« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 240 241 242 243 244 [245]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 830981 times)

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9760 on: Today at 12:07:03 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 11:58:57 pm
Not sure on this 3-2 build up we had today. Not sure the players we have really fit that style and I'm not a huge fan of Salah staying so far wide.  Will be interesting to see how we progress and if we can look a little more fluid coming out of the back with more time on the training pitch.
I think it's with persisting with for the remainder of the year at least. Only going to get better with any changes we make.throigh game time/training on it and adapting to different teams pressuring us instead of ditching anything straight away
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,440
  • JFT 97
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9761 on: Today at 12:10:46 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:35:06 pm
Yep very strange we always start so passive, can't be instructions that.

We can't cope in midfield when teams play with tempo and intensity.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,526
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9762 on: Today at 12:44:15 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:07:03 am
I think it's with persisting with for the remainder of the year at least. Only going to get better with any changes we make.throigh game time/training on it and adapting to different teams pressuring us instead of ditching anything straight away

I would agree with you but only if this is the plan for next year.  It will be interesting where Thiago is played, or positioned, if we do continue with this.  Hes the best player we have when building out of the back and if the 2 players in that 2 are Trent and Fab then that likely means Thiago is positioned further up the field and not in a position to help us play out from the back. 
Logged

Online n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,098
  • Born a Red, die a Red.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9763 on: Today at 03:56:33 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:44:15 am
I would agree with you but only if this is the plan for next year.  It will be interesting where Thiago is played, or positioned, if we do continue with this.  Hes the best player we have when building out of the back and if the 2 players in that 2 are Trent and Fab then that likely means Thiago is positioned further up the field and not in a position to help us play out from the back.

Or we could have Trent and Thiago as the two deep lying midfielders.

Ibou - Van Dijk - Robbo

Trent/Hendo/Fab - Thiago/Fab

Hendo/Harvey/*Bellingham - Gakpo/Harvey/Jones - Jones/Carvalho/*Mount/Thiago

Salah/Nunez/Jota - Nunez/Jota/Diaz

Really interesting how we set up yesterday. Can this be a system that uses effectively four 8s with no real 6s?

Seemed very much that the instruction was for Ibou to go out to pick up the winger and for Trent to fill the space in between.

Biggest concern is where Trent is meant to be in the box when the ball is coming in fromt he other side.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:59:38 am by n00bert »
Logged

Offline Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9764 on: Today at 04:01:16 am »
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 03:56:33 am
Or we could have Trent and Thiago as the two deep lying midfielders.

Ibou - Van Dijk - Robbo

Trent/Hendo/Fab - Thiago/Fab

Hendo/Harvey/*Bellingham - Gakpo/Harvey/Jones - Jones/Carvalho/*Mount/Thiago

Salah/Nunez/Jota - Nunez/Jota/Diaz

Really interesting how we set up yesterday. Can this be a system that uses effectively four 8s with no real 6s?

Seemed very much that the instruction was for Ibou to go out to pick up the winger and for Trent to fill the space in between.

Biggest concern is where Trent is meant to be in the box when the ball is coming in fromt he other side.

On the outside of the box near the D (giggity) to rifle a long ranger in
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,526
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9765 on: Today at 10:52:14 am »
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 03:56:33 am

Biggest concern is where Trent is meant to be in the box when the ball is coming in fromt he other side.

It looked to me like the same defensive positioning as before.  So, a back 4 with Fab in front of them.  That would put Trent's defensive position the same as it has been.  Basically, 2 different formations throughout the game. 

3-2-2-3 in attack and 4-3-3/4-1-4-1 defensively. 
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,635
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9766 on: Today at 10:58:13 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 10:52:14 am
It looked to me like the same defensive positioning as before.  So, a back 4 with Fab in front of them.  That would put Trent's defensive position the same as it has been.  Basically, 2 different formations throughout the game. 

3-2-2-3 in attack and 4-3-3/4-1-4-1 defensively. 

I think the 3-2 in possession is clearly what we are moving to. Thats going to be a change for the full backs as effectively the left back and right back are backing up play with one ending up in deeper midfield and the other hanging back with the centrebacks.

Its no surprise that the midfielders we have been linked with are generally more attacking than the ones we had. Its a different style of play with the common theme being that we will still want high energy players so that we are still an intense side.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,526
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9767 on: Today at 11:25:01 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:58:13 am
I think the 3-2 in possession is clearly what we are moving to. Thats going to be a change for the full backs as effectively the left back and right back are backing up play with one ending up in deeper midfield and the other hanging back with the centrebacks.

Its no surprise that the midfielders we have been linked with are generally more attacking than the ones we had. Its a different style of play with the common theme being that we will still want high energy players so that we are still an intense side.

An interesting aspect of this change is how well both VVD and Robbo adapt. Especially early in that first half VVD kept drifting wide left like we were building up with 2 rather than 3.  It left a significant hole between him and Konate as Konate was moving really wide in the opposite direction.  I think VVD should stay more central and be the link between Konate and Robbo.  I'm not sure this will get the best out of Robbo, he's obviously great at getting forward and is very dangerous in the attacking 1/3 but he'll now need to stay back much more then he had been.  One good thing is that we should be better defensively on the counter then we have been (although we weren't early in that game). 

The players we bring in will definitely be interesting.  I'd argue this new system doesn't really fit Hendo as he's not great technically under pressure.  If we do bring in Bellingham, for example, he'd be a big upgrade both technically and physically in that role.  For the rest of this year, I'd like to see Elliott play in the role that Hendo did yesterday to see how he does.  Not that it matters at this point but I also think this new system fits Keita and Arthur more then the 4-3-3 system we had been using. 

What happens with Thiago is really the thing I'm most interested to see.  Where he is positioned in the buildup phase to help us get out of the back without resorting to constant long balls might be key for us.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 240 241 242 243 244 [245]   Go Up
« previous next »
 