Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 10:37:55 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:27:58 am
Really not sure what you're trying to prove with all this over the last few days.

If the next two games go to form there's every chance we'll be the lowest side in the table that isn't in a relegation dogfight this time next week, from nearly winning the quadruple last season. Its not quite the 'everyone must be sold, start again' shite some are spouting, but I think its fairly reasonable to be questioning just what the fuck is going on. This isn't just a standard season, its one that right now is looking close to the levels of Souness worst one and only 'worsened' by Hodgson. Luckily we've got the right man in charge, the right players, we've seen plenty of sides have this sort of season and really improve the next one. But if you're expecting to log onto RAWK right now and not see a pretty miserable, critical attitude then you're maybe best just giving it a miss until next season.

So what? Assuming we don't get relegated, we get to try again next season. We get to try new stuff. We get to sign new players and change  the system.

I'm not trying to 'prove' anything. Like a lot of people, I've supported this club through thick and thin for 40 odd years. Sometimes we've been brilliant. Sometimes we've been shite. Sometimes we've been a bit meh.

This season has ended up being a bit meh. So fucking what? It happens. We have no divine right to even win a single game.

People have right to be moaning fucking whining c*nts. People have a right to call them out on it.

Everyone wins. Does my head in when the most negative shithouses in the world moan about everything and then have to cheek to celebrate when we do well and win stuff. They can get fucked. Whining negativity hasn't helped the club or the team or the manager.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 10:39:38 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:37:55 am
Whining negativity hasn't helped the club or the team or the manager.

Hopefully you chill out with the whining then.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 10:39:40 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:37:57 am
I have to say I'm pretty worried too. I've no desire to see anyone else manage this football club but there's been so much wrong this season and Klopp's failure to get anything approaching a tune out of the squad on a consistent basis is a real concern given we are now in April. People can talk about 'transition' seasons but I think that's bollocks to be honest, no one expected this to be a transition season going into it, it's just been a total collapse from which we need to rebuild. The signings up front, great players though they are, have been completely baffling in terms of the direction we're heading and the failure to sign a midfielder when we've shelled out a ton of money elsewhere is a serious oversight.

But the most worrying part is that we've kept trying to do something, or play to a style, for which out squad/first team/whatever just clearly isn't suited. We've had several big breaks in the season [we just came off a big-ish one] and done nothing to reset - just gone straight back into trying to do something we've shown we can't do that well since the first fucking game v Fulham. It's real 'definition of madness' stuff at this point. I understand that Klopp wants to play a certain way and maybe FSG haven't given him the tools or whatever, I've argued that on these boards myself for a long time. The failure to sign people the summers of 2019 and 2021 were ridiculous and are killing us now. But with that said, Klopp knows the squad and anyone watching knows what they can do, or what they can't do, and this season we've really got to know what they can't do, yet we just keep exposing these same mistakes again and again and again.

So the players are either a) not doing what Klopp wants - and that's worrying enough or b) Klopp can't see that these players can't do what he wants - and that's arguably even more worrying. We're talking revolution in the summer now, nothing less. Huge amounts of incoming and outgoing and a season of transition next year before any type of challenge the year after and thats IF we get most things right this summer, which is far from guaranteed as we seem a basket case off the pitch too [a revolving door in the 'brains trust' and a medical department that seems hell bent on keeping players out as long as possible]. I want Jurgen to put it right, and I can't think of anyone in football better to do it, but I'm definitely worried that there haven't really been any 'green shoots of recovery' at any point this season.

We've got a twat of a week this week, away to Chelsea and home to a version of Arsenal that looks more like we used to. After that there's no reason we can't win every game. I hope we end the season strong but that's all it is now really, hope. It's been a twat of a season.

Really good post.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 10:40:09 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:37:55 am
So what? Assuming we don't get relegated, we get to try again next season. We get to try new stuff. We get to sign new players and change  the system.

I'm not trying to 'prove' anything. Like a lot of people, I've supported this club through thick and thin for 40 odd years. Sometimes we've been brilliant. Sometimes we've been shite. Sometimes we've been a bit meh.

