Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 820880 times)

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9520 on: Today at 11:56:04 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:16:42 am
We really need to stop this idea that the owners 'making more money available' suddenly solves every problem at the club.

In the summer we go for Tchouameni, dont get him, go for Nunez (a central striker), get him, dont sign another CM, move Nunez to the left with Diaz and Jota out, sign Gakpo (a left winger), play him centrally and leave Nunez left, Jota returns from injury....and still Nunez is on the left. I'd love to know what the thinking is because right now we have six attackers. A right winger, a left winger, a false 9 who's leaving and then three players who I have no idea what the plan is for them long term. Plus Fabio Carvalho and lord knows whats going on with him.

Well said! Everyone keeps going on about lack of investment but that's only part of the reason we're mid table approaching the run in.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9521 on: Today at 11:56:43 am »
There's a tremendous irony of Al talking about Minamino being 'replaced properly' :D Judging by his posts on the subject he could have been replaced by Micky Quinn (in his current state)
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9522 on: Today at 11:58:41 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:55:06 am
I think covid absolutely wrecked our ability to sell off fringe players and re-invest whilst also decimating the balance sheet. Covid doesn't happen and I'm sure money would have been available to refresh much sooner and less "compromises" made.

COVID presented some issues for sure, however in the last 5 seasons, there has been over 5.5 BILLION pounds spent in the premier league alone. Clubs have spent irrespective of COVID, so it's a bit of a cop out to put our poor transfer performance solely on COVID when its clear the market has been as affluent as ever across that time.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9523 on: Today at 11:59:56 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:44:13 am
Yep, we didn't get him and then we signed Nunez. Lets not forget that Klopp said we had to 'stretch ourselves financially' to sign Gakpo. Whats to say that money for Tchouameni went on Nunez?

Common sense and how we've operated in the past says it did. Lobo and co says it didn't. So take your pick.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9524 on: Today at 12:00:27 pm »
Klopp thought he had enough midfield options and was only prepared to bring someone new in if the right opportunity came about. We can all agree that he hasn't been backed as he probably should have but he did get the situation wrong regarding our midfield options.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9525 on: Today at 12:00:44 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 11:58:41 am
COVID presented some issues for sure, however in the last 5 seasons, there has been over 5.5 BILLION pounds spent in the premier league alone. Clubs have spent irrespective of COVID, so it's a bit of a cop out to put our poor transfer performance solely on COVID when its clear the market has been as affluent as ever across that time.

Ignoring the state funded cheaters, a lot of clubs have taken out bank loans to fund transfers since covid. A very risky play, FSG clearly didn't go down that route I can see why. Hopefully we get some investment news soon and there is the right level of money available to bring in the players Klopp needs.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9526 on: Today at 12:02:04 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:59:56 am
Common sense and how we've operated in the past says it did. Lobo and co says it didn't. So take your pick.

Im not saying it did by the way, clearly we are in for Bellingham so there must be some money carried over. But its not certain.

Point is that I completely refute the idea that we shouldnt have bought attackers. We needed to buy attackers and midfielders.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9527 on: Today at 12:02:09 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:59:56 am
Common sense and how we've operated in the past says it did. Lobo and co says it didn't. So take your pick.

There being money for both is the pleasant explanation, the less pleasant one being that those in charge of transfers (including the gaffer) decided to sign a beast of a defensive midfielder and when we couldnt get him...decided that we should then sign a buccaneering raw young central striker who didn't press very well :thumbup

But the new manager may well go back in for Tchouameni once we've sold Alisson, right clinical :D
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9528 on: Today at 12:02:10 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:50:44 am
OK lets assume that Klopp literally only had the money to spend that he's spent. And that includes the Arthur loan fee and his wages and the money on Carvalho, as well as Gapko in January. Could he really not have spent that differently? Don't buy Gapko, Carvalho or Arthur on loan and you immediately have a big chunk of money to spend. No scenario here makes any sense unless Klopp misjudged the midifield's capability at some point.

You are talking about three different windows there. The Carvalho deal was done in principle last January. He is a young home-grown player, something we desperately need.

Arthur was done in the summer because no money was available and Gakpo was done this January, a moneyball signing available way below his market value.

The thing for me is that my assumption is that Klopp wants to play a 4-2-3-1 with two monsters in midfield. Look at the players we have been heavily linked with. Tchoameni, Caicedo and Bellingham.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9529 on: Today at 12:02:32 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:00:44 pm
Ignoring the state funded cheaters, a lot of clubs have taken out bank loans to fund transfers since covid. A very risky play, FSG clearly didn't go down that route I can see why. Hopefully we get some investment news soon and there is the right level of money available to bring in the players Klopp needs.

I think you're missing my point.

You were highlighting COVID as a reason why we couldn't sell any players - my evidence is demonstrating that premier league clubs have been happily spending across that period irrespective of COVID.

Had we have had a better more aggressive plan to release players to the transfer market at a time when we could obtain value in terms of some sort of transfer fee, the market was there to do that.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9530 on: Today at 12:03:27 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:00:44 pm
Ignoring the state funded cheaters, a lot of clubs have taken out bank loans to fund transfers since covid. A very risky play, FSG clearly didn't go down that route I can see why. Hopefully we get some investment news soon and there is the right level of money available to bring in the players Klopp needs.

Why would they need loans when they raked in over half a billion pounds from RedBird.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9531 on: Today at 12:03:43 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:02:32 pm
I think you're missing my point.

