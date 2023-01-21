« previous next »
I think its a fair criticism to say the coaching performance has been just as bad, if not worse, than the players this season. We failed to address key issues in the summer and all season have failed to make do with what we have while still trying to play as if this is the Liverpool of old. Weve been tactically naive at best this season and thats down to the manager ultimately. People wanting him to be sacked are mad though, hes got enough credit in the bank to be overseeing the rebuild.
Even if Potter had finished all his years at Hogwarts, gone on a sabbatical with Dumbledore for a decade and had one to one tutoring for him, and he had decades of wizarding experience, he still isnt worthy for Klopps job.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:16:21 am
Bobby has lost a good deal of his athleticism and now struggles to press in a three. Putting him in a two just wouldn't work. Unless you are suggesting we no longer press. Then we get to the idea of going three at the back. Our full backs already play as wing backs. So all you are doing is swapping the false 9 Gakpo/Bobby who drops in and adds an extra midfield player for a centre back.

So your suggestion would actually reduce the numbers in midfield and also make it harder to press high up the pitch.

The team struggles to press. Period.

Bobby plays in the spaces between the front two and midfield. Ideally we still would have two athletic midfielders alongside him in a 4-3-3 with the likes of Nunez, Jota and Salah ahead of him. As we know based from the shyte results this season we are getting fuked from average teams who are playing around us n taking advantage of gaps. Basically bypassing midfield and hitting the full back spots that are wide open. You say Virgil n Konate can't operate out wide, well who is getting dragged into those spaces covering the gaps? Less athletic midfielders n the center backs thus letting Becker wide open to numerous one v ones this season.

There has to be a solution a compromise as we don't have the confident athletic players required to press like we use to. Either we continue as is.... Resulting in some embarrassing defeats that highlight something is not working or adapt to the current conditions to get us through the shyte and come out the other end where we can add the players required.

My suggestion adds extra bodies to the midfield / back line 3-5-2 (8players) v 7 players in the 4-3-3. Im no tactician as will let to the coaching experts like yourself but considering we can push five into the middle of the park when attacking and drop five back into the back line when defending with a 3-5-2 system surely is worth looking at.

We are going to finish 40 plus points behind the Champions this season. Surely doing the same thing week in week out is not the solution.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:25:00 am
Coincidentally just posted this in the Gakpo thread - Firminos decline has been exaggerated imo and he remains  a better player than Gakpo. It seems that Gakpo presses a lot (dont have a good public source of data) though Im not sure to what effect ..  but regardless hes just not productive in the way youd want him to be in that role (progressive passes, chance creation, getting shots) and as a whole our attack is worse now than it has been all season (freak United game not with standing)



Firmino still has plenty to offer as he was flying before injury as his goals n assist tallies especially per minutes played are only second to Salah i think. When the shyte hits the fan you have to dig deep and use your experience to get you out of a hole. There has been times this season where the old wise heads of Henderson, Milner and Co could have settled the nerves but too many players are way below the gold standard they have set themselves.

For all 4 of their goals we left 2 or 3 City players in acres of space and got outpaced by their runners. They had more desire to find space than we did.

Contrast that to how we find it hard to find space against a lot of teams. Our attackers and midfield players get closed down quickly and are not given any time on the ball.

It appears that we either dont know how to defend, are too tired to keep running or couldnt be arsed trying.

Most of the defences that we face have 10 men behind the ball who are all determined to make it very hard for us to find space. At times we look like a bunch of individuals who dont know what to do when defending. Look at how Bournemouth defended against us recently compared to how we have been defending.
Their first goal..

Mahrez in space which Robertson had vacated. Mahrez runs past three of our players and none attempt a tackle. Ball comes out to Grealish with TAA nowhere near him. Henderson gets outpaced by the scorer.


2nd goal.

Mahrez is standing in his own with Robertson nowhere.
VVD gets outpaced by KdB.

3rd goal.

