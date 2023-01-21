« previous next »
« Reply #9560 on: Today at 02:21:35 pm »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 02:17:04 pm
There are quite a few people forgetting that it hasn't even been a year since we almost won the quadruple. No team has ever got as close as we did. Minutes away from winning the league, and a different opposition goalkeeper away from winning the European Cup.

There is nothing wrong with the Klopp template, there is nothing wrong with the football side of the club. There is everything wrong with the business side of the club, sporting directors included. There is everything wrong with the FSG template.

Jürgen has had to cut is cloth accordingly. With an ageing squad what else can he do? We can't play with the same high tempo, we need to slow the game down so the older players don't burn themselves out halfway through the season. The younger players, who should be picking up the slack, are nowhere near good enough for this club.

After winning European and World Club cups, after winning every domestic trophy and the premier league, this is as good as it gets under the FSG template.

According to the usual journalists who print whatever they're leaked by the suits, we'll be shopping in the bargain bin again this season. I don't know where Jürgen goes from here. The people running the club and the sporting directors have let him down.

One thing is for sure, there's not a single person on this forum who could do a better job, no matter how many football manager titles they won on their computer. There's not a single manager out there who could do a better job.

As last year showed us. There is nothing wrong with the Klopp Template and everything wrong with the majority of people around him who are holding this club back.

Ah brilliant, a perfect example of polarised thinking in this thread just after redwillow pointed it out.

Our chances conceded away from home are worse than 18 of the teams in the PL. We're literally relegation standard away from home. Fortunately we have the best GK in the world but this stat dramatically demonstrates that this isn't just down to a lack of investment. As you say, we almost won everything last season. Do we go from that to this just because we've bought 2 less players (2 CMs) than we should have? Don't be silly.
« Reply #9561 on: Today at 02:35:30 pm »
Its not been our inability to buy big expensive midfielders that has held us back, its been our inability to buy ANY midfielders.

Whilst our policy of only wanting to buy eilte is laudable, we have taken our eyes off the younger cheaper lesser know players that we shouldve been filling out the squad with. If you take the no6 position, we have a large gap between Fabinho (with Hendo covering) and Morton and Bajectic. I don't think anyone expected Bajectic to breakout like he has and not still need a lot of looking after.

With no 22/23 year olds for us to mould, injuries hit us even harder.

These guys don't need to cost the Earth we just need smarter decisions making and scouting. We've brought on good young players in other areas so why not in the mddle?
« Reply #9562 on: Today at 02:47:58 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 02:35:30 pm
Its not been our inability to buy big expensive midfielders that has held us back, its been our inability to buy ANY midfielders.

Whilst our policy of only wanting to buy eilte is laudable, we have taken our eyes off the younger cheaper lesser know players that we shouldve been filling out the squad with. If you take the no6 position, we have a large gap between Fabinho (with Hendo covering) and Morton and Bajectic. I don't think anyone expected Bajectic to breakout like he has and not still need a lot of looking after.

With no 22/23 year olds for us to mould, injuries hit us even harder.

These guys don't need to cost the Earth we just need smarter decisions making and scouting. We've brought on good young players in other areas so why not in the mddle?

Yep, not buying midfielders has been strange when you consider how well and quickly we've addressed the depth issues and transition in attack.  Salah/Mane/Firmino/Jota/Minamino/Origi to Salah/Jota/Diaz/Nunez/Gakpo in less than 2 seasons.  Not at all the same for midfield.

Buying Gakpo ahead of any midfielder in January was some decision (as much as I like Gakpo as a player and thought it was a good deal).

I suppose it was a "last-chance saloon" type of season for the midfield in terms of evaluation:
-Keita:  any chance of him stepping into the role?  His age profile is one of the only good ones
-Ox:  any chance of him resurrecting his career here?
-Hendo:  still going strong?
-Fabinho:  still class?
-Thiago:  still class?
-Milner:  any legs left?
-Jones:  can he step into the first-team?
-Elliott:  is he a midfielder?
-Carvalho:  what's his best position?  Is he a midfielder?

Most of the answers are unfortunately no.  Despite our midfield problems, we have a massive wage bill on midfielders.  I suppose it's possible Klopp wanted 1 final season to evaluate some of these players before making major changes.  But it doesn't line up with what we did for the attack (we were much more proactive in bringing in new faces).

I suppose in an ideal world, we could've had Fabinho-Thiago-Hendo (all still performing) and then Keita and Jones step up and we're in much better shape.  Of course, most of this didn't happen at all.

Excited for some changes and improvement next year though.
« Reply #9563 on: Today at 02:56:31 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 01:14:56 pm
Who's asking to get rid of Klopp Al?

