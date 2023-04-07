A legendary manager once said "Football is a simple game over complicated by idiots".
Well here's something you can stick on your data sheet Jack - we are not going to find a better manager than jurgen Klopp, we are just f***ing not. Thats what you call a FACT. Now Dortmund, after Jurgen went through a similar spell with them, made the cardinal error of thinking he was a busted flush but then the man rocks up here and writes himself into our folklore and footballs history books. when he was taking us to circa 100 points in the league and 4 European finals in 6 years I'm sure they wished they'd relied a bit more on blind faith and a bit less on data sheets.Now as a fan base there's 2 ways we can play this, Jurgen will build another great team, it may take a while but it will happen, now we can go down the Everton and United route who made derogatory banners and in Everton's case threw cushions at the most successful managers in their respective clubs history or we can do what our 60's fan base did and keep faith even when to do so fly's in the face of all available evidence on the pitch. In times like this the Liverpool way is to circle the wagons and stick together like f***ing glue. The media and our rivals would love nothing more than to see us turn on one of the great figures in our history, personally I'd rather see us drop 4 divisions than see us do that because even if we end up in league 2 it would still be a Liverpool FC that I would recognise, if we round however like a pack of jackals and hyena's on a Shankly, Paisley, Dalglish or dare I say it Klopp, then the club wouldn't be the same one I started supporting a long time ago.
Exactly.Anyone who wants to see what we have been missing?Watch the highlights of the Palace game that Darwin got sent off in.We go a man down and he takes it on himself to singlehandedly drag us back into the match. He has the raw pasion we have been missing and can spark us back into life.
Is phase of play still around. I really enjoyed reading his insights on stuff and would love to hear what he thought about our current setup.
I still think if we d had him all season we d be sitting here with more points than we ve got now
Bring back Phase of Play! Someone must have a contact to ask him to return. I am straw clutching here.
Kloppo is pissed off for sure. QuoteJurgen Klopp:"I am not in an arm around the shoulder mood at the moment, to be honest." [Sky Sports]
Jurgen Klopp:"We are planning and trying everything possible to look different next season." [Sky Sports]
Youre all mad, loving the press from the front three. >goals.
Nunez wouldnt have done much better would he.
