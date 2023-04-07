« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 238 239 240 241 242 [243]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 829043 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,736
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9680 on: April 7, 2023, 07:43:27 pm »
A legendary manager once said  "Football is a simple game over complicated by idiots".
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,097
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9681 on: April 7, 2023, 08:30:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April  7, 2023, 07:43:27 pm
A legendary manager once said  "Football is a simple game over complicated by idiots".

Very simple. Buy the best players and eventually youll win everything.
Logged

Offline ademuzzy

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 22
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9682 on: April 7, 2023, 10:12:29 pm »
Is phase of play still around. I really enjoyed reading his insights on stuff and would love to hear what he thought about our current setup.
Logged

Online Oldskoolcool

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9683 on: April 7, 2023, 10:25:33 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on April  6, 2023, 04:18:19 pm
Well here's something you can stick on your data sheet Jack - we are not going to find a better manager than jurgen Klopp, we are just f***ing not. Thats what you call a FACT. Now Dortmund, after Jurgen went through a similar spell with them, made the cardinal error of thinking he was a busted flush but then the man rocks up here and writes himself into our folklore and footballs history books.
when he was taking us to circa 100 points in the league and 4 European finals in 6 years I'm sure they wished they'd relied a bit more on blind faith and a bit less on data sheets.
Now as a fan base there's 2 ways we can play this, Jurgen will build another great team, it may take a while but it will happen, now we can go down the Everton and United route who made derogatory banners and in Everton's case threw cushions at the most successful managers in their respective clubs history or we can do what our 60's fan base did and keep faith even when to do so fly's in the face of all  available evidence on the pitch. In times like this the Liverpool way is to circle the wagons and stick together like f***ing glue. The media and our rivals would love nothing more than to see us turn on one of the great figures in our history, personally I'd rather see us drop 4 divisions than see us do that because even if we end up in league 2 it would still be a Liverpool FC that I would recognise, if we round however like a pack of jackals and hyena's on a Shankly, Paisley, Dalglish or dare I say it Klopp, then the club wouldn't be the same one I started supporting a long time ago.

What a couple of great posts, the rest of this forum could really learn a thing or two by absorbing the words of those posts. For me they perfectly summarise  what it means to be a Liverpool fan, how we are different to the rest.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,530
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9684 on: April 7, 2023, 10:52:32 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on April  7, 2023, 07:36:12 pm
Exactly.

Anyone who wants to see what we have been missing?

Watch the highlights of the Palace game that Darwin got sent off in.

We go a man down and he takes it on himself to singlehandedly drag us back into the match. 

He has the raw pasion we have been missing and can spark us back into life.

And add the absence of the experienced Jota whose presence would have allowed Nunez more time to bed in.

Although it may just have papered over the cracks in midfield.
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,967
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9685 on: Yesterday at 04:03:13 pm »
Quote from: ademuzzy on April  7, 2023, 10:12:29 pm
Is phase of play still around. I really enjoyed reading his insights on stuff and would love to hear what he thought about our current setup.

Unfortunately he left the site years ago, he told me before he left he was fed up of some idiots on here, which is such a shame he was such a top poster, very insightful, a bit like Al but without the anti-FSG propaganda :D
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,381
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9686 on: Yesterday at 04:10:55 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on April  7, 2023, 05:21:33 pm
I still think if we d had him all season we d be sitting here with more points than we ve got now
Hes probably our best attacker these days. We dont really have anyone who excels in carrying the ball forward or beating defenders. Weve missed the spark he brings building from deep. Im including Salah in this whose best moments seem to come from inside the box these days.
Logged

Offline Redbonnie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9687 on: Yesterday at 05:42:59 pm »
Quote from: ademuzzy on April  7, 2023, 10:12:29 pm
Is phase of play still around. I really enjoyed reading his insights on stuff and would love to hear what he thought about our current setup.

Yes I really miss his insight as well. Always looked out for his posts.
Logged

Offline ademuzzy

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 22
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9688 on: Today at 09:09:05 am »
Bring back Phase of Play!

Someone must have a contact to ask him to return. I am straw clutching here.  :-\
Logged

Offline ademuzzy

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 22
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9689 on: Today at 09:12:24 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on April  7, 2023, 07:36:12 pm
Exactly.

Anyone who wants to see what we have been missing?

