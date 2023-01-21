« previous next »
Offline AmanShah21

  Re: The Klopp Template
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,947
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9200 on: Today at 08:50:13 pm »
I dont think we know our best XI with the current squad. We were getting to it somewhat when Bajcetic came in but with his injury means its another rethink. If we are looking at consistent performers I can only say Gakpo, Ali, Ibou and Mo make the starting Xi with certainty. Everyone else has been patchy and inconsistent.
Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,140
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9201 on: Today at 09:03:42 pm »
There is absolutely no reason for us to be so inconsistent this season. Pretty much the same team and bench ripped the hearts out of Utd a month ago and today Jekyll turned up. We are stumbling around trying to figure things out as we don't know who will turn up from this game to the next. The excuse of a hangover from last season is long gone, the excuse of playing too many games is also crazy as we only have the league to contend with at this stage. Jurgen throws out his 4-3-3 every week even though the legs n confidence are gone for some. If it wasn't for Alisson we be midtable or worse even. The lad must be wondering is it time to move on
Offline buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9202 on: Today at 09:38:42 pm »
I know so many people think changing the 433 will solve our problems, but we've tried that and looked worse.

We've an obvious problem with Trent. Teams target him as he is vulnerable to how we want to play. But with our midfield being toothless we can't cover him as well.. there's clearly a midfield problem which we all know about with a lack of athleticism and a safe pass. Then we have a pressing problem too, we rarely press consistently and some players go off and do some mad things, which reeks of them ignoring tactics and instructions.

I don't think it will take too much to solve, we can obviously compete in games with most teams (especially at home) but we have a real problem at the moment if we go behind in a game - let's be honest, it's unlikely we're going to get this back this season. Even at our pomp we'd take massive risks and concede big chances, but for some reason now we give them up so easily.
Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,461
  • Legacy fan
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9203 on: Today at 09:52:17 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 08:50:13 pm
I dont think we know our best XI with the current squad. We were getting to it somewhat when Bajcetic came in but with his injury means its another rethink. If we are looking at consistent performers I can only say Gakpo, Ali, Ibou and Mo make the starting Xi with certainty. Everyone else has been patchy and inconsistent.
This is one of the major issues. During the absolute peak Klopp years of 2018-2020 there were essentially 13 players competing for the 11 places week in week out. Every place was nailed on apart from the partner for VVD and one of the three central midfielders. Injuries permitting, you usually knew the team before it was even published.
Alisson, Trent, Robbo, VVD, Gomez, Matip, Hendo, Fab, Keita, Gini, Mo, Bobby and Sadio. They were the 13 players that Klopp considered his go to. Now, at the time, and quite rightly, there were concerns about squad depth, particularly at CB and in the front line. We had options like Div and Shaq but the only way they were getting game time was if someone needed a rest or was injured.
As a squad we are now completely at odds with that approach. I know injures have taken their toll but weve got a complete mismatch of a squad which is bloated with players that Klopp doesnt trust. You can just about work out his favoured back five now, but the midfield is anyones guess and the front line has no structure and very little synergy.
From a personal point of view we need to go back to the 18-20 model of having a smaller group of players that are considered the first picks. It needs to be bigger than the aforementioned 13, probably around 16, but those 16 need to make up the match day consistently with minimal change and then supplemented by 3 or 4 younger/older players when necessary.
As mentioned, injuries have severely hampered us this season which has essentially created a team without identity, particularly out of possession. Our front line is a miss match of players who have, so far, only hit it off on rare occasions. Going forward it will be interesting to see what the process is. If Gakpo is the false 9, who plays down the left? Nunez or Diaz? Is Jota the one who comes in when players are injured? I think we have to have a settled front line, 3 first choice starters who can then adapt their games to play together. Gakpo and Nunez are so different that I dont see how we can follow the same template and rotate them both as number 9s.
In midfield, the whole Klopp plan is around energy and quick ball regains. Weve been over this hundreds of times this season but he needs a pool of 5 players to perform that role with Hendo and possibly Thiago waiting to join in when required. Bajcetic and Elliott are 2 of the 5 and I still feel the latter will develop into a very effective midfield player for us, but the other 3 are surely not at LFC at the moment. They have to come in over the summer. Again, as mentioned, in the halycon days, the midfield 3 was generally obvious, that needs to happen again.
The defence is a mess however Konate is a world class centre back and the system now needs to be built around his ability to squeeze as high up as possible. We need someone along side him with similar attributes, thats an absolutely essential signing too. VVD will still be about and I cant see Gomez being released as hes home grown and can fill in anywhere, however he shouldnt be starting week by week. Where as VVD and Gomez were the starters circa September 2018 with Matip coming in when needed, VVD now needs to take that Matip role and we need another player alongside Ibou with the pace to play a high line.
In a nutshell, it would be great to be able to predict the line up again and hopefully with the inevitable restructure which is coming, we can reacquaint ourselves with the Klopp template.
Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,140
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9204 on: Today at 09:59:22 pm »
Been crying out to try a version of 3-5-2 in certain games as when you have the away form we have, it cannot do any worse. I know we will never see it as we have gone with the trusted 4-3-3 95%of the time if not all the time. I just would love to see a Matip surging forward from the back with plenty of cover from Konate and Virgil. Our midfield could do with the help plus why not have Trent and Robertson slightly further up the park assisting a midfield that has loss it's legs and ability to break down teams. Why is Jurgen not starting Firmino in the team more often as his goals / assists per minute is top three in the team. Throw him in just headlining the midfield with Nunez and Salah up front. The team is crying out for more bodies in back line / midfield and more cutting edge up front.
Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,295
  • JFT 97
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9205 on: Today at 10:05:02 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 09:59:22 pm
Been crying out to try a version of 3-5-2 in certain games as when you have the away form we have, it cannot do any worse. I know we will never see it as we have gone with the trusted 4-3-3 95%of the time if not all the time. I just would love to see a Matip surging forward from the back with plenty of cover from Konate and Virgil. Our midfield could do with the help plus why not have Trent and Robertson slightly further up the park assisting a midfield that has loss it's legs and ability to break down teams. Why is Jurgen not starting Firmino in the team more often as his goals / assists per minute is top three in the team. Throw him in just headlining the midfield with Nunez and Salah up front. The team is crying out for more bodies in back line / midfield and more cutting edge up front.

