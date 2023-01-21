« previous next »
Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 823829 times)

Offline newterp

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9600 on: Yesterday at 06:47:37 pm »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Yesterday at 03:49:40 pm
3 wins, in 15 games away.

14 goals scored in 15 games.

Failed to score in 7 of the 15.

Same mistakes being made yesterday that we made in game week 1 vs Fulham.

More big chances conceded away than any other side in the league.

Alisson has made more saves this season, than he made in the entire season last season.

If he knows what he's doing how do you explain that?

Answer Al's question you utter prick - why did you disappear last season? Asshole.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9601 on: Yesterday at 06:54:25 pm »
Eurgh.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9602 on: Yesterday at 06:58:38 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:47:37 pm
Asshole.

I heard that in the voice of Hugh Grant in Mickey Blue Eyes.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9603 on: Yesterday at 06:59:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:58:38 pm
I heard that in the voice of Hugh Grant in Mickey Blue Eyes.

I bet you did  ;D
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline LiamG

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9604 on: Yesterday at 07:06:23 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 11:55:06 am
I think covid absolutely wrecked our ability to sell off fringe players and re-invest whilst also decimating the balance sheet. Covid doesn't happen and I'm sure money would have been available to refresh much sooner and less "compromises" made.

This, wasnt it mentioned in an article recently by one of the journos?
Offline LiamG

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9605 on: Yesterday at 07:06:57 pm »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Yesterday at 03:49:40 pm
3 wins, in 15 games away.

14 goals scored in 15 games.

Failed to score in 7 of the 15.

Same mistakes being made yesterday that we made in game week 1 vs Fulham.

More big chances conceded away than any other side in the league.

Alisson has made more saves this season, than he made in the entire season last season.

If he knows what he's doing how do you explain that?

What an absolute melt of a person you are
Online So Howard Philips

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9606 on: Yesterday at 07:08:23 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 11:55:06 am
I think covid absolutely wrecked our ability to sell off fringe players and re-invest whilst also decimating the balance sheet. Covid doesn't happen and I'm sure money would have been available to refresh much sooner and less "compromises" made.

This sounds suspiciously like the dubious tactics Everton were hoping to get around the Profit and Sustainability Rules. ;D
Offline Coolie High

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9607 on: Yesterday at 07:18:03 pm »
Don't know why everyone keeps trying to start a conversation with the one clearly slow poster.
Offline fowlermagic

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9608 on: Yesterday at 07:23:19 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 02:56:31 pm
Only because they haven't got the bottle.

Let's be clear here. If you listen to posters on here Klopp is far too loyal to his players. He is a power hungry and basically dismantled the recruitment team. He is tactically inept and relies on Ljinders. Everyone and his dog can see that he needs to make changes. He plays the same players over and again when it isn't working. However when he makes changes. Then he should have stuck with our 'strongest team'.

His training methods result in an injury crisis and his in game management and substitutions are garbage.

Posters criticise him in every possible way BUT then hide behind platitudes like they haven't stated they want to get rid of him.

The best is one particular poster who admits to not watching anyone else play. However feels tactically aware enough to advise one of the greatest coaches ever to stop being an idiot. Change his tactics, formation and even outlook on the game cos they know better. I am sure they will say they want him to stay though.

For me it is very simple. We could have built a dynasty. We could have continually invested and refreshed whilst at the top. Copied the methods of the bootroom and continually strived to improve and go forwards. We didn't for me for one reason. We have unambitious owners who are only interested in profits. Winning the League and the Champions League wasn't a clarion call to kick on.

Success meant the same as the Red Sox winning a World Series. An excuse to take the foot off the accelerator and rake in the profits. Take the RedBird money largely generated by a 1000+% increase in the value of LFC and spend it in Pittsburgh.

A perfect analogy would be owning a top class hotel. You can continually invest and keep going forwards. Have gradual refurbishments, keep on top of the maintenance and stay at the top of your field. Or you can let things decline and then go for a complete rip out. That is the stage where we are at now. We are in the process of completely dismantling the team and looking to build another great team.

The major issue is that without massive funding then you end up in a state of flux, neither one thing or another. Whilst you are a work in progress things will always look bad. Things get worse before they get better. That is where we are now.