This season has ended up being a bit meh. So fucking what? It happens. We have no divine right to even win a single game.

People have right to be moaning fucking whining c*nts. People have a right to call them out on it.

Everyone wins. Does my head in when the most negative shithouses in the world moan about everything and then have to cheek to celebrate when we do well and win stuff. They can get fucked. Whining negativity hasn't helped the club or the team or the manager.

I don't know what post this is referencing Andy, perhaps it's mine, and such is life if it is. But Liverpool have spent most of the season playing like total strangers, and people want to talk about that on the internet. They also want to talk about it in person, in pubs, and at the match. And that's perfectly OK too, and doesn't mean they're 'negative shithouses' who don't get to celebrate when we are on an upward curve.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 10:43:02 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:40:09 am
I don't know what post this is referencing Andy, perhaps it's mine, and such is life if it is. But Liverpool have spent most of the season playing like total strangers, and people want to talk about that on the internet. They also want to talk about it in person, in pubs, and at the match. And that's perfectly OK too, and doesn't mean they're 'negative shithouses' who don't get to celebrate when we are on an upward curve.

Having a moan is absolutely fine mate. Nothing wrong with it.

I moan quite a lot in pubs when things don't go well, but then on reflection I try and have a think about the positives and the good things we did and how we can improve.

I'm not talking about you - didn't even notice your post, sorry :) 

I'm talking about certain people where every fucking post is grinding, relentless, never ending negativity.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 10:44:08 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:37:55 am
So what? Assuming we don't get relegated, we get to try again next season. We get to try new stuff. We get to sign new players and change  the system.

I'm not trying to 'prove' anything. Like a lot of people, I've supported this club through thick and thin for 40 odd years. Sometimes we've been brilliant. Sometimes we've been shite. Sometimes we've been a bit meh.

This season has ended up being a bit meh. So fucking what? It happens. We have no divine right to even win a single game.

People have right to be moaning fucking whining c*nts. People have a right to call them out on it.

Everyone wins. Does my head in when the most negative shithouses in the world moan about everything and then have to cheek to celebrate when we do well and win stuff. They can get fucked. Whining negativity hasn't helped the club or the team or the manager.

What dyou mean so what? :D

If you dont expect people to be critical when we're having such a shocker of a season, then you just dont expect it...well, ever, and we might as well just close the whole forum down. There's plenty on here who are relishing this. We dont need to name names, they know who they are. People who like you say are constantly negative and thrive on being proven right at their 'the sky is falling' nonsense. But right now there's also a fair amount of pretty reasonable criticism. We've lost 8 away games out of 14 at an aggregate of 14-24. Its absolutely dreadful stuff.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 10:44:50 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:37:55 am
So what? Assuming we don't get relegated, we get to try again next season. We get to try new stuff. We get to sign new players and change  the system.

I'm not trying to 'prove' anything. Like a lot of people, I've supported this club through thick and thin for 40 odd years. Sometimes we've been brilliant. Sometimes we've been shite. Sometimes we've been a bit meh.

This season has ended up being a bit meh. So fucking what? It happens. We have no divine right to even win a single game.

People have right to be moaning fucking whining c*nts. People have a right to call them out on it.

Everyone wins. Does my head in when the most negative shithouses in the world moan about everything and then have to cheek to celebrate when we do well and win stuff. They can get fucked. Whining negativity hasn't helped the club or the team or the manager.
You see atm many people have lost confidence in whether we will get in many new players or try a new system.
With the wage bill we have & having become a mid table PL side
If you are not expecting criticism it is probably best you don't follow much Liverpool content until we improve.

The criticism I have seen here is similar to the Anfield Wrap. An excellent podcast full of level headed fans.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 10:46:14 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:40:09 am
I don't know what post this is referencing Andy, perhaps it's mine, and such is life if it is. But Liverpool have spent most of the season playing like total strangers, and people want to talk about that on the internet. They also want to talk about it in person, in pubs, and at the match. And that's perfectly OK too, and doesn't mean they're 'negative shithouses' who don't get to celebrate when we are on an upward curve.

