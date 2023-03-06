Starting off up front,



I see our forward line as Diaz, Nunez and Salah.

Salah is still an excellent player but we need cover for him and to probably bring him off after 60 minutes as he tires.

Jota can cover for Nunez or Diaz.



In midfield we have lots of players but none are really what we need going forwards.

Bajcetic is one that we will keep. Thiago can play a role but we shouldn't build midfield around him. I'm not sure whether Fabinho and Henderson will need to go.

I didn't mention Gakpo as a forward as I think he could play CM. He has the power and strength to play there and to obviously play further forward if needed.

I think we need to bring in two athletic midfield players to replace Fabinho and Henderson.



I think we'll see Matip leave and probably Gomez and so we will need one more central defender at least. VVD is showing signs of slowing down and so a younger version will be needed soon.



Ramsay was bought to cover TAA but he hasn't been seen since he arrived. Do we need further cover?



Overall then, two midfielders and one central defender would probably get us moving in the right direction.



We'd probably need another three very good players the following year etc.