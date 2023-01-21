« previous next »
There is absolutely no reason for us to be so inconsistent this season. Pretty much the same team and bench ripped the hearts out of Utd a month ago and today Jekyll turned up. We are stumbling around trying to figure things out as we don't know who will turn up from this game to the next. The excuse of a hangover from last season is long gone, the excuse of playing too many games is also crazy as we only have the league to contend with at this stage. Jurgen throws out his 4-3-3 every week even though the legs n confidence are gone for some. If it wasn't for Alisson we be midtable or worse even. The lad must be wondering is it time to move on
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches.

I know so many people think changing the 433 will solve our problems, but we've tried that and looked worse.

We've an obvious problem with Trent. Teams target him as he is vulnerable to how we want to play. But with our midfield being toothless we can't cover him as well.. there's clearly a midfield problem which we all know about with a lack of athleticism and a safe pass. Then we have a pressing problem too, we rarely press consistently and some players go off and do some mad things, which reeks of them ignoring tactics and instructions.

I don't think it will take too much to solve, we can obviously compete in games with most teams (especially at home) but we have a real problem at the moment if we go behind in a game - let's be honest, it's unlikely we're going to get this back this season. Even at our pomp we'd take massive risks and concede big chances, but for some reason now we give them up so easily.
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 08:50:13 pm
I dont think we know our best XI with the current squad. We were getting to it somewhat when Bajcetic came in but with his injury means its another rethink. If we are looking at consistent performers I can only say Gakpo, Ali, Ibou and Mo make the starting Xi with certainty. Everyone else has been patchy and inconsistent.
This is one of the major issues. During the absolute peak Klopp years of 2018-2020 there were essentially 13 players competing for the 11 places week in week out. Every place was nailed on apart from the partner for VVD and one of the three central midfielders. Injuries permitting, you usually knew the team before it was even published.
Alisson, Trent, Robbo, VVD, Gomez, Matip, Hendo, Fab, Keita, Gini, Mo, Bobby and Sadio. They were the 13 players that Klopp considered his go to. Now, at the time, and quite rightly, there were concerns about squad depth, particularly at CB and in the front line. We had options like Div and Shaq but the only way they were getting game time was if someone needed a rest or was injured.
As a squad we are now completely at odds with that approach. I know injures have taken their toll but weve got a complete mismatch of a squad which is bloated with players that Klopp doesnt trust. You can just about work out his favoured back five now, but the midfield is anyones guess and the front line has no structure and very little synergy.
From a personal point of view we need to go back to the 18-20 model of having a smaller group of players that are considered the first picks. It needs to be bigger than the aforementioned 13, probably around 16, but those 16 need to make up the match day consistently with minimal change and then supplemented by 3 or 4 younger/older players when necessary.
As mentioned, injuries have severely hampered us this season which has essentially created a team without identity, particularly out of possession. Our front line is a miss match of players who have, so far, only hit it off on rare occasions. Going forward it will be interesting to see what the process is. If Gakpo is the false 9, who plays down the left? Nunez or Diaz? Is Jota the one who comes in when players are injured? I think we have to have a settled front line, 3 first choice starters who can then adapt their games to play together. Gakpo and Nunez are so different that I dont see how we can follow the same template and rotate them both as number 9s.
In midfield, the whole Klopp plan is around energy and quick ball regains. Weve been over this hundreds of times this season but he needs a pool of 5 players to perform that role with Hendo and possibly Thiago waiting to join in when required. Bajcetic and Elliott are 2 of the 5 and I still feel the latter will develop into a very effective midfield player for us, but the other 3 are surely not at LFC at the moment. They have to come in over the summer. Again, as mentioned, in the halycon days, the midfield 3 was generally obvious, that needs to happen again.
The defence is a mess however Konate is a world class centre back and the system now needs to be built around his ability to squeeze as high up as possible. We need someone along side him with similar attributes, thats an absolutely essential signing too. VVD will still be about and I cant see Gomez being released as hes home grown and can fill in anywhere, however he shouldnt be starting week by week. Where as VVD and Gomez were the starters circa September 2018 with Matip coming in when needed, VVD now needs to take that Matip role and we need another player alongside Ibou with the pace to play a high line.
In a nutshell, it would be great to be able to predict the line up again and hopefully with the inevitable restructure which is coming, we can reacquaint ourselves with the Klopp template.
Been crying out to try a version of 3-5-2 in certain games as when you have the away form we have, it cannot do any worse. I know we will never see it as we have gone with the trusted 4-3-3 95%of the time if not all the time. I just would love to see a Matip surging forward from the back with plenty of cover from Konate and Virgil. Our midfield could do with the help plus why not have Trent and Robertson slightly further up the park assisting a midfield that has loss it's legs and ability to break down teams. Why is Jurgen not starting Firmino in the team more often as his goals / assists per minute is top three in the team. Throw him in just headlining the midfield with Nunez and Salah up front. The team is crying out for more bodies in back line / midfield and more cutting edge up front.
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches.

Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 09:59:22 pm
Been crying out to try a version of 3-5-2 in certain games as when you have the away form we have, it cannot do any worse. I know we will never see it as we have gone with the trusted 4-3-3 95%of the time if not all the time. I just would love to see a Matip surging forward from the back with plenty of cover from Konate and Virgil. Our midfield could do with the help plus why not have Trent and Robertson slightly further up the park assisting a midfield that has loss it's legs and ability to break down teams. Why is Jurgen not starting Firmino in the team more often as his goals / assists per minute is top three in the team. Throw him in just headlining the midfield with Nunez and Salah up front. The team is crying out for more bodies in back line / midfield and more cutting edge up front.

VVD, Ibou and Matip are out and out centre backs. The last thing they want to do is to defend out wide against wingers. Then going to a front two just means it is much harder to press and block off the passing lanes. As for Bobby he has been injured and is leaving at the end of the season. 
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Formation matters a lot less than the roles and ability of your players to carry out those roles. Maybe it'd get us some short term surprise element or added set piece threat with 3 centre backs. But  if you wanted Trent to just be a high and wide wing back you could do that in a 433 as well, or you could ask Robertson/Gomez/Tsimikas to be a more conservative full back and give us more protection that way in a 433, or have Salah more fixed centrally in possession in a 433 to make more of a two.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:05:02 pm
VVD, Ibou and Matip are out and out centre backs. The last thing they want to do is to defend out wide against wingers. Then going to a front two just means it is much harder to press and block off the passing lanes. As for Bobby he has been injured and is leaving at the end of the season. 

Bobby has been available the last three games and started on the bench every time. It does not matter he's leaving, it's all about the now and get those results for Top 4. The opposing wingers will still have to contend with our wing backs as they still will have defensive duties and Konate n Virgil are the two quickest center backs in the league. They will only have to go wide on the odd occasion as both Trent and Robbo will be tracking back.

When the 4-3-3 has lost the legs in the middle to cover the wing backs then you are leaving our back line exposed. Can't win games when the likes of Brentford, Brighton and Wolves are running riot through our gaps we are leaving out there
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches.

Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:49:18 pm
Yep. We signed Nunez but now are concerned he cant press. If we wanted a false 9, why not sign a proper one rather than try to convert a winger in Gakpo into one.

Stinks of poor planning especially as Nunez cost a lot.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:49:18 pm
Yep. We signed Nunez but now are concerned he cant press. If we wanted a false 9, why not sign a proper one rather than try to convert a winger in Gakpo into one.
I personally think Darwin is a 9. Hes done some good work in wide areas but hes not an out and out wide forward. If were going with Gakpo as a false 9 then Nunez is a great plan B but you dont spend 60 odd million on a plan B.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:32:37 pm
I personally think Darwin is a 9. Hes done some good work in wide areas but hes not an out and out wide forward. If were going with Gakpo as a false 9 then Nunez is a great plan B but you dont spend 60 odd million on a plan B.

The signing and use of Nunez and gakpo suggest nothing other than a transfer committe or whatever it's called now that doesn't work at all.
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Anything else is negligent.

Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:52:17 pm
This is one of the major issues. During the absolute peak Klopp years of 2018-2020 there were essentially 13 players competing for the 11 places week in week out. Every place was nailed on apart from the partner for VVD and one of the three central midfielders. Injuries permitting, you usually knew the team before it was even published.
Alisson, Trent, Robbo, VVD, Gomez, Matip, Hendo, Fab, Keita, Gini, Mo, Bobby and Sadio. They were the 13 players that Klopp considered his go to. Now, at the time, and quite rightly, there were concerns about squad depth, particularly at CB and in the front line. We had options like Div and Shaq but the only way they were getting game time was if someone needed a rest or was injured.
As a squad we are now completely at odds with that approach. I know injures have taken their toll but weve got a complete mismatch of a squad which is bloated with players that Klopp doesnt trust. You can just about work out his favoured back five now, but the midfield is anyones guess and the front line has no structure and very little synergy.
From a personal point of view we need to go back to the 18-20 model of having a smaller group of players that are considered the first picks. It needs to be bigger than the aforementioned 13, probably around 16, but those 16 need to make up the match day consistently with minimal change and then supplemented by 3 or 4 younger/older players when necessary.
As mentioned, injuries have severely hampered us this season which has essentially created a team without identity, particularly out of possession. Our front line is a miss match of players who have, so far, only hit it off on rare occasions. Going forward it will be interesting to see what the process is. If Gakpo is the false 9, who plays down the left? Nunez or Diaz? Is Jota the one who comes in when players are injured? I think we have to have a settled front line, 3 first choice starters who can then adapt their games to play together. Gakpo and Nunez are so different that I dont see how we can follow the same template and rotate them both as number 9s.
In midfield, the whole Klopp plan is around energy and quick ball regains. Weve been over this hundreds of times this season but he needs a pool of 5 players to perform that role with Hendo and possibly Thiago waiting to join in when required. Bajcetic and Elliott are 2 of the 5 and I still feel the latter will develop into a very effective midfield player for us, but the other 3 are surely not at LFC at the moment. They have to come in over the summer. Again, as mentioned, in the halycon days, the midfield 3 was generally obvious, that needs to happen again.
The defence is a mess however Konate is a world class centre back and the system now needs to be built around his ability to squeeze as high up as possible. We need someone along side him with similar attributes, thats an absolutely essential signing too. VVD will still be about and I cant see Gomez being released as hes home grown and can fill in anywhere, however he shouldnt be starting week by week. Where as VVD and Gomez were the starters circa September 2018 with Matip coming in when needed, VVD now needs to take that Matip role and we need another player alongside Ibou with the pace to play a high line.
In a nutshell, it would be great to be able to predict the line up again and hopefully with the inevitable restructure which is coming, we can reacquaint ourselves with the Klopp template.
Having a small group of first team players is not sustainable though. One injury can derail the entire season and IIRC we used to "throw" domestic cups because our squad was small.
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 09:38:42 pm
I know so many people think changing the 433 will solve our problems, but we've tried that and looked worse.

We've an obvious problem with Trent. Teams target him as he is vulnerable to how we want to play. But with our midfield being toothless we can't cover him as well.. there's clearly a midfield problem which we all know about with a lack of athleticism and a safe pass. Then we have a pressing problem too, we rarely press consistently and some players go off and do some mad things, which reeks of them ignoring tactics and instructions.

I don't think it will take too much to solve, we can obviously compete in games with most teams (especially at home) but we have a real problem at the moment if we go behind in a game - let's be honest, it's unlikely we're going to get this back this season. Even at our pomp we'd take massive risks and concede big chances, but for some reason now we give them up so easily.
We've lost our identity as a team really. For example, what does our midfield excel at:
Passing?No
Pressing? No
Containing teams/tracking runners? No
Providing a goal threat? No

