Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 818546 times)

Offline Wool

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9400 on: Yesterday at 10:01:13 pm »
Love the bloke to bits and thankfully theres zero danger of him getting sacked but my god has the coaching been abysmal this season. The players havent done themselves proud either but its like we deliberately set up to get the worst out of them. The signings, the tactics, the in game management - its all been shocking and its incredibly difficult to see what the plan is.
Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9401 on: Yesterday at 10:03:09 pm »
It's so sad that the Klopp template is reduced to this: an incoherent mess of confidence-shot players who look much more like a relegation threatened side than CL material. It's absolutely abysmal to watch, and really quite incredible that this group which got so far last season is now looking so broken in every area of the pitch.

Klopp needs to stay, but almost everyone else is now dispensable, I think. It's outrageous that the owners allowed this to happen through underinvestment (James Milner in 2023?!), and we're going to spend the rest of Klopp's contract rebuilding. At best.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9402 on: Yesterday at 10:04:31 pm »
We are an awful team. The number of clearcut chances we concede is linked to how poor we are in possession.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9403 on: Yesterday at 10:05:27 pm »
In the past when our defending hasnt been good you could at least rely on our attack. Our attacking is so unbalanced and weird at the moment. The Nunez/Gakpo decisions looks more and more bizarre each game.
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9404 on: Yesterday at 10:06:13 pm »
We keep persisting with this shit 433 as well when we dont have the personnel to play it while playing on the half way line with nobody pressing. The way havertz just went through on goal for that disallowed goal was just surreal how easy it is to get in behind us.
Offline Knight

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9405 on: Yesterday at 10:08:18 pm »
Klopp has taken a bigger part in the recruitment. Hes done this to us too. Its not simply the owners killing the template. Its down to Klopp that weve got 2 forwards who dont fit right now.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9406 on: Yesterday at 10:10:39 pm »
As others have alluded to, the front line is almost as fascinating as the middle for me. Weve got a complete mismatch of players and styles. Interesting to see how it evolves.
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9407 on: Yesterday at 10:10:45 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:08:18 pm
Klopp has taken a bigger part in the recruitment. Hes done this to us too. Its not simply the owners killing the template. Its down to Klopp that weve got 2 forwards who dont fit right now.

Yep got our first choice options when in the past, we missed out on gotze and signed mane, missed out on Brandt and signed salah. Wonder who our second choices were behind nunez and gakpo because they just dont fit the way we want to play.
Offline Coolie High

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9408 on: Yesterday at 10:11:07 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:08:18 pm
Klopp has taken a bigger part in the recruitment. Hes done this to us too. Its not simply the owners killing the template. Its down to Klopp that weve got 2 forwards who dont fit right now.

How do you know hes taken a bigger part in recruitment?
Offline Fromola

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9409 on: Yesterday at 10:11:21 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:05:27 pm
In the past when our defending hasnt been good you could at least rely on our attack. Our attacking is so unbalanced and weird at the moment. The Nunez/Gakpo decisions looks more and more bizarre each game.

The attack needed another winger in Jan, not another 9.

Nunez/Gakpo is the new Benteke/Firmino.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9410 on: Yesterday at 10:16:15 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 10:01:13 pm
Love the bloke to bits and thankfully theres zero danger of him getting sacked but my god has the coaching been abysmal this season. The players havent done themselves proud either but its like we deliberately set up to get the worst out of them. The signings, the tactics, the in game management - its all been shocking and its incredibly difficult to see what the plan is.


Sums it up. As loads have already said, I don't know what the coaching team are seeing in training, but you'd have to assume it's a lot different to how we play on the field.

So inconsistent all round. How many inwardly groaned to see Gomez start? (to be fair, would have also inwardly groaned to see Trent start). Yet he looked one of our best players and comfortable/accomplished. Probably give him another run out and he'll be a confidence-shot wreck nodding off every 10 mins.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9411 on: Yesterday at 10:18:51 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:11:21 pm
The attack needed another winger in Jan, not another 9.

Nunez/Gakpo is the new Benteke/Firmino.
Yeah. Im genuinely curious to hear what type of players Klopp sees them as long term. Would be a good question at a press conference instead of the usual garbage.

Gakpo played his first few games on the left with Nunez in the middle before suddenly switching it up. I wonder if he was seen as a false 9 before or whether that decision was made after. Nunez too. Played as a 9 almost every game until January, suddenly a mainstay on the left.

When Diaz is back Id like us to go with Salah/Jota/Diaz (or maybe Bobby instead of Jota). I love Nunez but hes not playing well. Hes not even got that fun to watch thing anymore.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9412 on: Yesterday at 10:19:46 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:18:51 pm
Yeah. Im genuinely curious to hear what type of players Klopp sees them as long term. Would be a good question at a press conference instead of the usual garbage.

Gakpo played his first few games on the left with Nunez in the middle before suddenly switching it up. I wonder if he was seen as a false 9 before or whether that decision was made after. Nunez too. Played as a 9 almost every game until January, suddenly a mainstay on the left.

