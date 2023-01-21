« previous next »
No, I agree with that, my point was more that we have to get this summer RIGHT - and see the 'curve' start to go back upwards [as sharply as possible] as if we don't things are going to get ugly I'd say. I don't think we'll win the league next year, I'm not sure we'll even challenge in the meaningful way we have done recently, but I'd like to think we'll be well into the top 4 race if the summer goes well. If it doesn't, and it won't take long to find out, then I think we can rubber stamp that our 'era' such as it was is well and truly over, and I'm very nervous about what would happen next.

Arsenal finished 5th last summer, and added 3 players, we should and aim to challenge for the league next season. We also should be able to drastically fix man of our problems come this summer, add 4-5 of the right players to this current bunch and things don't look all too bad.

We already have a good base to start from regardless of how bad we are, we are still pretty formidable at Anfield, even in the big games with that as a platform if we add the right players and make sure they are young hungry players we should have the belief that we can challenge next season.
Arsenal finished 5th last summer, and added 3 players, we should and aim to challenge for the league next season. We also should be able to drastically fix man of our problems come this summer, add 4-5 of the right players to this current bunch and things don't look all too bad.

We already have a good base to start from regardless of how bad we are, we are still pretty formidable at Anfield, even in the big games with that as a platform if we add the right players and make sure they are young hungry players we should have the belief that we can challenge next season.

Arsenal have had a settled team all season. We've just had injury after injury. Sorting that out is a key priority.
Arsenal finished 5th last summer, and added 3 players, we should and aim to challenge for the league next season. We also should be able to drastically fix man of our problems come this summer, add 4-5 of the right players to this current bunch and things don't look all too bad.

We already have a good base to start from regardless of how bad we are, we are still pretty formidable at Anfield, even in the big games with that as a platform if we add the right players and make sure they are young hungry players we should have the belief that we can challenge next season.

I get it, but I do think this season is a bit of a basket case in that sense. It'll be interesting to see if Arsenal do challenge again next year, I'm not all that convinced they will but at the same time I've been expecting their title challenge this year to die a death since about november and they're still in it.
I respect you. You say what you think unlike others who make hints but I don't agree with you. No other manager can do what Klopp did. He made us so good that people now think our reality is challenging for trophies every season, it is not. We should be challenging for 4th every season and hope to get lucky one season and win something, this will be our normal situation with Potter or anyone else because the owners won't invest so the manager need to get almost all decisions right and create a system that makes you challenge clubs who will spend way more than you. Only Klopp can do this.

Most of the time the right explanation is the simplest one. We squeezed everything we can from the current players and need fresh ones.



Competing at the top consistently is not Liverpool's brief, based on resources, agreed on that. We have overachieved spectacularly under Klopp. So if we decide to not withdraw from the league, what then have we got, that we control?

The players we buy.
Fitness, health, training, youth management
How they're deployed, tactics.
Innovation, first mover advantage.

The owners must have constant information on the level of these things, and act before the levels drop anywhere. Levels will drop, because they're people, whether on a personal basis or by the competition superseding you.

 The owners have failed at  maintaining that structure as well, by the time big outlays in Nunez or Gakpo are on the pitch not quite in sync because we didn't have a clear vision fitting them in, or the coaching staff are at an impasse tactically - it's too late. We try to coast, phone it in, 7-8th or lower it'll be based on resources.

If we sign those midfielders and find a good set-up for the players in the close season for Klopp, great, but off this season on all those 4 factors, not hopeful to be honest. We'll see.
Ignoring all the noise, and the bits about needing a midfield overhaul, not having decent competition for our full-backs, putting all our eggs in one basket for one bloody player, etc. My biggest gripe is just a complete lack of identity, and to me that is shocking considering we have Klopp at the helm of things. I mean...this is Jurgen fucking Klopp?!

We've gone from gung-ho geggenpressing rockstars, to controlled geggenpressing machines, to possession-based mentality-monsters to god knows what now.




