I think Jack isn't remotely saying anything against Klopp, keeping Klopp, or persisting with Klopps methods.
Im not
to be clear I think hes one of the best managers on the planet and more importantly our manager - though that doesnt mean infallible, no one is. People are absolutely on hair trigger to slam anyone that suggests Klopp should be replaced when actually almost no one is
I dont think Ive spoken too or heard an LFC fan that doesnt want him in charge next season and theres been about 2 posts on the entire boards that have said it
The problem we face collectively is that he and the club are going to have to do something really really hard, rebuild a team that can challenge without a financial advantage or competitive over other teams
He may be able to do it - but even viewing it like that is overly personalizing the situation. If were going to challenge again in the next few years we need significant financial investment, a capable sporting director, the reforming and improving of our analytics team, a much better medical / conditioning team etc etc .. and Klopp doesnt or shouldnt control all of that
I understand the positive intent of the original post and why its popular I just hate blind faith, but each his own