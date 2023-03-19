One fundamental issue that we have this season is that we are not press-resistant. Even in the 7-0, I noticed the same thing and it's hard to string wins together if a team lacks that.



My definition of press-resistant is having the capability to play through a press OR having reliable outlets to bypass it. Looking at individual players, Thiago is the only truly press-resistant player that we have. He can receive it in any position and turn nothing into something. IMO, his best performance this season was against Chelsea at home because he was playing with two teenagers and he added some composure to our performance by serving as a "pressure valve". He received all sorts of passes, some at awkward angles or heights and he somehow still made something of it.



Take him out of the team and we have no reliable player that can handle pressure with ease. If you don't have this sort of player then you need to bypass the press by hitting someone in the frontline that can hold it OR playing long passes for a speedy attacker to chase. In 2017/18, Mo was used in this way as Trent used to play a lot of pinpoint passes for him to chase and he was quicker than most so it was very effective. We can't do that anymore because he's lost a yard.



The only player in our frontline that can do that is Darwin but Robbo doesn't have the range to play those passes. If we move Darwin to the right then we'll have a reliable outball because Trent can always hit him. However, the right side isn't his best position.



In terms of playing it into someone for him to hold it up, we simply don't have a player with those qualities. This is an issue that needs to be addressed this summer.