 
Personally, I am optimistic for next season IF Klopp is backed properly.

What gives me that confidence is that we have so many top-quality players. I think we have a 90+ points keeper, A 90+ points defence, and a 90+ points Attack. It is the midfield that is the problem. Having so much quality combined with an obvious area of weakness means if Klopp is backed properly we have every chance of seeing a massive improvement next season.   
The rebuild is exciting in itself. We get to hopefully see some new exciting players and a new side.
Personally, I am optimistic for next season IF Klopp is backed properly.

What gives me that confidence is that we have so many top-quality players. I think we have a 90+ points keeper, A 90+ points defence, and a 90+ points Attack. It is the midfield that is the problem. Having so much quality combined with an obvious area of weakness means if Klopp is backed properly we have every chance of seeing a massive improvement next season.

The GK is definitely 90+ points. Maybe we fix the midfield and it fixes the defence - if they stay fit we at least know they have been capable of 90+ points in the past and Konate has a higher ceiling than any other CB we've had apart from Van Dijk and that should make up for Van Dijk being less of a colossus than he was. However, there is absolutely no way of knowing what this attack is right now in terms of points capability. We don't even know what it is style wise or personnel wise. It looks like the result of confused recruitment and whilst that might be resolved by more time and by a functioning midfield there's a lot hanging on 'might'. Meanwhile it'll take 3 new midfielders, Bellingham and 2 others (because Thiago is going to be injured at least 1/3 of the season and no one aside from him is close to being a 90+ point midfielder anymore) who have to work well together and have to be capable of protecting the defence and supporting the attack. Actually, given something of our template has been worked out, and given the new front 3 will almost certainly be less good at pressing than the previous front 3, they probably need to quite a bit better than our previous 90+ point midfields.

Really good points from jack (although you go a little far on selling EVERYONE over 29!) and Sharado. Someone will probbaly say something like this in rebuttal, "things can turn around very quickly, look at Arsenal...". The problem with that is Arsenal were building towards something. This didn't happen overnight. They managed to move on their over 30 dead weight and they recruited smartly to supplement their very exciting young talents. They've got lucky to some extent and it feels like a bit of lightning in a bottle which they'll struggle to make stick next season (unless they can strengthen a few areas) but this isn't JUST down to that, it's a consequence of climbing towards something for quite some time. Liverpool aren't climbing towards a peak, we're heading down the other side, and it's very difficult to arrest the momentum by clearing out the unnecessary weight and adding the appropriate players who are moving up the other side of the mountain.

In some ways this feels like Ferguson's final season. A brilliant team who won the league but who didn't have it in them the next year. Their star striker was too old and their midfield, hanging together the precious year, had nothing left. Then they bought poorly and it was curtains. If we've bought poorly in terms of our forwards (we can't know yet), we're pretty screwed. If they're good enough collectively (I have no issues with individual quality, the question is if they work together) and we can spend £200 million on midfielders, we might be good to go again next year.

The rebuild is exciting in itself. We get to hopefully see some new exciting players and a new side.

I agree with this, in principal at least. It's why I remain so excited by Nunez, I think he's capable of some incredible things in a fully functioning Jurgen Klopp team. My concern lies in the fact we seem to be rebuilding a bit arse about face. Look I'm just going to say it - when Ferguson did this with United, they always remained competitive. We've fallen off a cliff. So the concern ends up being - is this a rebuild, are we building this team up again, or is it something else?
Arsenal's success owes more to Saka and Martinelli becoming good PL players than almost anything they did in the transfer market. Those kids don't come good and they are no where near where they are now, especially Saka.

I think if you're already writing off next year then you're probably writing off the rest of the time Klopp is here if he truly is not going to extend any more. We have a lot of players on a lot of wages from now until then that will be very hard to move unless we're willing to take a loss on them which is yet to be seen in the FSG era. So in that sense we really do have to hope that even doing the bare minimum of one in for one out which assuming Milner does leave means four new players is enough. In theory it really should be, at least to being back to a solid CL team at minimum.

