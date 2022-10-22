« previous next »
The Klopp Template

Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:16:42 am
We really need to stop this idea that the owners 'making more money available' suddenly solves every problem at the club.

In the summer we go for Tchouameni, dont get him, go for Nunez (a central striker), get him, dont sign another CM, move Nunez to the left with Diaz and Jota out, sign Gakpo (a left winger), play him centrally and leave Nunez left, Jota returns from injury....and still Nunez is on the left. I'd love to know what the thinking is because right now we have six attackers. A right winger, a left winger, a false 9 who's leaving and then three players who I have no idea what the plan is for them long term. Plus Fabio Carvalho and lord knows whats going on with him.

Well said! Everyone keeps going on about lack of investment but that's only part of the reason we're mid table approaching the run in.
Re: The Klopp Template
There's a tremendous irony of Al talking about Minamino being 'replaced properly' :D Judging by his posts on the subject he could have been replaced by Micky Quinn (in his current state)
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:55:06 am
I think covid absolutely wrecked our ability to sell off fringe players and re-invest whilst also decimating the balance sheet. Covid doesn't happen and I'm sure money would have been available to refresh much sooner and less "compromises" made.

COVID presented some issues for sure, however in the last 5 seasons, there has been over 5.5 BILLION pounds spent in the premier league alone. Clubs have spent irrespective of COVID, so it's a bit of a cop out to put our poor transfer performance solely on COVID when its clear the market has been as affluent as ever across that time.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:44:13 am
Yep, we didn't get him and then we signed Nunez. Lets not forget that Klopp said we had to 'stretch ourselves financially' to sign Gakpo. Whats to say that money for Tchouameni went on Nunez?

Common sense and how we've operated in the past says it did. Lobo and co says it didn't. So take your pick.
Re: The Klopp Template
Klopp thought he had enough midfield options and was only prepared to bring someone new in if the right opportunity came about. We can all agree that he hasn't been backed as he probably should have but he did get the situation wrong regarding our midfield options.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 11:58:41 am
COVID presented some issues for sure, however in the last 5 seasons, there has been over 5.5 BILLION pounds spent in the premier league alone. Clubs have spent irrespective of COVID, so it's a bit of a cop out to put our poor transfer performance solely on COVID when its clear the market has been as affluent as ever across that time.

Ignoring the state funded cheaters, a lot of clubs have taken out bank loans to fund transfers since covid. A very risky play, FSG clearly didn't go down that route I can see why. Hopefully we get some investment news soon and there is the right level of money available to bring in the players Klopp needs.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:59:56 am
Common sense and how we've operated in the past says it did. Lobo and co says it didn't. So take your pick.

Im not saying it did by the way, clearly we are in for Bellingham so there must be some money carried over. But its not certain.

Point is that I completely refute the idea that we shouldnt have bought attackers. We needed to buy attackers and midfielders.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:59:56 am
Common sense and how we've operated in the past says it did. Lobo and co says it didn't. So take your pick.

There being money for both is the pleasant explanation, the less pleasant one being that those in charge of transfers (including the gaffer) decided to sign a beast of a defensive midfielder and when we couldnt get him...decided that we should then sign a buccaneering raw young central striker who didn't press very well :thumbup

But the new manager may well go back in for Tchouameni once we've sold Alisson, right clinical :D
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:50:44 am
OK lets assume that Klopp literally only had the money to spend that he's spent. And that includes the Arthur loan fee and his wages and the money on Carvalho, as well as Gapko in January. Could he really not have spent that differently? Don't buy Gapko, Carvalho or Arthur on loan and you immediately have a big chunk of money to spend. No scenario here makes any sense unless Klopp misjudged the midifield's capability at some point.

You are talking about three different windows there. The Carvalho deal was done in principle last January. He is a young home-grown player, something we desperately need.

Arthur was done in the summer because no money was available and Gakpo was done this January, a moneyball signing available way below his market value.

The thing for me is that my assumption is that Klopp wants to play a 4-2-3-1 with two monsters in midfield. Look at the players we have been heavily linked with. Tchoameni, Caicedo and Bellingham.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:00:44 pm
Ignoring the state funded cheaters, a lot of clubs have taken out bank loans to fund transfers since covid. A very risky play, FSG clearly didn't go down that route I can see why. Hopefully we get some investment news soon and there is the right level of money available to bring in the players Klopp needs.

I think you're missing my point.

You were highlighting COVID as a reason why we couldn't sell any players - my evidence is demonstrating that premier league clubs have been happily spending across that period irrespective of COVID.

