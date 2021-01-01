« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 237 238 239 240 241 [242]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 825896 times)

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,257
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9640 on: Yesterday at 11:58:01 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:04:47 am
When your assistant coach releases a book

That's probably enough to be honest ... can't recall another one doing something like that while in the job
It shouldve been called 'Hubris'
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,496
  • Red since '64
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9641 on: Yesterday at 12:03:54 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:00:09 am
Yes but also in our title winning season we didnt high press for 90 minutes but the difference is we were incredibly good at shelling .. dropping off and defending without conceding chances - this season weve been totally incapable of that

Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 11:21:00 am
Hopefully the poor season allows Klopp/coaches to take a step back and look at what hasn't worked, or weakness that have stood out when the press has failed. I think it's highlighted how poor at times our build up can be as well. We often have looked to skip this at times and just go to Mane/Diaz/Salah/Firmino who were brilliant at holding the ball up to allow us to move up field or counter press from there. Without the press and less Firmino, Diaz and Mane I think it's hurt us there. Hopefully just getting athletes in helps fix the press and improve us, but it would be good to see us work on other stuff that we can rely on as well if it doesn't work in games next season. Adding more strings to the bow

Yep.

The front three of yesteryear added so much to our overall game. Guardiola was genuinely in awe of them - and with and without the ball they contributed so much.

That by comparison to now, our midfield had legs has been done to death, because its patently true.

That theres been a drop off in form of the regular back four of that period is also true, and equally unsurprising.

That the template is so demanding that burnout and injuries are increased, is also a given.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,739
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9642 on: Yesterday at 12:41:00 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:58:01 am
That's probably enough to be honest ... can't recall another one doing something like that while in the job
It shouldve been called 'Hubris'
I still can't get past the first chapter of that "book".
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,044
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9643 on: Yesterday at 01:13:32 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:58:01 am
That's probably enough to be honest ... can't recall another one doing something like that while in the job
It shouldve been called 'Hubris'

Or "Rubric".

(In a totally joking way - he's like Nate Shelly - he just need to let everyone know that he's brilliant and can't keep contained).
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,504
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9644 on: Yesterday at 01:19:46 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:13:32 pm
Or "Rubric".

(In a totally joking way - he's like Nate Shelly - he just need to let everyone know that he's brilliant and can't keep contained).

Surely Rubicon?
Logged

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,720
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9645 on: Yesterday at 01:27:50 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:04:47 am
When your assistant coach releases a book called Intensity just before the season starts and your team proceeds to play a whole season with no intensity... people are probably going to find the irony a bit triggering.

Last I heard the sequel is in the works, with the title rumoured to be 'Insanity'.
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Offline Red46

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9646 on: Yesterday at 01:30:37 pm »
Sometimes for whatever reason things just go awry for a while, it happens to even the best and it's pointless trying to micro-analyse everything. Our own history shows us this, I dread to think what our history would look like if the club had sacked Bill Shankly during his wilderness years, or even his coaching staff which is what some seem to be advocating for here, how different would the history of this club look if the likes of Bob and Joe got the bullet in the late 60's/early 70's.
While we were losing to Watford and Barry Endean, buying expensive flops like Alun Evans/Tony Hately and trying out the Peplows and Mclaughlins and Walls of this world the likes of United & Everton were rubbing our noses in it by winning European Cups and league titles. There was an extended period of a good 3 or 4 years where the only thing seemingly holding us together on the pitch was Tommy Smith.
This extended period in the wilderness wasn't overseen by mugs, nor was it overseen by people who were past it or had lost the golden touch because between them Shankly Paisley and Fagan were about to embark this club on a period of dominance never before seen in the English game. When we were getting pumped 4-1 at home by Man United though believe me it just didn't feel like it.
Just like Shanks Jurgen has proven he can do it before and just like Shanks he will do it again. Just like Shanks it won't be a smooth road and sometimes we'll have to put irrational belief ahead of data sheets and cold hard facts but prioritising intangibles like blind loyalty, blind faith, togetherness and irrational belief is actually how this club created its modern identity and found its soul.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,534
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9647 on: Yesterday at 01:32:30 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 01:30:37 pm
Sometimes for whatever reason things just go awry for a while, it happens to even the best and it's pointless trying to micro-analyse everything. Our own history shows us this, I dread to think what our history would look like if the club had sacked Bill Shankly during his wilderness years, or even his coaching staff which is what some seem to be advocating for here, how different would the history of this club look if the likes of Bob and Joe got the bullet in the late 60's/early 70's.
While we were losing to Watford and Barry Endean, buying expensive flops like Alun Evans/Tony Hately and trying out the Peplows and Mclaughlins and Walls of this world the likes of United & Everton were rubbing our noses in it by winning European Cups and league titles. There was an extended period of a good 3 or 4 years where the only thing seemingly holding us together on the pitch was Tommy Smith.
This extended period in the wilderness wasn't overseen by mugs, nor was it overseen by people who were past it or had lost the golden touch because between them Shankly Paisley and Fagan were about to embark this club on a period of dominance never before seen in the English game. When we were getting pumped 4-1 at home by Man United though believe me it just didn't feel like it.
Just like Shanks Jurgen has proven he can do it before and just like Shanks he will do it again. Just like Shanks it won't be a smooth road and sometimes we'll have to put irrational belief ahead of data sheets and cold hard facts but prioritising intangibles like blind loyalty, blind faith, togetherness and irrational belief is actually how this club created its modern identity and found its soul.