The main concern is who is making the decisions on who the four are? We get that wrong and we really are kind of screwed barring some miracle progression out of the Academy.
The main issue we have compared to someone like arsenal, is that they have a lot of younger players, who were given time to develop.  In comparison we have a load of 30+ players entering the last years as top level players with limited resell value. Only spurs out of the traditional top 6 have an older squad.  I fully expect klopp to be given time to rebuild, but it may be a a couple of seasons.Based on FSGs model who are we selling to fund some of this rebuild? We need 3 midfielders, a Trent backup and a long term VVD replacement.
Is it though? If we were flouting the spending rules and taking the piss then would we be in this boat?

We are competing against clubs that have literally unlimited spending power who have built squads so big that their third team players could probably all start in other first teams in the league.

I actually don't have that much of a problem with people moaning, it just feels a bit unbalanced sometimes.

I've also had a few conversations with other football fans and it's amazing just how hated Liverpool fans and Liverpool are. When I've asked about it, it's usually answered that we're such entitled gobshites moaning about stuff that most other clubs could only ever dream about. Maybe I shouldn't care about that, but I think we're done amazing the last few years - certainly better than anything I've seen since probably the 80s and yet here we all are  - moaning about absolutely everything.

Dunno why I care, but it's like if someone is having a go at your mate - the natural reaction is to stick up for them when everyone is putting the boot in.

Like in a lot of things, I can accept that I'm in a minority of one. I think I'll just shut up and leave people to it.

What teams have such big squads? Ours is legitimately one of the largest in the league as it is. If its City youre talking about, then their squad has been smaller than LFCs for a few years now.

Yes, they cheat. Yes, theyre under investigation. Yes, when they want a player money is no object. One can highlight all of that without resorting to hyperbole about third teams and the lot which just isnt true.
Arsenal's success owes more to Saka and Martinelli becoming good PL players than almost anything they did in the transfer market. Those kids don't come good and they are no where near where they are now, especially Saka.

I think if you're already writing off next year then you're probably writing off the rest of the time Klopp is here if he truly is not going to extend any more. We have a lot of players on a lot of wages from now until then that will be very hard to move unless we're willing to take a loss on them which is yet to be seen in the FSG era. So in that sense we really do have to hope that even doing the bare minimum of one in for one out which assuming Milner does leave means four new players is enough. In theory it really should be, at least to being back to a solid CL team at minimum.

The main concern is who is making the decisions on who the four are? We get that wrong and we really are kind of screwed barring some miracle progression out of the Academy.

We have Firmino, Keita, Ox, Nat Phillips, Milner, Adrian and Rhys Williams who have contracts ending this year (not sure if they all end at the end of the season). We really need to start to offload people and bring in more. I don't know what wages they are on but Firmino, Keita, Ox and Milner are probably all on decent wages that would pay for 3 to 4 new signings  (we'd still need to find the transfer fee).

Thiago, Matip and Sepp van den Berg have contracts ending next year and I would expect all 3 to go. The worrying thing from a contract point of view is Henderson is 2025 and Fabinho is 2026.............can we afford to keep them that long and remain competitive?

As you said, players cannot be forced out if they have a contract and once perfomance's fall off then it is hard to transfer people out as they will get more money for remaining but this tends to block incoming transfers.

Arsenal's success owes more to Saka and Martinelli becoming good PL players than almost anything they did in the transfer market. Those kids don't come good and they are no where near where they are now, especially Saka.

I think if you're already writing off next year then you're probably writing off the rest of the time Klopp is here if he truly is not going to extend any more. We have a lot of players on a lot of wages from now until then that will be very hard to move unless we're willing to take a loss on them which is yet to be seen in the FSG era. So in that sense we really do have to hope that even doing the bare minimum of one in for one out which assuming Milner does leave means four new players is enough. In theory it really should be, at least to being back to a solid CL team at minimum.

