throughout the game. 

3-2-2-3 in attack and 4-3-3/4-1-4-1 defensively. 

I think the 3-2 in possession is clearly what we are moving to. Thats going to be a change for the full backs as effectively the left back and right back are backing up play with one ending up in deeper midfield and the other hanging back with the centrebacks.

Its no surprise that the midfielders we have been linked with are generally more attacking than the ones we had. Its a different style of play with the common theme being that we will still want high energy players so that we are still an intense side.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:58:13 am
I think the 3-2 in possession is clearly what we are moving to. Thats going to be a change for the full backs as effectively the left back and right back are backing up play with one ending up in deeper midfield and the other hanging back with the centrebacks.

Its no surprise that the midfielders we have been linked with are generally more attacking than the ones we had. Its a different style of play with the common theme being that we will still want high energy players so that we are still an intense side.

An interesting aspect of this change is how well both VVD and Robbo adapt. Especially early in that first half VVD kept drifting wide left like we were building up with 2 rather than 3.  It left a significant hole between him and Konate as Konate was moving really wide in the opposite direction.  I think VVD should stay more central and be the link between Konate and Robbo.  I'm not sure this will get the best out of Robbo, he's obviously great at getting forward and is very dangerous in the attacking 1/3 but he'll now need to stay back much more then he had been.  One good thing is that we should be better defensively on the counter then we have been (although we weren't early in that game). 

The players we bring in will definitely be interesting.  I'd argue this new system doesn't really fit Hendo as he's not great technically under pressure.  If we do bring in Bellingham, for example, he'd be a big upgrade both technically and physically in that role.  For the rest of this year, I'd like to see Elliott play in the role that Hendo did yesterday to see how he does.  Not that it matters at this point but I also think this new system fits Keita and Arthur more then the 4-3-3 system we had been using. 

What happens with Thiago is really the thing I'm most interested to see.  Where he is positioned in the buildup phase to help us get out of the back without resorting to constant long balls might be key for us.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:58:13 am
I think the 3-2 in possession is clearly what we are moving to. Thats going to be a change for the full backs as effectively the left back and right back are backing up play with one ending up in deeper midfield and the other hanging back with the centrebacks.

Its no surprise that the midfielders we have been linked with are generally more attacking than the ones we had. Its a different style of play with the common theme being that we will still want high energy players so that we are still an intense side.

I personally didnt think Trent shifted back to RB without the ball very often until we were set. In transition it was always Ibou chasing Martinelli, Trent filling his space, Virgil/Fab on Jesus and Robbo watching the switch. Despite what some people are saying I thought Fab was very good yesterday. He was controlling that space that Odegard likes to operate in very well together with Gakpo and Curtis.

 Once we got back into shape it was much more 4-4-2 for me which is what I like to see defensively anyway. Given in transition is where we have been more exposed this season, its almost good to see theres a plan.

Towards the middle of last season and till now, Ive seen Trent getting progressively more central in the buildup, sometimes to my frustration because he was always out of position in transition. It was always, Trent gets close to the forwards, we lose posession, ball gets shuffled to an opposition deep lying midfielder who launches one down his side of the field but our CBs are still too close together and Trent is trying to get back and intercept the cross field or win it off their winger. Usually because of the sprint back and the work hes doing up there he looks a bit knackered and gets done on the outside or is defending running backwards.

Yesterday with Ibou and Virgil being as aggressive and stepping forward to win the ball made it difficult for both Martinelli and Jesus to really get on it and play. If the plan is to make Ibou responsible for the winger on the switch of play or in transition I would be very on board with that.

Personally was just nice to see a bit of what I think the plan is.

Quote from: n00bert on Yesterday at 11:42:01 am
I personally didnt think Trent shifted back to RB without the ball very often until we were set. In transition it was always Ibou chasing Martinelli, Trent filling his space, Virgil/Fab on Jesus and Robbo watching the switch. Despite what some people are saying I thought Fab was very good yesterday. He was controlling that space that Odegard likes to operate in very well together with Gakpo and Curtis.

 Once we got back into shape it was much more 4-4-2 for me which is what I like to see defensively anyway. Given in transition is where we have been more exposed this season, its almost good to see theres a plan.

Towards the middle of last season and till now, Ive seen Trent getting progressively more central in the buildup, sometimes to my frustration because he was always out of position in transition. It was always, Trent gets close to the forwards, we lose posession, ball gets shuffled to an opposition deep lying midfielder who launches one down his side of the field but our CBs are still too close together and Trent is trying to get back and intercept the cross field or win it off their winger. Usually because of the sprint back and the work hes doing up there he looks a bit knackered and gets done on the outside or is defending running backwards.

