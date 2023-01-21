Thats a lot of pressure on Diaz, if hes our only real option on the left, and Nunez, Gakpo, Jota are indeed all considered varying forms of 9s.



Not really as only one of them can play through the middle in our formation and they can do a job on the left to cover. There's more pressure on Salah on the right.As alluded to above rather than have 3 number 9's it'd make more sense to have 2 and sign another wide player who can cover Diaz/Salah. Especially if the alternative is Nunez shunted wide half the time.