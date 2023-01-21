I think the 3-2 in possession is clearly what we are moving to. Thats going to be a change for the full backs as effectively the left back and right back are backing up play with one ending up in deeper midfield and the other hanging back with the centrebacks.



Its no surprise that the midfielders we have been linked with are generally more attacking than the ones we had. Its a different style of play with the common theme being that we will still want high energy players so that we are still an intense side.



An interesting aspect of this change is how well both VVD and Robbo adapt. Especially early in that first half VVD kept drifting wide left like we were building up with 2 rather than 3. It left a significant hole between him and Konate as Konate was moving really wide in the opposite direction. I think VVD should stay more central and be the link between Konate and Robbo. I'm not sure this will get the best out of Robbo, he's obviously great at getting forward and is very dangerous in the attacking 1/3 but he'll now need to stay back much more then he had been. One good thing is that we should be better defensively on the counter then we have been (although we weren't early in that game).The players we bring in will definitely be interesting. I'd argue this new system doesn't really fit Hendo as he's not great technically under pressure. If we do bring in Bellingham, for example, he'd be a big upgrade both technically and physically in that role. For the rest of this year, I'd like to see Elliott play in the role that Hendo did yesterday to see how he does. Not that it matters at this point but I also think this new system fits Keita and Arthur more then the 4-3-3 system we had been using.What happens with Thiago is really the thing I'm most interested to see. Where he is positioned in the buildup phase to help us get out of the back without resorting to constant long balls might be key for us.