I recognise in your warped brain, it would serve to justify your FSG ramblings in here....but I've not seen anyone ask for a new manager?

Only because they haven't got the bottle.

Let's be clear here. If you listen to posters on here Klopp is far too loyal to his players. He is a power hungry and basically dismantled the recruitment team. He is tactically inept and relies on Ljinders. Everyone and his dog can see that he needs to make changes. He plays the same players over and again when it isn't working. However when he makes changes. Then he should have stuck with our 'strongest team'.

His training methods result in an injury crisis and his in game management and substitutions are garbage.

Posters criticise him in every possible way BUT then hide behind platitudes like they haven't stated they want to get rid of him.

The best is one particular poster who admits to not watching anyone else play. However feels tactically aware enough to advise one of the greatest coaches ever to stop being an idiot. Change his tactics, formation and even outlook on the game cos they know better. I am sure they will say they want him to stay though.

For me it is very simple. We could have built a dynasty. We could have continually invested and refreshed whilst at the top. Copied the methods of the bootroom and continually strived to improve and go forwards. We didn't for me for one reason. We have unambitious owners who are only interested in profits. Winning the League and the Champions League wasn't a clarion call to kick on.

Success meant the same as the Red Sox winning a World Series. An excuse to take the foot off the accelerator and rake in the profits. Take the RedBird money largely generated by a 1000+% increase in the value of LFC and spend it in Pittsburgh.

A perfect analogy would be owning a top class hotel. You can continually invest and keep going forwards. Have gradual refurbishments, keep on top of the maintenance and stay at the top of your field. Or you can let things decline and then go for a complete rip out. That is the stage where we are at now. We are in the process of completely dismantling the team and looking to build another great team.

The major issue is that without massive funding then you end up in a state of flux, neither one thing or another. Whilst you are a work in progress things will always look bad. Things get worse before they get better. That is where we are now.

The last thing we need right now whilst we are a work in progress is to lose faith in the manager. If we do that we deserve everything we get. We have been here before with Rafa and it took us a decade to recover. 
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
« Reply #9564 on: Today at 02:58:10 pm »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 02:17:04 pm
There are quite a few people forgetting that it hasn't even been a year since we almost won the quadruple. No team has ever got as close as we did. Minutes away from winning the league, and a different opposition goalkeeper away from winning the European Cup.

There is nothing wrong with the Klopp template, there is nothing wrong with the football side of the club. There is everything wrong with the business side of the club, sporting directors included. There is everything wrong with the FSG template.

Jürgen has had to cut is cloth accordingly. With an ageing squad what else can he do? We can't play with the same high tempo, we need to slow the game down so the older players don't burn themselves out halfway through the season. The younger players, who should be picking up the slack, are nowhere near good enough for this club.

After winning European and World Club cups, after winning every domestic trophy and the premier league, this is as good as it gets under the FSG template.

According to the usual journalists who print whatever they're leaked by the suits, we'll be shopping in the bargain bin again this season. I don't know where Jürgen goes from here. The people running the club and the sporting directors have let him down.

One thing is for sure, there's not a single person on this forum who could do a better job, no matter how many football manager titles they won on their computer. There's not a single manager out there who could do a better job.

As last year showed us. There is nothing wrong with the Klopp Template and everything wrong with the majority of people around him who are holding this club back.


Great post.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
« Reply #9565 on: Today at 02:58:22 pm »
The only way I can understand the decision to not sign a midfielder in January is if we have all of our midfield signings lined up and ready to go in the summer. Getting to the next window and finding out we can't do the business we wanted because of a lack of top four would be unfathomable.
« Reply #9566 on: Today at 03:01:39 pm »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 02:17:04 pm
There are quite a few people forgetting that it hasn't even been a year since we almost won the quadruple. No team has ever got as close as we did. Minutes away from winning the league, and a different opposition goalkeeper away from winning the European Cup.

There is nothing wrong with the Klopp template, there is nothing wrong with the football side of the club. There is everything wrong with the business side of the club, sporting directors included. There is everything wrong with the FSG template.

Jürgen has had to cut is cloth accordingly. With an ageing squad what else can he do? We can't play with the same high tempo, we need to slow the game down so the older players don't burn themselves out halfway through the season. The younger players, who should be picking up the slack, are nowhere near good enough for this club.

After winning European and World Club cups, after winning every domestic trophy and the premier league, this is as good as it gets under the FSG template.

According to the usual journalists who print whatever they're leaked by the suits, we'll be shopping in the bargain bin again this season. I don't know where Jürgen goes from here. The people running the club and the sporting directors have let him down.

