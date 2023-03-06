« previous next »
The Klopp Template

AmanShah21

  May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9000 on: March 6, 2023, 07:56:10 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on March  6, 2023, 01:25:57 pm
I agree only somewhat I think out of all our attackers not named Salah he is the best with his back to goal and rarely gets dispossessed because he has such a good touch and imposing physique, yesterday for example he was dropping very deep almost as a number 10 at times, which shouldnt come as a surprise for anyone who watched him for Netherlands last summer.

His passing isnt great in terms of involvement and key passes but I dont think Firmino was a great passer either, Salah is the only elite passer we have in our group of forwards and it has been for years even when Mane was here.

Under pressure he was great yesterday also.

That's not the ask though. He is absolutely capable of playing with back to goal. The common thread between him and Bobby is game intelligence and knowing where the other lads want him to play the ball. They used that information and provided that one touch transition. Cody has been growing with that as he plays more with Mo and Darwin. Our struggles have been in transition this season and yesterday that was as fluid as we've seen at our peak. Harvey's influence cannot be discounted in the same where in he moves the ball faster, not allowing the defence to settle. I dont see Cody as an out and out number 9. He is not rapid like Mo/Darwin/Diaz but he is quick and has good feet. He is capable of more playing the Bobby role and use his passing range to pull defenders and open spaces.
Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9001 on: March 7, 2023, 03:18:26 pm »
I'm glad we've changed our tactics, we now appear to be playing much more like a 4222.. Last game especially it was very noticable untill it went into a game of heads and volleys against De Gea.

A double pivot midfield in posession (Fabinho + Hendo)
One forward coming central and deeper with the right sided midfielder playing alongside (Gakpo + Elliot)
Our forwards (Nunez and Salah) playing more centrally and inbetween their fullback and center half
Width coming from the fullbacks

Seemed to work well in both defense and attack.
Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9002 on: March 7, 2023, 05:09:17 pm »
Quote from: Draex on March  7, 2023, 03:18:26 pm
I'm glad we've changed our tactics, we now appear to be playing much more like a 4222.. Last game especially it was very noticable untill it went into a game of heads and volleys against De Gea.

A double pivot midfield in posession (Fabinho + Hendo)
One forward coming central and deeper with the right sided midfielder playing alongside (Gakpo + Elliot)
Our forwards (Nunez and Salah) playing more centrally and inbetween their fullback and center half
Width coming from the fullbacks

Seemed to work well in both defense and attack.

We were always going to have to adapt things a bit. Good thing is as well teams were really starting to sense blood against us and not fear us anymore, that result will make teams a bit more cautious.

Ole made the mistake of thinking they could just come out and play through us last season and they got 5 put past them. We've been vulnerable away from home all season this year though, it's about getting more energy and solidity into our away performances.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9003 on: March 7, 2023, 05:17:41 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March  7, 2023, 05:09:17 pm
We were always going to have to adapt things a bit. Good thing is as well teams were really starting to sense blood against us and not fear us anymore, that result will make teams a bit more cautious.

Ole made the mistake of thinking they could just come out and play through us last season and they got 5 put past them. We've been vulnerable away from home all season this year though, it's about getting more energy and solidity into our away performances.

Yep if we sort out our away from home form we'll walk top 4.
Al 666

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  JFT 97
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9004 on: March 7, 2023, 05:35:47 pm »
Quote from: Draex on March  7, 2023, 03:18:26 pm
I'm glad we've changed our tactics, we now appear to be playing much more like a 4222.. Last game especially it was very noticable untill it went into a game of heads and volleys against De Gea.

A double pivot midfield in posession (Fabinho + Hendo)
One forward coming central and deeper with the right sided midfielder playing alongside (Gakpo + Elliot)
Our forwards (Nunez and Salah) playing more centrally and inbetween their fullback and center half
Width coming from the fullbacks

Seemed to work well in both defense and attack.

We have always played like that though.

We have always overloaded the RHS. That meant the likes of Gini/Thiago and Fabinho played a double pivot with Hendo/Elliott playing higher and wider on the right. Bobby always dropped in and when he did the forwards Mane/Mo made out to in runs.

The tactics have always been the same we just now have the personnel to play it properly. 
Coolie High

  bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9005 on: March 7, 2023, 06:51:42 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on March  6, 2023, 07:56:10 pm
That's not the ask though. He is absolutely capable of playing with back to goal. The common thread between him and Bobby is game intelligence and knowing where the other lads want him to play the ball. They used that information and provided that one touch transition. Cody has been growing with that as he plays more with Mo and Darwin. Our struggles have been in transition this season and yesterday that was as fluid as we've seen at our peak. Harvey's influence cannot be discounted in the same where in he moves the ball faster, not allowing the defence to settle. I dont see Cody as an out and out number 9. He is not rapid like Mo/Darwin/Diaz but he is quick and has good feet. He is capable of more playing the Bobby role and use his passing range to pull defenders and open spaces.

I agree and said the same the minute we were said to be signing him.
Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9006 on: March 7, 2023, 07:01:59 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on March  7, 2023, 05:35:47 pm
We have always played like that though.

We have always overloaded the RHS. That meant the likes of Gini/Thiago and Fabinho played a double pivot with Hendo/Elliott playing higher and wider on the right. Bobby always dropped in and when he did the forwards Mane/Mo made out to in runs.

The tactics have always been the same we just now have the personnel to play it properly.

I agree our best football came when we played as you describe, but I totally disagre we've had that tactical set up this season till about 4-5 games ago.

We started this season with Salah and Diaz wide wide out on the wings with the fullbacks underlapping, it left us wide open and totally disjointed.
Al 666

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  JFT 97
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9007 on: March 7, 2023, 07:15:40 pm »
Quote from: Draex on March  7, 2023, 07:01:59 pm
I agree our best football came when we played as you describe, but I totally disagre we've had that tactical set up this season till about 4-5 games ago.

