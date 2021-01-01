Increasingly obvious that Klopp doesnt know how to fix this. Massive issue.



It's not at all obvious. What is obvious is that he can't fix it with the players at his disposal right now. The legs have gone in a few of them, the heart in a couple, and the confidence in all of them. No manager in the world can make Fabinho move more alertly, or Henderson run as fast as he did in seasons past. It's been said over and over again, but clearly last season was the last hurrah for this group, and it's incredible they went as deep as they did.Whoever's "fault" it is that we've signed one senior midfielder since 2018 (!!!!) - and no one will tell me that Jurgen wouldn't have wanted reinforcements - here we are in 2023, playing James Milner, with the one player we did sign in 5 years (Thiago) injured again, and hoping Curtis Jones will finally blossom. No manager in the world can fix that without spending some money. Give Klopp the huge investment his incredible success here deserves, and then see if he can fix it or not. I rather think he can.