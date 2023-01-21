« previous next »
Offline lukeb1981

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9720 on: Today at 05:06:54 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 05:02:47 pm
Haul off van dijk at halftime.
And tell his agent to find him a new club - zero effort or interest
Offline Knight

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9721 on: Today at 05:07:04 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 05:05:38 pm
???

We looked comfortably more dangerous as an attacking unit than whatever bollocks weve been attempting since January.

This. Amongst many absolutely awful managerial decisions this is up there.
Online Coolie High

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9722 on: Today at 05:07:08 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 05:05:38 pm
???

We looked comfortably more dangerous as an attacking unit than whatever bollocks weve been attempting since January.

If youre not able to get the ball to the forwards in dangerous positions you cant expect them to do much the problem is further back.
Online rawcusk8

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9723 on: Today at 05:07:26 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:05:02 pm
Trent having a shocker in terms of defensive positioning all season shall we make his role even more complicated against the best attacking side in the league? Yeah great shout. Literally throwing to the wolves.
I mean he literally doesnt help himself, he has no idea where the danger is or what to do and then has a half ass approach to getting back.
Online Caps4444

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9724 on: Today at 05:07:50 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 05:04:58 pm
Both players and the manager have completely lost the plot. Havent seen such a disintegration of a team in a long time.

I cant recall a period as bad as this? Love Klopp, but this is getting damaging.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9725 on: Today at 05:07:58 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:06:00 pm
Really the issue is not signing a forward that has  the  profile of the number 9 were facing today.
The issue is compounding mistake after mistake. This is the 9th PL game Gakpo has started up front and weve scored 12 goals, and that includes the 7 against United.
Offline darragh85

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9726 on: Today at 05:08:30 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:05:02 pm
Trent having a shocker in terms of defensive positioning all season shall we make his role even more complicated against the best attacking side in the league? Yeah great shout. Literally throwing to the wolves.

He should be on the bench. Gomez deserved to keep his place

Insane how a team could go to utter shit so fast. Never seen anything like it in all my years watching football. I've seen many teams go into a gradual decline over the course of a couple of seasons. Not this. Something really wrong behind the scenes
Online Caps4444

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9727 on: Today at 05:08:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:06:22 pm
Because I support Liverpool unlike you.  :wanker

What a ridiculous answer.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9728 on: Today at 05:09:45 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 05:07:26 pm
I mean he literally doesnt help himself, he has no idea where the danger is or what to do and then has a half ass approach to getting back.

His head is an absolute mess. For his own sake, he should just be getting asked to play as a standard right back, but instead we're just making his job harder and harder. It's nuts.
Online 67CherryRed

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9729 on: Today at 05:09:51 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 05:05:59 pm
and what makes you think next season will be any better?  There is no guarantee we will be any better?
Then why does any fan of any team in any league in the world even bother? You can get in the bin with attitudes like this.
Offline Samie

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9730 on: Today at 05:10:49 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 05:08:43 pm
What a ridiculous answer.

Okay, everything is reset come the new season, you fuckin' clown.  You do know that right?  we all start on 0. FUCK OFF! :wanker
Online Oldskoolcool

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9731 on: Today at 05:11:29 pm »
Im just looking forwards to seeing what the template holds for next season. Whilst we are still here though we keep on hitting depths that I didnt think are possible. Very similar performance in all of the last 3 games.

Next season we will be a different proposition and most probably a very different team. Look forward and remember how painful this season was when we are spanking teams and playing with ai authority again.
Offline Rosario

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9732 on: Today at 05:11:39 pm »
How is Gakpo and instant selection these days? Kids only come here in January and outside of one game hasnt exactly lit the world on fire yet next to Salah he seems to be an automatic selection while Nunez cant even seem to buy a start unless hes shifted out onto the wing.
Online bobadicious

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9733 on: Today at 05:12:23 pm »
It could be 2 nill to us but we bad in key moments at both ends of the pitch.
Offline darragh85

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9734 on: Today at 05:13:28 pm »
That's more like it from Jones. That's what we need from him
Online Coolie High

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9735 on: Today at 05:14:15 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 05:13:28 pm
That's more like it from Jones. That's what we need from him

He should be starting every game ahead of Henderson and Fabinho.
Offline y2w902

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9736 on: Today at 05:14:28 pm »
As bad as we've been, we could have 3 goals haha.
Online Red Beret

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9737 on: Today at 05:16:15 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 05:06:18 pm
At some point refusing to have a plan B is just fucking stupid.

Seemingly being unable to afford a plan b is equally stupid
Offline Knight

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9738 on: Today at 05:18:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:16:15 pm
Seemingly being unable to afford a plan b is equally stupid

What you talking about. We spent up to £80 million on a plan B. Hes sitting on the bench and is a classic number 9.
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9739 on: Today at 05:36:13 pm »
Since when do we play an inverted full back?

HATE the trent moving inside, leaving Konate as RB.
Pushes Salah wide too.
Bonkers!

Play Gomez RB and Trent CM if we fancy him in midfield.  Not this trully brainless shambles of whatever we are doing.

