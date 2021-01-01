Well here's something you can stick on your data sheet Jack - we are not going to find a better manager than jurgen Klopp, we are just f***ing not. Thats what you call a FACT. Now Dortmund, after Jurgen went through a similar spell with them, made the cardinal error of thinking he was a busted flush but then the man rocks up here and writes himself into our folklore and footballs history books.

when he was taking us to circa 100 points in the league and 4 European finals in 6 years I'm sure they wished they'd relied a bit more on blind faith and a bit less on data sheets.

Now as a fan base there's 2 ways we can play this, Jurgen will build another great team, it may take a while but it will happen, now we can go down the Everton and United route who made derogatory banners and in Everton's case threw cushions at the most successful managers in their respective clubs history or we can do what our 60's fan base did and keep faith even when to do so fly's in the face of all available evidence on the pitch. In times like this the Liverpool way is to circle the wagons and stick together like f***ing glue. The media and our rivals would love nothing more than to see us turn on one of the great figures in our history, personally I'd rather see us drop 4 divisions than see us do that because even if we end up in league 2 it would still be a Liverpool FC that I would recognise, if we round however like a pack of jackals and hyena's on a Shankly, Paisley, Dalglish or dare I say it Klopp, then the club wouldn't be the same one I started supporting a long time ago.



What a couple of great posts, the rest of this forum could really learn a thing or two by absorbing the words of those posts. For me they perfectly summarise what it means to be a Liverpool fan, how we are different to the rest.