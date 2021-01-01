« previous next »
The Klopp Template

eddiedingle

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9160 on: Today at 03:29:31 pm
Rhi

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9161 on: Today at 03:29:42 pm
There's another thread for FSG stuff. I know there's obviously some relevance of it to the backing the manager has or has not received, but can we at least try and keep this thread away from the usual FSG back and forth?
Egyptian36

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9162 on: Today at 03:32:29 pm
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 03:29:42 pm
There's another thread for FSG stuff. I know there's obviously some relevance of it to the backing the manager has or has not received, but can we at least try and keep this thread away from the usual FSG back and forth?

I apologize. My bad.
Rhi

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9163 on: Today at 03:35:00 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 03:32:29 pm
I apologize. My bad.

 :thumbup All good.
Machae

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9164 on: Today at 03:54:31 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:17:24 pm
"We concede this first goal with I think an open ball in midfield where we don't even have a challenge then we are too deep and the counter-attack happens, great play. 2-1.

"3-1 we have a massive overload on one side, should win the ball but don't even have a challenge. These kind of things cannot happen. But they happened and after that... wow! We just had to follow as they did whatever they wanted. We were lucky they weren't in a greedy mood.

"About from that, there is nothing good top say about this game. This is a game we have to use unfortunately and make clear which things cannot happen. We cannot not have challenges in key areas or be that open. Now I stand here and have to explain it but I cannot explain it."

Would be nice to see some of the players he's obviously referring to dropped for Chelsea, there's no midfield we can field that will be good but it'd be great to not see Fab and Hendo together again that's for sure.

It's not the first time he's said things like this, yet it happens time and time again, with invariably the same formation and players. Its frustrating, but I'm sure it won't be the last time this season
Wool

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9165 on: Today at 03:57:29 pm
Just saw bits of the presser where he said 4 players had an ok game and he listed Hendo and Fab as being two of them uh.
didi shamone

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9166 on: Today at 04:05:18 pm
Quote from: Wool on Today at 03:57:29 pm
Just saw bits of the presser where he said 4 players had an ok game and he listed Hendo and Fab as being two of them uh.

Both of their performances added together might make an OK game. Jurgen obviously knows they're finished  as he's dropped them for an 18 year old kid and the much maligned Keita at times this season. We have no other options now so maybe he's trying to lift them or something. We brought on Milner and Ox in the year 2023.
Phineus

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9167 on: Today at 04:05:33 pm
Quote from: Wool on Today at 03:57:29 pm
Just saw bits of the presser where he said 4 players had an ok game and he listed Hendo and Fab as being two of them uh.

Yeah, mad that.
djschembri

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9168 on: Today at 04:25:24 pm
I think we are at a stage now where you start to question what is happening on the training ground.

Yes, we need a rebuild but replacing 8 or 9 first team players is not feasible. At some point in time, you need to refresh something from the coaching side of things. In football, we know that is normally achieved by getting rid of the manager and starting again.

We want Klopp to stay here for the long term but he has not shown any willingness to adapt his style, to add different voices to the people around him, to change tactics.

The new Liverpool side is basically the same as the old one but with different players instead of those who have gone. 433, high pressing, false number 9, wide fullbacks etc etc.

Teams have worked us out and we are showing no signs at all of adapting to our new circumstances never mind coming up with answers.

The big worry is that we are becoming Arsenal in the late Wenger years, with the manager having no one to answer to nor have anyone challenge him, playing the same style of football as we slide into mediocrity.
LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9169 on: Today at 04:28:47 pm
Quote from: djschembri on Today at 04:25:24 pm
I think we are at a stage now where you start to question what is happening on the training ground.

Yes, we need a rebuild but replacing 8 or 9 first team players is not feasible. At some point in time, you need to refresh something from the coaching side of things. In football, we know that is normally achieved by getting rid of the manager and starting again.

We want Klopp to stay here for the long term but he has not shown any willingness to adapt his style, to add different voices to the people around him, to change tactics.

The new Liverpool side is basically the same as the old one but with different players instead of those who have gone. 433, high pressing, false number 9, wide fullbacks etc etc.

Teams have worked us out and we are showing no signs at all of adapting to our new circumstances never mind coming up with answers.

The big worry is that we are becoming Arsenal in the late Wenger years, with the manager having no one to answer to nor have anyone challenge him, playing the same style of football as we slide into mediocrity.

Alternatively the oldest team/squad/midfield in the EPL, is getting overrun by a plethora of teams with athletic footballers in their mid 20s.
daindan

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9170 on: Today at 04:30:28 pm
If we get the players in positions we need and do the rebuild, how long do you think it will take for everyone to gel and get up to speed to klopps system?
didi shamone

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9171 on: Today at 04:31:32 pm
Quote from: djschembri on Today at 04:25:24 pm
I think we are at a stage now where you start to question what is happening on the training ground.

Yes, we need a rebuild but replacing 8 or 9 first team players is not feasible. At some point in time, you need to refresh something from the coaching side of things. In football, we know that is normally achieved by getting rid of the manager and starting again.

We want Klopp to stay here for the long term but he has not shown any willingness to adapt his style, to add different voices to the people around him, to change tactics.

The new Liverpool side is basically the same as the old one but with different players instead of those who have gone. 433, high pressing, false number 9, wide fullbacks etc etc.

Teams have worked us out and we are showing no signs at all of adapting to our new circumstances never mind coming up with answers.

The big worry is that we are becoming Arsenal in the late Wenger years, with the manager having no one to answer to nor have anyone challenge him, playing the same style of football as we slide into mediocrity.

Let's wait more than one season with an aging injury prone team before we start the Wenger shite.
djschembri

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9172 on: Today at 04:33:47 pm
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 04:28:47 pm
Alternatively the oldest team/squad/midfield in the EPL, is getting overrun by a plethora of teams with athletic footballers in their mid 20s.


