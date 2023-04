I don't think formation or who signs the players is important at this stage, what matters is that those 11 on the pitch (or the majority at least) aren't playing for the manager anymore.



If he's lost the dressing room I think we all agree we'd rather change the dressing room and give the manager the opportunity to fix this. But the new batch then have to perform, no excuses, no more chances and Jurgen will be aware of that. This isn't a downturn, it's a full-on humiliation now.