 :thumbup
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,739
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9648 on: Yesterday at 01:36:10 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 01:30:37 pm
Sometimes for whatever reason things just go awry for a while, it happens to even the best and it's pointless trying to micro-analyse everything. Our own history shows us this, I dread to think what our history would look like if the club had sacked Bill Shankly during his wilderness years, or even his coaching staff which is what some seem to be advocating for here, how different would the history of this club look if the likes of Bob and Joe got the bullet in the late 60's/early 70's.
While we were losing to Watford and Barry Endean, buying expensive flops like Alun Evans/Tony Hately and trying out the Peplows and Mclaughlins and Walls of this world the likes of United & Everton were rubbing our noses in it by winning European Cups and league titles. There was an extended period of a good 3 or 4 years where the only thing seemingly holding us together on the pitch was Tommy Smith.
This extended period in the wilderness wasn't overseen by mugs, nor was it overseen by people who were past it or had lost the golden touch because between them Shankly Paisley and Fagan were about to embark this club on a period of dominance never before seen in the English game. When we were getting pumped 4-1 at home by Man United though believe me it just didn't feel like it.
Just like Shanks Jurgen has proven he can do it before and just like Shanks he will do it again. Just like Shanks it won't be a smooth road and sometimes we'll have to put irrational belief ahead of data sheets and cold hard facts but prioritising intangibles like blind loyalty, blind faith, togetherness and irrational belief is actually how this club created its modern identity and found its soul.
Tempted to lock the thread at this point to let this post sink in. :wellin
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,773
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9649 on: Yesterday at 01:38:24 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 01:30:37 pm
Just like Shanks it won't be a smooth road and sometimes we'll have to put irrational belief ahead of data sheets and cold hard facts but prioritising intangibles like blind loyalty, blind faith, togetherness and irrational belief is actually how this club created its modern identity and found its soul.

It's pretty easy to write this off. But you're absolutely correct.
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,420
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9650 on: Yesterday at 01:47:50 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 01:30:37 pm
Sometimes for whatever reason things just go awry for a while, it happens to even the best and it's pointless trying to micro-analyse everything. Our own history shows us this, I dread to think what our history would look like if the club had sacked Bill Shankly during his wilderness years, or even his coaching staff which is what some seem to be advocating for here, how different would the history of this club look if the likes of Bob and Joe got the bullet in the late 60's/early 70's.
While we were losing to Watford and Barry Endean, buying expensive flops like Alun Evans/Tony Hately and trying out the Peplows and Mclaughlins and Walls of this world the likes of United & Everton were rubbing our noses in it by winning European Cups and league titles. There was an extended period of a good 3 or 4 years where the only thing seemingly holding us together on the pitch was Tommy Smith.
This extended period in the wilderness wasn't overseen by mugs, nor was it overseen by people who were past it or had lost the golden touch because between them Shankly Paisley and Fagan were about to embark this club on a period of dominance never before seen in the English game. When we were getting pumped 4-1 at home by Man United though believe me it just didn't feel like it.
Just like Shanks Jurgen has proven he can do it before and just like Shanks he will do it again. Just like Shanks it won't be a smooth road and sometimes we'll have to put irrational belief ahead of data sheets and cold hard facts but prioritising intangibles like blind loyalty, blind faith, togetherness and irrational belief is actually how this club created its modern identity and found its soul.


