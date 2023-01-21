



Most likely it's because of my lack of knowledge about football but I don't understand some things and today first half made me really angry



Why our preparation for games is bad since last season. I lost count of how many times we gave the opponent good chances early on and we only started to defend better the second half. We keep doing this again and again and again ..



Why TAA is always outnumbered and our midfielders further up when they are adding nothing offensively or defensively. He is always a threat when he is further up and the best attacking right back in the world.



At what point we will start thinking maybe we need different or more experienced staff to design the training drills