The main concern is who is making the decisions on who the four are? We get that wrong and we really are kind of screwed barring some miracle progression out of the Academy.

They bought Martinelli for £6m though so how does that not count as something they did in the transfer market.
We have Firmino, Keita, Ox, Nat Phillips, Milner, Adrian and Rhys Williams who have contracts ending this year (not sure if they all end at the end of the season). We really need to start to offload people and bring in more. I don't know what wages they are on but Firmino, Keita, Ox and Milner are probably all on decent wages that would pay for 3 to 4 new signings  (we'd still need to find the transfer fee).

Thiago, Matip and Sepp van den Berg have contracts ending next year and I would expect all 3 to go. The worrying thing from a contract point of view is Henderson is 2025 and Fabinho is 2026.............can we afford to keep them that long and remain competitive?

As you said, players cannot be forced out if they have a contract and once perfomance's fall off then it is hard to transfer people out as they will get more money for remaining but this tends to block incoming transfers.



Both Henderson and Fabinho harbour ambitions of playing for their country though. So if we bring in players that mean they are no longer starters then they are unlikely to want to stay.
We have Firmino, Keita, Ox, Nat Phillips, Milner, Adrian and Rhys Williams who have contracts ending this year (not sure if they all end at the end of the season). We really need to start to offload people and bring in more. I don't know what wages they are on but Firmino, Keita, Ox and Milner are probably all on decent wages that would pay for 3 to 4 new signings  (we'd still need to find the transfer fee).

Thiago, Matip and Sepp van den Berg have contracts ending next year and I would expect all 3 to go. The worrying thing from a contract point of view is Henderson is 2025 and Fabinho is 2026.............can we afford to keep them that long and remain competitive?

As you said, players cannot be forced out if they have a contract and once perfomance's fall off then it is hard to transfer people out as they will get more money for remaining but this tends to block incoming transfers.

Letting go of Van Den Berg would be a mistake.
They bought Martinelli for £6m though so how does that not count as something they did in the transfer market.

Straight from Brazil as well, didn't wait for him to come Europe and have a couple good seasons.
Arsenal's success owes more to Saka and Martinelli becoming good PL players than almost anything they did in the transfer market.

I don't know how many of you remember it, but they both started against us in that 5-5 thriller in the League Cup (an underrated game in the Klopp era). They were both quite good that day four years ago under Emery. The big difference  (in my opinion) between the pair and our younger players is that they have been allowed time to transition from occasionally good to consistently good. Our issue is that our youngsters in the recent past, did not have that opportunity because our first team has been so incredible. Look at Bajcetic, I can safely say that had Thiago been fit and Fabinho & Henderson more in form, we would not hear about Bajcetic until he exploded on some loan spell.
I don't know how many of you remember it, but they both started against us in that 5-5 thriller in the League Cup (an underrated game in the Klopp era). They were both quite good that day four years ago under Emery. The big difference  (in my opinion) between the pair and our younger players is that they have been allowed time to transition from occasionally good to consistently good. Our issue is that our youngsters in the recent past, did not have that opportunity because our first team has been so incredible. Look at Bajcetic, I can safely say that had Thiago been fit and Fabinho & Henderson more in form, we would not hear about Bajcetic until he exploded on some loan spell.

Jones and Elliott have had plenty of chances to impress in recent years. Gordon would have had many more if he hadn't been injured for over a year. Same with Ramsey this season. All of these players have had long term injuries though which doesn't help. Even Brewster.

Doak already had a fair amount of first team games and he's barely 17.
That appears to be part of the issue, constantly riddled with injuries at all levels, it seems abnormal at this point
Letting go of Van Den Berg would be a mistake.