You were highlighting COVID as a reason why we couldn't sell any players - my evidence is demonstrating that premier league clubs have been happily spending across that period irrespective of COVID.

Had we have had a better more aggressive plan to release players to the transfer market at a time when we could obtain value in terms of some sort of transfer fee, the market was there to do that.

I agree with that totally, not forcing Oxlade and Keita out the door at a loss last summer and bringing in a top quality robust midfielder was a huge mistake all round.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9532 on: Today at 12:09:50 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:03:27 pm
Why would they need loans when they raked in over half a billion pounds from RedBird.

That's not our money Al, FSG are not a group of Liverpool fans - this is an investment portfolio, and that from Redbird was a return on their investment.

You're on another planet if you expect investors to do anything other than pocket that money.

Who do you think pays for the investment in BT's infrastructure? Or what about the Railways? - Or how about the infrastructure for energy companies and oil rigs?

It's certainly NOT out of shareholders pockets.

You may not like it, I might not like it - but complaining and expecting something different is at best naive and pissing in the wind.

And before you take up that argument, you also have to be absolutely certain we are being as efficient in handling the funds that are allocated within the club, before you go cap in hand asking 'more please Sir' - and we certainly have not been over recent years.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9533 on: Today at 12:26:06 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:40:30 am
How many times. The money wasn't available in the summer for a midfield player. That is why did another Kabak/Davies cheapskate signing in Arthur. Unless you were prepared to allow Mane, Origi and Minamino to leave and not replace them. With Bobby and Mo due to leave this summer on frees.

Mismanagement of the squad meant we needed to rebuild both the attack and midfield.

The money was available though.  We had money for Tchoumeni but then didn't move on to another target once he chose Madrid.  We spent a lot of money in the summer on Nunez and a lot of money in January on Gakpo.  The opportunity and the money was there to get a midfielder.  We chose to spend that money on different positions.

I guess the question that needs to be answered is, who is making the final decisions about the squad.  Who is prioritizing giving out new contracts to aging players instead of trying to move them on and bring in new players on less wages?  Is it Klopp?  Is it Edwards/Ward?  Is it Gordon?  Is John Henry telling everyone to keep these players here?  That question needs to be answered because the squad management has been really poor and we're letting even more players who have hardly played this year leave on a free in the summer.  Ox, Keita, Milner, Firmino all leaving on a free when, in reality, the only one that should be still here to leave on a free is Milner due to his age.  Whoever has been making those decisions, or pushing to make those decisions, needs to be stripped of that responsibility. 
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9534 on: Today at 12:34:36 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:02:04 pm
Im not saying it did by the way, clearly we are in for Bellingham so there must be some money carried over. But its not certain.

Point is that I completely refute the idea that we shouldnt have bought attackers. We needed to buy attackers and midfielders.

Yes but us going and affording Bellingham is all based on hope, isn't it. If you use past experience there's nothing to point to and say well they've done it before. This would be a first without selling big first.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9535 on: Today at 12:36:44 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:02:09 pm
There being money for both is the pleasant explanation, the less pleasant one being that those in charge of transfers (including the gaffer) decided to sign a beast of a defensive midfielder and when we couldnt get him...decided that we should then sign a buccaneering raw young central striker who didn't press very well :thumbup

But the new manager may well go back in for Tchouameni once we've sold Alisson, right clinical :D

I don't doubt for one minute that the owners wouldn't see selling Alisson in the same way when we sold Coutinho to fund further signings. They'd be all over it if an offer of £100m came in for him. 
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9536 on: Today at 12:37:14 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:03:43 pm
I agree with that totally, not forcing Oxlade and Keita out the door at a loss last summer and bringing in a top quality robust midfielder was a huge mistake all round.


How the fuck do you force players out who don't want to go ?
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9537 on: Today at 12:37:16 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:26:06 pm
The money was available though.  We had money for Tchoumeni but then didn't move on to another target once he chose Madrid.  We spent a lot of money in the summer on Nunez and a lot of money in January on Gakpo.  The opportunity and the money was there to get a midfielder.  We chose to spend that money on different positions.

I guess the question that needs to be answered is, who is making the final decisions about the squad.  Who is prioritizing giving out new contracts to aging players instead of trying to move them on and bring in new players on less wages?  Is it Klopp?  Is it Edwards/Ward?  Is it Gordon?  Is John Henry telling everyone to keep these players here?  That question needs to be answered because the squad management has been really poor and we're letting even more players who have hardly played this year leave on a free in the summer.  Ox, Keita, Milner, Firmino all leaving on a free when, in reality, the only one that should be still here to leave on a free is Milner due to his age.  Whoever has been making those decisions, or pushing to make those decisions, needs to be stripped of that responsibility.

I think its likely not a one person decision.  I think we can confidently say that Klopp himself is not in on negotiating the actual contracts - thats the job of the sporting director who will deal with the players agent(s).  So I have no doubt they wont give contracts to players the manager doesnt want, BUT, once the nod is given to negotiate - its then up to the sporting director to get the right deal both in terms of wages and length. Is it fair to say that this hasnt been happening?  Contracts given to Salah, Henderson and Gomez most recently can likely be questioned. Not that they where given them so much but as to the money they are now on and the length of the deal.  That is surely on the sporting director. And I think the club was taken for a ride by Henderson and Salahs agents.

IF Liverpool dont get a strong minded sporting director in -then that would be a major problem - and yes, it needs to be someone who will say no to Klopp, Lijnders or whoever . Wards work here makes him appear weak.