One thing is for sure, there's not a single person on this forum who could do a better job, no matter how many football manager titles they won on their computer. There's not a single manager out there who could do a better job.

As last year showed us. There is nothing wrong with the Klopp Template and everything wrong with the majority of people around him who are holding this club back.

Haven't they leaked the exact opposite?
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
« Reply #9567 on: Today at 03:03:07 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:21:35 pm
Ah brilliant, a perfect example of polarised thinking in this thread just after redwillow pointed it out.

Our chances conceded away from home are worse than 18 of the teams in the PL. We're literally relegation standard away from home. Fortunately we have the best GK in the world but this stat dramatically demonstrates that this isn't just down to a lack of investment. As you say, we almost won everything last season. Do we go from that to this just because we've bought 2 less players (2 CMs) than we should have? Don't be silly.

Only if you don't understand the importance of the midfield in modern football. Look at International tournaments and they are invariably won by the team with one of the best midfields. Look at Madrid dominating the Champions League with the best midfield.

Look at Guardiola's team at Barca, Bayern or City and how outstanding the midfields have been.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
« Reply #9568 on: Today at 03:12:08 pm »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 02:17:04 pm
One thing is for sure, there's not a single person on this forum who could do a better job, no matter how many football manager titles they won on their computer. There's not a single manager out there who could do a better job.

As last year showed us. There is nothing wrong with the Klopp Template and everything wrong with the majority of people around him who are holding this club back.

We've won 3 of 15 away. Failing to score in 7.

Scored 14 goals away from home all season.

I'm deadly fucking serious when I say there's probably 500 people on this forum alone, who could do a better job with our away form if they'd been made manager in some weird alternative universe.

This season, he's been a fucking shambles.

Luckily he knows it and he'll try and turn it around.

I'm not sure he will.
« Reply #9569 on: Today at 03:14:19 pm »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 03:12:08 pm


I'm deadly fucking serious when I say there's probably 500 people on this forum alone, who could do a better job with our away form if they'd been made manager in some weird alternative universe.


Our form's been fucking shite, and the manager deserves criticism, but there isn't a single person posting on this forum that could do a better job than any manager in the top 5 tiers of English football. And if there was someone who could, they'd be doing it.
« Reply #9570 on: Today at 03:14:28 pm »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 03:12:08 pm
We've won 3 of 15 away. Failing to score in 7.

Scored 14 goals away from home all season.

I'm deadly fucking serious when I say there's probably 500 people on this forum alone, who could do a better job with our away form if they'd been made manager in some weird alternative universe.

This season, he's been a fucking shambles.

Luckily he knows it and he'll try and turn it around.

I'm not sure he will.

Im telling you now that there is not a single person on this forum who would do anywhere near as well as Klopp has done this season, and I say that as someone who agrees that his performance this season has been shambolic. To suggest that there is anyone on here who could do a better job at managing than any version of Klopp is absolute soup for brains stuff.
« Reply #9571 on: Today at 03:15:11 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:01:39 pm
Haven't they leaked the exact opposite?

Yeah not sure where he's got that from.
« Reply #9572 on: Today at 03:16:59 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 03:14:19 pm
Our form's been fucking shite, and the manager deserves criticism, but there isn't a single person posting on this forum that could do a better job than any manager in the top 5 tiers of English football. And if there was someone who could, they'd be doing it.

3 wins in 15.

Three away wins in a full season. THREE of FIFTEEN.

Lost away vs the team 20th in the league 3 times.

Not beaten a single team in the bottom half of the table away from home.

I'm sorry but I can't agree. It's absolutely atrocious. You'd do a better job.

A lot of these players aren't great but the manager has been shocking this season.
« Reply #9573 on: Today at 03:17:06 pm »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 03:12:08 pm

I'm deadly fucking serious when I say there's probably 500 people on this forum alone, who could do a better job with our away form if they'd been made manager in some weird alternative universe.
 

They're wasting their time on this forum then. Imagine the money they could be making
« Reply #9574 on: Today at 03:18:55 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:17:06 pm
They're wasting their time on this forum then. Imagine the money they could be making

Find a random dickhead on this forum to pick an 11 for 15 games, with zero tactical input the team would win 3 of 15.
« Reply #9575 on: Today at 03:20:17 pm »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 03:18:55 pm
Find a random dickhead on this forum to pick an 11 for 15 games, with zero tactical input the team would win 3 of 15.

Lol. Have a day off mate. Apply for the chelsea job maybe.
« Reply #9576 on: Today at 03:20:57 pm »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 03:18:55 pm
Find a random dickhead on this forum to pick an 11 for 15 games, with zero tactical input the team would win 3 of 15.