Had we have had a better more aggressive plan to release players to the transfer market at a time when we could obtain value in terms of some sort of transfer fee, the market was there to do that.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:00:44 pm
Ignoring the state funded cheaters, a lot of clubs have taken out bank loans to fund transfers since covid. A very risky play, FSG clearly didn't go down that route I can see why. Hopefully we get some investment news soon and there is the right level of money available to bring in the players Klopp needs.

Why would they need loans when they raked in over half a billion pounds from RedBird.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:02:32 pm
I think you're missing my point.

You were highlighting COVID as a reason why we couldn't sell any players - my evidence is demonstrating that premier league clubs have been happily spending across that period irrespective of COVID.

Had we have had a better more aggressive plan to release players to the transfer market at a time when we could obtain value in terms of some sort of transfer fee, the market was there to do that.

I agree with that totally, not forcing Oxlade and Keita out the door at a loss last summer and bringing in a top quality robust midfielder was a huge mistake all round.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:03:27 pm
Why would they need loans when they raked in over half a billion pounds from RedBird.

That's not our money Al, FSG are not a group of Liverpool fans - this is an investment portfolio, and that from Redbird was a return on their investment.

You're on another planet if you expect investors to do anything other than pocket that money.

Who do you think pays for the investment in BT's infrastructure? Or what about the Railways? - Or how about the infrastructure for energy companies and oil rigs?

It's certainly NOT out of shareholders pockets.

You may not like it, I might not like it - but complaining and expecting something different is at best naive and pissing in the wind.

And before you take up that argument, you also have to be absolutely certain we are being as efficient in handling the funds that are allocated within the club, before you go cap in hand asking 'more please Sir' - and we certainly have not been over recent years.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:40:30 am
How many times. The money wasn't available in the summer for a midfield player. That is why did another Kabak/Davies cheapskate signing in Arthur. Unless you were prepared to allow Mane, Origi and Minamino to leave and not replace them. With Bobby and Mo due to leave this summer on frees.

Mismanagement of the squad meant we needed to rebuild both the attack and midfield.

The money was available though.  We had money for Tchoumeni but then didn't move on to another target once he chose Madrid.  We spent a lot of money in the summer on Nunez and a lot of money in January on Gakpo.  The opportunity and the money was there to get a midfielder.  We chose to spend that money on different positions.

I guess the question that needs to be answered is, who is making the final decisions about the squad.  Who is prioritizing giving out new contracts to aging players instead of trying to move them on and bring in new players on less wages?  Is it Klopp?  Is it Edwards/Ward?  Is it Gordon?  Is John Henry telling everyone to keep these players here?  That question needs to be answered because the squad management has been really poor and we're letting even more players who have hardly played this year leave on a free in the summer.  Ox, Keita, Milner, Firmino all leaving on a free when, in reality, the only one that should be still here to leave on a free is Milner due to his age.  Whoever has been making those decisions, or pushing to make those decisions, needs to be stripped of that responsibility. 
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:02:04 pm
Im not saying it did by the way, clearly we are in for Bellingham so there must be some money carried over. But its not certain.

Point is that I completely refute the idea that we shouldnt have bought attackers. We needed to buy attackers and midfielders.

Yes but us going and affording Bellingham is all based on hope, isn't it. If you use past experience there's nothing to point to and say well they've done it before. This would be a first without selling big first.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:02:09 pm
There being money for both is the pleasant explanation, the less pleasant one being that those in charge of transfers (including the gaffer) decided to sign a beast of a defensive midfielder and when we couldnt get him...decided that we should then sign a buccaneering raw young central striker who didn't press very well :thumbup

But the new manager may well go back in for Tchouameni once we've sold Alisson, right clinical :D

I don't doubt for one minute that the owners wouldn't see selling Alisson in the same way when we sold Coutinho to fund further signings. They'd be all over it if an offer of £100m came in for him. 
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:03:43 pm
I agree with that totally, not forcing Oxlade and Keita out the door at a loss last summer and bringing in a top quality robust midfielder was a huge mistake all round.


How the fuck do you force players out who don't want to go ?
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:26:06 pm
The money was available though.  We had money for Tchoumeni but then didn't move on to another target once he chose Madrid.  We spent a lot of money in the summer on Nunez and a lot of money in January on Gakpo.  The opportunity and the money was there to get a midfielder.  We chose to spend that money on different positions.