I think there are two or three relatively new posters who seem to revel in how shite we are, target particular players etc. without any constructive discussion on how/if we can improve.

My concern is that the team raised their game against United but almost immediately went back into their shells against Bournemouth. Is it a touch of arrogance and complacency or mental and physical tiredness?
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 10:49:56 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:44:08 am
What dyou mean so what? :D

If you dont expect people to be critical when we're having such a shocker of a season, then you just dont expect it...well, ever, and we might as well just close the whole forum down. There's plenty on here who are relishing this. We dont need to name names, they know who they are. People who like you say are constantly negative and thrive on being proven right at their 'the sky is falling' nonsense. But right now there's also a fair amount of pretty reasonable criticism. We've lost 8 away games out of 14 at an aggregate of 14-24. Its absolutely dreadful stuff.

Is it a shocker of a season though? The way people are going on, you'd think we were in massive debt, hadn't won a game for months and are getting relegated.

In reality, we're one of the best run football clubs in the league - rescued from literally nearly going out of business under Gillette and Hicks with a shite scouting system, clueless owners and no direction.

From there, we've won everything there is to be won, built an incredible team that we scouted well and paid out of money we had made ourselves under the rules of the sport. We've competed against human-rights abusing fucking shithouses and against wanker officials who seem more bent every game. We've done amazingly well and finally we are going through a bit of a dip.

We're in 8th place and 8 points off the top 4 position with 12 games to go.

A shocker of a season? We'll have to disagree. Been a bit meh. I've seen us have some genuine shockers of season. This isn't one and I am firmly in the camp of us having punched above our weight for so many seasons that the lads deserve a bit of slack if they have a bit of a poor run.

I'm excited for next season and I'm excited to see what that boss does and how the players respond.

I'm pissed off with all the so-called fans bleating proudly that they turned the game off when we weren't doing well and banging on like we're the shittest team and the crappest bunch of players that have ever played football.

They can get to fuck.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 10:53:17 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:49:56 am
Is it a shocker of a season though? The way people are going on, you'd think we were in massive debt, hadn't won a game for months and are getting relegated.

Course its a shocker of a season. We've gone from losing 4 games in a 63 game season to losing 14 games in a so far 40 game season. Its an absolutely colossal drop off. You cant just expect people not to comment because we're not getting relegated or going out of business.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 10:54:01 am
Theres nothing wrong with Andys outlook and Ive always maintained the view that were not as far away as it can look at times, but I dont think theres any denying at this point that its been a shocker of a season. Anything less than top four with this manager and this squad of players is just nowhere near good enough. I still retain a ton of faith in all of them to turn it around and have a better season next time out, but suggesting that this season has just been meh feels completely divorced from reality for me.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 10:54:51 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:53:17 am
Course its a shocker of a season. We've gone from losing 4 games in a 63 game season to losing 14 games in a so far 40 game season. Its an absolutely colossal drop off. You cant just expect people not to comment because we're not getting relegated or going out of business.

But he has seen it all, lad. This is a good season in Andy's red spectacled eyes. Nothing more boring than someone who constantly moans about the moaning as if the season hasn't been a massive drop off to previous.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 10:55:10 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:53:17 am
Course its a shocker of a season. We've gone from losing 4 games in a 63 game season to losing 14 games in a so far 40 game season. Its an absolutely colossal drop off. You cant just expect people not to comment because we're not getting relegated or going out of business.

But you are treating 4 losses in 63 games as the norm. It's fucking not the norm and never has been.

Go through the league and see how many teams have had so few losses in the same number of games.

For this, you can ignore sportswashers who have been investigated twice for breaking all the rules of all the competitions they play in.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 10:55:49 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:46:14 am

My concern is that the team raised their game against United but almost immediately went back into their shells against Bournemouth. Is it a touch of arrogance and complacency or mental and physical tiredness?

It's been said before but it can't be one thing, it's a million little things coming together into a tidal wave of shite. Everything from lack of transfers down the years through to a medical team that can't keep players fit via psychoogy, a long season last year and more.