Yes,


Mark Twain once said that History never repeats itself, but it does often rhyme.


If you have been following Liverpool for more than 3 years (or preferably for 50+ to get the full feel) you will appreciate that the good times are matched with poor patches and disappointment and that this is a necessary part of life.


I am sure there are modern day City fans who are now conditioned into thinking 90+ point seasons are the norm, their fall will be greater.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,222
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9651 on: Yesterday at 01:48:28 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 01:30:37 pm
Sometimes for whatever reason things just go awry for a while, it happens to even the best and it's pointless trying to micro-analyse everything. Our own history shows us this, I dread to think what our history would look like if the club had sacked Bill Shankly during his wilderness years, or even his coaching staff which is what some seem to be advocating for here, how different would the history of this club look if the likes of Bob and Joe got the bullet in the late 60's/early 70's.
While we were losing to Watford and Barry Endean, buying expensive flops like Alun Evans/Tony Hately and trying out the Peplows and Mclaughlins and Walls of this world the likes of United & Everton were rubbing our noses in it by winning European Cups and league titles. There was an extended period of a good 3 or 4 years where the only thing seemingly holding us together on the pitch was Tommy Smith.
This extended period in the wilderness wasn't overseen by mugs, nor was it overseen by people who were past it or had lost the golden touch because between them Shankly Paisley and Fagan were about to embark this club on a period of dominance never before seen in the English game. When we were getting pumped 4-1 at home by Man United though believe me it just didn't feel like it.
Just like Shanks Jurgen has proven he can do it before and just like Shanks he will do it again. Just like Shanks it won't be a smooth road and sometimes we'll have to put irrational belief ahead of data sheets and cold hard facts but prioritising intangibles like blind loyalty, blind faith, togetherness and irrational belief is actually how this club created its modern identity and found its soul.

Great post.  :thumbup
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,257
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9652 on: Yesterday at 01:53:12 pm »
Im sure Ill be on an island with this but  blind faith .. really?   thats the stuff of cults  Ill never understand why anyone would be willfully blind 

Ill leave the soul stuff to others but the club didnt find its modern day success through blind faith it found it through data sheets and competitive advantage
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:55:14 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,521
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9653 on: Yesterday at 02:09:21 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 01:30:37 pm
Sometimes for whatever reason things just go awry for a while, it happens to even the best and it's pointless trying to micro-analyse everything. Our own history shows us this, I dread to think what our history would look like if the club had sacked Bill Shankly during his wilderness years, or even his coaching staff which is what some seem to be advocating for here, how different would the history of this club look if the likes of Bob and Joe got the bullet in the late 60's/early 70's.
While we were losing to Watford and Barry Endean, buying expensive flops like Alun Evans/Tony Hately and trying out the Peplows and Mclaughlins and Walls of this world the likes of United & Everton were rubbing our noses in it by winning European Cups and league titles. There was an extended period of a good 3 or 4 years where the only thing seemingly holding us together on the pitch was Tommy Smith.
This extended period in the wilderness wasn't overseen by mugs, nor was it overseen by people who were past it or had lost the golden touch because between them Shankly Paisley and Fagan were about to embark this club on a period of dominance never before seen in the English game. When we were getting pumped 4-1 at home by Man United though believe me it just didn't feel like it.
Just like Shanks Jurgen has proven he can do it before and just like Shanks he will do it again. Just like Shanks it won't be a smooth road and sometimes we'll have to put irrational belief ahead of data sheets and cold hard facts but prioritising intangibles like blind loyalty, blind faith, togetherness and irrational belief is actually how this club created its modern identity and found its soul.
Fantastic post, the only worry is that we were able to compete on a reasonably level financial playing field.

The problem with the  current landscape is every single star has to align for us to have any chance to compete, it did for five years which was incredible and up there with anything I've witnessed as a 60 year old liverpool fan.