I'm starting to reconsider my "prick" statement. Sorry Al.
« Reply #9577 on: Today at 03:21:08 pm »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 03:16:59 pm
3 wins in 15.

Three away wins in a full season. THREE of FIFTEEN.

Lost away vs the team 20th in the league 3 times.

Not beaten a single team in the bottom half of the table away from home.

I'm sorry but I can't agree. It's absolutely atrocious. You'd do a better job.

A lot of these players aren't great but the manager has been shocking this season.

So you don't believe the common denominator has been the collective performance of the players who are participating in those results?

You genuinely believe I could turn up at the training ground tomorrow, prepare - mentally, physically and tactically.....better than Jurgen Klopp, and it is the lack the aforementioned that is resulting in poor performances and results?

Not the application of the players, or their capability (no fault of their own if their legs are going) the attention to detail whilst on the pitch and ability to manage the in game performance?

Because I do know this, once they walk across that white line, Klopp can do very little more other than some in game subs or positional tweaks, then its very much over to the players to earn their coin.
« Reply #9578 on: Today at 03:22:10 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:21:08 pm
So you don't believe the common denominator has been the collective performance of the players who are participating in those results?

You genuinely believe I could turn up at the training ground tomorrow, prepare - mentally, physically and tactically.....better than Jurgen Klopp, and it is the lack the aforementioned that is resulting in poor performances and results?

Not the application of the players, or their capability (no fault of their own if their legs are going) the attention to detail whilst on the pitch and ability to manage the in game performance?

Because I do know this, once they walk across that white line, Klopp can do very little more other than some in game subs or positional tweaks, then its very much over to the players to earn their coin.

Yes.

3 wins from 15.

14 goals scored.

You'd get more out of them.

I'm confident in saying that.
« Reply #9579 on: Today at 03:23:07 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:21:08 pm
So you don't believe the common denominator has been the collective performance of the players who are participating in those results?

You genuinely believe I could turn up at the training ground tomorrow, prepare - mentally, physically and tactically.....better than Jurgen Klopp, and it is the lack the aforementioned that is resulting in poor performances and results?

Not the application of the players, or their capability (no fault of their own if their legs are going) the attention to detail whilst on the pitch and ability to manage the in game performance?

Because I do know this, once they walk across that white line, Klopp can do very little more other than some in game subs or positional tweaks, then its very much over to the players to earn their coin.

What we need is

« Reply #9580 on: Today at 03:23:18 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:21:08 pm
So you don't believe the common denominator has been the collective performance of the players who are participating in those results?

You genuinely believe I could turn up at the training ground tomorrow, prepare - mentally, physically and tactically.....better than Jurgen Klopp, and it is the lack the aforementioned that is resulting in poor performances and results?

Not the application of the players, or their capability (no fault of their own if their legs are going) the attention to detail whilst on the pitch and ability to manage the in game performance?

Because I do know this, once they walk across that white line, Klopp can do very little more other than some in game subs or positional tweaks, then its very much over to the players to earn their coin.

The manager has failed at this relentlessly all season, so if you could do it to a remotely mediocre level you'll be an improvement.
« Reply #9581 on: Today at 03:26:03 pm »
@WoodenHanger

There's being upset and frustrated and there's being ridiculous. As absurd as some of our performances have been this season, so has yours in this thread.
« Reply #9582 on: Today at 03:27:41 pm »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 03:23:18 pm
The manager has failed at this relentlessly all season, so if you could do it to a remotely mediocre level you'll be an improvement.
Desperately typing the most amount of shit possible before the inevitable ban and posts deletion, aren't we? Go away you rancid basement dweller troll.
« Reply #9583 on: Today at 03:27:48 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:03:07 pm
Only if you don't understand the importance of the midfield in modern football. Look at International tournaments and they are invariably won by the team with one of the best midfields. Look at Madrid dominating the Champions League with the best midfield.

Look at Guardiola's team at Barca, Bayern or City and how outstanding the midfields have been.

See....you're right, of course. Midfield is massively important. But in a thread where you're labelling anyone questioning anyone other than FSG as wanting Klopp out, its not a great look. Because it makes it seem like you're suggesting those in charge of the football side dont know what they're doing (which of course includes Klopp).