The last thing we need right now whilst we are a work in progress is to lose faith in the manager. If we do that we deserve everything we get. We have been here before with Rafa and it took us a decade to recover. 

Presume you are referring to me there Al and in other posts calling some of us pricks in regards to not watching anyone else but still think im tactically aware to comment on our games. Not sure how many of us watch any other games but Liverpool as the vast majority of us watch the opposition twice a year when they play Liverpool and that's about it. Just because i didn't want to get into the tactics Brighton, Brentford and City play every week as i don't watch them every week, does not mean i don't have a clue in regards to our own team. Of course you know best as i expect 100 screenshots highlighting you are right and everyone else is wrong. By the way are you not the poster who criticised Gomez so much you actually got his thread locked. God forbid when I wonder why are we playing a high line with some of the slowest players in the league and you can hang Gomez head on the town gates after you feck him from a height.
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Al 666

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9609 on: Yesterday at 07:25:30 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 07:06:23 pm
This, wasnt it mentioned in an article recently by one of the journos?

You are probably thinking of that masterpiece of fiction. Everton's accounts.
Offline 24/7-nil

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9610 on: Yesterday at 07:30:41 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 07:18:03 pm
Don't know why everyone keeps trying to start a conversation with the one clearly slow absent poster.
:wave
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9611 on: Yesterday at 07:33:08 pm »
Not sure if it was this thread, the midfield thread or one other random one where I noted at the beginning of this season that our success was going to go based on being able to pick and play 3 out of Hendo/Fabinho/Thiago/Keita regularly and I think in a lot of ways it explains where we are at. I think if you look at it in that almost any team would struggle if their top 4 midfielders are unavailable or no longer good enough then there is at least some solace.

I'm still really skeptical about our recruitment but everyone deserves the benefit of the doubt in that they can rectify this assuming we have 4 PL midfielders to choose from regularly.
Offline Al 666

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9612 on: Yesterday at 07:44:22 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 07:23:19 pm
Presume you are referring to me there Al and in other posts calling some of us pricks in regards to not watching anyone else but still think im tactically aware to comment on our games. Not sure how many of us watch any other games but Liverpool as the vast majority of us watch the opposition twice a year when they play Liverpool and that's about it. Just because i didn't want to get into the tactics Brighton, Brentford and City play every week as i don't watch them every week, does not mean i don't have a clue in regards to our own team.

So your entire tactical knowledge is based on watching Liverpool and who we play twice a season. Despite that you feel quite able to call out Klopp. Tell him he should switch to 5-3-2, he should abandon his Highline and basically change his tactics. I look forward to your thesis on space travel garnered from watching two episodes of Star Trek.

Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 07:23:19 pm
Of course you know best as i expect 100 screenshots highlighting you are right and everyone else is wrong. By the way are you not the poster who criticised Gomez so much you actually got his thread locked. God forbid when I wonder why are we playing a high line with some of the slowest players in the league and you can hang Gomez head on the town gates after you feck him from a height.

How many times does it have to be pointed out that playing a highline isn't dependent on having blistering pace at the back or in midfield. A highline means you squeeze up and make the pitch smaller. That means your players are closer together and pace isn't really required.

Look at City you may have heard of them we have played them dozens of times. They regularly played with a centre-back pairing of Dias and Laporte and the likes of Rodri and Fernandinho. None of them were lightning quick. That didn't stop them playing an ultra highline.

As for Gomez I was critical of him switching off and making basic errors. I highlighted examples of poor back passes against Leeds and Madrid. The thing is it was constructive criticism regarding Joe improving his concentration levels because the talent is there.

The other thing is that he has barely featured since the Madrid game, so the likelihood is Klopp thought the same.   
Offline shank94

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9613 on: Today at 03:19:21 am »
Looking forward to the Conference league, about time we smashed some Faroese bus drivers. Need this era stat padding before calling it a day.
Offline Samie

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9614 on: Today at 04:29:55 am »
I do hate that we never won the Cup Winners Cup as that would've meant we completed a clean sweep of European trophies. This is our chance to right this  horrible missing piece in our history.
Offline LiamG

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9615 on: Today at 07:59:50 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:44:22 pm
So your entire tactical knowledge is based on watching Liverpool and who we play twice a season. Despite that you feel quite able to call out Klopp. Tell him he should switch to 5-3-2, he should abandon his Highline and basically change his tactics. I look forward to your thesis on space travel garnered from watching two episodes of Star Trek.