Yesterday with Ibou and Virgil being as aggressive and stepping forward to win the ball made it difficult for both Martinelli and Jesus to really get on it and play. If the plan is to make Ibou responsible for the winger on the switch of play or in transition I would be very on board with that.

Personally was just nice to see a bit of what I think the plan is.

That's to be expected though in transition I think.  Trent/Fab would immediately be focused on counter pressing on a loss of possession with Trent only moving back to his rb position when he's able to.  What is key is that Konate is able to get out there and defend in wide areas.  I'd be worried with Matip out there to be honest.  Gomez would be fine defending in that wide area but I think Matip would get beat too easily especially against an attacker like Martinelli.  If we are going to stick with this buildup, then Matip will need to eventually be replaced by someone who is comfortable defending in wide areas. 
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 12:34:35 pm
That's to be expected though in transition I think.  Trent/Fab would immediately be focused on counter pressing on a loss of possession with Trent only moving back to his rb position when he's able to. What is key is that Konate is able to get out there and defend in wide areas.  I'd be worried with Matip out there to be honest.  Gomez would be fine defending in that wide area but I think Matip would get beat too easily especially against an attacker like Martinelli.  If we are going to stick with this buildup, then Matip will need to eventually be replaced by someone who is comfortable defending in wide areas.

Think the problem is that this hasnt been happening and I feel that in transition in the past the onus was very much on Trent to get back to deal with his winger. I think yesterday was the first time weve seen Ibou deal with it and Trent more involved in the counter press. And it was against a proper pace merchant in Martinelli as well.

Youre right though, much less confident of Matip having the legs to do that job but if he stays maybe he plays LCB with Virgil going RCB. Not ideal because Virg has lost a bit of pace and also less comfortable on that side and the Robertson partnership, but in a pinch it could work?
Did we see an evolution of the template yesterday with Trent playing as in inverted RB when in possession creating a 3-2-2-3?
Quote from: n00bert on Yesterday at 01:09:27 pm
Think the problem is that this hasnt been happening and I feel that in transition in the past the onus was very much on Trent to get back to deal with his winger. I think yesterday was the first time weve seen Ibou deal with it and Trent more involved in the counter press. And it was against a proper pace merchant in Martinelli as well.

Youre right though, much less confident of Matip having the legs to do that job but if he stays maybe he plays LCB with Virgil going RCB. Not ideal because Virg has lost a bit of pace and also less comfortable on that side and the Robertson partnership, but in a pinch it could work?

I think you're completely right, re: the bolded, but yesterday was a different system to what we've been using in the past which is why there was that change.  I guess we'll see if we stick with this new system or go back to what we had been doing. 

For the cab's, hate to say it but I think the best option is to move Matip on and get someone who's more comfortable performing that role.  We do need a backup for VVD as he's not getting any younger but maybe we can wait a year for that since the main rebuild has to be in the midfield in the summer. 
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 01:21:03 pm
Did we see an evolution of the template yesterday with Trent playing as in inverted RB when in possession creating a 3-2-2-3?

For sure.  The big question is whether we stick with it going forward or if we revert back to what we've been doing which really hasn't been working this year.  Personally, I hope we stick with it. 
Why not just start Gomez Konate and Virgil, drop one of Fabinho or Henderson in CM allowing Trent to push in alongside Thiago and the rest stays as is. Robertson can push forward, our back line stays in sync as do you really want a Fabinho dropping back covering quick breaks??
ManC pressed Arsenal out of the game using their 3-2-3-2 system and I think it had more to do with the individual game than this being a long-term change. I guess we'll see but I'm skeptical.
kinda like this :

                    Allisson

       Gomes     Konate     VVD
Trent                                       Robbo

                Hendo    Thiago

Salah         Nunez/Gakpo          Diaz/Gakpo

3 - 2 - 2 - 3 might work would be more stable for the season  with trent and robbo wing back , I would still like to see trent in mid in a 4 3 3 though
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 02:01:06 pm
Why not just start Gomez Konate and Virgil, drop one of Fabinho or Henderson in CM allowing Trent to push in alongside Thiago and the rest stays as is. Robertson can push forward, our back line stays in sync as do you really want a Fabinho dropping back covering quick breaks??

The whole point of using an inverted full-back is the tactical and positional flexibility it gives you. Take Robbo's role. One minute he was playing as a left-sided centre-back when we dropped into a 3-2 to progress the ball out from the back. The next he was playing as an orthodox full back followed by him bursting forward as a wingback and getting in down the left and getting a shot off.