But as you say we need to keep the faith, I can definitely lose it sometimes (think it's because I am now surrounded by mancs so losing is even less fun😔)

Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9654 on: Yesterday at 02:50:00 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 02:09:21 pm
Fantastic post, the only worry is that we were able to compete on a reasonably level financial playing field.

The problem with the  current landscape is every single star has to align for us to have any chance to compete, it did for five years which was incredible and up there with anything I've witnessed as a 60 year old liverpool fan.

But as you say we need to keep the faith, I can definitely lose it sometimes (think it's because I am now surrounded by mancs so losing is even less fun😔)

It'll still be a hell of a journey watching it all unfold....Klopp doesn't approach the game with a passive approach.
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 463
  • ***JFT97***
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9655 on: Yesterday at 03:19:14 pm »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Offline The_Nomad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9656 on: Yesterday at 03:24:48 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:53:12 pm
Im sure Ill be on an island with this but  blind faith .. really?   thats the stuff of cults  Ill never understand why anyone would be willfully blind 

Ill leave the soul stuff to others but the club didnt find its modern day success through blind faith it found it through data sheets and competitive advantage

You may have missed the spirit or intent of the post.
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,888
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9657 on: Yesterday at 03:30:24 pm »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on Yesterday at 12:41:00 pm
I still can't get past the first chapter of that "book".


It's the only time that I can remember letting it be known I didn't want a specific present & I'll happily go to me grave having not read a single word.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Red46

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9658 on: Yesterday at 04:18:19 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:53:12 pm
Im sure Ill be on an island with this but  blind faith .. really?   thats the stuff of cults  Ill never understand why anyone would be willfully blind 

Ill leave the soul stuff to others but the club didnt find its modern day success through blind faith it found it through data sheets and competitive advantage

Well here's something you can stick on your data sheet Jack - we are not going to find a better manager than jurgen Klopp, we are just f***ing not. Thats what you call a FACT. Now Dortmund, after Jurgen went through a similar spell with them, made the cardinal error of thinking he was a busted flush but then the man rocks up here and writes himself into our folklore and footballs history books.
when he was taking us to circa 100 points in the league and 4 European finals in 6 years I'm sure they wished they'd relied a bit more on blind faith and a bit less on data sheets.
Now as a fan base there's 2 ways we can play this, Jurgen will build another great team, it may take a while but it will happen, now we can go down the Everton and United route who made derogatory banners and in Everton's case threw cushions at the most successful managers in their respective clubs history or we can do what our 60's fan base did and keep faith even when to do so fly's in the face of all  available evidence on the pitch. In times like this the Liverpool way is to circle the wagons and stick together like f***ing glue. The media and our rivals would love nothing more than to see us turn on one of the great figures in our history, personally I'd rather see us drop 4 divisions than see us do that because even if we end up in league 2 it would still be a Liverpool FC that I would recognise, if we round however like a pack of jackals and hyena's on a Shankly, Paisley, Dalglish or dare I say it Klopp, then the club wouldn't be the same one I started supporting a long time ago.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,534
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9659 on: Yesterday at 04:39:01 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:53:12 pm
I’m sure I’ll be on an island with this but … ‘blind faith’ .. really?  … that’s the stuff of cults … I’ll never understand why anyone would be willfully blind 

I’ll leave the soul stuff to others but the club didn’t find its modern day success through blind faith it found it through data sheets and competitive advantage

And Shanks building his second great team was through great scouting, good transfer business and good coaching of the likes of Toshack, Keegan, Clemence, Hughes and Tommo, etc.

But it was faith in the process - and faith in keeping Shanks and the backroom/boot room staff on - that allowed that process to happen.

So, while I agree 'blind faith' (or just wishing/hoping) isn't generally a good idea (even for the religious types) - showing faith in someone who has 'credit in the bank'/has done it before, isn't a bad idea.

Having written all that, the (financial) climate in football is very different today and from a LFC/FSG point of view it's only going to get worse. :(

I still have faith in Jürgen and his staff - for whatever that's worth. I'm just a supporter.

