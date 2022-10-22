How many times. The money wasn't available in the summer for a midfield player. That is why did another Kabak/Davies cheapskate signing in Arthur. Unless you were prepared to allow Mane, Origi and Minamino to leave and not replace them. With Bobby and Mo due to leave this summer on frees.



Mismanagement of the squad meant we needed to rebuild both the attack and midfield.



The money was available though. We had money for Tchoumeni but then didn't move on to another target once he chose Madrid. We spent a lot of money in the summer on Nunez and a lot of money in January on Gakpo. The opportunity and the money was there to get a midfielder. We chose to spend that money on different positions.I guess the question that needs to be answered is, who is making the final decisions about the squad. Who is prioritizing giving out new contracts to aging players instead of trying to move them on and bring in new players on less wages? Is it Klopp? Is it Edwards/Ward? Is it Gordon? Is John Henry telling everyone to keep these players here? That question needs to be answered because the squad management has been really poor and we're letting even more players who have hardly played this year leave on a free in the summer. Ox, Keita, Milner, Firmino all leaving on a free when, in reality, the only one that should be still here to leave on a free is Milner due to his age. Whoever has been making those decisions, or pushing to make those decisions, needs to be stripped of that responsibility.