Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9280 on: Today at 04:40:54 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:35:50 pm
He was good at playing entertaining football and losing, or his team not putting their chances away. Over 3 full seasons his Brighton team scored 39, 40 and 42 goals over their 38 league games.

De Zerbi's Brighton have scored around that in half a season (since taking over).

Something that has continued at Chelsea.

He reminds me of Rodgers someone who prioritises possession over actually creating chances and scoring goals. Top teams inevitably dominate possession. Rodgers and Potter assume that dominating possession will turn them into a top side. They don't seem to understand cause and effect. 
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9281 on: Today at 05:19:40 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 07:35:33 pm

If your midfield is not balanced and struggling you can't do anything. There is no solution but to rebuild the midfield. Klopp  took a risk with this midfield last season , I know we challenged for everything but our midfield was average and many predicted what happened this season. We took the risk again this season too but backfired badly. Now Klopp needs backing. If it is the usual 40m net spend it will be difficult next season too because it means we will take risks again.


Change the formation then, it doesn't always have to be 433
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9282 on: Today at 05:23:20 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:35:50 pm
He was good at playing entertaining football and losing, or his team not putting their chances away. Over 3 full seasons his Brighton team scored 39, 40 and 42 goals over their 38 league games.

De Zerbi's Brighton have scored around that in half a season (since taking over).

And now Chelsea can't score either. Coincidence?

That said I'm sure we'll help them out there.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9283 on: Today at 05:25:00 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:20:18 am
In a sea of crap posts on here. This is by some distance the stupidest I've read.
Unbelievable isn't it. Just when you think ppl have run out of braindead fucking ideas.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9284 on: Today at 05:25:19 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:11:53 pm
surfer is likely regretting mentioning Potter in that post now, as that is where all the focus went  ;D  Its fair enough asking the questions, and surely all of us wonder if its just the midfield and lack of signings that are the problem.

Mentioning Potter made us all look to see if it was written on april 1st.

I think midfield is the glaringly obvious problem but it's not the only one.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9285 on: Today at 05:26:54 pm
Quote from: Wool on Today at 10:32:57 am
I think its a fair criticism to say the coaching performance has been just as bad, if not worse, than the players this season. We failed to address key issues in the summer and all season have failed to make do with what we have while still trying to play as if this is the Liverpool of old. Weve been tactically naive at best this season and thats down to the manager ultimately. People wanting him to be sacked are mad though, hes got enough credit in the bank to be overseeing the rebuild.
Completely and conveniently ignoring the mile-long injury lists we've had to deal with all season.  Nice.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9286 on: Today at 05:32:39 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:26:54 pm
Completely and conveniently ignoring the mile-long injury lists we've had to deal with all season.  Nice.

a crippling injury list should be a good reason to change things though. I think its a fair question to wonder why there is such an insistance to carry on as if things where a whole lot rosier and players where a whole lot younger regards to style of play. I get sticking to beliefs, but its still a result based industry for want of a better word, and needs must sometimes!
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9287 on: Today at 05:42:57 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 07:27:10 am
What does Jurgen want out of this?

If he's committed to improving the side for next season, he needs to offer solutions, changes that the owners and players can buy into. The owners / their rep have to have some grounding in football to assess if his analysis and plans are credible.

My read is that it's a poorly coached, set up side, above other factors. Doesn't matter if that's Lijnders or Jurgen, it's ultimately on Jurgen.

If he still has the drive and a credible plan to work through all these things - staff decisions, required improvement tactically, personnel, fine. He's earned next season with his record.

If the owners aren't seeing that path to solutions from him, they need to build him his well deserved statue, keep an eye on Potter's situation at Chelsea, and move for Potter imo. There's a potential opportunity there if Chelsea make the usual dumb, ill planned from the beginning to the end sacking.

As long as Potter hasn't taken a mental battering from the Chelsea stint, he can recover fully then he'll make an excellent long term Liverpool manager.

Circle of life and all that. It's up to Jurgen due to how much he's done here, he'll rightly have that grace from the club imo, but he has to assess himself and decide what his level is, what he can give, do right by the club.

Life runs in the now, it is what it is (sorry redbyrdz!)


I respect you. You say what you think unlike others who make hints but I don't agree with you. No other manager can do what Klopp did. He made us so good that people now think our reality is challenging for trophies every season, it is not. We should be challenging for 4th every season and hope to get lucky one season and win something, this will be our normal situation with Potter or anyone else because the owners won't invest so the manager need to get almost all decisions right and create a system that makes you challenge clubs who will spend way more than you. Only Klopp can do this.

Most of the time the right explanation is the simplest one. We squeezed everything we can from the current players and need fresh ones.