How many times does it have to be pointed out that playing a highline isn't dependent on having blistering pace at the back or in midfield. A highline means you squeeze up and make the pitch smaller. That means your players are closer together and pace isn't really required.

Look at City you may have heard of them we have played them dozens of times. They regularly played with a centre-back pairing of Dias and Laporte and the likes of Rodri and Fernandinho. None of them were lightning quick. That didn't stop them playing an ultra highline.

As for Gomez I was critical of him switching off and making basic errors. I highlighted examples of poor back passes against Leeds and Madrid. The thing is it was constructive criticism regarding Joe improving his concentration levels because the talent is there.

The other thing is that he has barely featured since the Madrid game, so the likelihood is Klopp thought the same.   

Whats the best team Klopp could put out now Al? I think Bajectic getting injured is a huge blow, the "Template" was starting to look a bit better with him in the side
Offline fowlermagic

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9616 on: Today at 09:09:18 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:44:22 pm
So your entire tactical knowledge is based on watching Liverpool and who we play twice a season. Despite that you feel quite able to call out Klopp. Tell him he should switch to 5-3-2, he should abandon his Highline and basically change his tactics. I look forward to your thesis on space travel garnered from watching two episodes of Star Trek.

How many times does it have to be pointed out that playing a highline isn't dependent on having blistering pace at the back or in midfield. A highline means you squeeze up and make the pitch smaller. That means your players are closer together and pace isn't really required.

Look at City you may have heard of them we have played them dozens of times. They regularly played with a centre-back pairing of Dias and Laporte and the likes of Rodri and Fernandinho. None of them were lightning quick. That didn't stop them playing an ultra highline.

As for Gomez I was critical of him switching off and making basic errors. I highlighted examples of poor back passes against Leeds and Madrid. The thing is it was constructive criticism regarding Joe improving his concentration levels because the talent is there.

The other thing is that he has barely featured since the Madrid game, so the likelihood is Klopp thought the same.   

Hopefully chatting with you will allow some tactical knowledge to seep into my thinking eventually as its like chatting with the Rinus Michels of RAWK.

Hats off to anyone who can sit down and watch the Harry Kanes n Grealishs con their way around a pitch every week as the bore that's served up to us most days takes a good shyte on the posters of Rush, Kenny, Zico and Socrates that i had on my wall as a kid. Maybe that's why i don't watch every game on TV these days as its a pale shadow of what i grow up on.

It's not all about speed but it sure helps as the speed of mind and body gets us out of trouble when the lines are broken.

As you watch every game tell me this, if you were an opposing coach playing Liverpool this weekend, what weaknesses would you target right now? Please highlight the weaknesses of our current team, without chatting about the off field issues we have, so we could all learn from your constructive criticism. Love to hear them. While my limitations in the game may not allow much to get through other posters will surely love to get the insight in regards to our on field problems right now and how you would coach a team in taking advantage of them. Can't wait to read your tactics on how to beat Liverpool.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9617 on: Today at 09:15:05 am »
Sad to report Eddie Howe's Newcastle marching into CL places, based on a hard-running, physical midfield, well versed in winning PL matches. Bruno Guimares helps of course. We seem to have entirely missed this trend, somewhat ironic given our best team was based along similar lines; albeit with an elite front-three pressing defenders to death ahead of the midfield.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9618 on: Today at 09:43:23 am »
This season was in the post since summer 2021. It was always due to happen thanks to the decision we have taken in the 4 transfer windows from that date. The amazing thing is that neither our manager, board or are supposed geniuses in the support staff could see it.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9619 on: Today at 10:21:48 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:43:23 am
This season was in the post since summer 2021. It was always due to happen thanks to the decision we have taken in the 4 transfer windows from that date. The amazing thing is that neither our manager, board or are supposed geniuses in the support staff could see it.

