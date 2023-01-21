Presume you are referring to me there Al and in other posts calling some of us pricks in regards to not watching anyone else but still think im tactically aware to comment on our games. Not sure how many of us watch any other games but Liverpool as the vast majority of us watch the opposition twice a year when they play Liverpool and that's about it. Just because i didn't want to get into the tactics Brighton, Brentford and City play every week as i don't watch them every week, does not mean i don't have a clue in regards to our own team.
So your entire tactical knowledge is based on watching Liverpool and who we play twice a season. Despite that you feel quite able to call out Klopp. Tell him he should switch to 5-3-2, he should abandon his Highline and basically change his tactics. I look forward to your thesis on space travel garnered from watching two episodes of Star Trek.
Of course you know best as i expect 100 screenshots highlighting you are right and everyone else is wrong. By the way are you not the poster who criticised Gomez so much you actually got his thread locked. God forbid when I wonder why are we playing a high line with some of the slowest players in the league and you can hang Gomez head on the town gates after you feck him from a height.
How many times does it have to be pointed out that playing a highline isn't dependent on having blistering pace at the back or in midfield. A highline means you squeeze up and make the pitch smaller. That means your players are closer together and pace isn't really required.
Look at City you may have heard of them we have played them dozens of times. They regularly played with a centre-back pairing of Dias and Laporte and the likes of Rodri and Fernandinho. None of them were lightning quick. That didn't stop them playing an ultra highline.
As for Gomez I was critical of him switching off and making basic errors. I highlighted examples of poor back passes against Leeds and Madrid. The thing is it was constructive criticism regarding Joe improving his concentration levels because the talent is there.
The other thing is that he has barely featured since the Madrid game, so the likelihood is Klopp thought the same.