I guess the question that needs to be answered is, who is making the final decisions about the squad.  Who is prioritizing giving out new contracts to aging players instead of trying to move them on and bring in new players on less wages?  Is it Klopp?  Is it Edwards/Ward?  Is it Gordon?  Is John Henry telling everyone to keep these players here?  That question needs to be answered because the squad management has been really poor and we're letting even more players who have hardly played this year leave on a free in the summer.  Ox, Keita, Milner, Firmino all leaving on a free when, in reality, the only one that should be still here to leave on a free is Milner due to his age.  Whoever has been making those decisions, or pushing to make those decisions, needs to be stripped of that responsibility.

I think its likely not a one person decision.  I think we can confidently say that Klopp himself is not in on negotiating the actual contracts - thats the job of the sporting director who will deal with the players agent(s).  So I have no doubt they wont give contracts to players the manager doesnt want, BUT, once the nod is given to negotiate - its then up to the sporting director to get the right deal both in terms of wages and length. Is it fair to say that this hasnt been happening?  Contracts given to Salah, Henderson and Gomez most recently can likely be questioned. Not that they where given them so much but as to the money they are now on and the length of the deal.  That is surely on the sporting director. And I think the club was taken for a ride by Henderson and Salahs agents.

IF Liverpool dont get a strong minded sporting director in -then that would be a major problem - and yes, it needs to be someone who will say no to Klopp, Lijnders or whoever . Wards work here makes him appear weak.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:37:14 pm
How the fuck do you force players out who don't want to go ?

Oh come on Al, it happens every year in football en masse.... player gets pulled into the managers office, told he doesn't feature in his plans, tells player and agent to facilitate a new club. Club comes out and releases information through journo's saying he's available for transfer, club probably circulates this with all major clubs and agents.

You don't half talk some shit sometimes mate.
Re: The Klopp Template
Came across this stat - Liverpool have won only three of their 15 away trips in the league this season, scoring just 14 goals while conceding 24.. Knew it was bad but that is shocking, what the hell is going on?
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:09:50 pm
That's not our money Al, FSG are not a group of Liverpool fans - this is an investment portfolio, and that from Redbird was a return on their investment.

You're on another planet if you expect investors to do anything other than pocket that money.

Who do you think pays for the investment in BT's infrastructure? Or what about the Railways? - Or how about the infrastructure for energy companies and oil rigs?

It's certainly NOT out of shareholders pockets.

You may not like it, I might not like it - but complaining and expecting something different is at best naive and pissing in the wind.

And before you take up that argument, you also have to be absolutely certain we are being as efficient in handling the funds that are allocated within the club, before you go cap in hand asking 'more please Sir' - and we certainly have not been over recent years.

That explains perfectly why BT, the Railways, the energy companies, oil rigs and LFC are up shit creek.

It's almost as if leeches who are only interested in taking profits and not putting anything back are destroying things.

I suppose you will be okay if FSG sell a chunk of LFC and then invest it in buying an NBA franchise. As you say they are investors they should pocket the money.
Re: The Klopp Template
Al the FSG thread is open, take your bile in there mate  :wave
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:41:38 pm
Oh come on Al, it happens every year in football en masse.... player gets pulled into the managers office, told he doesn't feature in his plans, tells player and agent to facilitate a new club. Club comes out and releases information through journo's saying he's available for transfer, club probably circulates this with all major clubs and agents.

You don't half talk some shit sometimes mate.

Why would a player leave with a year to go, when he can just stay for a year and get a huge signing on fee as a free agent.
Re: The Klopp Template
I think it's fair to say Klopp has gotten some stuff wrong and that's fine nobody is perfect and it doesn't make you less of a fan for stating that but honestly is there anyone else in the world we'd rather at the helm to turn this around because i sure as shit don't think there is myself.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:41:38 pm
Oh come on Al, it happens every year in football en masse.... player gets pulled into the managers office, told he doesn't feature in his plans, tells player and agent to facilitate a new club. Club comes out and releases information through journo's saying he's available for transfer, club probably circulates this with all major clubs and agents.

You don't half talk some shit sometimes mate.

Depends on the player for every Kelleher who wants to go out and play you'll get a Phil Jones who's not arsed. Because that's pretty much all you can threaten them with. But we have to try and be more forceful if we can, otherwise so many are going to be leaving on frees.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:45:47 pm
Why would a player leave with a year to go, when he can just stay for a year and get a huge signing on fee as a free agent.

Game time you know footballers generally like their profession and want to get on the pitch.....a nice fat signing on fee to line his missus latest spending spree? Perhaps even a pay rise? A new challenge, a new city and experience....take your pick mate.