£200 million odd of the last £250 million odd (bit more) that we've spent has been funnelled towards predominantly left sided attackers (Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Carvalho, Gakpo) and £20 million on Thiago. Now I'm sure you'll come out with your 'well we needed to replace Mane, Minamino, Origi and Rickie Lambert' spiel but if those in charge of transfers also understand the importance of the midfield, do you not think they could have divvied that a little more equally? Should we have spent more? Yeah, maybe. But if you spend £200 million on left sided attackers in a short period of time (including £150 million in a very short period of time) then some might suggest you lose a little right to moan that there hasn't been money available to sign a midfielder. You dont need to be Indy Kaila, Capon Wankdorf or Samie Ornstein to suggest a way we could have spent that a little more wisely. You cant have a limited budget, use that limited budget to completely stockpile left wingers, and then go 'Oh well there's never been money for a midfielder, why dyou think we had to sign Arthur?'. And thats not going to change, we're not suddenly going to have megabucks to launch about and if we decide to only sign central midfielders over the next 18 months, spend £300 million on them and little elsewhere, have great midfield options..... and our CB options in 2025 are Konate, a 34 year old Van Dijk, Sepp Van Den Berg and Nat Phillips then again there'll be arguments to say 'Well yeah would have spent more in an ideal world but...you know we also signed 6 central midfielders in the last 18 months and didnt sign a CB since 2022'.

My hope at this point is that those in charge are literally just writing the season off, regardless. Its why we're not seeing Carvalho, didn't see much of Ramsay, not seeing much of Jones. Its why we signed Gakpo. Because we know we're getting the players we need in the summer. And its why we're not seeing a real change in how we play, because we know in the summer we'll be getting the players to make it work. Because its a worry if thats not the case and we genuinely thought we needed another attacker over a midfielder, and we think we can actually play how we want to play with the players we have currently.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
« Reply #9584 on: Today at 03:27:51 pm »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 03:12:08 pm
We've won 3 of 15 away. Failing to score in 7.

Scored 14 goals away from home all season.

I'm deadly fucking serious when I say there's probably 500 people on this forum alone, who could do a better job with our away form if they'd been made manager in some weird alternative universe.

This season, he's been a fucking shambles.

Luckily he knows it and he'll try and turn it around.

I'm not sure he will.


This has to be a April fools post surely.
« Reply #9585 on: Today at 03:28:18 pm »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 03:18:55 pm
Find a random dickhead on this forum to pick an 11 for 15 games, with zero tactical input the team would win 3 of 15.

I think we've found our random dickhead for the day.
« Reply #9586 on: Today at 03:29:16 pm »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 03:18:55 pm
Find a random dickhead on this forum to pick an 11 for 15 games, with zero tactical input the team would win 3 of 15.

Much as you might want it, we're not making you manager. Get over it.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
« Reply #9587 on: Today at 03:29:58 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 03:27:41 pm
Desperately typing the most amount of shit possible before the inevitable ban and posts deletion, aren't we? Go away you rancid basement dweller troll.

Banned for having an opinion?

For suggesting anyone picking a random 11 could win 3 of 15?

Bury your head in the sand mate if it makes you feel better but the manager hasn't got a fucking clue what he's doing.
« Reply #9588 on: Today at 03:31:41 pm »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 03:29:58 pm
Banned for having an opinion?

For suggesting anyone picking a random 11 could win 3 of 15?

Bury your head in the sand mate if it makes you feel better but the manager hasn't got a fucking clue what he's doing.


Phew thank god you're here to tell us. We're saved.

You should write a strongly worded email to FSG.
« Reply #9589 on: Today at 03:35:24 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 03:14:19 pm
Our form's been fucking shite, and the manager deserves criticism, but there isn't a single person posting on this forum that could do a better job than any manager in the top 5 tiers of English football. And if there was someone who could, they'd be doing it.

Jurgen has carried the club on his back for 7 years but our away performances and record this season is an absolute shambles. And we still keep setting up the same.

The amount of chances we give up is more or less the worst in the league.

Our home record is still good up to now
« Reply #9590 on: Today at 03:41:12 pm »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 03:12:08 pm
We've won 3 of 15 away. Failing to score in 7.

Scored 14 goals away from home all season.

I'm deadly fucking serious when I say there's probably 500 people on this forum alone, who could do a better job with our away form if they'd been made manager in some weird alternative universe.

This season, he's been a fucking shambles.

Luckily he knows it and he'll try and turn it around.

I'm not sure he will.


Fucking state of twats like you.
« Reply #9591 on: Today at 03:42:07 pm »
Yeah it's incredible how bad we are away from home and how little we've done to change that. I know people will say "who else is available?" but at this point it feels like we need to treat Henderson/Fabinho like they're injured away from home and find another solution somewhere. I'd genuinely take a Melo/Matip/Jones triumvirate over them away from home.
