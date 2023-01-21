Jones getting a bit of momentum for the first time this season, Thiago back and a lighter schedule that should suit Henderson, should improve the midfield a bit for the next games. Trent hopefully bringing that second half performance into the next games as well. Diaz back as well should be a boost with the forwards fluffing their lines.
Need to use the performance at least second half as a springboard and turn up at Leeds. Top 4 is gone (even winning every game probably not enough now) but 5th or 6th is achievable with 5 or 6 wins.
If we didn't get that reaction today and took another hammering the season would have gone away from us completely.