At some point I imagine a fair few people saw it, but didn't or couldn't do the right thing to counter act it

Like I fully believe Klopp and the support staff new the issue, maybe not the extent or depth (which honestly even we didn't know was this bad). We targeted midfielders for all those windows other than January, but didn't think we had the right one and thought our group could last, and they quite dramatically could not.

I think most knew this was coming, but maybe not this hard this fast. Maybe the nerds in our club should have known though
Online Redric1970

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9620 on: Today at 10:22:54 am »
I think we need to get past who has made mistakes I think everybody at the club (tea ladies not included) has to hold their hands up, for me this season is a right off its highly unlikely we make top 4 lets be honest. So where do we go from here, well here is the facts, ox, firmino, keita, Milner? Can all leave for free, hendo, fab, matip, Thiago (great player but to injury prone to be relied on) are past there best, I still have hope that the old virg Trent and robbo will return and Gomez can step up. We need 3 midfielders at least and Arguably a centre half and a right back to put pressure on trent. This isnt cheap we are looking in the £100s of millions to put this right, its about what happens next for me, I still wouldnt want anybody else in charge for me klopp is still the worlds best manager and the man I want to rebuild us, I cant be arsed blaming anyone weve all been over that again and again its all about what we do next, its firmly in the hands of the owners now because they have a choice stick to the model they have which will probably mean battling for a place in Europe or find the lets be honest £300mil needed and get straight back to challenging for the league, thats what matters now forget this season its done.
Online Knight

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9621 on: Today at 10:24:24 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:21:48 am
At some point I imagine a fair few people saw it, but didn't or couldn't do the right thing to counter act it

Like I fully believe Klopp and the support staff new the issue, maybe not the extent or depth (which honestly even we didn't know was this bad). We targeted midfielders for all those windows other than January, but didn't think we had the right one and thought our group could last, and they quite dramatically could not.

I think most knew this was coming, but maybe not this hard this fast. Maybe the nerds in our club should have known though

Given the upheaval behind the scenes and the nerds leaving/ have left... maybe they did know and weren't listened too. Total speculation of course.
Offline JackWard33

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9622 on: Today at 10:25:04 am »
Really interesting hearing the pressure numbers from the City game  they were more than double the league average
Basically we hung with city by being up and at em for 45 minutes - then our legs fell off

Its one game but it sort of contradicts any idea the players arent putting it in for the team / manager
Instead it further shines a light on whats been obvious all season, this group of players simply cant play the way we were initially designed to play because they cant sustain a high press and when not pressing they cant defend effectively
Online AndyMuller

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9623 on: Today at 10:32:59 am »
Klopp should leg Pep Ljinders in the summer. He has got an annoying face and is probably very annoying to be around anyway.
Online Johnny Foreigner

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9624 on: Today at 10:39:50 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:25:04 am
Really interesting hearing the pressure numbers from the City game  they were more than double the league average
Basically we hung with city by being up and at em for 45 minutes - then our legs fell off

Its one game but it sort of contradicts any idea the players arent putting it in for the team / manager
Instead it further shines a light on whats been obvious all season, this group of players simply cant play the way we were initially designed to play because they cant sustain a high press and when not pressing they cant defend effectively

Robertson, Salah and TAA has 250-300 club matches over the past 5-6 seasons - and then internationals/travel on top of that.. Henderson is approaching 500 matches for us + England.. Then you got some players coming back from injury + new players coming on. It looks very difficult or hopeless to reach the system we want to have with the current squad
Offline pathetic

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9625 on: Today at 10:42:50 am »
What's also worrying for me is the profile of player we're looking for in midfield. We clearly want dribblers and attacking minded midfielders which is clearly hindering us. No 10s converted into midfielders. This has clearly impacted our fullbacks who can't go forward as much as they used to, made our midfield porous and didn't really impact our forwards in the way we wished for. So the balance is clearly off. The thing is does it really make sense to have attacking minded midfielders if we have one of the most creative full backs around? It's no coincidence that Gomez always looks good when he plays at RB.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9626 on: Today at 10:49:46 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:32:59 am
Klopp should leg Pep Ljinders in the summer. He has got an annoying face and is probably very annoying to be around anyway.