If I had to pick the biggest thing, and the reason I think it appears out attitude is wrong though, I would say how last season ended contributes a lot. Klopps style throughout has relied on getting every drop out of our players, we don't have citys squad but we got everything out of the squad we did have. Everyone pulled in the same direction to take us over the line.

What that required too was Klopp essentially asking every player to give everything every year till they had absolutely nothign left. In 2019 they were rewarded for it. They were in 2020 too. In 2021 they pulled together in challenging circumstances to 'save' the season.

Last year they gave everything they had until they were dying on their feet but [domestic cups aside] didn't quite get over the line for the 'big two'. So essentially, the idea that if you give absolutely everything to 'the cause' you get rewarded was pushed one more time and they didn't get the rewards they felt [and we all felt] they deserved. I do think something 'broke' mentally in a lot of players because of that. That there was a bit of 'we've fucking given absolutely everything here and not got what we wanted, buy some fucking players to help us as we're out on our feet' [loosely speaking]. When you see our own players talking about our squad 'not wanting it enough', it's a worry, But I personally think that's what it's founded in. They've been asked to 'go' one time too many, and they've not got enough left.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 10:57:03 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:55:10 am
But you are treating 4 losses in 63 games as the norm. It's fucking not the norm and never has been.

Go through the league and see how many teams have had so few losses in the same number of games.

For this, you can ignore sportswashers who have been investigated twice for breaking all the rules of all the competitions they play in.

Behave yourself.

By any metric its by far the worst season we've had under the gaffer. Its not either title challengers or absolutely nothing. There's a fairly reasonable middle ground where even without the players we should have signed or the players who have been injured we should be doing a lot better and at least challenging the likes of United, Saudi Arabia and Spurs in the league.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 11:00:31 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:57:03 am
Behave yourself.

By any metric its by far the worst season we've had under the gaffer. Its not either title challengers or absolutely nothing. There's a fairly reasonable middle ground where even without the players we should have signed or the players who have been injured we should be doing a lot better and at least challenging the likes of United, Saudi Arabia and Spurs in the league.

If we didn't look knackered and if we didn't have a huge number of injuries in key positions in every position then I'd agree with you.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 11:01:57 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:00:31 am
If we didn't look knackered and if we didn't have a huge number of injuries in key positions in every position then I'd agree with you.

We havent though. We have had, no doubt, but right now we're missing what, two players, who would be getting in the team?
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 11:03:55 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:01:57 am
We havent though. We have had, no doubt, but right now we're missing what, two players, who would be getting in the team?

Every game I've been watching, they look dead on their feet. Physically and mentally exhaused.

And I can't blame them. They have run through walls for this club season after season trying to compete with a club that has unlimited spending and resources to build three first-team squads.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 11:05:28 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:00:31 am
If we didn't look knackered and if we didn't have a huge number of injuries in key positions in every position then I'd agree with you.

Looking knackered and having a huge number of injuries in key positions is at the very least partly the fault of those making decisions at the club.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 11:22:50 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:03:55 am
Every game I've been watching, they look dead on their feet. Physically and mentally exhaused.

And I can't blame them. They have run through walls for this club season after season trying to compete with a club that has unlimited spending and resources to build three first-team squads.

We shouldn't be capable of absolutely dismantling teams and then creating shit all against some of the worst sides in the leagues. I'm on board with a drop off mentally, but not to this level. These are guys who have won the lot, we shouldn't collapse in the way we have done quite a few times this season.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 11:57:53 am
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 11:05:28 am
Looking knackered and having a huge number of injuries in key positions is at the very least partly the fault of those making decisions at the club.

Is it though? If we were flouting the spending rules and taking the piss then would we be in this boat?

We are competing against clubs that have literally unlimited spending power who have built squads so big that their third team players could probably all start in other first teams in the league.

I actually don't have that much of a problem with people moaning, it just feels a bit unbalanced sometimes.

I've also had a few conversations with other football fans and it's amazing just how hated Liverpool fans and Liverpool are. When I've asked about it, it's usually answered that we're such entitled gobshites moaning about stuff that most other clubs could only ever dream about. Maybe I shouldn't care about that, but I think we're done amazing the last few years - certainly better than anything I've seen since probably the 80s and yet here we all are  - moaning about absolutely everything.