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9288 on: Today at 05:56:35 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 01:34:59 pm
We must have a quality structure to manage the manager.

We don't, it's FSG's biggest failing over the last two years. They have actively allowed the system they implemented around 2012-13 to crumble and collapse. You can no longer trust the administrators left at the club to adequately supervise or assess the work of the management stuff. This appalling dereliction of duty is why FSG deserve all the pelters they receive from the fanbase.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9289 on: Today at 06:34:30 pm
There is a real feeling now at Liverpool where a manager is coming to THE END, because it is Jurgen he deserves more time to try to build next season and beyond but we have hit a brick wall.
The players don't look motivated and mostly out of form or finished and we have ran out of ideas, said it last night but we don't have one player now apart from Alisson who would get into the City team.

Their striker and 100m player shows what you get when you pay that type of money, we have settled for second best with giving our ageing players longer contracts and our owners struck Gold with Jurgen giving them at least 4th place for years now with Leagues and cups thrown in.

We are not qualifying now this season and with Arsenal now emerging any decent players will pick them with the lure of London for their wives and girlfriends to boot.

They won't make the same mistake as us and not strengthening when in a position of power and it might take a few years in the wilderness but we will be back sooner or later..
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9290 on: Today at 06:54:04 pm
I think our rebuild should start with getting  Michael Edwards back on board.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9291 on: Today at 07:03:51 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:11:53 pm
surfer is likely regretting mentioning Potter in that post now, as that is where all the focus went  ;D  Its fair enough asking the questions, and surely all of us wonder if its just the midfield and lack of signings that are the problem.

Mentioning Potter made us all look to see if it was written on april 1st.

If we're lucky Uniteds new owners will want their own man and if we play our cards right & offer him the biggest salary in football he might come and save us.

(not at you)

As for the midfield being the issue,seemed to pick up when a young kid stepped up,so it might just be eh.

People are also using "transition" to have snidey digs (fucking cowards),it's not his fault that you all knowing fuckers thought that meant transition over a few months,he was obviously talking about a new group with others leaving.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9292 on: Today at 07:20:55 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:16:52 pm
If only they could coach Hendo and Fabinho to regain their athleticism whilst aging Elliott 5 years.

Oh I think our midfield is catastrophic. It's just I don't think it's so bad that we should be conceding relegation level chances away from home. Fabinho, Henderson and Elliot isn't a top 4 midfield, it probably isn't a top half midfield, but it's not a relegation midfield. And the rest of our team certainly isn't. At the end of the day this squad is, what, the 3rd highest paid in the league (this season given lack of bonuses etc)? It's pretty pathetic that we're this bad and it's not purely down to our failure to refresh quickly enough. And in so far as it is, Klopp takes some of the blame for it given he clearly significantly misjudged where our midfield is at.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9293 on: Today at 07:28:08 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 06:54:04 pm
I think our rebuild should start with getting  Michael Edwards back on board.

The Klopp/Edwards partnership is the only time we've looked like we know what we're doing with transfers since the early Rafa years.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9294 on: Today at 07:28:44 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:03:51 pm
If we're lucky Uniteds new owners will want their own man and if we play our cards right & offer him the biggest salary in football he might come and save us.

(not at you)

As for the midfield being the issue,seemed to pick up when a young kid stepped up,so it might just be eh.

People are also using "transition" to have snidey digs (fucking cowards),it's not his fault that you all knowing fuckers thought that meant transition over a few months,he was obviously talking about a new group with others leaving.

Klopp said we were fine for midfielders in the summer. And then when injury prone players got injured he said we weren't and we panicked with an awful loan signing. At the very least he failed to communicate our dire need in midfield to the people in control of the money/ transfers. More likely, he genuinely thought we were ok in there for the season. We weren't ok, it was a totally unfit group of midfielders. Ox can't even get a game with how bad they are?! That's how little Klopp trusts Ox. Which begs the question - why did he think our midfield options were sufficient back in the summer.

The Potter shouts are idiocy, sacking him would be self harm, but Klopp has contributed to the mess we're in and it's head in sand stuff to pretend otherwise.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9295 on: Today at 07:30:33 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:20:55 pm
Oh I think our midfield is catastrophic. It's just I don't think it's so bad that we should be conceding relegation level chances away from home. Fabinho, Henderson and Elliot isn't a top 4 midfield, it probably isn't a top half midfield, but it's not a relegation midfield. And the rest of our team certainly isn't. At the end of the day this squad is, what, the 3rd highest paid in the league (this season given lack of bonuses etc)? It's pretty pathetic that we're this bad and it's not purely down to our failure to refresh quickly enough. And in so far as it is, Klopp takes some of the blame for it given he clearly significantly misjudged where our midfield is at.