And he wrote a book.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9627 on: Today at 10:51:59 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:49:46 am
And he wrote a book.
People are very angry about that still?
Offline Iska

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9628 on: Today at 10:55:35 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:25:04 am
Instead it further shines a light on whats been obvious all season, this group of players simply cant play the way we were initially designed to play because they cant sustain a high press and when not pressing they cant defend effectively
This is the heart of it isnt it?  The system is devastating when it works, but its incredibly fragile and when it fails it fails totally.  Thats the deal with playing this way - if you choose this style you have to be able to go at it 100%, because when theres a drop off you arent playing at 95%, you play at 0%.

If thats right then theres only two possible solutions - change the system or change the squad.
Offline JackWard33

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9629 on: Today at 11:00:09 am »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 10:55:35 am
This is the heart of it isnt it?  The system is devastating when it works, but its incredibly fragile and when it fails it fails totally.  Thats the deal with playing this way - if you choose this style you have to be able to go at it 100%, because when theres a drop off you arent playing at 95%, you play at 0%.

If thats right then theres only two possible solutions - change the system or change the squad.

Yes but also in our title winning season we didnt high press for 90 minutes but the difference is we were incredibly good at shelling .. dropping off and defending without conceding chances - this season weve been totally incapable of that
Online Draex

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9630 on: Today at 11:00:18 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:51:59 am
People are very angry about that still?

I'm not angry about it but it didn't sit well with me personally, it just all seemed a little bit arrogant and not what I expect from our club. Nothing to do with revealing secrets or anything like that but the whole PR part of it, the videos of giving it out to team members etc.

It will be a coincidence I'm sure but we then started the first game of the season Fulham full of complacency and arrogance, I don't feel we've recovered from that point. You can point at injuries and many other factors but we didn't show up to do the hard yards game week one, Fulham had a go at us and we just didn't respond. The story of our season.
Online AndyMuller

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9631 on: Today at 11:01:15 am »
Online So Howard Philips

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9632 on: Today at 11:01:24 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:51:59 am
People are very angry about that still?

Well its a bit more substantial than him having an annoying face. ;D
Online Draex

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9633 on: Today at 11:02:47 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:01:15 am
INTENSITY.

Thats the irony, repeating Intensity is our Identity then proceeding to play without any intensity.
Online Knight

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9634 on: Today at 11:04:47 am »
When your assistant coach releases a book called Intensity just before the season starts and your team proceeds to play a whole season with no intensity... people are probably going to find the irony a bit triggering.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9635 on: Today at 11:06:03 am »
Every orchestra needs a conductor, no?
Online mrantarctica

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9636 on: Today at 11:19:18 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:44:22 pm
The thing is it was constructive criticism regarding Joe improving his concentration levels because the talent is there.


To be fair, it's not really constructive criticism as I doubt Gomez reads your posts. Even if he did, I doubt that he'd be taking advice from you. So in other words, its just criticism

Online Chris~

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9637 on: Today at 11:21:00 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:00:09 am
Yes but also in our title winning season we didnt high press for 90 minutes but the difference is we were incredibly good at shelling .. dropping off and defending without conceding chances - this season weve been totally incapable of that
Hopefully the poor season allows Klopp/coaches to take a step back and look at what hasn't worked, or weakness that have stood out when the press has failed. I think it's highlighted how poor at times our build up can be as well. We often have looked to skip this at times and just go to Mane/Diaz/Salah/Firmino who were brilliant at holding the ball up to allow us to move up field or counter press from there. Without the press and less Firmino, Diaz and Mane I think it's hurt us there. Hopefully just getting athletes in helps fix the press and improve us, but it would be good to see us work on other stuff that we can rely on as well if it doesn't work in games next season. Adding more strings to the bow
Online El Lobo

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9638 on: Today at 11:23:18 am »
Quote
Joe Gomez after the Chelsea game "Yeah I thought I played quite well. Its been a tough season, both for the club and me personally. But we kept a clean sheet against a good side. I've recently been taking advice from an online coach called Al, he's really helped my game. The club used him last season with Minamino and you saw the results there too, and he's also employed by Nat Phillips"

@David_Ornstein