Dunno why I care, but it's like if someone is having a go at your mate - the natural reaction is to stick up for them when everyone is putting the boot in.

Like in a lot of things, I can accept that I'm in a minority of one. I think I'll just shut up and leave people to it.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 12:12:54 pm
Were in 8th, 8 points off 4th with 13 games to go. Its not a shocker of a season.

Theres one massive non sequitur in that claim. What would it take for it to be a shocking season? Literal relegation? For good reason most of us have slightly higher standards than that. Ironically it just does us down, Hodgson esque, to claim this is just a bit meh. Were not plucky underdogs hoping for an occasional top 4 tilt. Were Liverpool.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 12:23:34 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:37:57 am
I have to say I'm pretty worried too. I've no desire to see anyone else manage this football club but there's been so much wrong this season and Klopp's failure to get anything approaching a tune out of the squad on a consistent basis is a real concern given we are now in April. People can talk about 'transition' seasons but I think that's bollocks to be honest, no one expected this to be a transition season going into it, it's just been a total collapse from which we need to rebuild. The signings up front, great players though they are, have been completely baffling in terms of the direction we're heading and the failure to sign a midfielder when we've shelled out a ton of money elsewhere is a serious oversight.

But the most worrying part is that we've kept trying to do something, or play to a style, for which out squad/first team/whatever just clearly isn't suited. We've had several big breaks in the season [we just came off a big-ish one] and done nothing to reset - just gone straight back into trying to do something we've shown we can't do that well since the first fucking game v Fulham. It's real 'definition of madness' stuff at this point. I understand that Klopp wants to play a certain way and maybe FSG haven't given him the tools or whatever, I've argued that on these boards myself for a long time. The failure to sign people the summers of 2019 and 2021 were ridiculous and are killing us now. But with that said, Klopp knows the squad and anyone watching knows what they can do, or what they can't do, and this season we've really got to know what they can't do, yet we just keep exposing these same mistakes again and again and again.

So the players are either a) not doing what Klopp wants - and that's worrying enough or b) Klopp can't see that these players can't do what he wants - and that's arguably even more worrying. We're talking revolution in the summer now, nothing less. Huge amounts of incoming and outgoing and a season of transition next year before any type of challenge the year after and thats IF we get most things right this summer, which is far from guaranteed as we seem a basket case off the pitch too [a revolving door in the 'brains trust' and a medical department that seems hell bent on keeping players out as long as possible]. I want Jurgen to put it right, and I can't think of anyone in football better to do it, but I'm definitely worried that there haven't really been any 'green shoots of recovery' at any point this season.

We've got a twat of a week this week, away to Chelsea and home to a version of Arsenal that looks more like we used to. After that there's no reason we can't win every game. I hope we end the season strong but that's all it is now really, hope. It's been a twat of a season.

Yeah excellent post - I dont think its possible to not be worried about the future at this stage and the answer isnt well sort it in the summer
If you make a list of the players in our squad who are a) definitely good enough and also b) in their peak years or coming into them its a short list
If you then map that onto where are our wage bill goes its not a pretty picture

Totally agree that next year has to be the transition year but increasingly Im not sure were going to do it based on Klopps continual seeming belief that this year is an anomaly

Bigger picture the worry is how do we compete and some of that has nothing to do with the current squad
We built a title winning team due to the holy trinity of investing in the team, having a world class ahead of trend manager and being way ahead of the sport in general with our data / analytics
Its hard to argue much of that represents an edge going into next year - we stood still and the competition has moved on
All cycles come to an end the question that hasnt really been answered is how we start the next one
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 12:35:25 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:23:34 pm
All cycles come to an end the question that hasnt really been answered is how we start the next one

I think this gets to the heart of the 'transition' element that people say we are in now, but I think realisticially we start next season. Right now I have no idea - none - what we're transitioning to. We've played the whole season like a crap photocopy of Klopps liverpool version 1. When Klopp arrived within about 2 weeks you could see what we were trying to do even if the players we had didn't neccesarily suit it. I couldn't with my hand of heart say what it is exactly we're 'transitioning' to because we're so far from being able to do whatever the fuck it is with any type of success. We just look a basket case, a mishmash of players doing different things at random times. I don't mean to round on him, but this is absolutely typified by Trent who's role has just been the maddest thing in the world to watch this year, and was summed up by that peacocking show of 'pressing' at the etihad. All season long I've been bemused as to whether he's following Klopps instructions [in which case, what the FUCK are those instructions?] or if he's just going off on his own little madcap journeys because he fancies it [In which case, he shouldn't even be playing].

