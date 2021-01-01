I think we are at a stage now where you start to question what is happening on the training ground.



Yes, we need a rebuild but replacing 8 or 9 first team players is not feasible. At some point in time, you need to refresh something from the coaching side of things. In football, we know that is normally achieved by getting rid of the manager and starting again.



We want Klopp to stay here for the long term but he has not shown any willingness to adapt his style, to add different voices to the people around him, to change tactics.



The new Liverpool side is basically the same as the old one but with different players instead of those who have gone. 433, high pressing, false number 9, wide fullbacks etc etc.



Teams have worked us out and we are showing no signs at all of adapting to our new circumstances never mind coming up with answers.



The big worry is that we are becoming Arsenal in the late Wenger years, with the manager having no one to answer to nor have anyone challenge him, playing the same style of football as we slide into mediocrity.