Well yeah exactly. This is the point I'm making. Our pathetic away form, our relegation level defending isn't just down to personnel. It's down to coaching and the way we're setup. Away from home Klopp meets the definition of insanity at this point.



Strangely you weren't saying that when we were pushing 100 points in the League and reaching European finals for fun. We did that buy creating a unique system that required unique players and unique tactics.We have a sweeper keeper who is unbelievable in 1v1 situations but not great at commanding his area. We have the most creative fullbacks the League has ever seen. We have aggressive front-foot centre-backs who push up and play on the edge. We rely hugely on playing teams offside.We had a hugely athletic physical midfield capable of covering huge amounts of ground but who weren't particularly creative or great when pressed.We have exceptional forwards who press really well and cut teams apart given space.Now because the midfield are not fit for purpose you expect Klopp to change everything, become a pragmatic safety first manager and try and ground out results. That simply isn't how we setup and crucially isn't what we have recruited for.I think what people want is for us to continue to play like Brazil 70 at home but turn into Simeone's Atletico away from home. That is the insanity, not what Klopp is doing which is to try and make the best of a bad midfield by outscoring the opposition.The City game hinged on incidents that happened moments apart. Grealish one of their creative players tracked Salah for 60 yards and cut out the cross. A minute later we end up conceding three consecutive 2v1 because our midfield didn't have the legs to track runners.