It's bizarre that we were in such a position of strength for such a long time [albeit not fairly rewarded due to the nefarious dealings of an oil state down the road] and allowed this to happen. But it's very much happened and we've probably got this summer to show that we can fix it, or it's going to get very ugly indeed.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 12:53:33 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:23:34 pm
Yeah excellent post - I dont think its possible to not be worried about the future at this stage and the answer isnt well sort it in the summer
If you make a list of the players in our squad who are a) definitely good enough and also b) in their peak years or coming into them its a short list
If you then map that onto where are our wage bill goes its not a pretty picture

Totally agree that next year has to be the transition year but increasingly Im not sure were going to do it based on Klopps continual seeming belief that this year is an anomaly

Bigger picture the worry is how do we compete and some of that has nothing to do with the current squad
We built a title winning team due to the holy trinity of investing in the team, having a world class ahead of trend manager and being way ahead of the sport in general with our data / analytics
Its hard to argue much of that represents an edge going into next year - we stood still and the competition has moved on
All cycles come to an end the question that hasnt really been answered is how we start the next one

What I find the most depressing thing about this, is that I agree with it all, and it basically means that currently we would end up transitioning into being a team capable of winning the league, at a minimum just by the time Klopps contract ends. After which point it almost starts again from zero.

We've basically just ran out of time. We are building for a new start where there is zero guarantee we'll be anywhere near anybody anyway. The new start will be something all over again, and I feel most likely will be worse than what we have now. Unless Klopp signs an extension it is building a team for the next manager who is worse than him. All while everyone outspends us anyway and potentially just pulls away

Maybe where we are now is just where we are going to be.cant compete and can't shop smartly, so we are just here in the wilderness for the foreseeable future
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 12:55:59 pm
I've accepted it might be an ugly few weeks, but I'd like to see us mix things up a bit and try something new. We've not got much more to lose.

Alisson; Gomez/Milner, Konate, Virgil, Robertson; Fabinho, Trent, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Once Thiago and Diaz are ready I'd just go with that until the end of the season. Trent's been atrocious at RB and I think a little spell in midfield would do him good mentally. Also, I'm not sure playing Gakpo as a false 9 and throwing our striker out of position in order to protect the rest of the team is working as well as we thought so it would be nice to bin that. If we are worried that Nunez playing as a 9 harms our press I'd rather Bobby was picked.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 01:01:31 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:57:53 am
Is it though? If we were flouting the spending rules and taking the piss then would we be in this boat?

We are competing against clubs that have literally unlimited spending power who have built squads so big that their third team players could probably all start in other first teams in the league.

I actually don't have that much of a problem with people moaning, it just feels a bit unbalanced sometimes.

I've also had a few conversations with other football fans and it's amazing just how hated Liverpool fans and Liverpool are. When I've asked about it, it's usually answered that we're such entitled gobshites moaning about stuff that most other clubs could only ever dream about. Maybe I shouldn't care about that, but I think we're done amazing the last few years - certainly better than anything I've seen since probably the 80s and yet here we all are  - moaning about absolutely everything.

Dunno why I care, but it's like if someone is having a go at your mate - the natural reaction is to stick up for them when everyone is putting the boot in.

Like in a lot of things, I can accept that I'm in a minority of one. I think I'll just shut up and leave people to it.

But it is though. It's not like making incorrect decisions at the club means not signing a £100m+ midfielder. The word from the club was that we wanted to "wait for the right player"...highlighted by the fact we were willing to spend £75m on Tchouameni. Player chose Madrid...we decided to wait for a player that we knew would cost £125m a season later when in fact taking that £75m and going for maybe two £40m midfielders would have been infinitely better for our season and not caused such a capitulation.