But it is when you add a defensive high line to it though. You can't carry a midfield if you're going to set up the way we do and we haven't adjusted to our midfield problems. You could play inferior players to Fabinho, Henderson and Elliott (to some extent) and get better results if they're 2 or 3 midfielders with the athleticism we need. Look at the difference Momo Sissoko made to Rafa's midfield in 05/06. We were easybeats away from home domestically the previous season and that had a prime Gerrard  in.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9296 on: Today at 07:31:43 pm
What the fuck did you expect him to say ?


Seriously some of the shit being posted in here is showing some of you up for the clueless,backseat driving (fill in the blanks) that you are.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9297 on: Today at 07:36:59 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:31:43 pm
What the fuck did you expect him to say ?


Seriously some of the shit being posted in here is showing some of you up for the clueless,backseat driving (fill in the blanks) that you are.

Don't be dim, I expected him to say, 'we need a new midfielder'. Given he did eventually say this it was obviously an entirely reasonable and possible thing for him to articulate. He wasn't incapable of saying publicly and much more strongly privately, 'we need a new midfielder'. that's exactly what he went on to do.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9298 on: Today at 07:38:29 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:30:33 pm
But it is when you add a defensive high line to it though. You can't carry a midfield if you're going to set up the way we do and we haven't adjusted to our midfield problems. You could play inferior players to Fabinho, Henderson and Elliott (to some extent) and get better results if they're 2 or 3 midfielders with the athleticism we need. Look at the difference Momo Sissoko made to Rafa's midfield in 05/06. We were easybeats away from home domestically the previous season and that had a prime Gerrard  in.

Well yeah exactly. This is the point I'm making. Our pathetic away form, our relegation level defending isn't just down to personnel. It's down to coaching and the way we're setup. Away from home Klopp meets the definition of insanity at this point.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9299 on: Today at 07:51:08 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:38:29 pm
Well yeah exactly. This is the point I'm making. Our pathetic away form, our relegation level defending isn't just down to personnel. It's down to coaching and the way we're setup. Away from home Klopp meets the definition of insanity at this point.

It's a bit like 20/21 where we lost 6 straight home games basically playing the exact same type of game every time, not adjusting to the missing personnel. Eventually we adapted, around this point in the season, but it has been almost a season now of just doing the same fundamental things.

High line and high risk football is a fine line between being great innovation and tactical suicide. You've seem managers like Villas Boas or Bielsa's teams fall to pieces because they haven't got the players to play the way they want and they won't adapt. Klopp has played many different ways during his time here and can adapt but as I said earlier if we'd drawn every away game 0-0 this season we'd be on more points and have a better goal difference. That's how bad it's been.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9300 on: Today at 08:56:17 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:20:55 pm
Oh I think our midfield is catastrophic. It's just I don't think it's so bad that we should be conceding relegation level chances away from home. Fabinho, Henderson and Elliot isn't a top 4 midfield, it probably isn't a top half midfield, but it's not a relegation midfield. And the rest of our team certainly isn't. At the end of the day this squad is, what, the 3rd highest paid in the league (this season given lack of bonuses etc)? It's pretty pathetic that we're this bad and it's not purely down to our failure to refresh quickly enough. And in so far as it is, Klopp takes some of the blame for it given he clearly significantly misjudged where our midfield is at.


It is a double-edged sword though.

Klopp's system is high risk, high reward. Granted the away form is horrendous. However our home form is terrific.

Arsenal have 38 points from 15 home games, City have 37 from 14 we are in third place with 30 points from only 13 home games.

Without a midfield we have resorted to old-school Klopp were we are very open and look to outscore the opposition.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9301 on: Today at 08:58:11 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:51:08 pm
It's a bit like 20/21 where we lost 6 straight home games basically playing the exact same type of game every time, not adjusting to the missing personnel. Eventually we adapted, around this point in the season, but it has been almost a season now of just doing the same fundamental things.

High line and high risk football is a fine line between being great innovation and tactical suicide. You've seem managers like Villas Boas or Bielsa's teams fall to pieces because they haven't got the players to play the way they want and they won't adapt. Klopp has played many different ways during his time here and can adapt but as I said earlier if we'd drawn every away game 0-0 this season we'd be on more points and have a better goal difference. That's how bad it's been.

Except that isn't true.

We lost our centre-backs. Played Fab and Hendo in defence and then ended up with no centre-backs and no centre-mids. The centre mids returned and we turned things around.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9302 on: Today at 09:14:37 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:38:29 pm
Well yeah exactly. This is the point I'm making. Our pathetic away form, our relegation level defending isn't just down to personnel. It's down to coaching and the way we're setup. Away from home Klopp meets the definition of insanity at this point.

