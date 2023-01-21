« previous next »
newterp

  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,041
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9600 on: Yesterday at 06:47:37 pm
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Yesterday at 03:49:40 pm
3 wins, in 15 games away.

14 goals scored in 15 games.

Failed to score in 7 of the 15.

Same mistakes being made yesterday that we made in game week 1 vs Fulham.

More big chances conceded away than any other side in the league.

Alisson has made more saves this season, than he made in the entire season last season.

If he knows what he's doing how do you explain that?

Answer Al's question you utter prick - why did you disappear last season? Asshole.
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,143
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9601 on: Yesterday at 06:54:25 pm
Eurgh.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,531
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9602 on: Yesterday at 06:58:38 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:47:37 pm
Asshole.

I heard that in the voice of Hugh Grant in Mickey Blue Eyes.
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9603 on: Yesterday at 06:59:33 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:58:38 pm
I heard that in the voice of Hugh Grant in Mickey Blue Eyes.

I bet you did  ;D
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,958
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9604 on: Yesterday at 07:06:23 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 11:55:06 am
I think covid absolutely wrecked our ability to sell off fringe players and re-invest whilst also decimating the balance sheet. Covid doesn't happen and I'm sure money would have been available to refresh much sooner and less "compromises" made.

This, wasnt it mentioned in an article recently by one of the journos?
LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,958
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9605 on: Yesterday at 07:06:57 pm
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Yesterday at 03:49:40 pm
3 wins, in 15 games away.

14 goals scored in 15 games.

Failed to score in 7 of the 15.

Same mistakes being made yesterday that we made in game week 1 vs Fulham.

More big chances conceded away than any other side in the league.

Alisson has made more saves this season, than he made in the entire season last season.

If he knows what he's doing how do you explain that?

What an absolute melt of a person you are
So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,486
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9606 on: Yesterday at 07:08:23 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 11:55:06 am
I think covid absolutely wrecked our ability to sell off fringe players and re-invest whilst also decimating the balance sheet. Covid doesn't happen and I'm sure money would have been available to refresh much sooner and less "compromises" made.

This sounds suspiciously like the dubious tactics Everton were hoping to get around the Profit and Sustainability Rules. ;D
Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9607 on: Yesterday at 07:18:03 pm
Don't know why everyone keeps trying to start a conversation with the one clearly slow poster.
fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,170
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9608 on: Yesterday at 07:23:19 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 02:56:31 pm
Only because they haven't got the bottle.

Let's be clear here. If you listen to posters on here Klopp is far too loyal to his players. He is a power hungry and basically dismantled the recruitment team. He is tactically inept and relies on Ljinders. Everyone and his dog can see that he needs to make changes. He plays the same players over and again when it isn't working. However when he makes changes. Then he should have stuck with our 'strongest team'.

His training methods result in an injury crisis and his in game management and substitutions are garbage.

Posters criticise him in every possible way BUT then hide behind platitudes like they haven't stated they want to get rid of him.

The best is one particular poster who admits to not watching anyone else play. However feels tactically aware enough to advise one of the greatest coaches ever to stop being an idiot. Change his tactics, formation and even outlook on the game cos they know better. I am sure they will say they want him to stay though.

For me it is very simple. We could have built a dynasty. We could have continually invested and refreshed whilst at the top. Copied the methods of the bootroom and continually strived to improve and go forwards. We didn't for me for one reason. We have unambitious owners who are only interested in profits. Winning the League and the Champions League wasn't a clarion call to kick on.

Success meant the same as the Red Sox winning a World Series. An excuse to take the foot off the accelerator and rake in the profits. Take the RedBird money largely generated by a 1000+% increase in the value of LFC and spend it in Pittsburgh.

A perfect analogy would be owning a top class hotel. You can continually invest and keep going forwards. Have gradual refurbishments, keep on top of the maintenance and stay at the top of your field. Or you can let things decline and then go for a complete rip out. That is the stage where we are at now. We are in the process of completely dismantling the team and looking to build another great team.

The major issue is that without massive funding then you end up in a state of flux, neither one thing or another. Whilst you are a work in progress things will always look bad. Things get worse before they get better. That is where we are now.

The last thing we need right now whilst we are a work in progress is to lose faith in the manager. If we do that we deserve everything we get. We have been here before with Rafa and it took us a decade to recover. 