Maybe hes a player we need to plan for 2024/2025 as Matip and Phillips will probably be gone by then and possibly Williams. Our main focus this summer should be on midfield and reducing our wage bill down. Then we need to be looking at our defence and maybe a replacement for Salah.
I still want Klopp as our manager, but in order to be excited about a rebuild you have to have some kind of idea of what you're trying to build. I honestly can't see any coherent strategy in our actions. Nunez and Gakpo seem contradictory signings, and when taken with Diaz, Jota and Salah they don't seem to make any sense at all. In midfield, we seem to have just left things to rot and thrown in Elliott at RM despite not really fitting the profile of our RCM. Our CBs in Van Dijk and Konate are still good enough IMO, but the full backs seem to be playing further back than they used to robbing us off their attacking threat which isn't made up for elsewhere.

I honestly don't understand what this team is supposed to be doing when I watch us. There aren't really any attacking patterns of play even against relegation fodder like Bournemouth and Forest. Defensively it takes 2 passes, one to get past the half-hearted press and one long ball, to get in behind us. We give up chances so easily but creating them is like passing kidney stones for us. We've played 35+ games this season and played like utter shit in most of them even when we win. We also haven't really improved as the season has gone on either, when you'd assume more time training and playing together would bear fruit.

I'm hoping my football brain just isn't developed enough to see the bigger picture, like a 2D entity trying to understand 3D objects but only being able to see their shadows, and that when summer transfers and preseason are done we're back to an exciting team to watch.
I still want Klopp as our manager, but in order to be excited about a rebuild you have to have some kind of idea of what you're trying to build. I honestly can't see any coherent strategy in our actions. Nunez and Gakpo seem contradictory signings, and when taken with Diaz, Jota and Salah they don't seem to make any sense at all. In midfield, we seem to have just left things to rot and thrown in Elliott at RM despite not really fitting the profile of our RCM. Our CBs in Van Dijk and Konate are still good enough IMO, but the full backs seem to be playing further back than they used to robbing us off their attacking threat which isn't made up for elsewhere.

I honestly don't understand what this team is supposed to be doing when I watch us. There aren't really any attacking patterns of play even against relegation fodder like Bournemouth and Forest. Defensively it takes 2 passes, one to get past the half-hearted press and one long ball, to get in behind us. We give up chances so easily but creating them is like passing kidney stones for us. We've played 35+ games this season and played like utter shit in most of them even when we win. We also haven't really improved as the season has gone on either, when you'd assume more time training and playing together would bear fruit.

I'm hoping my football brain just isn't developed enough to see the bigger picture, like a 2D entity trying to understand 3D objects but only being able to see their shadows, and that when summer transfers and preseason are done we're back to an exciting team to watch.


Put Diaz who for me was our best player 2nd half of last season in on the left, add two elite centre mids and suddenly things look a whole lot better. Nunez as a 9, Gakpo in a Lallana role,  Mo on the right, move Jota on and bring in a young pacey wide player who can cover both flanks and we are good to go.

Then we have the breathing space to address the back up keeper and add a centre back over the following windows.
I don't think you can play 4231 with Salah, Nunez, Gakpo and Diaz.  It's crazy attacking and you'd need two absolute monsters in midfield, covering all the gaps.  Salah will naturally stay forward, I just don't see it working with him in that formation.  I think it's more likely he plays as a centre forward like he did against City if we do move towards the 4231.

But I also think he'd be a brilliant 10.
The rebuild is exciting in itself. We get to hopefully see some new exciting players and a new side.

It will be exciting, if FSG treat this as a summer in the same manner in which they would to back a new manager and get him the players he want

I don't think you can play 4231 with Salah, Nunez, Gakpo and Diaz.  It's crazy attacking and you'd need two absolute monsters in midfield, covering all the gaps.  Salah will naturally stay forward, I just don't see it working with him in that formation.  I think it's more likely he plays as a centre forward like he did against City if we do move towards the 4231.

But I also think he'd be a brilliant 10.