UP THE REDS! :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 503
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9660 on: Yesterday at 07:14:09 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:53:12 pm
Im sure Ill be on an island with this but  blind faith .. really?   thats the stuff of cults  Ill never understand why anyone would be willfully blind 

Ill leave the soul stuff to others but the club didnt find its modern day success through blind faith it found it through data sheets and competitive advantage

Its not really blind faith when the man has achieved so much over the last few years. He has form and credit built up. He did it before and I trust him to do it again. Its faith, but not blind.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,044
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9661 on: Yesterday at 08:00:04 pm »
I think Jack isn't remotely saying anything against Klopp, keeping Klopp, or persisting with Klopps methods.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,773
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9662 on: Yesterday at 08:20:10 pm »
Quote from: The_Nomad on Yesterday at 03:24:48 pm
You may have missed the spirit or intent of the post.

Yep. Some stuff isn't for analysis. It's just for the heart. Up the reds.
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Offline Oh Jimmy Jimmy

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 30
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9663 on: Today at 12:20:20 am »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 04:18:19 pm
Well here's something you can stick on your data sheet Jack - we are not going to find a better manager than jurgen Klopp, we are just f***ing not. Thats what you call a FACT. Now Dortmund, after Jurgen went through a similar spell with them, made the cardinal error of thinking he was a busted flush but then the man rocks up here and writes himself into our folklore and footballs history books.
when he was taking us to circa 100 points in the league and 4 European finals in 6 years I'm sure they wished they'd relied a bit more on blind faith and a bit less on data sheets.
Now as a fan base there's 2 ways we can play this, Jurgen will build another great team, it may take a while but it will happen, now we can go down the Everton and United route who made derogatory banners and in Everton's case threw cushions at the most successful managers in their respective clubs history or we can do what our 60's fan base did and keep faith even when to do so fly's in the face of all  available evidence on the pitch. In times like this the Liverpool way is to circle the wagons and stick together like f***ing glue. The media and our rivals would love nothing more than to see us turn on one of the great figures in our history, personally I'd rather see us drop 4 divisions than see us do that because even if we end up in league 2 it would still be a Liverpool FC that I would recognise, if we round however like a pack of jackals and hyena's on a Shankly, Paisley, Dalglish or dare I say it Klopp, then the club wouldn't be the same one I started supporting a long time ago.




Brilliantly put Red46.  I think Im a few years behind you but remember when Paisley reinvented his first great side after the 81 Boxing Day defeat, and the fun it was watching the likes of Sammy, Ronnie, and Rushie move up from the reserves.  Also remember the 87 team which was poor and enjoying how Kenny reinvented that team with the summer signings.

This is where we are now - the dying ambers of a great team which should have won more than it did, but we should appreciate  the likes of Fab, Hendo, Bobby, Milly etc for what they have given us, and  sit back and enjoy watching Jurgen work it out with some new summer signings and how hes going to deploy the likes of Darwin, Coady , Trent and Harvey.some of it may be a bit trial and error, starting with the  remainder of this season.











« Last Edit: Today at 05:20:42 am by Oh Jimmy Jimmy »
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,257
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9664 on: Today at 01:22:14 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:00:04 pm
I think Jack isn't remotely saying anything against Klopp, keeping Klopp, or persisting with Klopps methods.

Im not to be clear I think hes one of the best managers on the planet and more importantly our manager - though that doesnt mean infallible, no one is. People are absolutely on hair trigger to slam anyone that suggests Klopp should be replaced when actually almost no one is
I dont think Ive spoken too or heard an LFC fan that doesnt want him in charge next season and theres been about 2 posts on the entire boards that have said it

The problem we face collectively is that he and the club are going to have to do something really really hard, rebuild a team that can challenge without a financial advantage or competitive over other teams 
He may be able to do it - but even viewing it like that is overly personalizing the situation. If were going to challenge again in the next few years we need significant financial investment, a capable sporting director, the reforming and improving of our analytics team, a much better medical / conditioning team etc etc .. and Klopp doesnt or shouldnt control all of that 

I understand the positive intent of the original post and why its popular I just hate blind faith, but each his own
« Last Edit: Today at 01:37:42 am by JackWard33 »
Logged

Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,617
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9665 on: Today at 02:41:00 am »
Replace blind faith with belief and we're good.
Logged

