I think we need to get past who has made mistakes I think everybody at the club (tea ladies not included) has to hold their hands up, for me this season is a right off its highly unlikely we make top 4 lets be honest. So where do we go from here, well here is the facts, ox, firmino, keita, Milner? Can all leave for free, hendo, fab, matip, Thiago (great player but to injury prone to be relied on) are past there best, I still have hope that the old virg Trent and robbo will return and Gomez can step up. We need 3 midfielders at least and Arguably a centre half and a right back to put pressure on trent. This isnt cheap we are looking in the £100s of millions to put this right, its about what happens next for me, I still wouldnt want anybody else in charge for me klopp is still the worlds best manager and the man I want to rebuild us, I cant be arsed blaming anyone weve all been over that again and again its all about what we do next, its firmly in the hands of the owners now because they have a choice stick to the model they have which will probably mean battling for a place in Europe or find the lets be honest £300mil needed and get straight back to challenging for the league, thats what matters now forget this season its done.