You think that these players all WANT to be sat around doing naff all.....to reach the very highest levels in any profession, inherent laziness is not the norm.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:48:10 pm
Depends on the player for every Kelleher who wants to go out and play you'll get a Phil Jones who's not arsed. Because that's pretty much all you can threaten them with. But we have to try and be more forceful if we can, otherwise so many are going to be leaving on frees.

So you know Phil Jones personally? how the hell do you know he's not arsed.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:49:33 pm
So you know Phil Jones personally? how the hell do you know he's not arsed.

Because he's been at Utd for last 5 years not playing whilst they've tried to sell him? You think utd are keeping him hostage?
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:48:28 pm
Game time you know footballers generally like their profession and want to get on the pitch.....a nice fat signing on fee to line his missus latest spending spree? Perhaps even a pay rise? A new challenge, a new city and experience....take your pick mate.

You think that these players all WANT to be sat around doing naff all.....to reach the very highest levels in any profession, inherent laziness is not the norm.

You're Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. You're at Liverpool on circa £100k a week. Playing under the best manager and alongside the best players you'll ever play with. Last season you completed your medal set and played likely more than you expected. You can either move to West Ham or Southampton now (well, summer 2022) for a paycut, or you can sit it out here, maybe win another medal or two and then get a move this summer on higher wages and a bigger signing fee.

If I was him I wouldn't move until the summer. Why would you? We saw it with Lallana, with Sturridge, with Moreno, we're seeing it with Ox and Naby, we'll probably see it with Matip. There's no incentive to move earlier if you dont have to and its very unlikely there's going to be buying clubs making a particularly compelling argument to them. Dyou wanna leave Liverpool for a mid-table club and for less money than you'd get if you wait until your contract expires? Nah I'm ok ta, I'll wait.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:45:26 pm
Al the FSG thread is open, take your bile in there mate  :wave

No, it is absolutely relevant here.

When H&G failed to invest and ran the club into the ground, we were assured that the fans understood and would never turn on Rafa. When FSG failed to invest, and we have run an ageing team into the ground, guess what we were told that the fans would never turn on Klopp.

Look at the absolute state of this thread. Some of the pricks on here deserve another Hodgson.

Klopp is the best thing that has happened to this club in fucking decades. He has had us massively overachieving for half a decade. Now we have idiots questioning everything he does. 
Re: The Klopp Template
Who's asking to get rid of Klopp Al?

I recognise in your warped brain, it would serve to justify your FSG ramblings in here....but I've not seen anyone ask for a new manager?
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:56:37 pm
No, it is absolutely relevant here.

When H&G failed to invest and ran the club into the ground, we were assured that the fans understood and would never turn on Rafa. When FSG failed to invest, and we have run an ageing team into the ground, guess what we were told that the fans would never turn on Klopp.

Look at the absolute state of this thread. Some of the pricks on here deserve another Hodgson.

Klopp is the best thing that has happened to this club in fucking decades. He has had us massively overachieving for half a decade. Now we have idiots questioning everything he does.

This is what ends up happening..
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 01:14:56 pm
Who's asking to get rid of Klopp Al?

I recognise in your warped brain, it would serve to justify your FSG ramblings in here....but I've not seen anyone ask for a new manager?

I've also seen no end of posts these last few weeks bemaoning the dickheads who want rid of Klopp but no actual posts saying 'let's get rid of Klopp'. I've seen some criticism of Klopp, but given we are currently having our worst season in 13 or so years it's only justified that people discuss the managers decisions. Because a fair bit of the state we find ourselves in is down to Klopp. I'm critical of FSG, I think we've seriously underinvested over the course of about 5 years, but if we can't talk about Klopps part in how shite we are then we can't truly enjoy his role in how fucking great we were.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:56:37 pm
No, it is absolutely relevant here.

When H&G failed to invest and ran the club into the ground, we were assured that the fans understood and would never turn on Rafa. When FSG failed to invest, and we have run an ageing team into the ground, guess what we were told that the fans would never turn on Klopp.

Look at the absolute state of this thread. Some of the pricks on here deserve another Hodgson.

Klopp is the best thing that has happened to this club in fucking decades. He has had us massively overachieving for half a decade. Now we have idiots questioning everything he does.

Classy
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:23:25 am
Klopp has tweaked the system since he arrived. What you are asking him to do is to completely abandon the high line. That is why I brought Guardiola into it. There were plenty of pundits and City fans alike who were urging Guardiola to stop playing out from the back, to stop taking risks around their own box. To go long and stop the Tiki-taka nonsense that would never work in this Country.

