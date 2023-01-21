Only because they haven't got the bottle.



Let's be clear here. If you listen to posters on here Klopp is far too loyal to his players. He is a power hungry and basically dismantled the recruitment team. He is tactically inept and relies on Ljinders. Everyone and his dog can see that he needs to make changes. He plays the same players over and again when it isn't working. However when he makes changes. Then he should have stuck with our 'strongest team'.



His training methods result in an injury crisis and his in game management and substitutions are garbage.



Posters criticise him in every possible way BUT then hide behind platitudes like they haven't stated they want to get rid of him.



The best is one particular poster who admits to not watching anyone else play. However feels tactically aware enough to advise one of the greatest coaches ever to stop being an idiot. Change his tactics, formation and even outlook on the game cos they know better. I am sure they will say they want him to stay though.



For me it is very simple. We could have built a dynasty. We could have continually invested and refreshed whilst at the top. Copied the methods of the bootroom and continually strived to improve and go forwards. We didn't for me for one reason. We have unambitious owners who are only interested in profits. Winning the League and the Champions League wasn't a clarion call to kick on.



Success meant the same as the Red Sox winning a World Series. An excuse to take the foot off the accelerator and rake in the profits. Take the RedBird money largely generated by a 1000+% increase in the value of LFC and spend it in Pittsburgh.



A perfect analogy would be owning a top class hotel. You can continually invest and keep going forwards. Have gradual refurbishments, keep on top of the maintenance and stay at the top of your field. Or you can let things decline and then go for a complete rip out. That is the stage where we are at now. We are in the process of completely dismantling the team and looking to build another great team.



The major issue is that without massive funding then you end up in a state of flux, neither one thing or another. Whilst you are a work in progress things will always look bad. Things get worse before they get better. That is where we are now.



The last thing we need right now whilst we are a work in progress is to lose faith in the manager. If we do that we deserve everything we get. We have been here before with Rafa and it took us a decade to recover.



Presume you are referring to me there Al and in other posts calling some of us pricks in regards to not watching anyone else but still think im tactically aware to comment on our games. Not sure how many of us watch any other games but Liverpool as the vast majority of us watch the opposition twice a year when they play Liverpool and that's about it. Just because i didn't want to get into the tactics Brighton, Brentford and City play every week as i don't watch them every week, does not mean i don't have a clue in regards to our own team. Of course you know best as i expect 100 screenshots highlighting you are right and everyone else is wrong. By the way are you not the poster who criticised Gomez so much you actually got his thread locked. God forbid when I wonder why are we playing a high line with some of the slowest players in the league and you can hang Gomez head on the town gates after you feck him from a height.