Offline Fromola

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9740 on: Today at 07:12:29 pm »
Jones getting a bit of momentum for the first time this season, Thiago back and a lighter schedule that should suit Henderson, should improve the midfield a bit for the next games. Trent hopefully bringing that second half performance into the next games as well. Diaz back as well should be a boost with the forwards fluffing their lines.

Need to use the performance at least second half as a springboard and turn up at Leeds. Top 4 is gone (even winning every game probably not enough now) but 5th or 6th is achievable with 5 or 6 wins.

If we didn't get that reaction today and took another hammering the season would have gone away from us completely.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9741 on: Today at 07:17:53 pm »
We showed the same weaknesses up until the 35th? minute mark then Anfield pushed us on. We still need to improve but being able to play on this turf is a big advantage.
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9742 on: Today at 07:23:42 pm »
Even after we roused ourselves in the 2nd half, I still have no belief in the team. A little bit of intensity and Anfield willing the team to a result does not mask our tactical deficiencies.  We are broken.
Need to find a different system that suits these players or find new players.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9743 on: Today at 07:24:34 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 07:23:42 pm
Even after we roused ourselves in the 2nd half, I still have no belief in the team. A little bit of intensity and Anfield willing the team to a result does not mask our tactical deficiencies.  We are broken.
Need to find a different system that suits these players or find new players.

There isnt much wrong with the tactics. Look at our xG, just up the intensity and we looked very creative.
Offline Egyptian36

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9744 on: Today at 07:33:43 pm »


Most likely it's because of my lack of knowledge about football but I don't understand some things and today first half made me really angry

Why our preparation for games is bad since last season. I lost count of how many times we gave the opponent good chances early on and we only started to defend better the second half. We keep doing this again and again and again ..

Why TAA is always outnumbered and our midfielders further up when they are adding nothing offensively or defensively. He is always a threat when he is further up and the best attacking right back in the world.

At what point we will start thinking maybe we need different or more experienced staff to design the training drills


Offline SamLad

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9745 on: Today at 07:48:48 pm »
some of the posters on here should be fucking ashamed of themselves.

bunch of twats - go "support" someone else will ya.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9746 on: Today at 07:49:27 pm »
Give this manager the money you mingebag c*nts.
Online cdav

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9747 on: Today at 07:54:31 pm »
We look so much better with some intensity and people winning tackles- its clear what we need to add this summer. Still think it won't take lots to turn us back into challengers, 4 or 5 good additions
Online DelTrotter

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9748 on: Today at 07:55:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:49:27 pm
Give this manager the money you mingebag c*nts.

Quote from: cdav on Today at 07:54:31 pm
We look so much better with some intensity and people winning tackles- its clear what we need to add this summer. Still think it won't take lots to turn us back into challengers, 4 or 5 good additions

This and this. 5 top quality gods in the door and we can do the lot next season.
Online Draex

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9749 on: Today at 07:56:14 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 07:54:31 pm
We look so much better with some intensity and people winning tackles- its clear what we need to add this summer. Still think it won't take lots to turn us back into challengers, 4 or 5 good additions

Yep Konate steaming into people made the rest raise their games.

I can imagine Klopp pulling out his hair, he's right, they didn't just suddenly become shit.
Offline Fromola

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9750 on: Today at 08:30:26 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:24:34 pm
There isnt much wrong with the tactics. Look at our xG, just up the intensity and we looked very creative.

It's a fineline with the way we play. It requires everyone to be at it and switched on. It only takes a few to lose focus, confidence or athleticism and it falls down. When everyone is at it and switched on we get today's second half. But we've generally seen the flip side this season certainly away from home. Our home form is comfortably top 4.

The team is crying out for that fresh blood and renewal as well which Konate gives (in his second season). Diaz has been missing a lot and a key part of the renewal with Nunez in and out as well. Midfield hasn't had enough of it.
Offline Sharado

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9751 on: Today at 08:34:35 pm »
You could make a decent argument that second half was as good as anything all season, or all year. And I include the 7-0 in that. We had a real drive about us that suggests it's attitude as much as anything that stings us. I think this might be a significant result in the year to come.
Online Al 666

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9752 on: Today at 08:35:56 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:56:14 pm
Yep Konate steaming into people made the rest raise their games.

I can imagine Klopp pulling out his hair, he's right, they didn't just suddenly become shit.

That only happens though because we pushed higher up the pitch. First half hour we stood off them. After that we pushed the defensive line higher and then started winning 2nd balls.
Offline Asam

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9753 on: Today at 08:50:08 pm »

Klopp builds his team on emotion, theres been no personality this season, weve upped ourselves for a few big games and its made a huge difference when the intensity has been there but the team totally turns off and becomes passive against lesser teams
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9754 on: Today at 09:12:56 pm »
Just give him who he needs this summer. The second half performance today is now the exception to the rule and we desperately need fresh young engines in midfield to implement Klopp's game plan consistently. The ball is in FSG's court, we either go with that or with more Arthur Melo's.
Online Draex

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9755 on: Today at 09:35:06 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:35:56 pm
That only happens though because we pushed higher up the pitch. First half hour we stood off them. After that we pushed the defensive line higher and then started winning 2nd balls.

Yep very strange we always start so passive, can't be instructions that.