I mean why was he asking players totally unsuited to Tiki-taka to play short and take risks. It is the same as Klopp and his high line he does it because it is at the absolute core of his philosophy. You want to geggenpress then you play a highline end of. If you want to play Tiki-taka you play out from the back and take chances.

Trent has been in poor form and the two options were Gomez or Milner. The reality is that we should have had a credible back up for Trent years ago. We bought an injured one this season. The funny thing is that Trent has been the massive beneficiary of a highline and that if you lack pace then you simply have to become compact. So the two real options are a low block or a high defensive line that gets players closer together and in theory cuts down on the amount of ground your players have to cover. Our problem for me is not the highline it is a complete inability to win second balls. 


Please explain how we managed to overachieve for years with a very specific system. Whilst you are at it please explain how the likes of Brighton and Brentford are overachieving with pretty unique systems.

You seem to think pace is necessary to play a highline. Klopp won two Bundesligas with Subotic and Hummels, milk turns quicker than those two. He then had midfield players like Kehl, Bender and Gundogan in midfield. That is a spine without pace but a spine that won duels for fun.

Or look at Barca great team that had the likes of Pique and Puyol with Busquets infront. That didn't scream out pace.

Then we get to Rafa who insisted on playing a highline with Sami and Carragher at centre back and Hamman and Alonso infront. Look at City with Dias at centre back with Rodri infront. It isn't about pace it is about reading the game,being in the right place and above all winning duels.

If you want to discuss Brighton, Brentford or City there is threads elsewhere as i pretty much only watch our games and the odd highlight from MOTD. I don't even dream to think I know enough about how they play but I would presume they are playing well because they are full of confidence and can implement what they are doing on the training pitch during match day. It's obvious we can't right now.

Liverpool have definitely tweaked things over the years as what we see today doesn't even compare to the first season or two. We don't even geggenpress anymore as we are unable to. I hate to see what our win rate last night for the second ball as we were third to everything. We use to string 15-20 passes together every minute or two, now we can't string three. How you expect us to press or play the highline with any great impact is beyond me as we have seen about ten games already this season where we got turned over and beaten badly.

There is no hiding we have seriously hit a cross roads this season. Teams have parked the bus in previous years to attempt to stop us, now the better teams can blow us off the park in the same fashion we use to. You think the system is perfect, just needs a flying Three Musketeers up front, a younger version of Gini and Henderson, a completely refreshed younger version of Robertson, Trent and Virgil. That's seven or eight pieces required to get back to the ideal gegengpressing machine we had. Anyone know the number to a Qatari billionaire??
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:56:37 pm

Look at the absolute state of this thread. Some of the pricks on here deserve another Hodgson.

Klopp is the best thing that has happened to this club in fucking decades. He has had us massively overachieving for half a decade. Now we have idiots questioning everything he does.

The owners have a lot to answer for and I'd sooner see them go before Klopp, but there's nothing wrong with recognising that the manager has made mistakes too, he's admitted that himself!
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:27:34 pm
Classy

there are a few to be honest, in general, not even for anything they about the boss  ;D

Still, RAWK is far more even keeled than social media and other forums Im sure.   But there is defo a bit of a change in tone lets put it that way, even here.
Re: The Klopp Template
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:51:12 pm
there are a few to be honest, in general, not even for anything they about the boss  ;D

Still, RAWK is far more even keeled than social media and other forums Im sure.   But there is defo a bit of a change in tone lets put it that way, even here.

This is his own words.

"It is how it is. Some clubs are under achieving, definitely us too... There are expectations out there, rightly so, and if you don't reach them, then you have to accept the decisions," he said.

On his own future, the German manager said Liverpool have "smart owners" but he did not like the fact that he was still in the job because of his previous success with the club.

"I'm here to deliver, I'm not here as a talisman or for murals on houses' walls," he said.

"I know as well I'm still here because of what happened in the last few years, I don't like the fact that I have to rely on that.

"But we have to sort it, we cannot just continue playing like we do from time to time. Not always, thank god. That's not allowed, really. I'm really disappointed about us, but it happens and we have to find a way out."

I've not seen anything in this thread warranting calling fellow fans pricks personally. I think it's fair to question some elements of what's gone on this season with a view on changes needed to get back to winning ways.
Re: The Klopp Template
everything is so polar in this thread. If you criticize the management your automatically 'Klopp out', if you criticize the owners your 'FSG out' and if you don't criticize the owners at every given opportunity you are 'FSG brigade'.

Judging off this season every single person associated with the playing performances needs harsh criticism from players, to coaches, to scouts, to owners.