Sometimes I watch us play and I wonder what we're trying to do. There is no clear direction. Just a mishmash of players. FSG could have provided more funds but the funds were not allocated properly. Let's try to finish as high as we can and overhaul the team in the summer.
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 11:12:15 pm
The signing and use of Nunez and gakpo suggest nothing other than a transfer committe or whatever it's called now that doesn't work at all.
Incredible when you think of what we were off the pitch even 18 months ago.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:12:17 pm
Having a small group of first team players is not sustainable though. One injury can derail the entire season and IIRC we used to "throw" domestic cups because our squad was small.
I dont think 16 is too bad. As I said, it could be supplemented with the likes of Hendo and Doak further down the pecking order. Injuries this season have been insane but surely its a one off.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:32:10 pm
I dont think 16 is too bad. As I said, it could be supplemented with the likes of Hendo and Doak further down the pecking order. Injuries this season have been insane but surely its a one off.
16 is about right but the 5 subs must be first team quality or close.
Am I the only one who thinks we played a lopsided 4231 and not 433? It looked like Cody played 10 and Mo upfront with Diogo and Harvey on either side. But Harvey wasn't offering much width on the right and was quite tucked in, almost like he was playing his usual midfield 3 role. And even the subs pointed to that with Darwin replacing Mo and going up top with Bobby then playing no. 10 and Cody switching yo the left.

I wonder if this is a one off or if we will see this more often with Cody playing as a 10. That's probably one way to fit all the 4 attackers once Diaz is ready.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:17:28 pm
We've lost our identity as a team really. For example, what does our midfield excel at:
Passing?No
Pressing? No
Containing teams/tracking runners? No
Providing a goal threat? No

Sometimes I watch us play and I wonder what we're trying to do. There is no clear direction. Just a mishmash of players. FSG could have provided more funds but the funds were not allocated properly. Let's try to finish as high as we can and overhaul the team in the summer.

Our midfield is by far the worst part of our squad and none of them would have got near our team 3 years ago.

We need 3 new midfielders and maybe 2 on the bench and to cover injuries. Bajcetic is the only one who should be kept. We need a couple of seasons to fix midfield but we also need to sort out our defence.

All of this is a pipe dream as there are no signs that things will change.
#JFT97

Quote from: markiv on Yesterday at 11:56:09 pm
Am I the only one who thinks we played a lopsided 4231 and not 433? It looked like Cody played 10 and Mo upfront with Diogo and Harvey on either side. But Harvey wasn't offering much width on the right and was quite tucked in, almost like he was playing his usual midfield 3 role. And even the subs pointed to that with Darwin replacing Mo and going up top with Bobby then playing no. 10 and Cody switching yo the left.

I wonder if this is a one off or if we will see this more often with Cody playing as a 10. That's probably one way to fit all the 4 attackers once Diaz is ready.

we defo did most 1st half . 2nd half it seemed defo 4-3-3 until the 4 subs .
we hate nottingham forest
we hate everton 2 THERE SHIT
we hate man united
but liverpool we love u
all together now

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:05:02 pm
VVD, Ibou and Matip are out and out centre backs. The last thing they want to do is to defend out wide against wingers. Then going to a front two just means it is much harder to press and block off the passing lanes. As for Bobby he has been injured and is leaving at the end of the season.

I guess theoretically, we could attack/build up with 3 backs and defend with 4 but we don't really have the personnel to do that without restricting one of TAA or Robbo's best attributes which is getting forward and attacking. 
What does Jurgen want out of this?

If he's committed to improving the side for next season, he needs to offer solutions, changes that the owners and players can buy into. The owners / their rep have to have some grounding in football to assess if his analysis and plans are credible.

My read is that it's a poorly coached, set up side, above other factors. Doesn't matter if that's Lijnders or Jurgen, it's ultimately on Jurgen.

If he still has the drive and a credible plan to work through all these things - staff decisions, required improvement tactically, personnel, fine. He's earned next season with his record.

If the owners aren't seeing that path to solutions from him, they need to build him his well deserved statue, keep an eye on Potter's situation at Chelsea, and move for Potter imo. There's a potential opportunity there if Chelsea make the usual dumb, ill planned from the beginning to the end sacking.

As long as Potter hasn't taken a mental battering from the Chelsea stint, he can recover fully then he'll make an excellent long term Liverpool manager.