Going into the 2021 and 2023 seasons having a known void to "wait for the right player" is the fault of those making decisions at the club. Mind you we do not know if that's Klopp, recruitment or board. Bottom line is still the same....poor decisions were made.

I find your non doom and gloom approach refreshing but highlighting issues is not all moaning, just facts.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 01:11:12 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:35:25 pm

It's bizarre that we were in such a position of strength for such a long time [albeit not fairly rewarded due to the nefarious dealings of an oil state down the road] and allowed this to happen. But it's very much happened and we've probably got this summer to show that we can fix it, or it's going to get very ugly indeed.

I don't think we can fix it this summer... and I know some people feel a couple of midfielders will transform us so I hope they're right... but I think we should be really blowing things up and getting out of some of these contracts while we can and getting way way younger - take your pain in the short term (2 years in the Europa or whatever) but aim to challenge again in 3
However currently i can't see it happening, not least because clubs are rarely brave enough to do it ... Arsenal did it ..... but it took them 20 years though and most of that time was spent desperately trying to hang on to elite club status by signing 'win now' older players or renewing post peak players

Honestly if we wanted to win another league in the medium term and were starting from here with our budget ... we'd try and move on every single player whose 29+ this summer with the possible exception of the keeper - because why keep and over pay anyone who isn't going to be part of the next title winning team?
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 01:16:52 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:11:12 pm
I don't think we can fix it this summer... and I know some people feel a couple of midfielders will transform us so I hope they're right... but I think we should be really blowing things up and getting out of some of these contracts while we can and getting way way younger - take your pain in the short term (2 years in the Europa or whatever) but aim to challenge again in 3
However currently i can't see it happening, not least because clubs are rarely brave enough to do it ... Arsenal did it ..... but it took them 20 years though and most of that time was spent desperately trying to hang on to elite club status by signing 'win now' older players or renewing post peak players

Honestly if we wanted to win another league in the medium term and were starting from here with our budget ... we'd try and move on every single player whose 29+ this summer with the possible exception of the keeper - because why keep and over pay anyone who isn't going to be part of the next title winning team?

The last point is ridiculous you dont win leagues doing that, Arsenal havent or challenged doing that and neither have City or Leicester Chelsea or anyone you can think of winning the league in the last 10-15 years.
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 01:20:55 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:11:12 pm
I don't think we can fix it this summer... and I know some people feel a couple of midfielders will transform us so I hope they're right... but I think we should be really blowing things up and getting out of some of these contracts while we can and getting way way younger - take your pain in the short term (2 years in the Europa or whatever) but aim to challenge again in 3
However currently i can't see it happening, not least because clubs are rarely brave enough to do it ... Arsenal did it ..... but it took them 20 years though and most of that time was spent desperately trying to hang on to elite club status by signing 'win now' older players or renewing post peak players

Honestly if we wanted to win another league in the medium term and were starting from here with our budget ... we'd try and move on every single player whose 29+ this summer with the possible exception of the keeper - because why keep and over pay anyone who isn't going to be part of the next title winning team?

Again to that point, this puts the transition to the end of Klopps contract, after which it is a new transition anyway.

I would also say if it is that radical a move we perhaps have to make - wait close to a decade to hope to have a chance to compete or literally sell everyone over 29 and rebuild from scratch, why not sell Allison as well, he'll get the most money and he's the only player over 29 we have with an actual replacement (Kelleher is worse than him but probably better than anyone else we can get for a reasonable fee)
Re: The Klopp Template
Today at 01:22:07 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:16:52 pm
The last point is ridiculous you dont win leagues doing that, Arsenal havent or challenged doing that and neither have City or Leicester Chelsea or anyone you can think of winning the league in the last 10-15 years.

It's a discussion point its obviously not happening but ...
3 years before we won the league what 29 year old players did we have that we still had who were a core part of that squad when we won the league? ... the freak that is Milner and.......
