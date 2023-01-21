« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 222 223 224 225 226 [227]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Klopp Template  (Read 799836 times)

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,256
  • JFT 97
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9040 on: Today at 06:01:06 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:57:25 pm
Thats a lot of pressure on Diaz, if hes our only real option on the left, and Nunez, Gakpo, Jota are indeed all considered varying forms of 9s.

It wouldn't surprise me if we moved Jota on and recruited a young pacey wide player who can play on either wing.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,985
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9041 on: Today at 06:02:29 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:01:06 pm
It wouldn't surprise me if we moved Jota on and recruited a young pacey wide player who can play on either wing.

This sentiment seems to be gaining steam. Not sure if it's because of the sell-on value of Jota to help us buy, or if it's that he's injury prone and we need to move to a more robust player, or what?
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,850
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9042 on: Today at 06:02:39 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:57:25 pm
Thats a lot of pressure on Diaz, if hes our only real option on the left, and Nunez, Gakpo, Jota are indeed all considered varying forms of 9s.

Not really as only one of them can play through the middle in our formation and they can do a job on the left to cover. There's more pressure on Salah on the right.

As alluded to above rather than have 3 number 9's it'd make more sense to have 2 and sign another wide player who can cover Diaz/Salah. Especially if the alternative is Nunez shunted wide half the time.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:04:10 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,067
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9043 on: Today at 07:06:23 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:01:06 pm
It wouldn't surprise me if we moved Jota on and recruited a young pacey wide player who can play on either wing.
Apart from Salah he's the only proven PL goalscorer we have on our books & he's in his prime.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,985
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9044 on: Today at 07:15:58 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 07:06:23 pm
Apart from Salah he's the only proven PL goalscorer we have on our books & he's in his prime.

Sadly he hasn't scored in almost a half years worth of PL games. Probably each time he has been coming back from injury.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:20:39 pm by newterp »
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,496
  • RedOrDead
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9045 on: Today at 07:16:38 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 07:06:23 pm
Apart from Salah he's the only proven PL goalscorer we have on our books & he's in his prime.

Erm when talking about goalscorer what do you mean? Because hes not scored in his last 17 premier league appearances. Wouldnt really call jota a proven goalscorer
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,762
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9046 on: Today at 07:35:00 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:49:53 pm
We have already done it at times this season. Home to Rangers would be an example, with Thiago and Hendo as a double pivot and Jota in behind Nunez with Diaz and Mo wide.

We then followed that up in the away game at Arsenal until Diaz got injured.

Not for a consistent period i should have said, i don't we doubt we might change to that the odd game or so, but i think more likely than not the number 10 would be a third attacking midfield type rather than a forward like Gakpo, but we'll see.
Logged

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,067
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9047 on: Today at 07:50:29 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 07:16:38 pm
Erm when talking about goalscorer what do you mean? Because hes not scored in his last 17 premier league appearances. Wouldnt really call jota a proven goalscorer
He scored 21 goals last season, when he was fit and available. Look around the league, people who are in their mid 20's capable of scoring 20+ aren't readily available.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 222 223 224 225 226 [227]   Go Up
« previous next »
 