Online hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,139
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9666 on: Today at 07:37:10 am »
Certainly in Paisleys case and Dalglish's they built from a position of strength.
We were top dogs.
In Klopp's case its nothing to do with his abilities it'll be more to do with how much  he is backed by fsg.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,089
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9667 on: Today at 07:55:59 am »
That was a great post from Red46 but the situation back then and now is different. For one, it's no longer a level playing field. We were denied winning the league twice despite gaining over 90 points. That is the level of competition we face now. Add that Newcastle has now been added to the mix.
Anyway, ignoring the competition we face and just talking about ourselves major surgery is needed just to get to a level where we are competitive in games. We need to decide how we are going to play (whatever that style of play may be) and commit to it because a lot of the time we look like we have no idea what we're doing especially away from home.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,773
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9668 on: Today at 08:19:03 am »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 01:30:37 pm
Sometimes for whatever reason things just go awry for a while, it happens to even the best and it's pointless trying to micro-analyse everything. Our own history shows us this, I dread to think what our history would look like if the club had sacked Bill Shankly during his wilderness years, or even his coaching staff which is what some seem to be advocating for here, how different would the history of this club look if the likes of Bob and Joe got the bullet in the late 60's/early 70's.
While we were losing to Watford and Barry Endean, buying expensive flops like Alun Evans/Tony Hately and trying out the Peplows and Mclaughlins and Walls of this world the likes of United & Everton were rubbing our noses in it by winning European Cups and league titles. There was an extended period of a good 3 or 4 years where the only thing seemingly holding us together on the pitch was Tommy Smith.
This extended period in the wilderness wasn't overseen by mugs, nor was it overseen by people who were past it or had lost the golden touch because between them Shankly Paisley and Fagan were about to embark this club on a period of dominance never before seen in the English game. When we were getting pumped 4-1 at home by Man United though believe me it just didn't feel like it.
Just like Shanks Jurgen has proven he can do it before and just like Shanks he will do it again. Just like Shanks it won't be a smooth road and sometimes we'll have to put irrational belief ahead of data sheets and cold hard facts but prioritising intangibles like blind loyalty, blind faith, togetherness and irrational belief is actually how this club created its modern identity and found its soul.

Brilliant, Brilliant, Brilliant post. Thank you Red46.

Seems like the modern fan sees football as an upward trajectory only, and at the first hint of a downward curve they want change. Football is cyclical and managers need time to rebuild when the inevitable drop in form/performance occurs. Klopp has more than earned the opportunity to rebuild this squad (not even a debate for me given what he has done for us) so take the bad times for now and look forward to the good times that are coming.

Patience and faith in Jurgen and his team are all we need.
Logged

Online nerdster4

  • No new LFC topics
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9669 on: Today at 08:23:15 am »
I am conflicted . He is an incredible manager but it will take a lot of faith to persist with him if say we have a terrible start next season . Dortmund May have regretted their decision but he found success again with a different squad in a Different place where neither he nor the squad were burnt out . I suspect we will do well again next season as we did last season after a terrible 20/21. My concern is our lack of a plan b. We start hendo and fab against Chelsea a couple of days after city knowing full well well be overrun for example . When you look at the reincarnations of ake and white it makes me wonder what similar moves could have helped us this year . I remember Gini and firmino being totally reinvented by klopp . I just hope its a transition thing and not a running out of ideas thing that we dont seem to have the flexibility .

On a different topic I think we ll beat Arsenal
Logged

Online hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,139
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9670 on: Today at 08:25:13 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 08:19:03 am
Brilliant, Brilliant, Brilliant post. Thank you Red46.

Seems like the modern fan sees football as an upward trajectory only, and at the first hint of a downward curve they want change. Football is cyclical and managers need time to rebuild when the inevitable drop in form/performance occurs. Klopp has more than earned the opportunity to rebuild this squad (not even a debate for me given what he has done for us) so take the bad times for now and look forward to the good times that are coming.

Patience and faith in Jurgen and his team are all we need.
Though its doubtful Klopp will be here to see the end result of his re-built squad, unless he gets lucky and it works quickly.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 237 238 239 240 241 [242]   Go Up
« previous next »
 