Presume you are referring to me there Al and in other posts calling some of us pricks in regards to not watching anyone else but still think im tactically aware to comment on our games. Not sure how many of us watch any other games but Liverpool as the vast majority of us watch the opposition twice a year when they play Liverpool and that's about it. Just because i didn't want to get into the tactics Brighton, Brentford and City play every week as i don't watch them every week, does not mean i don't have a clue in regards to our own team. Of course you know best as i expect 100 screenshots highlighting you are right and everyone else is wrong. By the way are you not the poster who criticised Gomez so much you actually got his thread locked. God forbid when I wonder why are we playing a high line with some of the slowest players in the league and you can hang Gomez head on the town gates after you feck him from a height.
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,368
  • JFT 97
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9609 on: Yesterday at 07:25:30 pm
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 07:06:23 pm
This, wasnt it mentioned in an article recently by one of the journos?

You are probably thinking of that masterpiece of fiction. Everton's accounts.
24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,730
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9610 on: Yesterday at 07:30:41 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 07:18:03 pm
Don't know why everyone keeps trying to start a conversation with the one clearly slow absent poster.
:wave
Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,103
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9611 on: Yesterday at 07:33:08 pm
Not sure if it was this thread, the midfield thread or one other random one where I noted at the beginning of this season that our success was going to go based on being able to pick and play 3 out of Hendo/Fabinho/Thiago/Keita regularly and I think in a lot of ways it explains where we are at. I think if you look at it in that almost any team would struggle if their top 4 midfielders are unavailable or no longer good enough then there is at least some solace.

I'm still really skeptical about our recruitment but everyone deserves the benefit of the doubt in that they can rectify this assuming we have 4 PL midfielders to choose from regularly.
Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,368
  • JFT 97
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9612 on: Yesterday at 07:44:22 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 07:23:19 pm
Presume you are referring to me there Al and in other posts calling some of us pricks in regards to not watching anyone else but still think im tactically aware to comment on our games. Not sure how many of us watch any other games but Liverpool as the vast majority of us watch the opposition twice a year when they play Liverpool and that's about it. Just because i didn't want to get into the tactics Brighton, Brentford and City play every week as i don't watch them every week, does not mean i don't have a clue in regards to our own team.

So your entire tactical knowledge is based on watching Liverpool and who we play twice a season. Despite that you feel quite able to call out Klopp. Tell him he should switch to 5-3-2, he should abandon his Highline and basically change his tactics. I look forward to your thesis on space travel garnered from watching two episodes of Star Trek.

Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 07:23:19 pm
Of course you know best as i expect 100 screenshots highlighting you are right and everyone else is wrong. By the way are you not the poster who criticised Gomez so much you actually got his thread locked. God forbid when I wonder why are we playing a high line with some of the slowest players in the league and you can hang Gomez head on the town gates after you feck him from a height.

How many times does it have to be pointed out that playing a highline isn't dependent on having blistering pace at the back or in midfield. A highline means you squeeze up and make the pitch smaller. That means your players are closer together and pace isn't really required.

Look at City you may have heard of them we have played them dozens of times. They regularly played with a centre-back pairing of Dias and Laporte and the likes of Rodri and Fernandinho. None of them were lightning quick. That didn't stop them playing an ultra highline.

As for Gomez I was critical of him switching off and making basic errors. I highlighted examples of poor back passes against Leeds and Madrid. The thing is it was constructive criticism regarding Joe improving his concentration levels because the talent is there.

The other thing is that he has barely featured since the Madrid game, so the likelihood is Klopp thought the same.   
fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,170
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9613 on: Today at 12:07:30 am
Gomez got quite a bit of praise from the weekend game did he not? Guess Klopp looked at your posts, screenshots etc and told Joe take heed of your constructed criticism where you basically broke down his back pass referring it as one of the worse you have ever seen. 😂😂😂😂Think I will let it be as you definitely on the fringes lad as when people just come on here commenting about what they think of a game and you critic us to your gold standard. The same standard that has shut down more threads than anyone else here probably. Have a pint and stop thinking so much of yourself as you are not all that.
shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9614 on: Today at 03:19:21 am
Looking forward to the Conference league, about time we smashed some Faroese bus drivers. Need this era stat padding before calling it a day.