When Diaz is back Id like us to go with Salah/Jota/Diaz (or maybe Bobby instead of Jota). I love Nunez but hes not playing well. Hes not even got that fun to watch thing anymore.
There is just no clear identity.
Offline RedBlakey

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9413 on: Yesterday at 10:21:18 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 10:06:13 pm
We keep persisting with this shit 433 as well when we dont have the personnel to play it while playing on the half way line with nobody pressing. The way havertz just went through on goal for that disallowed goal was just surreal how easy it is to get in behind us.
This is what bothers me the most, the stubbornness of sticking with a system that is clearly broken.
Offline amir87

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9414 on: Yesterday at 10:21:53 pm »
Doesnt matter whos on the pitch, well concede clear chances. Its scary watching us play.
Offline Caligula?

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9415 on: Yesterday at 10:22:48 pm »
I think it's safe to say he's having a mare of a season management-wise.
Offline Sharado

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9416 on: Yesterday at 10:33:37 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:22:48 pm
I think it's safe to say he's having a mare of a season management-wise.

We've seen the same game about 20 times now, and one thing I can say with total confidence - the subs never do anything.
Offline Higgins79

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9417 on: Yesterday at 10:33:42 pm »
Increasingly obvious that Klopp doesnt know how to fix this. Massive issue.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9418 on: Yesterday at 10:47:19 pm »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Yesterday at 10:33:42 pm
Increasingly obvious that Klopp doesnt know how to fix this. Massive issue.

He's having a very poor season, for sure.
Best he can do is try the younger players and make sure plans are rock solid for summer recruitment.

I think he could do with a holiday, a new assistant and of course, that new Sporting Director too.

Offline alonsoisared

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9419 on: Yesterday at 11:08:30 pm »
The Nunez and Gakpo thing is absolutely mind blowing. For the first time under his management I haven't got a clue what he's trying to do. We've completely lost control. Nobody has a clue on the pitch either.

He'll sort it, I'm sure. But what the fuck are we doing? Easiest team in the league to play against. All of our attackers are out of position wherever they are played, other than Firmino who is leaving in the summer anyway. Jota is not a winger. Nunez is not a winger. Gakpo is not a false 9. Salah shouldn't be hugging the touchline up against two defenders every game. We've got lethal finishers in Mo, Nunez and Jota and none of them are ever in the box.

I felt for Henderson and Fabinho tonight. They just cannot do it anymore. No lack of effort, they just aren't up to the standard at this point in time. Our owners have a lot to answer for but the money we've chucked at Nunez and Gakpo is maddening when we could all see the gaping hole in the middle of our midfield. Were we hoping they'd score 60 goals between them and we'd win every game 4-3? This team is absolutely broken. 
Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9420 on: Yesterday at 11:18:18 pm »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Yesterday at 10:33:42 pm
Increasingly obvious that Klopp doesnt know how to fix this. Massive issue.

It's not at all obvious. What is obvious is that he can't fix it with the players at his disposal right now. The legs have gone in a few of them, the heart in a couple, and the confidence in all of them. No manager in the world can make Fabinho move more alertly, or Henderson run as fast as he did in seasons past. It's been said over and over again, but clearly last season was the last hurrah for this group, and it's incredible they went as deep as they did.

Whoever's "fault" it is that we've signed one senior midfielder since 2018 (!!!!) - and no one will tell me that Jurgen wouldn't have wanted reinforcements - here we are in 2023, playing James Milner, with the one player we did sign in 5 years (Thiago) injured again, and hoping Curtis Jones will finally blossom. No manager in the world can fix that without spending some money. Give Klopp the huge investment his incredible success here deserves, and then see if he can fix it or not. I rather think he can.
Offline SamLad

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9421 on: Yesterday at 11:19:16 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:47:19 pm
He's having a very poor season, for sure.
Best he can do is try the younger players and make sure plans are rock solid for summer recruitment.

I think he could do with a holiday, a new assistant and of course, that new Sporting Director too.
top priority is one hell of a big transfer kitty.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9422 on: Yesterday at 11:20:17 pm »
Need to be surgical this summer. We cant have a situation where players are just bought with zero idea of how we play. The Nunez and Gakpo signings seem mad.
Offline Schmidt

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9423 on: Yesterday at 11:26:05 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 11:18:18 pm
It's not at all obvious. What is obvious is that he can't fix it with the players at his disposal right now. The legs have gone in a few of them, the heart in a couple, and the confidence in all of them. No manager in the world can make Fabinho move more alertly, or Henderson run as fast as he did in seasons past. It's been said over and over again, but clearly last season was the last hurrah for this group, and it's incredible they went as deep as they did.

Whoever's "fault" it is that we've signed one senior midfielder since 2018 (!!!!) - and no one will tell me that Jurgen wouldn't have wanted reinforcements - here we are in 2023, playing James Milner, with the one player we did sign in 5 years (Thiago) injured again, and hoping Curtis Jones will finally blossom. No manager in the world can fix that without spending some money. Give Klopp the huge investment his incredible success here deserves, and then see if he can fix it or not. I rather think he can.