So adapt! If your midfield is aging then adapt your style so as to not continously expose them. If your right full back is getting bullied all the time then shift system to give him some support.

If you go one nil up away to City, what is wrong with trying to defend the lead for as long as possible, frustrating them and playing on the counter attack? The lack of flexibility in terms of tactics from our coaching team is infuriating.
didi shamone

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9173 on: Today at 04:35:01 pm
Quote from: daindan on Today at 04:30:28 pm
If we get the players in positions we need and do the rebuild, how long do you think it will take for everyone to gel and get up to speed to klopps system?

Getting the players we need is  a big if but if we did we'd be up to speed in a few months. It ain't rocket science.  Klopp took over a decidedly ordinary squad when he arrived but they could run and improvement was pretty instant.
LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9174 on: Today at 04:39:57 pm
Quote from: djschembri on Today at 04:33:47 pm
So adapt! If your midfield is aging then adapt your style so as to not continously expose them. If your right full back is getting bullied all the time then shift system to give him some support.

If you go one nil up away to City, what is wrong with trying to defend the lead for as long as possible, frustrating them and playing on the counter attack? The lack of flexibility in terms of tactics from our coaching team is infuriating.

The problem is over 90 minutes the options to make those adjustments are:

Ancient football legs - Hendo, Milner, Fabinho, Thiago (whos made of porcelain too).
Complete waste of space, shouldnt now be in the EPL at any club - Oxlade, Keita, Melo.
Learning craft, lightweight - Elliott, Jones.

Genuinely many of us knew the game was up at Craven Cottage last August.  Klopp had extracted every last ounce from a weird balance in terms of age, centre midfield.


Edit: Bajcetic - love him.  Needs two great midfielders next to him, then were talking.  NONE OF THE ABOVE!
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9175 on: Today at 04:44:14 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 04:35:01 pm
Getting the players we need is  a big if but if we did we'd be up to speed in a few months. It ain't rocket science.  Klopp took over a decidedly ordinary squad when he arrived but they could run and improvement was pretty instant.

This.  Things can change in weeks, look at Ten Hag and their August 22 signings.
RK7

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9176 on: Today at 05:21:09 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:54:31 pm
It's not the first time he's said things like this, yet it happens time and time again, with invariably the same formation and players. Its frustrating, but I'm sure it won't be the last time this season

My thoughts too, we keep saying this can't happen but nothing changes. If anything, it's got worse.
JackWard33

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9177 on: Today at 05:21:17 pm
Quote from: Wool on Today at 03:57:29 pm
Just saw bits of the presser where he said 4 players had an ok game and he listed Hendo and Fab as being two of them uh.

If he really said that and he really thinks it then sorry but hes lost his mind 
Schmidt

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9178 on: Today at 05:24:33 pm
It's kind of impressive how our midfield can sit back to protect the defence, yet completely vanish as soon as the defence needs protecting.
nayia2002

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9179 on: Today at 05:27:24 pm
The klopp template has well and truly passed its sell by date!
He need to complete change tactics, formation, system otherwise things will get even worse!
Penfold78

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9180 on: Today at 05:31:38 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:21:17 pm
If he really said that and he really thinks it then sorry but hes lost his mind

If you listen to the context and nuance of what he said he was basically saying Gapko had a good game (did what he was asked to do), Hendo and Fab tried their best to cover ( implying they were left outnumbered and exposed by the poor performances of others) and of course Alli, who we all know is one of the remaining bright lights in the sunset of the 2019/20 Klopp side.

To be quite so open about his thoughts is a big decision and a big moment for Klopp. Theres no go backing. Lets hope this does as intended.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9181 on: Today at 05:52:42 pm
Twitter now fully decided that they want Klopp gone


Really feeling that I'm done with the game when he goes. I hate most teams, I hate the selling out to sports washers, and I hate the fans these days
Sheer Magnetism

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9182 on: Today at 06:11:05 pm
We clearly need to rejig the shape of the side because the full backs don't look able to provide the creativity anymore. And they definitely aren't capable of doing that and defending.

As for the midfield, where do you start? Creativity, solidity and control. You can look at Bajcectic and, with the right players next to them, Hendo, Thiago or Elliott. If the full backs take more of the defensive weight hopefully that gives the midfielders scope to do more, but either way I hope there's a plan in place with the summer signings.
Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9183 on: Today at 06:35:03 pm
Our problem currently seems to be mentality. Togetherness was Klopp's trademark when he arrived. Togetherness i believe works like a mechanical watch, where one wheel pulls the other, but i don't see that this season.
killer-heels

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9184 on: Today at 06:39:32 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:52:42 pm
Twitter now fully decided that they want Klopp gone


Really feeling that I'm done with the game when he goes. I hate most teams, I hate the selling out to sports washers, and I hate the fans these days

Its Twitter so it doesnt matter but I have said for a while that I dont give a shit about top four but we need this season over because things could turn much worse. Get whacked by Arsenal at home and there could be some crowd grumblings.
Jay012345

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9185 on: Today at 06:40:29 pm
Surely if our players can't handle the 433 formation, we have a plan b, c, d etc. 3 at the back or another player on midfield, Trent further up where he can use his strengths and so on. Surely we have other ideas.
Wool

Re: The Klopp Template
Reply #9186 on: Today at 06:41:35 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:21:17 pm
If he really said that and he really thinks it then sorry but hes lost his mind
Sadly he did say that. Whether he means it is a different matter but what he said was "About four performances were okay. The two midfielders, Hendo and Fab, worked a lot to try to close gaps. Cody, especially in possession, and Ali of course. That is very difficult if you want to get something from here."
