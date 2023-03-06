So are we moving towards 4231 next season? A lot of folks thought it was coming this season with the purchase of Nunez but we've not played it under Klopp for years now (he tried his Dortmund 4231 when he first arrived but couldn't make it work).
It makes sense with the attacking players we have in the squad, Gakpo can play that 10 role, Nunez would be much more suited to that kind of lone forward role instead of a false 9, and Elliott would be able to play the right-sided position if Salah is unavailable.
If we're moving on with the 433 then I'm not sure how it all fits together and I'm not a fan at all of Nunez playing wide left. Diaz coming back will be interesting, but if we don't see Nunez central once he returns, then I can't see it happening unless Gakpo is unavailable.