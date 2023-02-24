the 2 real problematic renewals where surely Henderson and now maybe Salah in terms of the mad wages and years - and I would be STUNNED if Klopp is sat there at the table saying yes give Henderson that wage. We know he was keen to get it sorted, as it was becoming a huge distraction. But it was the sporting directors job to get the contract sorted, so that is on him. Henderson and his agent played Liverpool like a fiddle.





The Henderson one isn't that surprising. The cheerleader for Hendo's new deal was Danny Murphy who just happens to be the best mate of Neil Fewings, Hendo's agent.West Ham put in an official complaint when Murphy had a rant about Declan Rice not getting a new deal. I bet people can guess who Rice's agent is.West Ham have complained to TalkSport about criticism from Danny Murphy regarding their handling of contract negotiations with Declan Rice after learning that Rices agent has also represented Murphy.Murphy argued that it was ridiculous that West Ham were yet to reward Rices impressive performances with a new contract when he appeared on Jim Whites radio show on Monday and warned that the club risked losing their brightest young talent if the matter were not resolved soon. The 19-year-old has entered the final two years of his deal and rejected an offer worth around £15,000 a week in the summer.Yet West Ham, who are thought to be confident that Rices contract contains an option that will allow them to extend it until 2021, are determined not to be pushed around and believe that Murphy should have declared his connection with Neil Fewings, who landed Rice as a client this year. Fewings declined to comment but confirmed he had represented the former Liverpool midfielder.Im amazed West Ham havent got him a new contract sorted, Murphy said. Why havent they sorted it? This lad hasnt just come into the first team, hes been around since last season. This is typical of lots of clubs who forget to reward young lads when theyre doing really well  and I dont mean stupid money, I dont agree with young lads who arent in the first team earning £20,000 a week.But he is on a very low contract, playing at the top level, dealing with some top players and looking very, very accomplished. All of a sudden hes only got next season on his contract and what, West Ham think the big clubs arent watching him now? Im amazed at West Ham, its ridiculous for a lad of this talent. It shouldnt have got to this. You cant let this happen.Theyve got a problem now after his last couple of performances. Theyve got a super young player who they havent looked after and dealt with. Hopefully they deal with it soon. Hes probably very happy there and wants to stay, but they have to act quickly because his performances now are taking him to a different level.Then we have Murphy criticising Klopp for not starting Hendo every game.He keeps leaving him out  Danny Murphy angry at Klopp for not playing Henderson every weekIt is fair to say that Liverpools season is not going to plan with the Merseyside club sat down in tenth in the Premier league table and with a midfield underperforming every week, Danny Murphy cant believe Jordan Henderson is not starting.The Reds captain is not the player he once was and has been very poor this season, and as a result, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has dropped him alongside fellow underperforming midfield partner, Fabinho.Many Liverpool fans are still baffled that the club extended the 32-year-olds contract until 2025 recently as a midfield revamp is needed at Anfield.However, the England internationals lack of minutes seems to have angered former Liverpool star, Danny Murphy, who has stated that Henderson should be playing for Liverpool every week, regardless of his form.