I think we will go for two absolute monsters in midfield. The other thing is that Mo gets a free role because he is the player tasked with breaking the opposition defensive line. With Nunez playing centrally then he becomes the player with the extreme pace breaking the lines.
I don't like how we've ended up with four attackers whose best position seems to be through the middle. You could argue that Salah could eventually be moved more central as his pace starts to dwindle, where he's performed very well in a couple of games this season. Diaz feels like our only out-and-out winger at the moment who can actually take a man on. We're definitely missing something that we once had in attack.

Midfield takes priority, but I do understand when some question what our plan is with attack.
he played 4-2-3-1 at Dortmund and Gakpo looks a good 10 ....good body strength, always on the half turn, and great work rate to close down...think he's already becoming a Jurgen favourite.  Seems we are being closely linked with Lindstrom from Eintracht who can either play as a 10 or as a right footed right winger in a 4-2-3-1. If we get him, maybe the plan for Mo is to alternate as a no 9 with Darwin?

Jurgen seems too relaxed for him not to have a plan for next season and judging from his remarks on Friday, seems to have players lined up..this is very different from two years ago.

Our mismanagement of Salah is pretty criminal. The man absolutely shouldnt be being tasked with covering the right flank as much as the past  and needs to be playing more central than ever. Instead weve brought in 3 forwards since 2020 whos best position is down the middle.
Our mismanagement of Salah is pretty criminal. The man absolutely shouldnt be being tasked with covering the right flank as much as the past  and needs to be playing more central than ever. Instead weve brought in 3 forwards since 2020 whos best position is down the middle.

Except that Mo is largely ineffective when played centrally. He gets far less space against a low block when played centrally. He is and always has been a wide striker.
Except that Mo is largely ineffective when played centrally. He gets far less space against a low block when played centrally. He is and always has been a wide striker.

Nah, the more he gets the ball in and around the box, the better, especially as he ages.
Nah, the more he gets the ball in and around the box, the better, especially as he ages.

If he is ageing and therefore getting slower why would you want to play him in a more congested area, especially when he offers absolutely no aerial threat and would be competing physically with centre backs instead of full backs. Wide players who switch centrally usually tend to be bigger players who can adapt.

Mo's game is all about cutting in from the right and getting shots or passes off on his left foot against low blocks and making out to in runs against a high line. Start him centrally and he can't do either of those things.

Start him centrally and he is expected to lead the press and crucially pull out onto both flanks to link the play. He is very very one footed and simply doesn't want to pull out to the right. 
Nah, the more he gets the ball in and around the box, the better, especially as he ages.

He's not lost any mobility or speed so there is no reason to move his position now.  He's one of the best wide attacking forwards in the world right now.  Let's not try to fix a problem when there isn't one.  We have plenty of problems to fix as it is. 
he played 4-2-3-1 at Dortmund and Gakpo looks a good 10 ....good body strength, always on the half turn, and great work rate to close down...think he's already becoming a Jurgen favourite.  Seems we are being closely linked with Lindstrom from Eintracht who can either play as a 10 or as a right footed right winger in a 4-2-3-1. If we get him, maybe the plan for Mo is to alternate as a no 9 with Darwin?

Jurgen seems too relaxed for him not to have a plan for next season and judging from his remarks on Friday, seems to have players lined up..this is very different from two years ago.

That's the concern with the Gakpo signing. It seems to have had the effect of shoving Nunez on the wing. You've got Jota as well.

That's not a balanced attack when you've got Diaz left, Salah right and then Jota, Nunez and Gakpo through the middle as well as offering a contract to Bobby at the same time. Either you trade one for a proper wide player, or you turn Nunez into more of a winger.

There's a good player in Gakpo but wide players and CM's are more the priority.
This team is finished. One or two signings won't change anything
I've loved this team but I fucking hate them at the moment, so utterly stupid and braindead in everything we do
This team is finished. One or two signings won't change anything

Love the positivity
