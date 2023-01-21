I respect you. You say what you think unlike others who make hints but I don't agree with you. No other manager can do what Klopp did. He made us so good that people now think our reality is challenging for trophies every season, it is not. We should be challenging for 4th every season and hope to get lucky one season and win something, this will be our normal situation with Potter or anyone else because the owners won't invest so the manager need to get almost all decisions right and create a system that makes you challenge clubs who will spend way more than you. Only Klopp can do this.
Most of the time the right explanation is the simplest one. We squeezed everything we can from the current players and need fresh ones.
Competing at the top consistently is not Liverpool's brief, based on resources, agreed on that. We have overachieved spectacularly under Klopp. So if we decide to not withdraw from the league, what then have we got, that we control?
The players we buy.
Fitness, health, training, youth management
How they're deployed, tactics.
Innovation, first mover advantage.
The owners must have constant information on the level of these things, and act before the levels drop anywhere. Levels will drop, because they're people, whether on a personal basis or by the competition superseding you.
The owners have failed at maintaining that structure as well, by the time big outlays in Nunez or Gakpo are on the pitch not quite in sync because we didn't have a clear vision fitting them in, or the coaching staff are at an impasse tactically - it's too late. We try to coast, phone it in, 7-8th or lower it'll be based on resources.
If we sign those midfielders and find a good set-up for the players in the close season for Klopp, great, but off this season on all those 4 factors, not hopeful to be honest. We'll see.