Playing three orthodox centre-backs is the exact opposite. It is an incredibly rigid system especially when you are chasing the game. We would have to ask one of the wide centre backs presumably Ibou or Gomez to push on and become an attacking option. Robbo got in on the left and should have scored first half, Trent got the assist for the 2nd. Ibou and Gomez simply don't have that quality on the ball. 
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 05:56:55 pm
kinda like this :

                    Allisson

       Gomes     Konate     VVD
Trent                                       Robbo

                Hendo    Thiago

Salah         Nunez/Gakpo          Diaz/Gakpo

3 - 2 - 2 - 3 might work would be more stable for the season  with trent and robbo wing back , I would still like to see trent in mid in a 4 3 3 though

That is nothing like the system we want to play.
]
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:55:42 pm
The whole point of using an inverted full-back is the tactical and positional flexibility it gives you. Take Robbo's role. One minute he was playing as a left-sided centre-back when we dropped into a 3-2 to progress the ball out from the back. The next he was playing as an orthodox full back followed by him bursting forward as a wingback and getting in down the left and getting a shot off.

Playing three orthodox centre-backs is the exact opposite. It is an incredibly rigid system especially when you are chasing the game. We would have to ask one of the wide centre backs presumably Ibou or Gomez to push on and become an attacking option. Robbo got in on the left and should have scored first half, Trent got the assist for the 2nd. Ibou and Gomez simply don't have that quality on the ball. 

Not sure how rigid it would be  but i doubt it would have allowed the spaces Arsenal took advantage of last night in the first half. First time we conceded a league goal at home this year, quickly followed by a second which led us to chasing the game anyway. Now as you said if we had to chase a game after starting three center backs then I would expect Jurgen to change things up, which is what he did last night.

You see rigid when i mention three center backs while i think Jurgen has never been rigid with his players no matter what system he starts with. Surely the full backs would have even greater freedom to invert or bomb forward while the CM has less defensive responsibility with three players behind them.  It also allows the likes of Gomez to overlap Trent the odd time as he is no slouch with his crossing ability. If we went with Matip in the three then he could invert into a surging center back taking advantage of the space when Robertson or Trent drag midfielders away from the center. It's only as rigid as the occasion calls for as they can sit back when defending or surge forward or wide in support. Our lads are very comfortable on the ball which is why some of our defenders have the highest assist tally or goals from set pieces.

Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 09:46:25 pm
]
Not sure how rigid it would be  but i doubt it would have allowed the spaces Arsenal took advantage of last night in the first half. First time we conceded a league goal at home this year, quickly followed by a second which led us to chasing the game anyway. Now as you said if we had to chase a game after starting three center backs then I would expect Jurgen to change things up, which is what he did last night.

Both goals came about when we had already dropped into a back four. If we defended with a three there would have been even more space in the wide areas. Changing things up to come back from 2-0 down would almost certainly involve taking a centre back off though. That is why the system is rigid.

Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 09:46:25 pm
You see rigid when i mention three center backs while i think Jurgen has never been rigid with his players no matter what system he starts with. Surely the full backs would have even greater freedom to invert or bomb forward while the CM has less defensive responsibility with three players behind them.  It also allows the likes of Gomez to overlap Trent the odd time as he is no slouch with his crossing ability. If we went with Matip in the three then he could invert into a surging center back taking advantage of the space when Robertson or Trent drag midfielders away from the center. It's only as rigid as the occasion calls for as they can sit back when defending or surge forward or wide in support. Our lads are very comfortable on the ball which is why some of our defenders have the highest assist tally or goals from set pieces.

The modern game is all about creating overloads and finding pockets of space in the half-spaces. It is about adding numbers during the build up, progression and creative phases. An inverted full-back helps in all three phases whilst three centre backs hinders all three phases.

 
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:23:01 pm
Both goals came about when we had already dropped into a back four. If we defended with a three there would have been even more space in the wide areas. Changing things up to come back from 2-0 down would almost certainly involve taking a centre back off though. That is why the system is rigid.

The modern game is all about creating overloads and finding pockets of space in the half-spaces. It is about adding numbers during the build up, progression and creative phases. An inverted full-back helps in all three phases whilst three centre backs hinders all three phases.

 

If we are defending then the three becomes five with both full backs defending so less space again even. Why do you think Jurgen would be so rigid as he never has been, when we attack we have three back maybe even less and when we defend we have all five back n everyone else pressing the spaces. It's ever fluid with Jurgen.

Modern game is all about the money 😉 as you so often remind us but in terms of the on field stuff it's about getting back to basics. Even Jurgen has said we need to get back to basics and right now it's about keeping clean sheets and increasing our conversion rates as we are creating but not converting. It's odd we suddenly think the inverted right back helps in all creative phases but there is also the defensive phase. Think we have allowed more chances than any other team in the league so why ignore that phase or does defending not occur in the modern game.
Liverpools average positions against Arsenal.

Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:17:17 am
Liverpools average positions against Arsenal.



is this correct? Jota's average position was in our own half and behind Jones? what the fuck is that.