VVD, Ibou and Matip are out and out centre backs. The last thing they want to do is to defend out wide against wingers. Then going to a front two just means it is much harder to press and block off the passing lanes. As for Bobby he has been injured and is leaving at the end of the season. 
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9206 on: Today at 10:12:05 pm »
Formation matters a lot less than the roles and ability of your players to carry out those roles. Maybe it'd get us some short term surprise element or added set piece threat with 3 centre backs. But  if you wanted Trent to just be a high and wide wing back you could do that in a 433 as well, or you could ask Robertson/Gomez/Tsimikas to be a more conservative full back and give us more protection that way in a 433, or have Salah more fixed centrally in possession in a 433 to make more of a two.
Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,140
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9207 on: Today at 10:22:42 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:05:02 pm
VVD, Ibou and Matip are out and out centre backs. The last thing they want to do is to defend out wide against wingers. Then going to a front two just means it is much harder to press and block off the passing lanes. As for Bobby he has been injured and is leaving at the end of the season. 

Bobby has been available the last three games and started on the bench every time. It does not matter he's leaving, it's all about the now and get those results for Top 4. The opposing wingers will still have to contend with our wing backs as they still will have defensive duties and Konate n Virgil are the two quickest center backs in the league. They will only have to go wide on the odd occasion as both Trent and Robbo will be tracking back.

When the 4-3-3 has lost the legs in the middle to cover the wing backs then you are leaving our back line exposed. Can't win games when the likes of Brentford, Brighton and Wolves are running riot through our gaps we are leaving out there
Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,032
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9208 on: Today at 10:27:11 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:49:18 pm
Yep. We signed Nunez but now are concerned he cant press. If we wanted a false 9, why not sign a proper one rather than try to convert a winger in Gakpo into one.

Stinks of poor planning especially as Nunez cost a lot.
Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,461
  • Legacy fan
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9209 on: Today at 10:32:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:49:18 pm
Yep. We signed Nunez but now are concerned he cant press. If we wanted a false 9, why not sign a proper one rather than try to convert a winger in Gakpo into one.
I personally think Darwin is a 9. Hes done some good work in wide areas but hes not an out and out wide forward. If were going with Gakpo as a false 9 then Nunez is a great plan B but you dont spend 60 odd million on a plan B.
Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,721
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9210 on: Today at 11:12:15 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:32:37 pm
I personally think Darwin is a 9. Hes done some good work in wide areas but hes not an out and out wide forward. If were going with Gakpo as a false 9 then Nunez is a great plan B but you dont spend 60 odd million on a plan B.

