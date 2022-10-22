Klopp has tweaked the system since he arrived. What you are asking him to do is to completely abandon the high line. That is why I brought Guardiola into it. There were plenty of pundits and City fans alike who were urging Guardiola to stop playing out from the back, to stop taking risks around their own box. To go long and stop the Tiki-taka nonsense that would never work in this Country.



I mean why was he asking players totally unsuited to Tiki-taka to play short and take risks. It is the same as Klopp and his high line he does it because it is at the absolute core of his philosophy. You want to geggenpress then you play a highline end of. If you want to play Tiki-taka you play out from the back and take chances.



Trent has been in poor form and the two options were Gomez or Milner. The reality is that we should have had a credible back up for Trent years ago. We bought an injured one this season. The funny thing is that Trent has been the massive beneficiary of a highline and that if you lack pace then you simply have to become compact. So the two real options are a low block or a high defensive line that gets players closer together and in theory cuts down on the amount of ground your players have to cover. Our problem for me is not the highline it is a complete inability to win second balls.





Please explain how we managed to overachieve for years with a very specific system. Whilst you are at it please explain how the likes of Brighton and Brentford are overachieving with pretty unique systems.



You seem to think pace is necessary to play a highline. Klopp won two Bundesligas with Subotic and Hummels, milk turns quicker than those two. He then had midfield players like Kehl, Bender and Gundogan in midfield. That is a spine without pace but a spine that won duels for fun.



Or look at Barca great team that had the likes of Pique and Puyol with Busquets infront. That didn't scream out pace.



Then we get to Rafa who insisted on playing a highline with Sami and Carragher at centre back and Hamman and Alonso infront. Look at City with Dias at centre back with Rodri infront. It isn't about pace it is about reading the game,being in the right place and above all winning duels.



If you want to discuss Brighton, Brentford or City there is threads elsewhere as i pretty much only watch our games and the odd highlight from MOTD. I don't even dream to think I know enough about how they play but I would presume they are playing well because they are full of confidence and can implement what they are doing on the training pitch during match day. It's obvious we can't right now.Liverpool have definitely tweaked things over the years as what we see today doesn't even compare to the first season or two. We don't even geggenpress anymore as we are unable to. I hate to see what our win rate last night for the second ball as we were third to everything. We use to string 15-20 passes together every minute or two, now we can't string three. How you expect us to press or play the highline with any great impact is beyond me as we have seen about ten games already this season where we got turned over and beaten badly.There is no hiding we have seriously hit a cross roads this season. Teams have parked the bus in previous years to attempt to stop us, now the better teams can blow us off the park in the same fashion we use to. You think the system is perfect, just needs a flying Three Musketeers up front, a younger version of Gini and Henderson, a completely refreshed younger version of Robertson, Trent and Virgil. That's seven or eight pieces required to get back to the ideal gegengpressing machine we had. Anyone know the number to a Qatari billionaire??