Watch the highlights of the Palace game that Darwin got sent off in.

We go a man down and he takes it on himself to singlehandedly drag us back into the match. 

He has the raw pasion we have been missing and can spark us back into life.

We certainly need a bit of this but the most worrying part is that if we have to rely on a single player to play well then we really are in a bad place.
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,967
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9690 on: Today at 12:00:52 pm »
Quote from: ademuzzy on Today at 09:09:05 am
Bring back Phase of Play!

Someone must have a contact to ask him to return. I am straw clutching here.  :-\

we used to e-mail each other a lot but when i mailed him in 2021 i got nothing back
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,736
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9691 on: Today at 03:04:13 pm »
Quote
Kloppo is pissed off for sure.  8)

Quote
Jurgen Klopp:

"I am not in an arm around the shoulder mood at the moment, to be honest." [Sky Sports]
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,888
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9692 on: Today at 03:06:36 pm »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,736
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9693 on: Today at 03:08:18 pm »
Quote
Jurgen Klopp:

"We are planning and trying everything possible to look different next season." [Sky Sports]
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9694 on: Today at 04:45:22 pm »
Should have left the defence alone from Chelsea game
Logged

Online Caps4444

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9695 on: Today at 04:46:25 pm »
Cant recall a period where we have been so bad so consistently. So frustrating.
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,458
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9696 on: Today at 04:52:49 pm »
Quote from: ademuzzy on Today at 09:09:05 am
Bring back Phase of Play!

Someone must have a contact to ask him to return. I am straw clutching here.  :-\

He just got sacked by leicester. Didnt realise he put his own name in the brown envelope
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9697 on: Today at 05:00:42 pm »
Van dijk isn't interested today either.

Not sure how Trent gets back in today. Gomez played well at rb vchelsea.

Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,318
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9698 on: Today at 05:01:08 pm »
Pile of shit.
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9699 on: Today at 05:01:56 pm »
There is absolutely zero guile or craft in midfield. Jones is such a nothing player

Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,677
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9700 on: Today at 05:02:33 pm »
Youre all mad, loving the press from the front three. >goals.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Caps4444

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9701 on: Today at 05:02:42 pm »
Why the ***k are we so open. We are obviously no longer a good team, so why not play 10 men behind the ball? This is getting more and more damaging.
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9702 on: Today at 05:02:47 pm »
Haul off van dijk at halftime.
Logged

Online y2w902

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,254
  • * * * * *
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9703 on: Today at 05:03:10 pm »
What the fuck is this monstrosity of a template I'm watching today.

Konate hybrid CB and RB.

Trent some bollocks RB and 6/8 Hybrid.

Zero fluidity or identity. Zero energy or belief. Pathetic.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9704 on: Today at 05:03:18 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 05:02:33 pm
Youre all mad, loving the press from the front three. >goals.

Nunez wouldnt have done much better would he.
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,524
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9705 on: Today at 05:03:42 pm »
Absolutely woeful.. from selection down to the players.. bin this shit off now and just play the kids and save them the embarrassment.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,736
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9706 on: Today at 05:04:27 pm »
Tear this template and burn it with fire. New season can't come soon enough.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,677
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9707 on: Today at 05:04:32 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:03:18 pm
Nunez wouldnt have done much better would he.
Hed have done better than the gone missing link
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,318
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9708 on: Today at 05:04:58 pm »
Both players and the manager have completely lost the plot. Havent seen such a disintegration of a team in a long time.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9709 on: Today at 05:05:02 pm »
Trent having a shocker in terms of defensive positioning all season shall we make his role even more complicated against the best attacking side in the league? Yeah great shout. Literally throwing to the wolves.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,856
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9710 on: Today at 05:05:23 pm »

We look like the champions (from a previous decade)
Logged

Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,903
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9711 on: Today at 05:05:38 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:03:18 pm
Nunez wouldnt have done much better would he.
???

We looked comfortably more dangerous as an attacking unit than whatever bollocks weve been attempting since January.
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9712 on: Today at 05:05:41 pm »
Stick a fork in this team its done sorry.

Every part of the team is a fucking disaster now.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,969
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9713 on: Today at 05:05:48 pm »
It's like some kind of weird social experiment to see how bad you can make a team defensively.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
Pages: 1 ... 238 239 240 241 242 [243]   Go Up
« previous next »
 