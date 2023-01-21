Personally, I am optimistic for next season IF Klopp is backed properly.



What gives me that confidence is that we have so many top-quality players. I think we have a 90+ points keeper, A 90+ points defence, and a 90+ points Attack. It is the midfield that is the problem. Having so much quality combined with an obvious area of weakness means if Klopp is backed properly we have every chance of seeing a massive improvement next season.



The GK is definitely 90+ points. Maybe we fix the midfield and it fixes the defence - if they stay fit we at least know they have been capable of 90+ points in the past and Konate has a higher ceiling than any other CB we've had apart from Van Dijk and that should make up for Van Dijk being less of a colossus than he was. However, there is absolutely no way of knowing what this attack is right now in terms of points capability. We don't even know what it is style wise or personnel wise. It looks like the result of confused recruitment and whilst that might be resolved by more time and by a functioning midfield there's a lot hanging on 'might'. Meanwhile it'll take 3 new midfielders, Bellingham and 2 others (because Thiago is going to be injured at least 1/3 of the season and no one aside from him is close to being a 90+ point midfielder anymore) who have to work well together and have to be capable of protecting the defence and supporting the attack. Actually, given something of our template has been worked out, and given the new front 3 will almost certainly be less good at pressing than the previous front 3, they probably need to quite a bit better than our previous 90+ point midfields.Really good points from jack (although you go a little far on selling EVERYONE over 29!) and Sharado. Someone will probbaly say something like this in rebuttal, "things can turn around very quickly, look at Arsenal...". The problem with that is Arsenal were building towards something. This didn't happen overnight. They managed to move on their over 30 dead weight and they recruited smartly to supplement their very exciting young talents. They've got lucky to some extent and it feels like a bit of lightning in a bottle which they'll struggle to make stick next season (unless they can strengthen a few areas) but this isn't JUST down to that, it's a consequence of climbing towards something for quite some time. Liverpool aren't climbing towards a peak, we're heading down the other side, and it's very difficult to arrest the momentum by clearing out the unnecessary weight and adding the appropriate players who are moving up the other side of the mountain.In some ways this feels like Ferguson's final season. A brilliant team who won the league but who didn't have it in them the next year. Their star striker was too old and their midfield, hanging together the precious year, had nothing left. Then they bought poorly and it was curtains. If we've bought poorly in terms of our forwards (we can't know yet), we're pretty screwed. If they're good enough collectively (I have no issues with individual quality, the question is if they work together) and we can spend £200 million on midfielders, we might be good to go again next year.