We obviously should have spent more, but after limping to the January transfer window we went out and bought a forward who was supposed to press from the front and help the midfield. Since then not only have our midfield problems worsened but our attack has fallen apart, with our expensive summer signing shunted out wide to accommodate a forward who takes a 30 minute smoke break every game.
Offline WoodenHanger

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9424 on: Yesterday at 11:27:35 pm »
I reckon he'll be gone by Christmas.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9425 on: Yesterday at 11:29:51 pm »
I'm in love with him and I feel fine.
Offline fowlermagic

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9426 on: Yesterday at 11:32:55 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on April  1, 2023, 10:05:02 pm
VVD, Ibou and Matip are out and out centre backs. The last thing they want to do is to defend out wide against wingers. Then going to a front two just means it is much harder to press and block off the passing lanes. As for Bobby he has been injured and is leaving at the end of the season. 

So Al you still a big fan of the current system when you have to rely on the speedsters of Fabinho, Matip, Henderson n co tracking runners through the gaps we leave. Gomez running up and down the touchline gets your juices going does it?

Anyway im sure you will set us right with your insight as that system tonight was perfect for the players we had available. 🤔😉
Online A-Bomb

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9427 on: Today at 12:26:14 am »
Hey listen guys I'm as disappointed as you all with the lack of cohesion with the forward line.

But we've a pretty important player to come back into that first team mix.....and the coaching staff need the time to watch them on the training ground and see how is best to put them all together.

It's a completely different cocktail of qualities than the tried and tested formula we've been accustomed too.

And let's not forget, we were super lucky / smart - whatever word you want to use or a mix of all - to have acquired so many top class acquisitions in that area of the pitch on our last foray into the market.

I think some people need to readjust their expectations - we were unworldly fabulously with our hit rate in the transfer market when creating Klopp 1.0 - it would be enormously arrogant to expect a similar level of success twice.
Offline buttersstotch

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9428 on: Today at 01:00:52 am »
I think we have to look at some mitigating factors, pre-season was a disaster and I'm not sure at the start of the season we were over what happened in Paris mentally. Clearly our confidence is shot, the players themselves know we can't do what we used to do. We've absolutely no midfield to counter press and be athletic and I kind of feel the coaching staff don't know what team they want us to be either. But I don't know what the fuck we did in the mid-season break as we somehow came back eveb more terrible than we were before.

The Darwin signing reeks of arrogance/blindspots. Klopp doesn't play him through the centre as he doesn't link play as well and while he's fast out wide, there's a lot to work on to get to offer the same threat Mane offered. Like most, I thought we may transition more to a 4231 or maybe Klopp expected us to dominate and Nunez to be the goals to break down the walled defences.

All feels very square pegs in round holes at the moment across the board.
Offline KirkVanHouten

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9429 on: Today at 01:14:44 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:26:14 am
Hey listen guys I'm as disappointed as you all with the lack of cohesion with the forward line.

But we've a pretty important player to come back into that first team mix.....and the coaching staff need the time to watch them on the training ground and see how is best to put them all together.

It's a completely different cocktail of qualities than the tried and tested formula we've been accustomed too.

And let's not forget, we were super lucky / smart - whatever word you want to use or a mix of all - to have acquired so many top class acquisitions in that area of the pitch on our last foray into the market.

I think some people need to readjust their expectations - we were unworldly fabulously with our hit rate in the transfer market when creating Klopp 1.0 - it would be enormously arrogant to expect a similar level of success twice.

Diaz was playing earlier in the season and we looked just as bad. While he will improve us, and I think Diaz, Jota and Mo will look much more dangerous, it will make me even more perplexed about the recruitment of Gakpo and Nunez if we suddenly become good with that front three.

Klopp has been praising our midfield and I don't understand what he's seeing that he likes. Contributes nothing in attack and is incredibly porous.
Online A-Bomb

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9430 on: Today at 01:20:28 am »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Today at 01:14:44 am
Diaz was playing earlier in the season and we looked just as bad. While he will improve us, and I think Diaz, Jota and Mo will look much more dangerous, it will make me even more perplexed about the recruitment of Gakpo and Nunez if we suddenly become good with that front three.

Klopp has been praising our midfield and I don't understand what he's seeing that he likes. Contributes nothing in attack and is incredibly porous.

I completely agree we're yet to see the vision upfront, and it might just be we've got it wrong...it happens!

In terms of Klopp praising our midfield I refer you to the following, Klopp's management style...

https://hbr.org/2001/01/level-5-leadership-the-triumph-of-humility-and-fierce-resolve-2

When you understand the management style, you understand the comments to the media and beyond.

Klopp is an exceptional manager, and the players are badly letting him down...

Online A-Bomb

Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9431 on: Today at 01:22:46 am »
Klopp all over...superb leadership - the very best.
