I dont think we know our best XI with the current squad. We were getting to it somewhat when Bajcetic came in but with his injury means its another rethink. If we are looking at consistent performers I can only say Gakpo, Ali, Ibou and Mo make the starting Xi with certainty. Everyone else has been patchy and inconsistent.



This is one of the major issues. During the absolute peak Klopp years of 2018-2020 there were essentially 13 players competing for the 11 places week in week out. Every place was nailed on apart from the partner for VVD and one of the three central midfielders. Injuries permitting, you usually knew the team before it was even published.Alisson, Trent, Robbo, VVD, Gomez, Matip, Hendo, Fab, Keita, Gini, Mo, Bobby and Sadio. They were the 13 players that Klopp considered his go to. Now, at the time, and quite rightly, there were concerns about squad depth, particularly at CB and in the front line. We had options like Div and Shaq but the only way they were getting game time was if someone needed a rest or was injured.As a squad we are now completely at odds with that approach. I know injures have taken their toll but weve got a complete mismatch of a squad which is bloated with players that Klopp doesnt trust. You can just about work out his favoured back five now, but the midfield is anyones guess and the front line has no structure and very little synergy.From a personal point of view we need to go back to the 18-20 model of having a smaller group of players that are considered the first picks. It needs to be bigger than the aforementioned 13, probably around 16, but those 16 need to make up the match day consistently with minimal change and then supplemented by 3 or 4 younger/older players when necessary.As mentioned, injuries have severely hampered us this season which has essentially created a team without identity, particularly out of possession. Our front line is a miss match of players who have, so far, only hit it off on rare occasions. Going forward it will be interesting to see what the process is. If Gakpo is the false 9, who plays down the left? Nunez or Diaz? Is Jota the one who comes in when players are injured? I think we have to have a settled front line, 3 first choice starters who can then adapt their games to play together. Gakpo and Nunez are so different that I dont see how we can follow the same template and rotate them both as number 9s.In midfield, the whole Klopp plan is around energy and quick ball regains. Weve been over this hundreds of times this season but he needs a pool of 5 players to perform that role with Hendo and possibly Thiago waiting to join in when required. Bajcetic and Elliott are 2 of the 5 and I still feel the latter will develop into a very effective midfield player for us, but the other 3 are surely not at LFC at the moment. They have to come in over the summer. Again, as mentioned, in the halycon days, the midfield 3 was generally obvious, that needs to happen again.The defence is a mess however Konate is a world class centre back and the system now needs to be built around his ability to squeeze as high up as possible. We need someone along side him with similar attributes, thats an absolutely essential signing too. VVD will still be about and I cant see Gomez being released as hes home grown and can fill in anywhere, however he shouldnt be starting week by week. Where as VVD and Gomez were the starters circa September 2018 with Matip coming in when needed, VVD now needs to take that Matip role and we need another player alongside Ibou with the pace to play a high line.In a nutshell, it would be great to be able to predict the line up again and hopefully with the inevitable restructure which is coming, we can reacquaint ourselves with the Klopp template.