Strangely you weren't saying that when we were pushing 100 points in the League and reaching European finals for fun. We did that buy creating a unique system that required unique players and unique tactics.

We have a sweeper keeper who is unbelievable in 1v1 situations but not great at commanding his area. We have the most creative fullbacks the League has ever seen. We have aggressive front-foot centre-backs who push up and play on the edge. We rely hugely on playing teams offside.

We had a hugely athletic physical midfield capable of covering huge amounts of ground but who weren't particularly creative or great when pressed.

We have exceptional forwards who press really well and cut teams apart given space.

Now because the midfield are not fit for purpose you expect Klopp to change everything, become a pragmatic safety first manager and try and ground out results. That simply isn't how we setup and crucially isn't what we have recruited for.

I think what people want is for us to continue to play like Brazil 70 at home but turn into Simeone's Atletico away from home. That is the insanity, not what Klopp is doing which is to try and make the best of a bad midfield by outscoring the opposition.

The City game hinged on incidents that happened moments apart. Grealish one of their creative players tracked Salah for 60 yards and cut out the cross. A minute later we end up conceding three consecutive 2v1 because our midfield didn't have the legs to track runners.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9303 on: Today at 09:21:07 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:14:37 pm
Strangely you weren't saying that when we were pushing 100 points in the League and reaching European finals for fun. We did that buy creating a unique system that required unique players and unique tactics.

We have a sweeper keeper who is unbelievable in 1v1 situations but not great at commanding his area. We have the most creative fullbacks the League has ever seen. We have aggressive front-foot centre-backs who push up and play on the edge. We rely hugely on playing teams offside.

We had a hugely athletic physical midfield capable of covering huge amounts of ground but who weren't particularly creative or great when pressed.

We have exceptional forwards who press really well and cut teams apart given space.

Now because the midfield are not fit for purpose you expect Klopp to change everything, become a pragmatic safety first manager and try and ground out results. That simply isn't how we setup and crucially isn't what we have recruited for.

I think what people want is for us to continue to play like Brazil 70 at home but turn into Simeone's Atletico away from home. That is the insanity, not what Klopp is doing which is to try and make the best of a bad midfield by outscoring the opposition.

The City game hinged on incidents that happened moments apart. Grealish one of their creative players tracked Salah for 60 yards and cut out the cross. A minute later we end up conceding three consecutive 2v1 because our midfield didn't have the legs to track runners.
Come on Al mate, youre being purposefully obtuse here. As youve pretty much said yourself the system isnt an issue when you have the players for it, no one here is disputing that. The issue is we no longer have the players to play it yet persist with it. Sorry but that is insanity. Sometimes you just have to make do with what you have and be pragmatic, its not illegal in football.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9304 on: Today at 09:39:46 pm
Quote from: Wool on Today at 09:21:07 pm
Come on Al mate, youre being purposefully obtuse here. As youve pretty much said yourself the system isnt an issue when you have the players for it, no one here is disputing that. The issue is we no longer have the players to play it yet persist with it. Sorry but that is insanity. Sometimes you just have to make do with what you have and be pragmatic, its not illegal in football.

Only if you live in the here and now.

For me, there are two ways we can go. We can abandon our principles and look to be a pragmatic side. Or we can ride out this season sticking to our principles and trusting that going forwards we can strengthen the midfield and return to where we were.

Ideally, we would have continually refreshed along the way and wouldn't have had a painful transitional season.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9305 on: Today at 11:19:41 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:03:51 pm
If we're lucky Uniteds new owners will want their own man and if we play our cards right & offer him the biggest salary in football he might come and save us.

(not at you)

As for the midfield being the issue,seemed to pick up when a young kid stepped up,so it might just be eh.

People are also using "transition" to have snidey digs (fucking cowards),it's not his fault that you all knowing fuckers thought that meant transition over a few months,he was obviously talking about a new group with others leaving.

What does this mean? We are in a transition period but I can't see how acknowledging that is having a dig at the boss? Maybe I'm missing something.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9306 on: Today at 11:27:12 pm
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:19:41 pm
What does this mean? We are in a transition period but I can't see how acknowledging that is having a dig at the boss? Maybe I'm missing something.

For me we are in a transition season because of a failure to invest.

Far too many people are using the transitional bit as an excuse to snipe at the manager's tactics. Usually, the same people who promised they wouldn't blame the manager if things went tits up after our summer failure to strengthen the midfield.
Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9307 on: Today at 11:35:05 pm
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:19:41 pm
What does this mean? We are in a transition period but I can't see how acknowledging that is having a dig at the boss? Maybe I'm missing something.


The same people who pop in straight after games just to post "mentality monsters" also like to just post transitioning.

Converse all you like but snidey shit like that only gets posted for a reaction.