We started this season with Salah and Diaz wide wide out on the wings with the fullbacks underlapping, it left us wide open and totally disjointed.

It depends how the game is panning out though. When we are successfully gegenpressing then we win the ball higher up the pitch that means the forwards are much narrower and the fullbacks can push on. Earlier in the season we didn't have the legs to press so we weren't winning the ball high up the pitch. That meant a slower more laboured build-up that requires the two wide forwards to provide the width.

Then because we were so poor on the transitions the fullbacks were tucking in to provide protection for the centre-backs. In the last four or five games we have been playing teams who pressed us high up the pitch and were happy to have the ball. That allowed us to play narrower and deeper. The one exception was the Palace game in which they gave up possession played a low block and looked to counter.

   
thaddeus

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9008 on: March 8, 2023, 10:49:04 pm »
I've slightly lost touch with the Premier League but a bit more motivated to look at the league table right now for some reason  ;D

It surprises me that our defensive record is actually pretty good, only three goals more conceded than Arsenal or Man City and eight less than Spurs.  When I've watched us we've been so open and easy to attack against but Allison has had a very good season.

Our attacking record is more the area that we've dropped off, having scored 12 and 19 less than Arsenal and Man City respectively (despite scoring 16 in two games against Bournemouth and Man U).  We've not been helped by Jota and Diaz (and Firmino to a lesser extent) missing so many games.  Hopefully with Gakpo and Nunez finding their feet and our other senior forwards being available again we can kick on.  We might even be able to take advantage of the five subs rule for pretty much the first time!
tubby

  absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9009 on: Today at 09:52:25 am »
So are we moving towards 4231 next season?  A lot of folks thought it was coming this season with the purchase of Nunez but we've not played it under Klopp for years now (he tried his Dortmund 4231 when he first arrived but couldn't make it work).

It makes sense with the attacking players we have in the squad, Gakpo can play that 10 role, Nunez would be much more suited to that kind of lone forward role instead of a false 9, and Elliott would be able to play the right-sided position if Salah is unavailable.

If we're moving on with the 433 then I'm not sure how it all fits together and I'm not a fan at all of Nunez playing wide left.  Diaz coming back will be interesting, but if we don't see Nunez central once he returns, then I can't see it happening unless Gakpo is unavailable.
Sheer Magnetism

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9010 on: Today at 10:18:36 am »
If we are then a) We probably don't need to buy three midfielders this summer and b) I'd like to see Harvey at the attacking pivot.
tubby

  absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9011 on: Today at 10:43:24 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:18:36 am
If we are then a) We probably don't need to buy three midfielders this summer and b) I'd like to see Harvey at the attacking pivot.

I've given up on us playing Harvey as a 10.  But it's also a position which doesn't really exist in the modern game, which is why I think that 4231 probably won't happen.
JackWard33

  President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9012 on: Today at 11:17:22 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:43:24 am
I've given up on us playing Harvey as a 10.  But it's also a position which doesn't really exist in the modern game, which is why I think that 4231 probably won't happen.

I'm not sure what we'll do next season - but then I genuinely don't think Klopp knows yet
What is worth noting is that the best team in the league do currently play with a '10'... maybe not a rigid 10 constantly in front of a 2...  but Odegaard is basically a 10 who can press a bit but does almost no ball winning and has a pretty free role when they have the ball
Look at Elliot's comparable players here  https://fbref.com/en/players/c8387671/Harvey-Elliott

I'm certain Harvey can be a huge asset in a Klopp side either in more of a 4222/4231 hybrid or the current 433 as an RCM (this is an unpopular view but he does as much ball winning as Henderson and presses better)
Suareznumber7

  Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9013 on: Today at 11:59:37 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:17:22 am
I'm not sure what we'll do next season - but then I genuinely don't think Klopp knows yet
What is worth noting is that the best team in the league do currently play with a '10'... maybe not a rigid 10 constantly in front of a 2...  but Odegaard is basically a 10 who can press a bit but does almost no ball winning and has a pretty free role when they have the ball
Look at Elliot's comparable players here  https://fbref.com/en/players/c8387671/Harvey-Elliott

I'm certain Harvey can be a huge asset in a Klopp side either in more of a 4222/4231 hybrid or the current 433 as an RCM (this is an unpopular view but he does as much ball winning as Henderson and presses better)

The big question might be, are we going to continue moving to a more technical style of play where we need players like Elliot and Thiago or are we going back to a heavy metal, constant pressing, style of play where we need more players in the mould of peak Hendo and Gini (and I do realize that Thiago is very good defensively). 
stockdam

  The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: The Klopp Template
« Reply #9014 on: Today at 12:58:06 pm »
Starting off up front,

I see our forward line as Diaz, Nunez and Salah.
Salah is still an excellent player but we need cover for him and to probably bring him off after 60 minutes as he tires.
Jota can cover for Nunez or Diaz.

In midfield we have lots of players but none are really what we need going forwards.
Bajcetic is one that we will keep. Thiago can play a role but we shouldn't build midfield around him. I'm not sure whether Fabinho and Henderson will need to go.
I didn't mention Gakpo as a forward as I think he could play CM. He has the power and strength to play there and to obviously play further forward if needed.
I think we need to bring in two athletic midfield players to replace Fabinho and Henderson.

I think we'll see Matip leave and probably Gomez and so we will need one more central defender at least. VVD is showing signs of slowing down and so a younger version will be needed soon.

Ramsay was bought to cover TAA but he hasn't been seen since he arrived. Do we need further cover?

Overall then, two midfielders and one central defender would probably get us moving in the right direction.

We'd probably need another three very good players the following year etc.