6 of our defenders clustered to the left of our penalty area pressing one man. Alvarez in space. Ball comes to Alvarez who shoots. Ball breaks to the scorer in yards of space.

4th goal.

Grealish has the ball on the left confronted by TAA. One of their players makes a run into space behind TAA and nobody sees him until eventually Konate goes across but far too late. Grealish runs into the space vacated by Konate whilst TAA stands and watches. Nobody picks up Grealish who scores.

So in each case, we allowed the City players to stand in space or to run into space and nobody was capable of stopping them. The City players are far too good at passing to allow one of them so much space to receive the ball then play a ball behind our defence.

Robertson, TAA and VVD were frequently ball watching and not aware of players in space.
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 10:36:57 am
The team struggles to press. Period.

I would say the first phase of the press hasn't been that bad. We are largely pressing their back four closing down space and looking to block off the passing lanes. The big issue is the secondary press. The midfield simply doesn't have the athleticism to get close to their targets and we just get passed around. The fullbacks got pelters yesterday but the issue for me was the number of overloads City created.

Robbo makes a poor decision to close down DeBruyne but the issue was that he had absolutely no protection. He was left with both DeBruyne and Mahrez whilst Hendo just ran round in circles not getting close to anyone.

Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 10:36:57 am
Bobby plays in the spaces between the front two and midfield. Ideally we still would have two athletic midfielders alongside him in a 4-3-3 with the likes of Nunez, Jota and Salah ahead of him. As we know based from the shyte results this season we are getting fuked from average teams who are playing around us n taking advantage of gaps. Basically bypassing midfield and hitting the full back spots that are wide open. You say Virgil n Konate can't operate out wide, well who is getting dragged into those spaces covering the gaps? Less athletic midfielders n the center backs thus letting Becker wide open to numerous one v ones this season.

There has to be a solution a compromise as we don't have the confident athletic players required to press like we use to. Either we continue as is.... Resulting in some embarrassing defeats that highlight something is not working or adapt to the current conditions to get us through the shyte and come out the other end where we can add the players required.

My suggestion adds extra bodies to the midfield / back line 3-5-2 (8players) v 7 players in the 4-3-3. Im no tactician as will let to the coaching experts like yourself but considering we can push five into the middle of the park when attacking and drop five back into the back line when defending with a 3-5-2 system surely is worth looking at.

We are going to finish 40 plus points behind the Champions this season. Surely doing the same thing week in week out is not the solution.

We already do what you suggest though. Fabinho drops in between the centre-backs to make it a three and Gakpo/Bobby drops into midfield to provide an extra body. The major difference would be in build-up play against a low block, we would end up with an extra centre back. In essence all you are doing is swapping Matip for Fabinho. For me they have both been poor this season.

As for finishing 40 points behind. That for me is because the season has imploded because of a midfield that simply isn't fit for purpose. It could have easily happened in 20/21 but we got away with it. The owners failed to take heed and this is entirely down to them.
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 11:44:07 am
Their first goal..

Mahrez in space which Robertson had vacated. Mahrez runs past three of our players and none attempt a tackle. Ball comes out to Grealish with TAA nowhere near him. Henderson gets outpaced by the scorer.


2nd goal.

Mahrez is standing in his own with Robertson nowhere.
VVD gets outpaced by KdB.

3rd goal.

6 of our defenders clustered to the left of our penalty area pressing one man. Alvarez in space. Ball comes to Alvarez who shoots. Ball breaks to the scorer in yards of space.

4th goal.

Grealish has the ball on the left confronted by TAA. One of their players makes a run into space behind TAA and nobody sees him until eventually Konate goes across but far too late. Grealish runs into the space vacated by Konate whilst TAA stands and watches. Nobody picks up Grealish who scores.

So in each case, we allowed the City players to stand in space or to run into space and nobody was capable of stopping them. The City players are far too good at passing to allow one of them so much space to receive the ball then play a ball behind our defence.

Robertson, TAA and VVD were frequently ball watching and not aware of players in space.

The 2nd goal of definitely not on Robbo. The ball was with their left back near their goal and I have no idea why Trent decided to press him and be out of position. Harvey was tucked in at this point and couldn't cover for Trent. Fab then moves to the right to cover and the midfield is left completely open. Robbo was not out of position and he was exactly where he should have been.

The 3rd goal was really bad. They were passing it around the edge of the box with so much ease and nobody closing them down. It's almost as if they were super nervous when Mahreqz got the ball that all of them decided to crowd him out leaving Alvarez is acres of space in the box. And perhaps I'm being a bit harsh on Trent but not sure why he decided to drop so deep at that point instead of standing his ground, where he was marking Gundogan at that point.
Quote from: markiv on Today at 12:13:25 pm
The 2nd goal of definitely not on Robbo. The ball was with their left back near their goal and I have no idea why Trent decided to press him and be out of position. Harvey was tucked in at this point and couldn't cover for Trent. Fab then moves to the right to cover and the midfield is left completely open. Robbo was not out of position and he was exactly where he should have been.

The 3rd goal was really bad. They were passing it around the edge of the box with so much ease and nobody closing them down. It's almost as if they were super nervous when Mahreqz got the ball that all of them decided to crowd him out leaving Alvarez is acres of space in the box. And perhaps I'm being a bit harsh on Trent but not sure why he decided to drop so deep at that point instead of standing his ground, where he was marking Gundogan at that point.
I was baffled by the lack of pressing for their goals. We look old and we can't play this high line.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:16:22 pm
I was baffled by the lack of pressing for their goals. We look old and we can't play this high line.

And it's almost like players have also forgotten how to press. They are not pressing as a unit like they did last season. Even Ali for the 2nd goal - the back line was near the halfway line and Ali was literally near the goal line instead of being at the edge of the box and ready to sweep up anything behind the high line.
Quote from: markiv on Today at 12:28:42 pm
And it's almost like players have also forgotten how to press. They are not pressing as a unit like they did last season. Even Ali for the 2nd goal - the back line was near the halfway line and Ali was literally near the goal line instead of being at the edge of the box and ready to sweep up anything behind the high line.

I agree on this.

I think the 2nd goal was a series of mistakes.

Poor header by Fabinho, Trent loses out to the loose ball. Virgil doesn't press Alvarez effectively and gives him time to pick out Mahrez's run. Robertson is too deep and plays on Mahrez. Alisson's starting position means he can't come out.

With virtually every goal there is someone at fault. However, that 2nd goal swung the game and was a series of situations where the players could have done better. City didn't really need to earn those 2 goals straight after half-time and that was really disappointing given how hard and effective we'd worked as a unit in the 1st half (defensively at least)
Why cant we play compact, counter-attacking football especially away from home where our form has been atrocious? Whats the definiton of insanity again?
The players have completely  switched off and have gave up on the season , they are on the beach so to speak - that might be acceptable at some clubs but it should not be accepted at this club- Klopp needs to clear the decks and get some young hungry players in because this group is shot and its absolutely pathetic to watch .
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 12:49:15 pm


Why cant we play compact, counter-attacking football especially away from home where our form has been atrocious? Whats the definiton of insanity again?
You need to be able to play your way out of pressure either by playing sharp passes or beating a man and you need pace upfront. You also need to be able to defend deep and be solid.

That doesn't sound like us.
Quote from: markiv on Today at 12:28:42 pm
And it's almost like players have also forgotten how to press. They are not pressing as a unit like they did last season. Even Ali for the 2nd goal - the back line was near the halfway line and Ali was literally near the goal line instead of being at the edge of the box and ready to sweep up anything behind the high line.
It's as if they don't care and are just going through the motions.
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 12:49:15 pm


Why cant we play compact, counter-attacking football especially away from home where our form has been atrocious? Whats the definiton of insanity again?

I've said exactly this most of the season. The players are being hung out to dry really with the way we're set up because the midfield isn't up to scratch. Every away game is a dumpster fire.