Circle of life and all that. It's up to Jurgen due to how much he's done here, he'll rightly have that grace from the club imo, but he has to assess himself and decide what his level is, what he can give, do right by the club.

Life runs in the now, it is what it is (sorry redbyrdz!)
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 07:27:10 am

If the owners aren't seeing that path to solutions from him, they need to build him his well deserved statue, keep an eye on Potter's situation at Chelsea, and move for Potter imo. There's a potential opportunity there if Chelsea make the usual dumb, ill planned from the beginning to the end sacking.

As long as Potter hasn't taken a mental battering from the Chelsea stint, he can recover fully then he'll make an excellent long term Liverpool manager.

🤣🤣🤣 Some of the things I read on here. Getting rid of one of the best managers in over 30 years (who'd have 2 more PL titles if not for the cheats) and replace him with someone who has never won anything so far.

I agree that some of the blame has to lie with Jurgen and the coaching staff, but I absolutely trust him to fix it with some midfield reinforcements in the summer. The lack of investment is the squad was bound to catch up on us and its really a shame that FSG let it get to this point.

I think Klopp would have learnt a lot from this season and this transition phase too. The only thing I'd wish he'd have done differently was be a bit more ruthless with certain players who are not working out. He should have gotten rid of Ox and Nabi 2 seasons back and replaced them with 1 robust midfielder.
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 09:03:42 pm
There is absolutely no reason for us to be so inconsistent this season. Pretty much the same team and bench ripped the hearts out of Utd a month ago and today Jekyll turned up. We are stumbling around trying to figure things out as we don't know who will turn up from this game to the next. The excuse of a hangover from last season is long gone, the excuse of playing too many games is also crazy as we only have the league to contend with at this stage. Jurgen throws out his 4-3-3 every week even though the legs n confidence are gone for some. If it wasn't for Alisson we be midtable or worse even. The lad must be wondering is it time to move on

We are consistent. We've been consistently crap and outran and/or outplayed in nearly every away game this season without ever changing the way we setup.

Our away performances tend to be identical. Maybe a reasonable first half (until we concede at least), don't come out the changing rooms for the second half and get ran and played off the park, before making a bunch of subs that make us even worse. Even in the games we've won we've had a bad second half. However, at Anfield we still tend to have enough muscle memory, although the Madrid collapse being the reality of where we are a lot more than the United second half.

Away from home we've been comatose and disengaged as a team since basically the kick off at Fulham on the opening day.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 07:27:10 am
What does Jurgen want out of this?

If he's committed to improving the side for next season, he needs to offer solutions, changes that the owners and players can buy into. The owners / their rep have to have some grounding in football to assess if his analysis and plans are credible.

My read is that it's a poorly coached, set up side, above other factors. Doesn't matter if that's Lijnders or Jurgen, it's ultimately on Jurgen.

If he still has the drive and a credible plan to work through all these things - staff decisions, required improvement tactically, personnel, fine. He's earned next season with his record.

If the owners aren't seeing that path to solutions from him, they need to build him his well deserved statue, keep an eye on Potter's situation at Chelsea, and move for Potter imo. There's a potential opportunity there if Chelsea make the usual dumb, ill planned from the beginning to the end sacking.

As long as Potter hasn't taken a mental battering from the Chelsea stint, he can recover fully then he'll make an excellent long term Liverpool manager.

Circle of life and all that. It's up to Jurgen due to how much he's done here, he'll rightly have that grace from the club imo, but he has to assess himself and decide what his level is, what he can give, do right by the club.

Life runs in the now, it is what it is (sorry redbyrdz!)

Potter :lmao.  Come on now, April 1st is over.
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 11:12:15 pm
The signing and use of Nunez and gakpo suggest nothing other than a transfer committe or whatever it's called now that doesn't work at all.

Back to the days of signing Firmino and Benteke in the same window or Suarez and Carroll on the same day. There's no joined up thinking anymore.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 07:27:10 am
What does Jurgen want out of this?



A new midfield like the rest of us i imagine
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 08:14:20 am
A new midfield like the rest of us i imagine

And a new defence, and a holiday?
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias
