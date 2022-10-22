What dyou mean so what?
If you dont expect people to be critical when we're having such a shocker of a season, then you just dont expect it...well, ever, and we might as well just close the whole forum down. There's plenty on here who are relishing this. We dont need to name names, they know who they are. People who like you say are constantly negative and thrive on being proven right at their 'the sky is falling' nonsense. But right now there's also a fair amount of pretty reasonable criticism. We've lost 8 away games out of 14 at an aggregate of 14-24. Its absolutely dreadful stuff.
Is it a shocker of a season though? The way people are going on, you'd think we were in massive debt, hadn't won a game for months and are getting relegated.
In reality, we're one of the best run football clubs in the league - rescued from literally nearly going out of business under Gillette and Hicks with a shite scouting system, clueless owners and no direction.
From there, we've won everything there is to be won, built an incredible team that we scouted well and paid out of money we had made ourselves under the rules of the sport. We've competed against human-rights abusing fucking shithouses and against wanker officials who seem more bent every game. We've done amazingly well and finally we are going through a bit of a dip.
We're in 8th place and 8 points off the top 4 position with 12 games to go.
A shocker of a season? We'll have to disagree. Been a bit meh. I've seen us have some genuine shockers of season. This isn't one and I am firmly in the camp of us having punched above our weight for so many seasons that the lads deserve a bit of slack if they have a bit of a poor run.
I'm excited for next season and I'm excited to see what that boss does and how the players respond.
I'm pissed off with all the so-called fans bleating proudly that they turned the game off when we weren't doing well and banging on like we're the shittest team and the crappest bunch of players that have ever played football.
They can get to fuck.