The signing and use of Nunez and gakpo suggest nothing other than a transfer committe or whatever it's called now that doesn't work at all.
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9211 on: Today at 11:12:17 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:52:17 pm
This is one of the major issues. During the absolute peak Klopp years of 2018-2020 there were essentially 13 players competing for the 11 places week in week out. Every place was nailed on apart from the partner for VVD and one of the three central midfielders. Injuries permitting, you usually knew the team before it was even published.
Alisson, Trent, Robbo, VVD, Gomez, Matip, Hendo, Fab, Keita, Gini, Mo, Bobby and Sadio. They were the 13 players that Klopp considered his go to. Now, at the time, and quite rightly, there were concerns about squad depth, particularly at CB and in the front line. We had options like Div and Shaq but the only way they were getting game time was if someone needed a rest or was injured.
As a squad we are now completely at odds with that approach. I know injures have taken their toll but weve got a complete mismatch of a squad which is bloated with players that Klopp doesnt trust. You can just about work out his favoured back five now, but the midfield is anyones guess and the front line has no structure and very little synergy.
From a personal point of view we need to go back to the 18-20 model of having a smaller group of players that are considered the first picks. It needs to be bigger than the aforementioned 13, probably around 16, but those 16 need to make up the match day consistently with minimal change and then supplemented by 3 or 4 younger/older players when necessary.
As mentioned, injuries have severely hampered us this season which has essentially created a team without identity, particularly out of possession. Our front line is a miss match of players who have, so far, only hit it off on rare occasions. Going forward it will be interesting to see what the process is. If Gakpo is the false 9, who plays down the left? Nunez or Diaz? Is Jota the one who comes in when players are injured? I think we have to have a settled front line, 3 first choice starters who can then adapt their games to play together. Gakpo and Nunez are so different that I dont see how we can follow the same template and rotate them both as number 9s.
In midfield, the whole Klopp plan is around energy and quick ball regains. Weve been over this hundreds of times this season but he needs a pool of 5 players to perform that role with Hendo and possibly Thiago waiting to join in when required. Bajcetic and Elliott are 2 of the 5 and I still feel the latter will develop into a very effective midfield player for us, but the other 3 are surely not at LFC at the moment. They have to come in over the summer. Again, as mentioned, in the halycon days, the midfield 3 was generally obvious, that needs to happen again.
The defence is a mess however Konate is a world class centre back and the system now needs to be built around his ability to squeeze as high up as possible. We need someone along side him with similar attributes, thats an absolutely essential signing too. VVD will still be about and I cant see Gomez being released as hes home grown and can fill in anywhere, however he shouldnt be starting week by week. Where as VVD and Gomez were the starters circa September 2018 with Matip coming in when needed, VVD now needs to take that Matip role and we need another player alongside Ibou with the pace to play a high line.
In a nutshell, it would be great to be able to predict the line up again and hopefully with the inevitable restructure which is coming, we can reacquaint ourselves with the Klopp template.
Having a small group of first team players is not sustainable though. One injury can derail the entire season and IIRC we used to "throw" domestic cups because our squad was small.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9212 on: Today at 11:17:28 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 09:38:42 pm
I know so many people think changing the 433 will solve our problems, but we've tried that and looked worse.

We've an obvious problem with Trent. Teams target him as he is vulnerable to how we want to play. But with our midfield being toothless we can't cover him as well.. there's clearly a midfield problem which we all know about with a lack of athleticism and a safe pass. Then we have a pressing problem too, we rarely press consistently and some players go off and do some mad things, which reeks of them ignoring tactics and instructions.

I don't think it will take too much to solve, we can obviously compete in games with most teams (especially at home) but we have a real problem at the moment if we go behind in a game - let's be honest, it's unlikely we're going to get this back this season. Even at our pomp we'd take massive risks and concede big chances, but for some reason now we give them up so easily.
We've lost our identity as a team really. For example, what does our midfield excel at:
Passing?No
Pressing? No
Containing teams/tracking runners? No
Providing a goal threat? No

Sometimes I watch us play and I wonder what we're trying to do. There is no clear direction. Just a mishmash of players. FSG could have provided more funds but the funds were not allocated properly. Let's try to finish as high as we can and overhaul the team in the summer.
