It is a mishmash of ideas, subs don't make sense and I am afraid teams like Brighton have offered a blueprint on how to beat us with the square in midfield of two number sixs and two numbers tens and so far Klopp had no answer to that. We keep conceding chances like crazy and today's score would have been similar to the City result if it weren't for Havertz not knowing how to finish.
Yes signings in the summer will help, a functioning midfield for a start will make us tick better, but the shape, formation and style needs tweaking, otherwise I am afraid that this season's performance will carry into next season too.
100% should get the chance to rectify the mistakes in the summer, but he should be ruthless and if it means having 1-2 different folks in the coaching team to get new ideas in then so be it.