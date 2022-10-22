

My concern is that the team raised their game against United but almost immediately went back into their shells against Bournemouth. Is it a touch of arrogance and complacency or mental and physical tiredness?



It's been said before but it can't be one thing, it's a million little things coming together into a tidal wave of shite. Everything from lack of transfers down the years through to a medical team that can't keep players fit via psychoogy, a long season last year and more.If I had to pick the biggest thing, and the reason I think it appears out attitude is wrong though, I would say how last season ended contributes a lot. Klopps style throughout has relied on getting every drop out of our players, we don't have citys squad but we got everything out of the squad we did have. Everyone pulled in the same direction to take us over the line.What that required too was Klopp essentially asking every player to give everything every year till they had absolutely nothign left. In 2019 they were rewarded for it. They were in 2020 too. In 2021 they pulled together in challenging circumstances to 'save' the season.Last year they gave everything they had until they were dying on their feet but [domestic cups aside] didn't quite get over the line for the 'big two'. So essentially, the idea that if you give absolutely everything to 'the cause' you get rewarded was pushed one more time and they didn't get the rewards they felt [and we all felt] they deserved. I do think something 'broke' mentally in a lot of players because of that. That there was a bit of 'we've fucking given absolutely everything here and not got what we wanted, buy some fucking players to help us as we're out on our feet' [loosely speaking]. When you see our own players talking about our squad 'not wanting it enough', it's a worry, But I personally think that's what it's founded in. They've been asked to 'go' one time too many, and they've not got enough left.